วิวที่เที่ยวเกาหลี

เที่ยวเกาหลีหน้าร้อน
แนะนำจุดเช็กอินยอด
ฮิต ต้องไปเยือน

02/02/2023

ที่เที่ยวเกาหลีหน้าร้อน

บินลัดฟ้าเที่ยวเกาหลีช่วงฤดูร้อน วิวสวย อากาศแจ่มใส

หลายคนอาจยังไม่ทราบว่าเกาหลีช่วงหน้าร้อนเป็นช่วงเวลาที่เหมาะกับการไปเที่ยวแบบสุด ๆ เนื่องจากสภาพอากาศแจ่มใส ปลอดโปร่ง ทะเลสวย ทุ่งดอกไม้ผลิบาน ให้คุณใช้เวลาพักผ่อนอย่างเต็มที่ริมแม่น้ำฮัน รวมไปถึงย่านช้อปปิ้งต่าง ๆ ในเกาหลี มีการจัดโปรโมชั่นลดราคากันกระหน่ำ เรียกได้ว่าเป็นอีกหนึ่งฤดูกาลที่ต้องไปเที่ยวให้ได้สักครั้ง หากคุณไม่รู้ว่าจะปักหมุดไปเที่ยวไหนดีช่วงนี้ LG ขอแนะนำสถานที่ท่องเที่ยว เกาหลีช่วงหน้าร้อน รับรองแฮปปี้ตลอดทริป ที่สำคัญได้รูปสวย ๆ กับไปอวดเพื่อนแน่นอน

นักเดินทางควรรู้ ข้อดีเที่ยวเกาหลีหน้าร้อน

1.ราคาทัวร์เกาหลีถูกเป็นพิเศษ เหมาะสำหรับสายเที่ยวที่ต้องการเซฟเงินในกระเป๋า ทริปเที่ยวยังมีให้เลือกหลายโปรแกรม หลายช่วงเวลาการเดินทาง รวมถึงราคาตั๋วเครื่องบินหรือค่าที่พักที่โดยรวมถือว่าถูกกว่าฤดูอื่น ๆ รับรองเที่ยวสนุก จ่ายค่าทัวร์ถูกลง มีเงินเหลือไปช้อปปิ้งฟิน ๆ

2.เกาหลีช่วงหน้าร้อนสภาพอากาศโดยเฉลี่ยประมาณ 22-38 องศาเซลเซียส ทำให้คุณสามารถจัดกระเป๋าเที่ยวได้สบาย ไม่ต้องแบกเสื้อกันหนาวหรือเสื้อโค้ทตัวใหญ่ไปให้หนัก ที่สำคัญไม่ต้องสิ้นเปลืองเงินซื้อเครื่องกันหนาว และไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องน้ำหนักกระเป๋าเกินอีกด้วย

3.ช่วงหน้าร้อนเกาหลีมีการจัดโปรโมชั่นลดกระหน่ำซัมเมอร์เซลเสื้อผ้าและของใช้มากมาย ให้คุณหิ้วกลับมาใส่ที่เมืองไทยได้สบายๆ นอกจากนี้ยังมีเครื่องสำอาง สกินแคร์แบรนด์คุณภาพดีของเกาหลีให้เลือกช้อปอย่างจุใจ รับรองว่าได้ของที่อยากได้กลับมาเมืองไทยเต็มกระเป๋าแน่นอน

4.ช่วงหน้าร้อนเกาหลีเป็นอีกหนึ่งฤดูกาลที่รายล้อมไปด้วยสีเขียวของต้นไม้ใบหญ้า และดอกไม้ชนิดต่าง ๆ อาทิ ดอกมูกุงฮวา ชื่อจากเพลงของเกมในซีรีส์เกาหลี เรื่อง Squid Game เหมาะสำหรับเดินทางมาชมความสวยงามช่วงเดือนกรกฎาคม-เดือนตุลาคม โดยดอกมูกุงฮวาคล้ายกับดอกชบามีกลีบดอกสีม่วงอมชมพู บานในช่วงที่มีแสงแดดเท่านั้น เป็นดอกไม้ที่ทนต่อสภาพอากาศร้อนได้ดี อีกทั้งยังถือเป็นดอกไม้ประจำชาติเกาหลีอีกด้วย

