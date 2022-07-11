About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงพึงพอใจกับโปรโมชั่นเลือกซื้อสินค้าออนไลน์

โปรโมชั่น 12.12 ส่วนลดเยอะไหม พร้อมแนะนำสินค้าน่าซื้อ

11/07/2022

ช้อปสินค้าราคาสุดคุ้มพร้อมรับสิทธิประโยชน์มากมายผ่านโปรโมชั่น 12.12

 

แคมเปญ 12.12 มีโปรโมชั่นพิเศษอะไรบ้าง

วัฒนธรรมช้อปปิ้งสินค้าในวันเลขเบิ้ล คือปรากฏการณ์ครั้งสำคัญที่ได้สร้างมาตรฐานใหม่ให้กับการช้อปปิ้งสินค้าออนไลน์ให้กับผู้บริโภค โดยบรรดาร้านค้าออนไลน์จะนำกิจกรรมส่งเสริมการขายมากมายมานำเสนอผ่านแพลตฟอร์มของตัวเอง ทั้งนี้เพื่อให้ผู้บริโภคได้สัมผัสกับประสบการณ์ดี ๆ ในการเลือกซื้อสินค้าแบรนด์ชั้นนำในราคาสุดคุ้ม พร้อมสนุกกับกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ มากมาย
อีกทั้งยังเป็นการกระตุ้นยอดขายให้กับร้านค้าที่จัดกิจกรรมด้วย โดยกิจกรรมส่งเสริมการขายมีดังนี้ สินค้าราคาพิเศษลดสูงสุด 90% Flash Deals สินค้าราคาพิเศษ 4 ช่วงเวลา คูปองส่วนลด สินค้าแบรนด์ดังลดจัดหนักกว่าทุกครั้ง สิทธิพิเศษจากบัตรเครดิตผ่อน 0% 10 เดือน โค้ดส่งฟรีทั่วไทย และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย

12.12 Big Sale มีสินค้าอะไรน่าซื้อบ้าง

แน่นอนว่าสินค้าที่เป็นพระเอกในช่วงวันช้อปแห่งชาติส่งท้ายปีแบบนี้เห็นจะเป็นสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าเพื่อสุขภาพ อาทิ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ที่ช่วยมอบอากาศสะอาดให้กับคุณและครอบครัวในช่วงเวลาที่อากาศเริ่มแห้งมีฝุ่นควันมาก หรือจะเป็นเครื่องอบผ้า ที่นอกจากช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วทันใจพร้อมใช้งาน ยังช่วยทำให้ผ้าสะอาดปราศจาคเชื้อโรคและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ หรือจะเป็นทีวีจอยักษ์เอาไว้ดูบอลโลก 2022 ที่เมื่อเข้าสู่เดือนธันวาคมก็ยิ่งใกล้วันที่จะทราบว่าใครคือทีมหมายเลขหนึ่งของโลกในปัจจุบัน หรือจะมองไกลไปถึงเครื่องปรับอากาศสำหรับเตรียมรับมือกับอากาศร้อนที่ใกล้จะมาถึง

แนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าราคาสุดคุ้มในโปรโมชั่น 12.12

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าถือเป็นหนึ่งในหมวดสินค้าที่ขายดีมากที่สุดโดยเฉพาะในช่วงโปรโมชั่น 12.12 ที่บรรดาร้านค้าออนไลน์ได้จัดโปรเด็ดโปรแรงชนิดไม่กลัวขาดทุนเพื่อมอบเป็นของขวัญส่งท้ายปีให้กับผู้บริโภค อาทิ

1. แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare อากาศสะอาด 360 องศา

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG กำจัดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 ฟอกอากาศรอบ ๆ ตัวคุณได้ 360 องศาในทุกทิศทาง มีระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน Plasmaster+ Ionizer ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อไวรัส 99.9% แบคทีเรีย 99.9% ฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 99.999% และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตราย มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Clean Booster เอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG ช่วยกระจายอากาศสะอาดเร็วขึ้น 24% ส่งลมไกล 7.5 เมตร นอกจากนี้ยังมีเซ็นเซอร์และจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะคอยรายงานสภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์ เพื่อปรับอากาศให้สะอาดอยู่เสมอ สามารถควบคุมและสั่งการจากระยะไกลผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™

2. แนะนำเครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump ผ้าแห้งไวไม่ง้อแดด

