สงกรานต์เที่ยวไหนดีต่างประเทศ หนีร้อนไปฟินสัมผัสความเย็น

04/01/2023

แนะนำที่เที่ยวต่างประเทศช่วงสงกรานต์

เที่ยวประเทศไหนดีเดือนเมษายน สูดอากาศเย็นสบายให้ฉ่ำปอด

การท่องเที่ยวเป็นกิจกรรมที่ช่วยสร้างความสุข ความสนุกสนาน และยังช่วยผ่อนคลายความเหนื่อยล้าจากการทำงานได้เป็นอย่างดี โดยเฉพาะในช่วงวันสงกรานต์ที่มีวันหยุดยาวต่อเนื่องกันหลายวัน เหล่าคนชอบเที่ยวคงไม่พลาดวางแพลนที่เที่ยวสงกรานต์กันแบบจัดเต็ม และแน่นอนว่าในวันหยุดยาวแบบนี้ นอกจากกลุ่มคนที่กำลังมองหาหน้าร้อนเที่ยวไหนดีในไทยแล้ว เชื่อว่ายังมีอีกหลายคนที่อยากหนีร้อนไปพึ่งเย็นกันที่ต่างประเทศ เพื่อใช้เวลาวันหยุดให้คุ้มค่าและสัมผัสบรรยากาศที่แปลกใหม่ต่างจากซัมเมอร์ของไทย วันนี้ LG ไม่พลาดแนะนำสงกรานต์เที่ยวไหนดีต่างประเทศ เสิร์ฟความฟินทั้งในยุโรปและเอเชีย พร้อมแล้วอย่ารอช้าเตรียมแพ็กกระเป๋าเดินทางแล้วลุยกันได้เลย

เที่ยวต่างประเทศครั้งแรกทำอย่างไร? ทริปสนุกไม่มีสะดุด

การท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศถือเป็นความใฝ่ฝันของนักเดินทางหลายคน เพราะการได้ไปเยือนดินแดนต่าง ๆ ที่ไม่คุ้นเคย นอกจากช่วยให้คุณได้สัมผัสวิถีชีวิตและเรียนรู้ภาษาที่แปลกใหม่แล้ว ยังมีแหล่งท่องเที่ยวอันสวยงามให้ไปเชยชมแบบอัดแน่น ที่สำคัญยังมีอาหารรสชาติที่ไม่คุ้นเคยและเรื่องราวระหว่างทางที่รอให้คุณไปเก็บความทรงจำอีกมากมาย ทั้งหมดนี้จึงกลายเป็นสเน่ห์ของการท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศไปโดยปริยาย แต่หลายคนมักมองว่าการเที่ยวต่างประเทศเป็นเรื่องยาก ทำให้ไม่กล้าก้าวผ่าน Safe Zone ความกลัว บอกเลยว่าแท้จริงแล้วการเที่ยวต่างประเทศครั้งแรกไม่ยากอย่างที่คิด เพียงแค่มีความกล้าและเตรียมความพร้อมในเรื่องต่าง ๆ ดังนี้

เลือกประเทศที่ต้องการท่องเที่ยว

ประเทศปลายทางเป็นลิสต์สำคัญที่ต้องเตรียมความพร้อม ซึ่งนอกจากการเลือกประเทศปลายทางแล้ว อย่าลืมศึกษาเรื่องสถานที่ท่องเที่ยว วัฒนธรรม ชีวิตการเป็นอยู่ ภาษา การเดินทาง และเรื่องพื้นฐานอื่น ๆ เพื่อให้คุณท่องเที่ยวได้อย่างราบรื่น ไม่มีสะดุด

เตรียมพร้อมเอกสารเดินทาง

นอกจากตั๋วเครื่องบินที่มีความสำคัญแล้ว เอกสารการเดินทางอื่น ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นบัตรประชาชน พาสปอร์ต วีซ่า ล้วนเป็นเอกสารสำคัญที่ต้องเตรียมความพร้อม ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมทำประกันการเดินทาง เพราะสิ่งนี้ไม่เพียงแต่ช่วยให้การยื่นวีซ่าราบรื่นเท่านั้น แต่ยังช่วยให้คุณท่องเที่ยวได้อย่างอุ่นใจ ไร้กังวล