5.หน้าร้อนเกาหลีมีสภาพอากาศที่เรียกว่าฟ้าโปร่ง อากาศสดใส แสงดี เหมาะสำหรับเดินเล่นถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ และยังมีช่วงเวลากลางวันที่ยาวนาน เพราะพระอาทิตย์จะตกเวลา 1 ทุ่ม รับรองว่าคุณได้รูปที่ถูกใจ เอาไว้ลงโซเซียลให้เพื่อน ๆ อิจฉาเล่น

ปักหมุด! สถานที่เที่ยวเกาหลีช่วงหน้าร้อน สนุกจัดเต็มทุกทริป

วัดแฮดง ยงกุงซา

แวะไหว้พระขอพรเสริมสิริมงคลให้แก่ตัวเองและครอบครัวที่ วัดแฮดง ยงกุงซา มีชื่อเสียงเรื่องวิวริมทะเลที่สวยที่สุดของเมืองปูซาน ตั้งอยู่บนชายฝั่งตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือ ที่นี่มีความเก่าแก่กว่า 700 ปี ด้วยทำเลที่ตั้งอยู่ตรงไหล่เขาริมทะเล ทำให้ที่นี่ได้รับความนิยมอย่างมากสำหรับนักท่องเที่ยว และยังเป็นจุดชมพระอาทิตย์แรกของปีอีกด้วย

หมู่บ้านวัฒนธรรมคัมชอน

หมู่บ้านวัฒนธรรมคัมชอน

หมู่บ้านวัฒนธรรมคัมชอนเกาหลี

เริ่มต้นเที่ยวกันที่ปูซาน หมู่บ้านวัฒนธรรมคัมชอน เมืองท่าที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในเกาหลี โดยลักษณะการสร้างบ้านเรือนผ่านถนนทุกสาย เรียงรายไปตามแนวภูเขา จนเป็นขั้นบันไดที่เป็นระเบียบ และดูสวยงามแปลกตา สีสันสลับไปมาของตัวบ้านและหลังคา จนได้รับฉายาว่า “มาชูปิกชูแห่งปูซาน” นอกจากจะเป็นที่อยู่อาศัยของชาวบ้านท้องถิ่นแล้ว ที่นี่ยังมีร้านค้า คาเฟ่ แกลลอรี่น่ารัก ๆ อยู่ตามซอกซอย ที่สำคัญยังมีภาพเขียนตามผนังกำแพงและจุดถ่ายรูปสุดฮิตอีกด้วย

สระบัวฮอนนินจิ

ชมความสวยงามของดอกไม้ที่ สระบัวฮอนนินจิ จุดกำเนิดของเกษตรกรรมบนเกาะเชจู ที่นี่มีตำนานกล่าวไว้ว่าเริ่มต้นขึ้นจากเทพเจ้า Samsinin 3 องค์ ได้อภิเษกสมรสกับเจ้าหญิงทั้ง 3 องค์ หลังจากนั้นมีการสร้างปราสาท บ่อน้ำ และปลูกพืชต่าง ๆ ซึ่งสระฮอนนินจิเปรียบเสมือนสระน้ำที่ผู้คนระลึกถึงการอภิเษกสมรสของเทพเจ้าและเจ้าหญิง ปัจจุบันสระบัวฮอนนินจิเป็นจุดท่องเที่ยวที่นิยมในหน้าร้อน เนื่องจากดอกบัวสีแดงจะบานทั่วทั้งสระ นักท่องเที่ยวสามารถเดินไปตามเส้นทางถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ เก็บภาพเป็นที่ระลึก และยังได้ชมดอกไฮเดรนเยียที่บานสะพรั่งรอบสระบัวฮนนินจิอีกด้วย

