ผู้หญิงถือเสื้อหนาวพับซ้อนกัน

วิธีซักเสื้อกันหนาวด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า เนื้อผ้าไม่เสีย

12/02/2022

เสื้อหนาวไอเท็มให้ความอบอุ่นแก่ร่างกายในช่วงฤดูหนาว

แชร์ทริค ซักเสื้อหนาวราวกับมือโปรด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า

สิ้นปีทีไรหลายคนตั้งตารอที่จะได้สัมผัสกับลมหนาวที่ปีหนึ่งจะมีไม่กี่วันเท่านั้น จึงอดไม่ได้ที่จะหยิบเอาเสื้อหนาวตัวโปรดออกมาปัดฝุ่นเพื่อเตรียมสำหรับสวมใส่ บางคนก็แพลนซื้อเสื้อกันหนาวตัวใหม่เอาไว้สำหรับทริปท่องเที่ยวทั้งในและต่างประเทศช่วงวันหยุดยาวสิ้นปี สำหรับเสื้อกันหนาวมีหลายประเภทการดูแลทำความสะอาดจึงเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ คอนเทนต์นี้จะมาแนะนำวิธีซักเสื้อกันหนาวด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าอย่างถูกต้อง สะอาดไร้คราบสกปรกโดยไม่ทำลายเนื้อผ้า จะมีวิธีใดบ้างตามมาดูกัน

เทคนิคซักเสื้อกันหนาวแต่ละชนิดด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า

ก่อนลงมือซักเสื้อหนาวต้องรู้จักประเภทของเสื้อหนาวที่คุณใช้อยู่เพื่อให้ซักได้ถูกวิธีโดยแบ่งออกเป็น 3 ชนิดดังนี้

1. เสื้อหนาวขนวูล

วูล (Wool) เป็นขนที่มีลักษณะเป็นเส้นเล็ก ปุย และหยิก ส่วนใหญ่ทำมาจากขนแกะ บางครั้งก็พบว่าทำมาจากขนแพะ ขนกระต่าย คุณสมบัติของเสื้อหนาวขนวูลนี้จะกักเก็บความร้อนไม่ให้หลุดออกไปภายนอกเสื้อ ทำให้ผู้สวมใส่รู้สึกอุ่นสบายเพราะความร้อนจะหมุนเวียนอยู่ภายใน เส้นใยไม่ขาดง่าย มีความยืดหยุ่นสูง ที่สำคัญสามารถดูดซับน้ำได้มากกว่าน้ำหนักถึง 30 เท่า ถึงแม้คุณจะเปียกแต่ก็ยังรู้สึกอุ่นเพราะขนวูลจะดูดซับน้ำเอาไว้

วิธีซักเสื้อหนาวขนวูลด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า

ก่อนอื่นต้องตรวจสอบเนื้อผ้าว่ามีขนวูลเป็นส่วนประกอบกี่เปอร์เซ็นต์ ถ้ามีขนวูลเกิน 49% ของเนื้อผ้าจะต้องส่งซักแห้งเท่านั้นเพราะการซักแห้งจะไม่ใช้น้ำ ถ้ามีขนวูลน้อยกว่า 49% วิธีที่ดีที่สุดคือซักด้วยมือโดยใช้มือขยำเบา ๆ ห้ามขยี้เด็ดขาดและต้องใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์ซักผ้าขนสัตว์เท่านั้น ห้ามใช้ผงซักฟอก
กรณีซักเสื้อหนาวขนวูลด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า จะต้องใช้เครื่องซักผ้าที่มีโปรแกรมซักผ้า Wool และต้องใส่ถุงตาข่าย ก่อนตากต้องบีบน้ำออกให้มากที่สุดอย่าตากแบบเปียก ๆ เพราะน้ำจะถ่วงให้เสื้อเสียทรง ที่สำคัญห้ามตากแดด และห้ามอบแห้งเด็ดขาดเพราะความร้อนจะทำให้เส้นใยกรอบและหดตัว

