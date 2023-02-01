About Cookies on This Site

คู่รักชายหญิงกำลังมีความสุข

ปักหมุด รวมที่เที่ยววาเลนไทน์กรุงเทพ บรรยากาศโรแมนติก

01/02/2023

แนะนำสถานที่เดทที่ได้รับความนิยมในกรุงเทพ

พาแฟนไปเที่ยวไหนดีกรุงเทพ สวีทขั้นสุดเตรียมปักหมุดวาเลนไทน์

เมื่อเทศกาลแห่งความสุขในเดือนมกราคมผ่านพ้นไป สถานีต่อไปคือเทศกาลที่เหล่าคนมีคู่ต่างรอคอย นั่นคือวันวาเลนไทน์วันแสนพิเศษประจำเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ ที่เหล่าชายหญิงมักเติมเต็มรอยยิ้มและความสุขให้กัน ด้วยการหาสถานที่เดทสวย ๆ ที่ไม่เพียงแต่ช่วยกระชับความสัมพันธ์ให้แน่นแฟ้นขึ้นเท่านั้น แต่การหา สถานที่ท่องเที่ยว บรรยากาศดี หรือร้านอาหารอร่อย ๆ เพื่อเดทกับหวานใจ ยังช่วยให้คุณได้ใช้วันเวลาร่วมกันเพื่อสร้างโมเมนต์ดี ๆ อีกด้วย วันนี้ LGเอาใจคู่รักที่ครองรักกันมานาน รวมไปถึงคู่รักข้าวใหม่ปลามันที่กำลังมองหาที่เที่ยววาเลนไทน์กรุงเทพ แนะนำครบทั้งที่เดทกลางวัน กลางคืน รับรองว่าช่วยเติมเต็มบรรยากาศอันน่าประทับให้กับเดือนแห่งความรักได้เป็นอย่างดีแน่นอน

เคล็ดลับมัดใจคนข้างกาย ไปเดทกับแฟนครั้งแรกเตรียมตัวอย่างไร

สำหรับคนที่คบกับหวานใจมานานแล้ว คงพอรู้จังหวะ ลีลาการพูด และการกระทำต่าง ๆ ที่ช่วยมัดใจคนข้างกายไม่ให้หนีหายไปไหน แต่สำหรับบางคนที่เพิ่งออกเดทกับหวานใจเป็นครั้งแรก แน่นอนว่าคงมีความประหม่าและความกังวลใจ ซึ่งจริง ๆ แล้วการออกเดทไม่น่ากลัวอย่างที่คิด แค่คุณเป็นตัวของตัวเอง และปรับนิสัยบางอย่างที่ดูไม่น่ารัก พร้อมใช้เทคนิคเหล่านี้รับรองว่าช่วยสร้างความประทับแรกได้แน่นอน

ให้เกียรติฝ่ายตรงข้ามเสมอ

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นผู้ชายหรือผู้หญิง การให้เกียรติซึ่งกันและกันถือเป็นมารยาทสำคัญที่พึงปฏิบัติ ที่สำคัญต้องทำทุกอย่างด้วยความเป็นธรรมชาติ ไม่ฝืนตัวเอง และรู้สึกดีที่จะทำให้ เพื่อให้ฝ่ายตรงข้ามมองเห็นถึงความจริงใจของคุณ

มั่นใจในตัวเองแบบพอดี

ยิ่งเป็นเดทแรกด้วยแล้วการมั่นใจในตัวเอง กล้าคิด และกล้าตัดสินใจ ถือเป็นเสน่ห์อย่างหนึ่งที่ช่วยมัดใจคู่เดทได้ เริ่มตั้งแต่เรื่องเล็ก ๆ อย่างการชวนฝ่ายตรงข้ามพูดคุยเรื่องต่าง ๆ โดยเฉพาะเรื่องที่เขาหรือเธอกำลังให้ความสนใจ เช่น หนัง หนังสือ เพลง สถานที่ท่องเที่ยว ไปจนถึงการเลือกสั่งอาหาร เครื่องดื่ม ลองนำเสนอทางเลือกให้ฝ่ายตรงข้ามแทนคำว่า “แล้วแต่” รับรองว่าช่วยให้ฝ่ายตรงข้ามรู้สึกผ่อนคลายขึ้นได้แน่นอน