เกาะนัมแฮ

เกาะนัมแฮ

เกาะนัมแฮใหญ่ที่สุดเป็นอันดับ 5 ของประเทศเกาหลีใต้

เกาะนัมแฮ หรือที่เรียกว่านัมแฮกุน เป็นเกาะที่ใหญ่ที่สุดเป็นอันดับ 5 ของประเทศเกาหลีใต้ มีวิวทิวทัศน์อันงดงามของป่าเขาในเขตอุทยานแห่งชาติฮัลลยอแฮซังและหมู่บ้านดารังงี ที่รายล้อมไปด้วยนาขั้นบันไดตามไหล่เขาริมชายฝั่งทะเล ให้คุณเดินเล่นรับลมและชมวิวสวย ๆ ของเกาะนัมแฮ ชาวบ้านที่นี่ทำอาชีพการประมงเป็นหลัก โดยใช้วิธีจับปลาแบบดั้งเดิมที่สืบทอดมายาวนานตั้งแต่สมัยโบราณ เป็นเสน่ห์อย่างหนึ่งของเกาะนัมแฮที่รอให้คุณมาสัมผัสด้วยตัวเอง

ชายหาดซงโด

หาดซงโดเป็นชายหาดสาธารณะแห่งแรกของประเทศเกาหลีใต้ เปิดให้บุคคลทั่วไปได้เข้าชมเป็นครั้งแรกในช่วงยุคอานานิคมญี่ปุ่นเมื่อปี ค.ศ. 1913 ที่นี่ตั้งอยู่ใกล้ตัวเมืองเก่าของปูซาน และยังเป็นสถานที่ฮันนีมูนของคู่รักหลายคู่อีกด้วย เหมาะสำหรับแวะมานั่งเล่นชมวิวหรือเล่นน้ำคลายร้อน ที่สำคัญมีกิจกรรมให้ทำเยอะมาก นอกจากจะได้ไปนอนอาบแดดแล้ว ยังมีซงโดสกายวอล์คที่ทอดยาวจากชายฝั่งตรงเข้าสู่ท้องทะเลในระยะทาง 396 เมตร ผ่านเกาะเต่าซงโด และประภาคารรูปปั้นปลาวาฬ ซึ่งเป็นจุดชมวิวและถ่ายรูปที่ยอดนิยม

พระราชวังเคียงบกกุง

พระราชวังเคียงบกกุง

พระราชวังเคียงบกกุงเก่าแก่ของเกาหลี

พระราชวังเคียงบกกุง เป็นพระราชวังขนาดใหญ่มีความเก่าแก่และสวยงามที่สุด เนื่องจากฉากหลังของพระราชวังเป็นเขาพูกันซานสลับซับซ้อนไปมา จึงทำให้ดูยิ่งใหญ่อลังการเป็นอย่างมาก ที่นี่มีชื่อเรียกอีกแบบหนึ่งว่า “พระราชวังคยองบกกุง” เป็นทั้งสัญญลักษณ์และแหล่งท่องเที่ยวยอดฮิตของกรุงโซล เดิมทีภายในพระราชวังมีอาคารและตำหนักต่าง ๆ มากกว่า 200 หลัง เมื่อมีการรุกรานของญี่ปุ่นอาคารส่วนใหญ่ได้ถูกทำลายลงเหลืออยู่เพียงแค่ 10 หลังเท่านั้น เหมาะสำหรับมาเดินเล่นชมความสวยงามของอาคารรูปแบบต่าง ๆ

สวนสาธารณะริมแม่น้ำฮัน

ปิดท้ายทริปเที่ยวหน้าร้อนเกาหลีที่ สวนสาธารณะริมแม่น้ำฮัน นั่งรับลมเย็น ๆ พักผ่อนหย่อนใจ นักท่องเที่ยวหลายคนนิยมมานั่งปิกนิกริมแม่น้ำฮัน นับเป็นกิจกรรมยอดฮิตในช่วงฤดูร้อนของเกาหลี เพราะอากาศดี ไม่ร้อน และไม่หนาวจนเกินไป มองวิวสวย ๆ จากทางฝั่งแม่น้ำ อีกทั้งบริเวณริมแม่น้ำฮันมีสวนสาธารณะหลายแห่ง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นสวนสาธารณะยออีโดฮันกัง สวนสาธารณะควางนารูฮันกัง และสวนสาธารณะบันโพฮันกัง ยิ่งได้ชมแสงสีของสะพานบันโพอันแสนโรแมนติกในยามค่ำคืนก่อนบินกลับไทย บอกเลยว่าฟินและประทับใจที่สุด

