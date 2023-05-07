About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แนะนำเครื่องอบผ้าแห้งสนิท ราคาคุ้มค่า

เครื่องอบผ้าแห้งสนิท ราคาเท่าไหร่? ตัวช่วยเวลาเร่งรีบ

07/05/2023

เครื่องอบผ้าช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งสนิทไว

เครื่องอบผ้าแห้ง ไอเทมฮิตประหยัดเวลา

เครื่องอบผ้ากลายมาเป็น เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า ที่ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกให้กับชีวิตประจำวันเป็นอย่างมาก เนื่องจากสามารถทำให้ผ้าแห้งไว ประหยัดเวลาได้มากกว่าตากผ้าท่ามกลางแสงแดด ทั้งยังช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งสนิทได้ในช่วงหน้าฝนที่มีหยดน้ำโปรยปรายลงมาอย่างต่อเนื่อง ดังนั้นการเลือกซื้อเครื่องอบผ้าแห้งกลายเป็นสิ่งที่ต้องพิจารณาให้ดี เพื่อให้สามารถนำมาใช้งานได้อย่างคุ้มค่าและยาวนาน ทั้งยังช่วยฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้มากถึง 99.9% อีกด้วย

เครื่องอบผ้า ประวัติความเป็นมาที่น่าสนใจ

สำหรับเครื่องอบผ้าได้มีการสร้างขึ้นเมื่อปี ค.ศ. 1800 โดย M. Pochon นักประดิษฐ์ชาวฝรั่งเศส ซึ่งเป็นลักษณะการใช้มือหมุน กระทั่งปี ค.ศ. 1892 ทางด้าน George T. Sampson ได้มีการพัฒนาและจดสิทธิบัตรเครื่องอบผ้าอัตโนมัติครั้งแรก ซึ่งถูกนำมาใช้กันมากขึ้นในศตวรรษที่ 19
กระนั้นด้วยวิธีการอบผ้าด้วยเปลวไฟ ทำให้เสื้อผ้าของผู้ใช้งานมักเกิดปัญหาเรื่องกลิ่นควันและคราบเขม่าตามมา กระทั่งได้มีการพัฒนาจนลดความกังวลเรื่องเสื้อผ้าไหม้และสามารถทำให้ผ้าแห้งได้เร็วขึ้นในทุกสภาพอากาศ อย่างไรก็ดีในช่วงปลาย ค.ศ. 1930 และ ต้น ค.ศ. 1940 ได้มีการใช้งานเครื่องอบแห้งประเภทใช้แก๊สและไฟฟ้ามากขึ้น โดยนักออกแบบอุตสาหกรรม Brooks Stevens ได้พัฒนาเครื่องอบผ้าแบบหน้าต่างกระจกขึ้นมาในช่วงต้นปี 1940 ซึ่งเหตุการณ์เหล่านี้ล้วนเป็นต้นแบบการพัฒนาที่ก้าวมาสู่ยุคปัจจุบันนั่นเอง

การซื้อเครื่องอบผ้า เคล็ดลับการเลือกให้ถูกใจ

• ความจุผ้าที่ต้องการใช้งาน

การเลือกซื้อเครื่องอบผ้า ควรคำนวณจากจำนวนสมาชิกภายในบ้านหรือผู้ใช้งาน เพราะจะทำให้ทราบได้ว่าต้องซื้อเครื่องความจุเท่าใด โดยมีตั้งแต่ 4 ถึง 10 กิโลกรัม ซึ่งการเลือกซื้อขนาดที่เหมาะสมทำให้ประหยัดเวลาและพลังงานได้มาก เนื่องจากไม่ต้องแบ่งเสื้อผ้าในการอบแต่ละครั้ง