สร้างบรรยากาศที่เป็นกันเอง

คุณออกเดทกันเพื่อพัฒนาความสัมพันธ์ ดังนั้นการสร้างบรรยากาศที่เป็นกันเอง ไม่ทำให้ฝ่ายตรงข้ามอึดอัด ถือเป็นเรื่องสำคัญที่คุณต้องซักซ้อมมาให้ดี พูดคุยกันในเรื่องที่สนุกสนาน หลีกเลี่ยงประเด็นที่ต้องมีการถกเถียงกัน วิธีนี้ไม่เพียงแต่สร้างความประทับใจในเดทแรกเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีความเป็นไปได้สูงว่าคุณอาจมีเดทสองหรือสามให้ได้สร้างโมเมนต์ดี ๆ

เตรียมวางแผนเดทให้ดี

สิ่งแรกที่คุณต้องทำคือการวางแพลนสถานที่เดทกับฝ่ายตรงข้าม เลือกร้านอาหารหรือสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่มีความสนใจตรงกัน และนอกจากเรื่องสถานที่ที่มีความสำคัญแล้ว การเตรียมความพร้อมเรื่องเสื้อผ้า การแต่งหน้า ทรงผม บุคลิกภาพ การวางตัว รวมไปถึงคำพูดถือเป็นการเตรียมการที่ดี ที่ช่วยสร้างโอกาสให้คู่เดทเกิดความประทับใจ

ปรึกษาคนรอบข้าง

ครั้งแรกของการออกเดทอาจทำให้คุณเกิดความประหม่าไม่น้อย ดังนั้นการเปิดใจปรึกษาเพื่อนสนิท คนในครอบครัว ว่าควรทำตัวอย่างไร เลือกสถานที่เดทแบบไหนดี หรือมีคำแนะนำอื่น ๆ เพิ่มเติมหรือไม่ ถือเป็นอีกวิธีที่ช่วยเรียกความมั่นใจให้กับคุณ และช่วยให้เดทแรกสมบูรณ์แบบมากยิ่งขึ้น

แสดงความสนใจต่อคู่เดท

หลีกเลี่ยงการเล่นมือถือหรือทำงานในเดทแรก เพราะนอกจากจะทำให้คุณดูเป็นคนบ้างานแล้ว ยังทำให้ฝ่ายตรงข้ามรู้สึกไม่ได้รับความสนใจอีกด้วย ดังนั้นในการเดททุกครั้งคุณต้องให้ความสนใจเขาหรือเธอเสมอ มอง และเสนอความคิดเห็นเมื่อฝ่ายตรงข้ามมีคำถาม ที่สำคัญหลีกเลี่ยงการแสดงพฤติกรรมที่ราวกับว่าคุณไม่อยากอยู่ต่อ เช่น เหลือบดูนาฬิกาบ่อย ๆ หยิบมือถือขึ้นมาเล่นเป็นประจำ ไม่สนใจคำถามของคู่สนทนา เป็นต้น

เติมหวานรับวาเลนไทน์ แนะนำสถานที่เดทในกรุงเทพสวยๆ เยาวราช

บรรยากาศถนนเยาวราชตอนกลางคืน

เดินชิลล์ย่านไชน่าทาวน์ที่เยาวราช / ภาพจาก : www.plus.thairath.co.th

ไปเที่ยวไหนดีกับแฟน 1 วันแนะนำเยาวราช ที่เป็นศูนย์กลางทางการค้าที่สำคัญของกรุงเทพฯ มีสถานที่ท่องเที่ยว แหล่งช้อปปิ้ง และวัดสวย ๆ ให้คู่รักเดทเพลินตลอดทั้งวัน แถมยังเป็นที่เดทในกรุงเทพกลางคืนที่ได้รับความนิยมจากสายกิน เพราะยามค่ำคืนถนนเส้นนี้มีร้านอาหาร เครื่องดื่ม รวมไปถึงของกินอร่อย ๆ ให้เลือกลิ้มรสมากมาย แค่คิดว่าได้เดินกินอาหารอร่อย ๆ กับหวานใจ ท่ามกลางแสงไฟเยาวราชยามค่ำคืน เท่านี้ก็ฟินเกินต้านแล้ว

 

ที่ตั้ง :ถนนเยาวราช สัมพันธวงศ์ กรุงเทพมหานคร

เวลาเปิดให้บริการ :ตลอดทั้งวัน

โครงการป่าในกรุง

บรรยากาศป่าในกรุง

โครงการป่าในกรุงพื้นที่สีเขียวสุดชิลล์ / ภาพจาก : เพจ ศูนย์เรียนรู้ป่าในกรุง โดยสถาบันปลูกป่าเเละระบบนิเวศ ปตท.