วางแผนการเดินทางท่องเที่ยวให้พร้อม

หากเที่ยวต่างประเทศครั้งแรกกับกรุ๊ปทัวร์ไม่น่ากังวลเท่าไหร่นัก แต่ถ้าคุณเลือกเที่ยวต่างประเทศด้วยตัวเอง การวางแผนการเดินทางถือเป็นเรื่องสำคัญมาก โดยคุณต้องเริ่มจากการจองตั๋วเครื่องบินราคาถูกหรือราคาที่จ่ายไหว เลือกจองที่พักที่มีความปลอดภัย ศึกษาวิธีการเดินทางภายในประเทศที่ได้รับความนิยม คำนวณค่าใช้จ่ายต่าง ๆ แบบคร่าว ๆ เพื่อให้คุณแลกเงินไปได้อย่างเพียงพอ ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมพกบัตรเครดิตใช้ต่างประเทศเผื่อต้องใช้ในยามฉุกเฉิน

ศึกษาสถานที่ที่คุณสามารถขอความช่วยเหลือได้

ไม่ว่าจะเที่ยวที่ไหน ๆ เรื่องความปลอดภัยต้องมาเป็นอันดับ 1 เสมอ ดังนั้นเพื่อความอุ่นใจแนะนำให้ศึกษาว่าประเทศปลายทางมีที่ไหนบ้างที่พอช่วยเหลือคุณได้ในยามฉุกเฉิน โดยเฉพาะสถานเอกอัครราชทูตไทยในต่างแดน ที่พร้อมให้ความช่วยเหลือหากมีสถานการณ์ฉุกเฉินใด ๆ เกิดขึ้นกับคุณ

โทรศัพท์มือถือและซิมการ์ด

ในสมัยนี้เทคโนโลยีด้านการสื่อสารพัฒนาไปไกลมาก โดยคุณไม่จำเป็นต้องซื้อบัตรโทรศัพท์ให้วุ่นวายอีกต่อไป แต่หากต้องการเซฟงบประมาณแนะนำให้เลือกซื้อซิมโทรศัพท์สำหรับเดินทางในต่างประเทศระยะสั้น ช่วยให้คุณโทรเข้า โทรออก ส่งข้อความ และเล่นอินเทอร์เน็ตได้แบบไร้กังวล นอกจากนี้แล้วอย่าลืมดาวน์โหลดแอปพลิเคชั่นที่มีประโยชน์ต่อการท่องเที่ยวในต่างแดน เช่น Google Maps, Google Translate, AccuWeather เพื่อให้การท่องเที่ยวราบรื่นมากกว่าเดิม

จัดเตรียมกระเป๋าเดินทางให้พร้อม

นอกจากการเตรียมเสื้อผ้าที่เหมาะกับสภาพอากาศและเพียงพอต่อวันเดินทางแล้ว ในกระเป๋าเดินทางควรมีสิ่งสำคัญต่าง ๆ เช่น ยารักษาโรคหรือยาสำหรับผู้ที่มีโรคประจำตัว แต่ทั้งนี้ให้ศึกษาก่อนว่าประเทศนั้น ๆ มีกฏห้ามนำเข้ายาบางประเภทหรือไม่ แต่หากมีความจำเป็นจริง ๆ สามารถขอใบรับรองแพทย์จากสถานพยาบาลที่เข้ารับการรักษาเพื่อใช้เป็นหลักฐานได้เช่นกัน นอกจากนี้แล้วอย่าลืมเตรียมของใช้จิปาถะให้พร้อม โดยเฉพาะหูฟังบลูทูธไร้สาย ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มความบันเทิงให้กับการท่องเที่ยว ช่วยให้คุณดูหนัง ฟังเพลง และเล่นเกมได้เต็มอรรถรส ช่วยฆ่าเวลาเดินทางในต่างแดนได้ตามต้องการ