• ตัดสินใจจากผ้าที่ต้องการใช้งาน
นอกจากพิจารณาจากสมาชิกภายในบ้านแล้ว ควรเลือกดูจากชนิดของผ้าที่นำมาใช้งานด้วย เพราะแม้ชีวิตประจำวันจะเน้นเรื่องการใช้อบเสื้อผ้าให้แห้งเป็นหลัก แต่ในแง่ของการทำความสะอาด จำพวกอุปกรณ์การนอนสมควรต้องนำเครื่องอบผ้ามาใช้ร่วมด้วยเช่นกัน อาทิ ผ้านวม ผ้าปูที่นอน เป็นต้น ซึ่งเครื่องอบผ้าขนาดใหญ่จะค่อนข้างตอบโจทย์ครอบคลุมได้ดี

เครื่องซักอบผ้าสองชั้น

พิจารณาพื้นที่ให้ดี ช่วยให้ใช้งานง่ายสะดวกยิ่งขึ้น

• พื้นที่จัดวางเครื่องอบผ้า

การติดตั้งเครื่องอบผ้าควรจัดวางไว้ในพื้นที่ที่กว้างขวางมากพอต่อการใช้งาน โดยอย่างน้อยควรเผื่อพื้นที่ด้านหน้าของเครื่องเพื่อกะระยะการเปิดฝาหน้า รวมไปถึงการวางตะกร้าเพื่อนำเสื้อผ้าเข้าเครื่องให้เรียบร้อย ไม่อึดอัด โดยบางบ้านอาจวางข้างกับเครื่องซักผ้าแต่ในทางกลับกันบางรุ่นเป็นได้ทั้งเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวเดียว ซึ่งนับว่าช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ได้มาก

• พิจารณาจากฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน

เครื่องอบผ้าแต่ละรุ่นมักจะมีการปรับปรุงฟังก์ชันเพื่อชูนวัตกรรมใหม่ ๆ อยู่แล้ว ทำให้มีออปชันเสริมและระบบเครื่องอบผ้าที่แตกต่างกันออกไป อาทิ การทำงานเงียบ ประหยัดพลังงาน ถนอมผ้า เป็นต้น

• เลือกซื้อตามงบประมาณ

การซื้อเครื่องอบผ้าตามงบประมาณที่กำหนดไว้ จะช่วยให้ผู้ซื้อไม่เสียเงินมากเกินความจำเป็น แต่อาจต้องใช้การพิจารณามากหน่อย เพราะบางฟังก์ชันอาจถูกตัดทอนลงไป ซึ่งในส่วนนี้อาจเลือกผลลัพธ์ระยะยาวมาประกอบทดแทนได้ เช่น เครื่องอบผ้าชนิดประหยัดพลังงานที่จะช่วยประหยัดเงินค่าไฟในระยะยาวได้นั่นเอง

• แบรนด์และการรับประกัน

การซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าควรเลือกยี่ห้อแบรนด์ที่มีชื่อเสียง เพราะจะช่วยคลายความกังวลเรื่องคุณภาพและมีบริการดูแลหลังการขายที่ดี นอกจากนี้ยังมีการรับประกันที่เป็นอีกเรื่องสำคัญยามที่สินค้ามีปัญหา

• รีวิวจากผู้ใช้งานจริง

ปัจจุบันมีการรีวิวการใช้งานสินค้าแต่ละชนิดออกมาจำนวนมากบนโลกออนไลน์ ทำให้ผู้ที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชนิดต่าง ๆ สามารถเข้าไปดูรีวิวเครื่องอบผ้าและตัดสินใจจากประสบการณ์ของผู้ใช้งานจริงได้รวดเร็วและสะดวกยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถรับชมรีวิวจากเว็บไซต์หลักของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแบรนด์ต่าง ๆ ได้เช่นเดียวกัน

เครื่องอบผ้า แบบไหนดีช่วยถนอมผ้าได้คุ้มค่า

เครื่องซักอบผ้าสองชั้น

เครื่องซักอบผ้าแบบทาวเวอร์ ประหยัดพื้นที่ได้ดี

• Wash Tower รุ่น WT1410NHEG

สำหรับWash Tower รุ่น WT1410NHEG นับเป็นไอเทมที่มีความคุ้มค่าสูง เพราะเปรียบได้กับเครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้งในตัว โดยการผสมผสานของเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าทำให้ประหยัดพื้นที่ได้มาก เหมาะสมแม้ห้องมีขนาดเล็ก โดยฝั่งเครื่องซักผ้าสามารถจุได้ถึง 14 กิโลกรัม ขณะที่เครื่องอบผ้าจุได้ 10 กิโลกรัม ทั้งยังประหยัดเวลาด้วยการซักและอบแห้งได้ภายใน 1 ชั่วโมง มีระบบ Allergy Care ที่ช่วยปกป้องผู้ใช้จากไรฝุ่นในบ้าน ควบคุมง่ายผ่านทั้งเสียงและแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™