ชวนหวานใจไปเดินเล่นพร้อมสูดอากาศสะอาดสดชื่นให้เต็มปอดที่ โครงการป่าในกรุง หรือ ศูนย์เรียนรู้ป่าในกรุง โดยสถาบันปลูกป่าและระบบนิเวศ ปตท. ที่ทาง ปตท.ได้เปิดพื้นที่สีเขียวเพื่อเป็นแหล่งเรียนรู้การปลูกป่าให้ประชาชน โดยด้านในมีการแบ่งโซนต่าง ๆ อย่างสมดุล ทั้งพื้นที่ป่า พื้นที่น้ำ และพื้นที่ใช้งาน ทั้งยังมีอาคารที่ออกแบบได้อย่างกลมกลืนกับธรรมชาติ ได้ทั้งความรู้แถมยังได้รูปคู่สวย ๆ กลับบ้าน ใครอยากได้ฟิลจูงมือคนรักเดินเล่นท่ามกลางความสวยงามของธรรมชาติ ที่นี่ตอบโจทย์ได้ดีแน่นอน

 

ที่ตั้ง : ถนนสุขาภิบาล 2 แขวงดอกไม้ เขตประเวศ กรุงเทพมหานคร

เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : ทุกวันอังคาร – อาทิตย์เวลา 09.00 – 16.00 น.

ท้องฟ้าจำลอง

บรรยากาศท้องฟ้าจำลอง

ท้องฟ้าจำลองที่เดทสุดคลาสสิก / ภาพจาก : www.nationtv.tv

ท้องฟ้าจำลอง ถือเป็นที่เดทในกรุงเทพกลางวันยอดฮิตเลยก็ว่าได้ เพราะการมาเยือนที่นี่เหมือนได้ย้อนวัยเด็กไปทัศนศึกษากับโรงเรียน แต่ความพิเศษอยู่ตรงที่คนข้าง ๆ เป็นหวานใจ ที่สำคัญค่าเข้ายังไม่แพง แถมยังมีเบาะนุ่ม ๆ แอร์เย็น ๆ และท้องฟ้าจำลองความคมชัดระดับ 4K ให้ได้ชมอีกด้วย ใครอยากนอนดูดาวเพลิน ๆ ตอนกลางวันโดยมีคนรักนอนเอนกายอยู่ข้าง ๆ มีงบเที่ยวไม่เยอะ ที่นี่ถือเป็นไอเดียที่เที่ยววาเลนไทน์ที่น่าสนใจ

 

พิกัด : ถนนสุขุมวิท แขวงพระโขนง เขตคลองเตย กรุงเทพมหานคร

เวลาเปิดให้การ : ทุกวันเวลา 09.00 – 16.00 น.

Moca Bangkok

ผลงานศิลปะที่ Moca Bangkok

Moca Bangkok พิพิธภัณฑ์ศิลปะไทยร่วมสมัย / ภาพจาก : เพจ MOCA Museum of Contemporary Art

หากกำลังมองหาที่ถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ Moca Bangkok พิพิธภัณฑ์ศิลปะไทยร่วมสมัย ถือเป็นแลนด์มาร์กยอดฮิตที่คนรักงานศิลป์ไม่ควรพลาด โดยที่นี่เป็นสถานที่จัดแสดงผลงานศิลปะหลากหลาย โดยแต่ละเดือนจะมีงานศิลปะชิ้นใหม่ผลัดเปลี่ยนหมุนเวียนมาสร้างบรรยากาศทุกเดือน ในส่วนของไฮไลต์อยู่ที่ชั้น 5 ห้อง Richard Green ห้องสีเขียว ที่ถ่ายรูปออกมาได้ฟีลเหมือนอยู่ต่างประเทศ ใครเป็นคู่รักสายเที่ยวชมผลงานศิลป์ และอยากมีโมเมนต์น่ารัก ๆ ผลัดกันถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ กับแฟน Moca Bangkok เป็นที่เดตที่น่าสนใจ

 

พิกัด : ถนนกำแพงเพชร 6 แขวงลาดยาว เขตจตุจักร กรุงเทพมหานคร

เวลาเปิดทำการ : : เวลา 10.00 – 18.00 น.