เครื่องอบผ้า LG สีขาว

เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ เทคโนโลยีใหม่ล่าสุดจาก LG

เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump รุ่น RV09VHP4W1 เทคโนโลยี Sensor Dry ช่วยตรวจจับความชื้นของผ้าและตั้งเวลาอบผ้าโดยอัตโนมัติ ช่วยถนอมผ้าและช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน หมดกังวลเรื่องผ้าหดตัวและรอยยับด้วยนวัตกรรม Gentle Care อบผ้าที่อุณหภูมิต่ำผ้าจะได้รับการทะนุถนอมไม่เกิดความเสียหาย มีโหมด Allergy Care ลดไรฝุ่นได้ถึง 99.9% ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึกป้องกันสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่อาจก่อให้เกิดโรคระบบทางเดินหายใจและผิวหนังกับสมาชิกในครอบครัว

โดยผ่านการอนุมัติโดย BAF (สถาบันโรคภูมิแพ้แห่งประเทศอังกฤษ) แผ่นกรองสองชั้นช่วยกรองเศษใยผ้าออกจากเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ มาพร้อมกับการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์และมอเตอร์นานถึง 10 ปี สามารถควบคุมสั่งการระยะไกลทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายไปอีกขั้น รวมถึงดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมการทำงานใหม่ ๆ เพื่อให้เครื่องอบผ้าทำงานได้อย่างชาญฉลาดมากขึ้น

3. แนะนำทีวี LG OLED evo เชียร์บอลสะใจ สีสันคมชัดทุกอนู

ทีวี LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77G1

เรียบหรูดั่งงานศิลปะ พร้อมหน้าจอ 77 และ ThinQ AI ที่ช่วยให้ใช้งานสมาร์ททีวีง่ายขึ้นด้วยเมจิกรีโมท

สำหรับคอบอลเพื่อการรับชมที่ได้อรรถรสขอแนะนำ ทีวี LG OLED evo รุ่น OLED77G1จอ OLED เเห่งอนาคตที่ถูกออกแบบเป็นพิเศษ เพื่อให้กลมกลืนกับผนังราวกับเป็นกรอบรูปงานศิลปะภาย มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Dolby Vision IQ ที่สามารถปรับคุณภาพของภาพตามเนื้อหาและสภาพแสงของห้องโดยอัตโนมัติ

เทคโนโลยี Dolby Atmos มอบพลังเสียงสมจริงรอบทิศทางรู้สึกเหมือนได้นั่งอยู่ชิดติดขอบสนาม นอกจากนี้ LG OLED evo ยังมีเทคโนโลยีการผลิตสีขั้นสูงช่วยถ่ายทอดสเปกตรัม DCI-P3 ได้ 100% ผ่านพื้นที่สีแบบ 3 มิติที่ครอบคลุมช่วงความสว่างของสีเต็มรูปแบบช่วยให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอเป็นไปตามจินตนาการของผู้สร้าง หรือต้นฉบับที่ไม่ผิดเพี้ยน

4. แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG สะอาดหมดจด ทำงานเงียบ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW

เทคโนโลยีการซักผ้าสุดล้ำสมัย ช่วยประหยัดไฟและไม่มีเสียงดังรบกวน

ในช่วงหน้าหนาวอากาศแห้งเสื้อผ้าเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นละอองจากมลภาวะ เพื่อให้ผ้าสะอาดปลอดเชื้อโรคและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ แนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี LG steam+ เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยขจัดฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็กหรือไรฝุ่นได้อย่างล้ำลึก

ลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเสื้อผ้าได้ 99.9% AI DD™ ระบบประมวลผลอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าและวิเคราะห์เนื้อผ้าในแต่ละครั้งที่ซัก ให้เหมาะกับผ้าแต่ละประเภทมากที่สุด มอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซัก ประหยัดพลังงาน และทำงานเงียบไม่มีแรงสั่นสะเทือน

5. แนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ART COOL อากาศสะอาด เย็นอย่างรวดเร็ว

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

LG ART COOL™ ดีไซน์สวยด้วยสีใหม่ สีเขียวมหาสมุทร

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะพื้นผิวได้กว่า 99.9% พร้อมกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Dual Inverter ทนทานและมอบความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็ว อีกทั้งยังช่วยลดการใช้พลังงาน
มีระบบ Auto Cleaning ไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติ ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant เพียงพูดว่า “เปิดหรือปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ” ลำโพงอัจฉริยะจะรับคำสั่งและเปิด-ปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ แผงคอยล์ทองแดงแท้เคลือบสาร Gold Fin พร้อมแผง PCB ทนต่อไฟตกและไฟกระชากได้ดีช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน มาพร้อมการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี ควบคุม สั่งการ ติดตามการทำงาน และตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงานได้จากทุกที่ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือคำตอบของคำถามที่ว่าโปรโมชั่น 12.12 ลดเยอะไหม พร้อมแนะนำสินค้าน่าซื้อ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