LG TONE Free FP9

LG TONE Free FP9 เติมเต็มอรรถรสให้การท่องเที่ยว

แนะนำ LG TONE Free FP9 ให้มิติของเสียงจากแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ Meridian ที่ออกแบบระบบลำโพงไฮเอนด์เพื่อให้พอดีกับหูของคุณ เสียงคมชัดรอบทิศทาง Bluetooth 5.2 ช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียงเพื่อสร้างเสียงต้นฉบับที่แม่นยำ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพด้วยเวทีเสียง 3D ที่มอบประสบการณ์ที่สมจริงขึ้น ให้คุณดื่มด่ำเสียงเพลง ภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี และเกมได้อย่างเต็มอิ่ม สามารถใช้งานทั้งแบบ Plug & Wireless เชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ภายนอกได้แบบไร้สายหรือแบบมีสาย ใช้งานได้ต่อเนื่อง 24 ชั่วโมงต่อการชาร์จหนึ่งครั้ง มีประสิทธิภาพกันน้ำกันเหงื่อมาตรฐาน IPX4 พร้อมเพิ่มประสบการณ์การใช้ TONE Free ที่สมบูรณ์ ด้วยการปรับแต่งคุณภาพเสียงผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน TONE Free บนสมาร์ทโฟน

ผู้หญิงกำลังถือแล็ปท็อป LG

LG gram 15 ดีไซน์เพรียวบาง น้ำหนักเบา เหมาะสำหรับการพกพา

ใครที่แม้จะออกไปเที่ยวแต่ต้องอัปเดตงานเสมอ ๆ แต่ไม่อยากพกโน้ตบุ๊กที่ทั้งใหญ่และหนักกระเป๋า แนะนำ LG gram 15 ไอเทมชิ้นสำคัญที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้คนวัยเรียนและวัยทำงานโดยเฉพาะ ด้วยหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ 15.6 นิ้ว แต่มีน้ำหนักเบาเพียง 1.12 กก. จึงช่วยให้การพกพาและการเคลื่อนย้ายเป็นเรื่องง่ายนิดเดียว ทำงานด้วยหน้าจอแสดงผล Full HD IPS (1920X1080) ที่อ้างอิงตามขอบเขตสี sRGB 99% (ปกติ) ให้ภาพการทำงานที่แม่นยำ สีสันชัดเจน และโดดเด่นสมจริง ออกแบบดีไซน์เพรียวบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทาง ตัวเครื่องขนาดกะทะรัดเพื่อความคล่องตัว และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานด้วยหน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 อันทรงพลัง และกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe จึงมั่นใจได้เลยว่าตอบโจทย์ทุกเนื้อหาการทำงานแน่นอน


การท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศไม่ใช่เรื่องน่ากลัว หากแต่คุณเตรียมสภาพร่างกาย จิตใจ และความพร้อมในเรื่องต่าง ๆ เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้ทริปในฝันสนุกขึ้นแบบต้องการ เมื่อเตรียมตัวพร้อมแล้วมาดูกันดีกว่าในช่วงสงกรานต์นี้มีประเทศไหนควรค่าแก่การเช็กอินบ้าง