Safari World

สัตว์ในสวนสัตว์ Safari World

Safari World สวนสัตว์เปิดในกรุงเทพฯ / ภาพจาก : เพจ Safari World

เอาใจคู่รักที่หลงใหลในความน่ารักของเหล่าสัตว์น้อยใหญ่ แนะนำเดทที่ Safari World สวนสัตว์เปิดในกรุงเทพฯ ที่มีกิจกรรมสนุก ๆ และโชว์สุดน่ารักให้ดูมากมาย อาทิ โชว์ให้อาหารสัตว์ โชว์แสดงความสามารถ โชว์การต่อสู้ ฯลฯ และนอกจากคุณจะได้ชมสัตว์ต่าง ๆ อย่างใกล้ชิดแล้ว ยังมีคาเฟ่ชิลล์ ๆ ให้ได้นั่งพักกายพักใจอีกด้วย ใครหาสถานที่เดทกับแฟนในกรุงเทพที่เที่ยวได้เพลิน ๆ ตลอดทั้งวัน จูงมือกันเดินเล่นชมความน่ารักของสัตว์นานาชนิดตามโซนต่าง ๆ ต้องไม่พลาดที่นี่

 

 

ที่ตั้ง : ถนนปัญญาอินทรา แขวงสามวาตะวันตก เขตคลองสามวา กรุงเทพมหานคร

เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : เวลา 09.00 – 16.30 น.

ท่ามหาราช

เรือด่วนที่ท่ามหาราช

ท่ามหาราชแหล่งรวมสินค้าและร้านอาหารสุดชิค / ภาพจาก : เพจ Tha Maharaj

ย้อนวันวานไปกับที่เที่ยวสุดคลาสสิก ท่ามหาราช (Tha Maharaj) ย่านเก่าในพระนคร ที่รวมของกินและสินค้าน่ารัก ๆ ไว้มากมาย ที่สำคัญยังเป็นแหล่มรวมคาเฟ่ที่ตอบโจทย์สไตล์คนเมืองแบบขั้นสุด หรือหากใครมีเวลาเหลือ แนะนำนั่งเรือด่วนไปชิลล์กันต่อที่ท่าวังหลังชิมช้อปกันต่อเนื่อง พร้อมแวะไหว้พระริมแม่น้ำเจ้าพระยาเสริมดวง ถือเป็นอีกแพลน One Day Trip ที่น่าสนใจมากทีเดียว ได้ทั้งกินของอร่อย ๆ เดินเล่น ถ่ายรูป และทำบุญร่วมกันกับคนรัก เพียงเท่านี้วันวาเลนไทน์ก็พิเศษขึ้นแล้ว

 

ที่ตั้ง : ตรอกเสถียร แขวงบรมมหาราชวัง เขตพระนคร กรุงเทพมหานคร

เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : เวลา 10.00 – 21.00 น.

สวนหลวง ร.9

ทุ่งดอกไม้ที่สวนหลวง ร.9

สวนหลวง ร.9 สวนสาธารณะขนาดใหญ่เหมาะกับการเดท / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

ใครชื่นชอบการเดทในสวนสาธารณะแบบชิลล์ ๆ สวนหลวง ร.9 จัดว่าเป็นหนึ่งในลิสต์สวนสาธารณะขนาดใหญ่ที่หลายคนประทับใจ เพราะที่นี่นอกจากคุณจะได้พักผ่อนหย่อนใจ และเพลิดเพลินกับไปอากาศดี ๆ แล้ว ยังมีทุ่งดอกไม้สวย ๆ สระว่ายน้ำ สนามเทนนิส และกิจกรรมปั่นเรือเป็ดเดทกันกลางน้ำให้ได้สร้างโมเมนต์หวาน ๆ ร่วมกัน มีกิจกรรมให้ทำครบแบบนี้ต้องไม่พลาด

 

ที่ตั้ง : ถนนเฉลิมพระเกียรติ ร.9 เเขวงหนองบอน เขตประเวศ กรุงเทพมหานคร

เวลาเปิดให้บริการ : เวลา 05.00 – 19.00 น.