2. เสื้อหนาวขนเป็ด

เสื้อหนาวขนเป็ดมีทั้งทำจากขนเป็ดและขนห่าน เป็นขนบริเวณอกชั้นในซึ่งจะไม่มีแกนกลางแข็ง ๆ เหมือนขนชั้นนอก คุณสมบัติให้ความอบอุ่นได้ดีมาก น้ำหนักเบา สามารถม้วนเก็บในพื้นที่จำกัดได้ แต่ข้อเสียคือจะสูญเสียคุณสมบัติเมื่อเปียกน้ำ ผิดกับเสื้อหนาวขนวูลที่แม้จะเปียกแต่ยังให้ความอบอุ่นได้ดีอยู่

ผู้หญิงสวมเสื้อหนาวขนเป็ดสีชมพู

เสื้อหนาวขนเป็ดให้ความอบอุ่นได้ดีมีน้ำหนักเบา

วิธีซักเสื้อหนาวขนเป็ดด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า

เสื้อหนาวขนเป็ดมีคุณสมบัติเรื่องการให้ความอบอุ่นที่ดีเยี่ยมให้ผิวสัมผัสที่นุ่มฟู การซักเสื้อหนาวขนเป็ดต้องใช้ความระมัดระวังอย่างมากและต้องทำอย่างเบามือ เพื่อป้องกันขนด้านในพันกันหรือจับตัวเป็นก้อน ในกรณีเป็นรอยเปื้อนเล็ก ๆ ให้ใช้แปรงขนนุ่มจุ่มน้ำสบู่หรือน้ำยาทำความสะอาดเสื้อขนเป็ดแปรงเบา ๆ ก็พอแล้ว
ในกรณีซักด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าก่อนซักให้ตรวจเช็คช่องใส่ผลิตภัณฑ์ซักผ้าชนิดน้ำเพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้น้ำยาชนิดอื่นที่ตกค้างมาทำลายเสื้อขนเป็ด จากนั้นควรติดกระดุม รูดซิป ปิดกระเป๋าให้หมดเพื่อป้องกันการเกี่ยวส่วนอื่น ๆ จนทำให้ขาด นอกจากนี้เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าเหมาะกับการซักเสื้อขนเป็ดมากที่สุดเพราะไม่มีอุปกรณ์กวนผ้าตรงกลางถังซัก ตั้งโปรแกรมซักด้วยน้ำเย็น ซักในปริมาณน้อย และควรแยกซักจากเสื้อผ้าชิ้นอื่น ๆ

3. เสื้อหนาวใยสังเคราะห์

เสื้อหนาวใยสังเคราะห์ผลิตจากเส้นใยสังเคราะห์ที่มนุษย์สร้างขึ้นจากสารเคมี ข้อดีคือสามารถดูแลรักษาง่าย ไม่ค่อยยับ แต่ก็ระบายอากาศได้ไม่ดีนักและไม่ค่อยดูดซึมน้ำ

วิธีซักเสื้อหนาวใยสังเคราะห์ ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า

เสื้อหนาวใยสังเคราะห์ถ้าจะซักเครื่องให้เลือกโปรแกรมสำหรับผ้าใยสังเคราะห์ ในกรณีเครื่องซักผ้าบางรุ่นไม่มีระบุไว้ให้เลือกซักด้วยน้ำเย็น ส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์ซักผ้าให้ใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์ซักผ้าใยสังเคราะห์โดยเฉพาะ ผ้าใยสังเคราะห์สามารถอบผ้าด้วยอุณหภูมิต่ำก่อนนำไปผึ่งลมตากให้แห้งต่อไป

เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า LG ซักสะอาด ถนอมผ้าขั้นสุด

ลำพังแค่หน้าที่การงานและความรับผิดชอบต่อครอบครัวก็เหนื่อยมากพอแล้ว การทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดไม่ควรเป็นอะไรที่ยุ่งยาก ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า LG นวัตกรรมทำความสะอาดผ้าช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึกปลอดภัยห่างไกลเชื้อโรคและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ แถมยังถนอมเส้นใยผ้ามากยิ่งขึ้น หมดกังวลว่าเสื้อหนาวราคาแพงของคุณจะเกิดความเสียหาย

1. เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG สะอาดพร้อมถนอมใยผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW

เทคโนโลยีการซักผ้าสุดล้ำสมัย ช่วยประหยัดไฟและไม่มีเสียงดังรบกวน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW ความจุ 15 กิโลกรัม ช่วยถนอมผ้ามากขึ้นตอบโจทย์สำหรับผู้ใช้ที่ไม่รู้ว่าควรเลือกโปรแกรมซักผ้าแบบไหน มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ระบบประมวลผลอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าและวิเคราะห์เนื้อผ้าในแต่ละครั้งที่ซัก ให้เหมาะกับผ้าแต่ละประเภทมากที่สุด
นอกจากนี้ยังมี LG steam+ เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยขจัดฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็กหรือไรฝุ่นได้อย่างล้ำลึก ลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเสื้อผ้าได้ 99.9% มอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซัก ประหยัดพลังงาน และทำงานเงียบไม่มีแรงสั่นสะเทือน สามารถควบคุมการทำงานได้จากทุกที่ด้วยแอป LG ThinQ™

2. เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump ผ้าแห้งไวพร้อมใช้งาน

เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

ครื่องซักอบผ้า LG อบผ้าประหยัดพลังงานและเวลา

เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump รุ่น RV09VHP4W1 เทคโนโลยีอินเวอร์เตอร์แบบโรตารี่ DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานช่วยให้อบผ้าแห้งไว เทคโนโลยี Sensor Dry ช่วยตรวจจับความชื้นของผ้าและตั้งเวลาอบอัตโนมัติ เพื่อการถนอมผ้าและประหยัดพลังงานมากยิ่งขึ้น เทคโนโลยี Gentle Care อบผ้าที่อุณหภูมิต่ำทำให้คุณมั่นใจว่าผ้าจะได้รับการทะนุถนอมไม่เกิดความเสียหาย หมดกังวลเรื่องรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าและป้องกันการหดตัวของใยผ้า
สำหรับครอบครัวที่มีเด็กเล็กหมดกังวลเรื่องความสะอาดด้วยโหมด Allergy Care ลดไรฝุ่นได้ถึง 99.9% ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึกป้องกันสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่อาจก่อให้เกิดโรคระบบทางเดินหายใจและผิวหนังกับสมาชิกในครอบครัว ผ่านการอนุมัติโดย BAF (สถาบันโรคภูมิแพ้แห่งประเทศอังกฤษ)
มาพร้อมกับการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์และมอเตอร์นานถึง 10 ปี สามารถควบคุมสั่งการระยะไกลทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายไปอีกขั้น รวมถึงดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมการทำงานใหม่ ๆ เพื่อให้เครื่องอบผ้าทำงานได้อย่างชาญฉลาดมากขึ้น

3. เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาย้ายผ้า

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1 ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ประหยัดพื้นที่ด้วยการรวมการซักและอบผ้าไว้ในเครื่องเดียวกัน ช่วยให้ผ้าคุณทั้งสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียวไม่ต้องย้ายผ้าจากเครื่องซักมาเครื่องอบให้ยุ่งยาก เหมาะสำหรับบ้านที่มีเนื้อที่จำกัด แค่กดปุ่มเลือกโหมดการซักและอบ ตั้งเวลาและปล่อยให้เครื่องทำงานจนเสร็จก็สามารถนำผ้าออกมาใช้ได้ทันที
สะอาดล้ำลึกยิ่งขึ้นด้วยระบบ Steam™ ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้าได้ 99.9% มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ช่วยถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะมากขึ้น 18% สามารถควบคุม สั่งการ ติดตามการทำงานผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ™
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือวิธีซักเสื้อกันหนาวด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า เนื้อผ้าไม่เสีย ต้อนรับหน้าหนาวที่กำลังแวะมาทักทายในช่วงปลายปี พร้อมแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า และเครื่องซักอบผ้าจากแอลจี ผู้ช่วยดูแลผ้าและถนอมเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดของคุณให้สะอาดปลอดภัย ห่างไกลเชื้อโรคและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ และถนอมผ้ามากยิ่งขึ้นเพื่ออายุการใช้งานที่ยาวนาน สอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