เที่ยวต่างประเทศช่วงสงกรานต์ที่ไหนดี จัดเต็มทริปคลายร้อน ดีต่อใจ

ประเทศเนเธอร์แลนด์

ดอกทิวลิปในประเทศเนเธอร์แลนด์

เดือนเมษายนดอกทิวลิปในเนเธอร์แลนด์ปบานสะพรั่ง

ใครหลงใหลในสีสันที่สวยงามของดอกทิวลิป แนะนำเที่ยวเนเธอร์แลนด์เดือนเมษายนถึงเดือนกรกฎาคม เพราะช่วงนี้เป็นช่วงฤดูใบไม้ผลิที่มีไฮไลต์อย่างเทศกาลดอกทิวลิป เนเธอร์แลนด์ ณ สวนเคอเคนฮอฟ (Keukenhof Garden) ในเมืองลิเซ่ (Lisse) ให้คุณได้เชยชม อัดแน่นไปด้วยสีสันที่สวยงามเกินคำบรรยาย พร้อมสัมผัสอากาศสบาย ๆ 8 – 15 องศาเซลเซียส ชุ่มฉ่ำทั้งหัวใจและร่างกายแน่นอน และนอกจากสวนดอกทิวลิปที่น่าสนใจแล้ว เนเธอร์แลนด์ยังเป็นเมืองสุดชิลล์ที่รวมสถานที่เที่ยวไว้แบบเต็มพิกัด ทั้งมิวเซียม หมู่บ้านกังหันลม ร้านอาหาร หรือใครจะปั่นจักรยานชมเมืองอัมสเตอร์ดัม (Amsterdam) ก็ฟินไม่น้อย

ประเทศนิวซีแลนด์

บรรยากาศบนภูเขาที่ประเทศนิวซีแลนด์

เดือนเมษายนที่นิวซีแลนด์ตรงกับฤดูใบไม้ผลิ

นิวซีแลนด์อีกหนึ่งประเทศสุด Unseen ที่รวมความสวยงามของธรรมชาติเอาไว้แทบทุกพื้นที่ โดยช่วงวันสงกรานต์หรือเดือนเมษายนที่เป็นฤดูร้อนของไทย ตรงกับช่วงฤดูใบไม้ผลิของที่นี่แบบพอดิบพอดี เป็นช่วงที่ใบไม้เปลี่ยนสีอย่างสวยงาม ที่สำคัญยังมีอากาศที่หนาวเย็นแบบพอรับไหว ไม่หนาวเกินไปจนเที่ยวลำบาก นักท่องเที่ยวบางตา ช่วยให้การท่องเที่ยวสะดวกสบายมากขึ้นแน่นอน สำหรับสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวนิวซีแลนด์ที่น่าสนใจมีหลายแห่ง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นโอ๊คแลนด์เมืองหลวงขนาดใหญ่ เกาะไวฮิกิที่มีชื่อเสียงด้านการบ่มไวน์ มีทิวทัศน์ที่สวยงาม เหมาะสำหรับการสวีทหวานของคู่รัก และภูเขาไฟไวท์ไอแลนด์ที่เป็นแลนด์มาร์กของที่นี่

ประเทศออสเตรเลีย

โอเปร่าเฮ้าส์ที่ประเทศออสเตรเลีย

ออสเตรเลียประเทศสวยที่ตอบโจทย์นักท่องเที่ยวทุกรูปแบบ

ประเทศออสเตรเลียเป็นประเทศที่ใช้เวลาเดินทางจากไทยไม่นานนัก โดยในช่วงเดือนเมษายนถือเป็นอีกช่วงของออสเตรเลียที่น่าเที่ยวไม่แพ้ที่ไหน ๆ อากาศอยู่ที่ประมาณ 21 – 24 องศาเซลเซียส มีหลายเมืองสวย ๆ ให้เลือกท่องเที่ยวทั้งเมลเบิร์น เพิร์ท และซิดนีย์เมืองใหญ่ที่มีชีวิตชีวา อีกทั้งยังมีป่าฝนที่อุดมไปด้วยพืชพรรมไม้และสัตว์ป่า ดังนั้นการไปเที่ยวออสเตรเลียจึงช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวได้หลายรูปแบบแน่นอน

ประเทศแคนาดา

ธงชาติประเทศแคนาดา

แคนาดาประเทศเศรษฐกิจที่มีความหลากหลายทางวัฒนธรรม

ในช่วงเดือนเมษายนของประเทศแคนาดา ถือเป็นช่วงที่มีสภาพอากาศหลากหลาย ทั้งหิมะ ฝน และเมฆหมอก โดยมีอุณหภูมิประจำวันอยู่ที่ 9 – 14 องศาเซลเซียส โดยที่นี่ขึ้นชื่อว่าเป็นประเทศที่มีความหลากหลายทางวัฒนธรรม เนื่องจากมีประชาชนจากทั่วทุกมุมโลกนิยมมาตั้งรกรากใหม่ที่ดินแดนแห่งนี้ อีกทั้งยังเป็นประเทศสวยในฝันที่มีการจัดการในเรื่องต่าง ๆ ทั้งเรื่องเทคโนโลยี อุตสาหกรรม เศรษฐกิจ และความเป็นอยู่ของผู้คนดีติดอันดับโลกเสมอ ใครไปเยือนให้เห็นกับตาคงช่วยให้ใจฟูไม่น้อย