นอกจากนี้เลือกซื้อ LG Wash Tower รับโปรสุดคุ้ม! แถมฟรี ตู้เย็น Macaron GN-X392PBGB เรียกว่าซื้อ 1 ได้ถึง 2 หมดเขต 31 กรกฎาคมนี้

• เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RV10VHP2B

เครื่องอบผ้า

เครื่องอบผ้าความจุ 10 กิโลกรัม

เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RV10VHP2B ระบบ DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ มากับความจุ 10 กิโลกรัม โดยระบบดังกล่าวจะช่วยให้อบผ้าแห้งได้อย่างประหยัดเวลาและพลังงานมากขึ้น ฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9% ลดปัญหาเศษใยผ้าและฝุ่นด้วย Dual Filter ที่เพิ่มความสะอาดถึง 2 เท่า ทั้งยังอบผ้าแห้งสนิทได้ตั้งแต่ครั้งแรก


• เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA

เครื่องซักอบผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าใช้งานคุ้มค่าครบจบในเครื่องเดียว

ครบจบในเครื่องเดียวด้วย เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ที่สามารถซักได้ที่ความจุ 13 กิโลกรัม และอบผ้าได้ 8 กิโลกรัม ด้วยระบบ AI DD™ ช่วยถนอมผ้ามากขึ้นได้ถึง 18% มั่นใจเรื่องความสะอาดด้วย TurboWash™360° ที่ใช้เวลาเพียง 39 นาที หัวฉีดน้ำ 3D หลายหัวฉีด ครอบคลุม 4 ทิศทาง นอกจากนี้ยังได้ Steam+ เข้ามาช่วยลดรอยย่น จัดการไรฝุ่นที่ทำให้เกิดปัญหาระบบทางเดินหายใจอีกด้วย


• LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้า รุ่น S5GOC

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG

ตู้ถนอมผ้าช่วยลดรอยยับ

หลังจากซักผ้าและอบผ้าได้อย่างสะอาดแล้ว อย่าลืมมองหา LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้า รุ่น S5GOC ที่ช่วยรักษาเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้ดูดีอยู่เสมอ นอกจากดีไซน์ที่สวยงาม ยังช่วยกำจัดฝุ่นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและลดรอยยับด้วยการเขย่าผ้า 200 ครั้งต่อนาที ไม่ก่อให้เกิดความเสียหายกับเนื้อผ้า ด้วยระบบ TrueSteam™ ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อในเนื้อผ้า ทำให้เป็นส่วนหนึ่งในการรักษาสุขภาพของผู้ใช้งานอีกทางหนึ่ง


พิเศษ! Rainy Promotion ซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าคู่กับเครื่องอบผ้า แถมฟรี สแต็ควางซ้อนเครื่องอบผ้า (Dryer Stacking Kit) หมดเขตวันที่ 31 สิงหาคมนี้

สนใจเครื่องอบผ้าที่มีคุณภาพและไว้ใจได้ ต้องไม่ลืมมองหาแบรนด์คุณภาพอย่าง LG ที่มีประสบการณ์ยาวนานเรื่องเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

• เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว ราคาเท่าไหร่ ? ตอบโจทย์เวลาเร่งรีบ

• เครื่องอบผ้าไม่ร้อน เกิดจากอะไร? ปล่อยไว้ระวังผ้าเหม็นอับ
• เครื่องอบผ้ากินไฟกี่วัตต์? แนะนำเลือกแบบไหนดี ประหยัดพลังงาน