 

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นที่เที่ยวาเลนไทน์กรุงเทพ เหมาะสำหรับการกระชับความสัมพันธ์กับคู่รักที่เรานำมาฝาก รับรองว่าแต่ละที่บรรยากาศดี ไม่ทำให้คุณผิดหวังแน่นอน และเมื่อออกเดทเสร็จเรียบร้อยแล้ว ทันทีที่กลับถึงบ้านอย่าลืมดูแลเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดให้ห่างไกลจากเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และสิ่งสกปรกรอบตัว ด้วยเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการซักและอบผ้าในขั้นตอนเดียว หรือหากใครมีเสื้อผ้าที่ซักได้ยาก แนะนำเลือกใช้ LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้า ที่ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดพร้อมมอบกลิ่นหอมสดชื่น -

ดูแลเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดให้สะอาด กลิ่นหอมสดชื่น ด้วยไอเทม LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG มีโปรแกรมซักสะอาดภายในเวลา 39 นาที

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ซักสะอาดเต็มประสิทธิภาพ ด้วยระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ AIDD™ ตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าอัตโนมัติ ช่วยถนอมผ้าในถังมากขึ้น 18% มาพร้อมฟังก์ชัน Auto Dose จ่ายน้ำยาซักผ้าตามปริมาณการซักอัตโนมัติ และช่องน้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่มที่สามารถเปลี่ยนเป็นช่องใส่น้ำยาซักเพิ่มเติมได้ นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชัน TurboWash™360° ช่วยให้ผ้าในถังสะอาดหมดจนภายในเวลา 39 นาที พร้อมการปกป้องเนื้อผ้าที่มากกว่า หัวฉีดน้ำ 3D หลายหัวฉีด ครอบคลุม 4 ทิศทาง เข้าถึงทุกตารางนิ้วของเสื้อผ้าภายในเครื่อง และฟังก์ชัน Steam+™ ลดไรฝุ่นที่ก่อให้เกิดปัญหาระบบทางเดินหายใจถึง 99.9% และลดรอยยับย่นของผ้า 30% ความจุมากขึ้นในพื้นที่เท่าเดิม ควบคุมการทำงานง่ายผ่าน Voice Assistant และแอปพลิเคชัน ThinQ™

หญิงกำลังสั่งงานเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ผ่านมือถือ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักและอบผ้าภายในเครื่องเดียว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTPWทำงานด้วย AI DD™ ระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ ที่ช่วยตรวจจับน้ำหนักและความอ่อนนุ่มของเนื้อผ้า เพื่อเลือกการตั้งค่าการซักที่เหมาะสมกับผ้าในถังซักนั้น ๆ ทั้งยังช่วยถนอมผ้าและปกป้องเส้นใยผ้ามากขึ้น 14.5% ทั้งยังมีตัวเลือกรูปแบบการซักที่มากถึง 11,000 ตัวเลือก เครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นนี้ประหยัดพื้นที่มากขึ้น เพราะเป็นเครื่องซักอบผ้าในตัว ความจุซัก 15 กก. และอบ 8 กก. มาพร้อมฟังก์ชัน LG Steam™ ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้มากถึง 99.9% ถูกสุขอนามัยและทนทานกว่า ด้วยฝาเครื่องทำจากกระจกนิรภัยและแกนซักสแตนเลส คุณสามารถควบคุมเครื่องซักผ้าในระยะไกล และดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมซักใหม่ ๆ จากอุปกรณ์สมาร์ทดีไวซ์ของคุณ

LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ

LG Styler ถนอมเสื้อผ้าด้วยโปรแกรมอัจฉริยะ

LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้า รุ่น S3MFCเป็นมิติใหม่ของการดูแลเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรด ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณคงความหอมและความสะอาดล้ำลึกถึงใยผ้า ผ่านการทำงานของเทคโนโลยี Steam Clothing Care ไอน้ำสะอาด ไร้สารเคมี ไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการระคายเคืองบนผิวหนัง มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Gently Dry อบผ้าแห้งอุณหภูมิต่ำ แห้งไว ผ้าไม่หดตัวเหมือนการอบลมร้อน นอกจากนี้ LG Stylerยังมีฟังก์ชัน Refresh ช่วยขจัดรอยยับ ลดกลิ่นอับ พร้อมเพิ่มความหอมสดชื่นให้กับเสื้อผ้า อีกทั้งยังมีฟังก์ชัน TrueSteam ที่ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9% นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถควบคุมการทำงาน และดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมดูแลเสื้อผ้าเพิ่มเติมได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน ThinQ™ อีกด้วย

นอกจากมองหาที่เที่ยววาเลนไทน์เพื่อการออกเดทสุดโรแมนติกแล้ว อย่าลืมดูแลเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG ที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียได้เป็นอย่างดี พร้อมเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้คุณได้ทุกวันแน่นอน หากสนใจเครื่องซักผ้าหรือผลิตภัณฑ์ใด ๆ ของ LG สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