ทั้งหมดนี้คือสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวเกาหลีช่วงหน้าร้อน ให้คุณเดินทางไปเที่ยวพักผ่อนชมความสวยงามของธรรมชาติที่สวยแปลกตา เปิดประสบการณ์ท่องเที่ยวรูปแบบใหม่ที่คุณต้องร้องว้าว เพื่อเติมเต็มทุกการพักผ่อนของคุณแนะนำไอเทม LG สร้างความเพลิดเพลินขณะเดินทางท่องเที่ยว ช่วยให้คุณผ่อนคลายและใช้เวลาพักผ่อนได้อย่างเต็มที่ หูฟังไร้สาย และแล็ปท็อป ช่วยให้ระหว่างการเดินทางไปยังสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวต่าง ๆ ไม่น่าเบื่ออีกต่อไป ไม่ว่าจะเดินทางใกล้หรือไกลก็เหมือนมีเพื่อนรู้ใจมอบความสุขอยู่ข้าง ๆ

แนะนำไอเทม LG ตัวช่วยสร้างความเพลิดเพลิน ที่นักเดินทางต้อมี

หูฟังไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS- FN6

หูฟังไร้สาย LG

หูฟังไร้สาย LG ดีไซน์โฉบเฉี่ยว

ระหว่าเดินทางไกลให้เพลงโปรดของคุณช่วยคลายเหงา ผ่านหูฟังเสียงทรงพลัง อย่างหูฟังบลูทูธแบบไร้สายรุ่น HBS- FN6 ดีไซน์โฉบเฉี่ยว สวมใส่สบาย ใช้งานง่าย โดยหูฟังรุ่นนี้ได้รับการป้องกันเป็นอย่างดีด้วยคุณสมบัติกันน้ำระดับ IPx4 ทนทานต่อฝนและเหงื่อ มอบเสียงที่เต็มอารมณ์อัดแน่น คุณสามารถใช้งานตอนเหงื่อออกขณะออกกำลังกายหรือเดินทางไกลได้ด้วย พิเศษ! หูฟังรุ่น HBS- FN6 สามารถทำความสะอาดตัวเองในขณะชาร์จ ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียได้สูงถึง 99.9% เติมเต็มทุกความสุขด้วยอายุแบตเตอรี่ยาวนานถึง 18 ชั่วโมง ให้คุณฟังเพลงได้อย่างมั่นใจไม่มีสะดุด

แล็ปท็อป LG gram 17Z95P-G.AH78A6

แล็ปท็อป LG gram 17Z95P-G.AH78A6

แล็ปท็อป LG gram 17Z95P-G.AH78A6 บางเบา พกพาสะดวก

ตัวช่วยคลายเหงาระหว่างเดินทางไกล ให้คุณสามารถฟังเพลง เล่นเกม หรือดูหนังเรื่องโปรดสักเรื่อง แนะนำแล็ปท็อป LG gram 17Z95P-G.AH78A6 ดีไซน์เพรียวบางมีขอบจอบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทาง ขนาดกะทัดรัด พกพาสะดวก มาพร้อมระบบปฏิบัติการ Windows 11 ใหม่ หน้าจอ 17 นิ้ว น้ำหนัก 1.35 กิโลกรัม จอแสดงผล 16:10 IPS ที่มี DCI-P3 99% ความละเอียดสูง WQXGA (2560x1600) ให้สีที่ชัดเจนและสดใส มีความละเอียดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD และ RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 512GB NVMe™ SSD พร้อมหน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 กราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe มอบประสิทธิภาพที่รวดเร็วในการทำงาน เล่นเกม และสตรีมมิง ที่สำคัญใช้งานยาวนานด้วยแบตเตอรี่ 80Wh เติมเต็มทุกการใช้งานของคุณ
สินค้า LG คุณภาพดี ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน เติมเต็มทุกช่วงเวลาแห่งความสุขของคุณ หากสนใจสินค้าตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นหรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