ประเทศญี่ปุ่น

บรรยากาศภูเขาไฟฟูจิ ประเทศญี่ปุ่น

ชมเทศกาล Fuji Shibazakura Festival ที่ญี่ปุ่นช่วงเดือนเมษายน

ไม่ได้มีเพียงแค่ประเทศทางฝั่งยุโรปเท่านั้นที่น่าสนใจ แต่ประเทศยอดฮิตในเอเชียอย่างญี่ปุ่น เป็นอีกพิกัดที่คนไทยนิยมท่องเที่ยวในช่วงเดือนเมษายนด้วยเช่นกัน เพราะเดือนเมษายนในประเทศญี่ปุ่นเป็นช่วงย่างเข้าสู่ฤดูใบไม้ผลิ ทำให้มีอุณหภูมิเฉลี่ยประมาณ 14 องศาเซลเซียส เหมาะมากสำหรับคนไทยที่อยากหนีความร้อนไปปะทะกับบรรยากาศฟิน ๆ โดยไฮไลต์ที่ห้ามพลาด คือเทศกาลชมดอกชิบะซากุระ หรือ Fuji Shibazakura Festival ที่จังหวัดยามานาชิ ที่นอกจากให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับดอกไม้สีหวาน ๆ แล้ว ยังมีภูเขาไฟฟูจิเป็นฉากหลัง สร้างบรรยากาศที่สวยงามเป็นของแถมอีกด้วย

ประเทศเกาหลีใต้

ใบไม้ผลิที่เกาหลีใต้

เกาหลีใต้เดือนเมษายน อากาศเย็นสบาย เหมาะแก่การท่องเที่ยว

นอกจากประเทศญี่ปุ่นที่เป็นตัวเลือกแห่งการท่องเที่ยวที่น่าสนใจแล้ว ประเทศเกาหลีใต้เป็นอีกพิกัดที่คนไทยให้ความสนใจ โดยเฉพาะในช่วงเดือนเมษายนแบบนี้ บรรยากาศที่เกาหลีใต้ค่อนข้างเย็นสบายถูกใจคนไทย ไม่เย็นจนต้องสวมเสื้อหนา ๆ มีเพียงแค่เสื้อโค้ทเก๋ ๆ สักตัวก็พร้อมออกเดินทางแล้ว ที่สำคัญเกาหลีใต้ยังเป็นแหล่งรวมอาหาร สถานที่ท่องเที่ยว และยังเป็นพิกัดตามรอยซีรีส์เกาหลี และนักร้อง K-Pop ที่ชื่นชอบอีกด้วย รับรองว่าเที่ยวเพลินจนลืมเวลากลับบ้านแน่นอน

ไต้หวัน

บรรยากาศอนุสรณ์สถานเจียงไคเช็ค

เที่ยวไต้หวันเต็มอิ่มกับธรรมชาติและอาหารอร่อย ๆ

ไต้หวันเป็นอีกหนึ่งเมืองเสน่ห์ที่ทำให้นักท่องเที่ยวหลงใหลมานักต่อนัก เพราะที่นี่นอกจากเป็นเกาะที่อุดมสมบูรณ์ไปด้วยธรรมชาติมากมาย ทั้งทะเล ภูเขา ป่าไม้ และอุทยานแล้ว ในช่วงเดือนเมษายนที่เป็นฤดูใบไม้ผลิยังมีดอกซากุระให้ชมอีกด้วย ที่สำคัญไต้หวันยังเป็นแหล่งรวมของกินอร่อย ๆ ที่ไปแล้วช่วยให้คุณอิ่มท้องและอิ่มใจในเวลาเดียวกันแน่นอน

เที่ยวสนุกปลอดภัยห่างไกลเชื้อโรค ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG

หลังจากเที่ยวแบบเต็มเหนี่ยวแล้ว เรื่องสุขภาพร่างกายก็ยังคงต้องระมัดระวังเหมือนเดิม เพราะรอบตัวไม่ได้มีเพียงแค่เชื้อโควิด-19 เท่านั้น แต่ยังเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นควัน ฝุ่น PM 2.5 เชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียต่าง ๆ ที่พร้อมทำร้ายสุขภาพทุกเมื่อ ดังนั้นทันทีที่กลับถึงบ้านควรเริ่มจากการคัดแยกเสื้อผ้าออกจากกระเป๋าเดินทางและนำลงถังซักผ้าทันที เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้แบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้า แพร่กระจาย พร้อมเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้การซักผ้าด้วยเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ที่มีประสิทธิภาพการทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึก ปกป้องใยผ้า และช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดหอมสะอาดอย่างมั่นใจ ผ้าแห้งได้แบบไม่เสียเวลาตาก

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG สีดำ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA มีระบบถนอมผ้าอัตโนมัติ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ความจุซัก 13 กก./ อบ 8 กก. ทำงานด้วยระบบ AI DD™ ถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ ช่วยถนอมผ้าในถังได้มากขึ้น 18% พร้อมตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าแบบอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้การซักมีประสิทธิภาพที่เหนือกว่า มาพร้อมฟีเจอร์ TurboWash™360° ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดภายในเวลา 39 นาที พร้อมการปกป้องเนื้อผ้าที่มากกว่าด้วยหัวฉีดน้ำ 3D หลายหัวฉีด 4 ทิศทาง เข้าถึงทุกตารางนิ้วของเสื้อผ้า หมดห่วงเรื่องความสะอาด และยังมี Auto Dose ระบบจ่ายน้ำยาซักผ้าอัตโนมัติแม่นยำ ยืดหยุ่น จ่ายน้ำยาในปริมาณที่เหมาะสมกับจำนวนผ้าในถัง นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเปลี่ยนช่องใส่จากช่องใส่น้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่ม ให้เป็นช่องใส่น้ำยาซักผ้าเพื่อเพิ่มปริมาณการซักได้อีกด้วย ถูกสุขอนามัย ผ้ายับน้อยลงด้วย Steam+™ ลดไรฝุ่นที่ก่อให้เกิดปัญหาระบบทางเดินหายใจได้ถึง 99.9% และลดรอยยับบนผ้า 30% ดีไซน์สวย ใช้งานง่าย ควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่าน Voice Assistant

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTPW

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG สีขาว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTPW กำจัดสารก่อภูมิในเสื้อ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTPW ซักและอบผ้าในขั้นตอนเดียวด้วยความจุถังซัก 15 กก./อบ 8 กก. ผ่านการทำงานของระบบ AI DD™ ที่ช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งานของเสื้อผ้าด้วยระบบคัดแยกที่ดีกว่า และมีตัวเลือกรูปแบบการซักที่มากถึง 11,000 ตัวเลือก ซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ ช่วยปกป้องเส้นใยผ้าได้มากขึ้น 14.5% พร้อมช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเนื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9% ได้ด้วย LG Steam™ สวมใส่เสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมั่นใจ ถูกสุขอนามัยและทนทานมากกว่าด้วยฝาเครื่องกระจกนิรภัยและแกนซักสแตนเลส ควบคุมการใช้งานอย่างชาญฉลาดด้วย LG ThinQ สั่งงานได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา และยังสามารถดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมซักใหม่ ๆ ได้อีกด้วย
ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นไอเดียสถานที่เที่ยวสงกรานต์ในต่างประเทศ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการเดินทางให้สนุก และไอเทมที่ช่วยลดปัญหาสุขภาพที่ LG นำมาฝาก ซึ่งนอกจากหูฟังบลูทูธไร้สาย แล็ปท็อป และเครื่องซักผ้า LG ที่น่าสนใจแล้ว LG ยังมีผลิตภัณฑ์อีกหลายรายการให้คุณเป็นเจ้าของ สนใจสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

