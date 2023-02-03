About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว ราคาเท่าไหร่ ? ตอบโจทย์เวลาเร่งรีบ

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว ราคาเท่าไหร่ ? ตอบโจทย์เวลาเร่งรีบ

03/02/2023

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ช่วยถนอมผ้ามากกว่าที่เคย

เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว ดีไหม ทำไมคนนิยมใช้

 

เมื่อการใช้ชีวิตในยุคนี้เต็มไปด้วยความเร่งรีบ การทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าแบบเดิม ๆ ที่ต้องปั่นผ้าแล้วนำออกจากเครื่องซักผ้าไปตากแดดเพื่อให้แห้ง อาจไม่ใช่ตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์เวลาเร่งรีบหรือช่วงฤดูฝนมากนัก ด้วยเหตุนี้แบรนด์ผู้ผลิตได้พัฒนาและออกแบบเครื่องซักผ้ารูปแบบใหม่ที่สามารถซักและอบผ้าแห้งภายในตัว เรียกว่าแค่จบกระบวนการซักและอบแห้งคุณสามารถหยิบมาสวมใส่ได้เลย นอกจากประหยัดเวลาเพราะไม่ต้องนำผ้าไปตากแดด ยังเป็นการถนอมสีและเนื้อผ้าไปในตัว เนื่องจากการตากแดดเป็นเวลานานอาจทำให้ผ้ากรอบและไม่เหลือความหอมของน้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่ม จึงไม่แปลกที่คนหันมานิยมใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัวมากขึ้น เพื่อให้ทุกคนเลือกเครื่องซักอบผ้าได้ตรงการใช้งาน วันนี้ LG มีทริกในการเลือกซื้อพร้อมชี้เป้าเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัวที่น่าซื้อมาแนะนำ

เคล็ด (ไม่) ลับเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัวอย่างไรให้ตรงใจ ความจุของเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว

 

อันดับแรกควรพิจารณาขนาดเครื่องซักอบผ้าให้สอดคล้องกับจำนวนสมาชิกในบ้านและความถี่ในการซักผ้า ถ้าเป็นครอบครัวขนาดเล็กหรือใช้งานคนเดียว อาจเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัวที่มีความจุประมาณ 10 กิโลกรัมก็เพียงพอต่อการใช้งาน

ฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน

 

หากตัวเครื่องที่เลือกซื้อมีฟังก์ชันเสริม อย่างโปรแกรมการซักด่วน โปรแกรมอบผ้าแบบเร็ว โปรแกรมการซักแบบประหยัดน้ำ โปรแกรมทำความสะอาดอัตโนมัติ หรือโปรแกรมเลือกรูปแบบการซักให้เหมาะกับเนื้อผ้า นอกจากช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายเวลาใช้งาน บางโปรแกรมยังช่วยถนอมผ้าให้สามารถใช้งานได้ยาวนานขึ้น ถือว่าเป็นเครื่องซักอบผ้าที่คุ้มค่าคุ้มราคามาก

ผู้ชายกำลังหยิบผ้าออกจากเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า งบประมาณ

จบปัญหาผ้าไม่แห้งส่งกลิ่นเหม็นอับ ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว LG

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่เข้ามาช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกสบายในชีวิตมักแลกมาด้วยราคาที่ค่อนข้างสูง โดยมีราคาตั้งแต่หลักหมื่นขึ้นไป ดังนั้นก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้ามาใช้งานที่บ้านหรือคอนโด ควรกำหนดงบประมาณคร่าว ๆ เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการเลือกรุ่นให้เป็นตามงบ แล้วค่อยพิจารณาคุณสมบัติและฟังก์ชันการใช้งานต่าง ๆ ว่าตรงความต้องการหรือไม่

บริการหลังการขาย

 

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านทุกประเภทย่อมมีการเสื่อมอายุตามการใช้งาน โดยเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าแต่ละแบรนด์แต่ละรุ่นก็มีการรับประกัน และเงื่อนไขการซ่อมแซมที่แตกต่างกันไป ฉะนั้นควรสอบถามการรับประกันและบริการหลังการขายจากพนักงานอย่างละเอียด เพื่อจะได้ทราบว่าหากตัวเครื่องหรืออะไหล่มีปัญหาคุณสามารถส่งซ่อมได้ที่ไหน หรือขอคำปรึกษาได้จากใคร

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว ยี่ห้อไหนดี ฟังก์ชันเยอะ คุ้มค่าคุ้มราคา

 

เครื่องซักผ้าแบบอบแห้งไม่ต้องตาก กลายเป็นไอเทมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประจำบ้านที่เข้ามาสร้างความสะดวกสบายให้กับการซักผ้าและอบเป็นอย่างมาก ด้วยไม่ต้องคอยกังวลว่าผ้าจะแห้งเมื่อไหร่ มีกลิ่นอับชื้นจากการตากผ้าในช่วงหน้าฝนหรือตากในที่ร่มซึ่งไร้แดดหรือไม่ แถมในเวลาเร่งด่วนหลังซักและอบผ้าเสร็จคุณสามารถหยิบมารีดแล้วสวมใส่ได้ทันที สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าพร้อมอบผ้าดี ๆ สักเครื่อง ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว LG ที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งานในราคาที่เกินคุ้ม

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTPW

ภาพแสดงค่าดัชนีคุณภาพอากาศ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG สามารถซักผ้าและอบผ้าได้ภายในเครื่องเดียว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTPW ความจุถังซัก 15 กิโลกรัม และอบ 8 กิโลกรัม มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดได้ล้ำลึกพร้อมปกป้องผ้าได้ดีกว่าเดิม ไม่ว่าเป็น AI DD™ ระบบถนอมเนื้อผ้าอัจฉริยะที่ตัวเครื่องจะทำการเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับเนื้อผ้ามากที่สุด ขณะที่ LG Steam™ เข้ามาช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เกาะติดในเนื้อผ้า ทำให้สวมเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมั่นใจ และด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ คุณสามารถสั่งงานหรือตรวจสอบการทำงานของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้ได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา หากคุณอยากถนอมเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดให้มีอายุยืดยาวขึ้น แถมสามารถหยิบมาสวมได้ทันทีหลังอบแห้งเสร็จ อย่าลืมเก็บเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTPW ไว้พิจารณา

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1413H2BA

ภาพแสดงค่าดัชนีคุณภาพอากาศ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ขจัดไรฝุ่นและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเนื้อผ้าอย่างล้ำลึก

มาต่อกันที่เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1413H2BA ความจุถังซัก 13 กิโลกรัม และอบ 8 กิโลกรัม อีกหนึ่งตัวช่วยที่ทำให้การซักผ้าสะอาดและแห้งอย่างรวดเร็วทันใจ ทั้งมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยให้การซักผ้าของคุณง่ายและสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น กับ TurboWash™360° โปรแกรมที่ช่วยซักผ้าให้สะอาดหมดจดภายในเวลา 39 นาที พร้อมปกป้องเนื้อผ้าด้วยหัวฉีดน้ำ 3D ซึ่งครอบคลุม 4 ทิศทาง และ Steam+™ ระบบไอน้ำที่ช่วยขจัดไรฝุ่นและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ทั้งมีส่วนช่วยลดรอยยับย่นบนเนื้อผ้า ทำให้รีดเสื้อได้เรียบง่ายกว่าเคย

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H3V

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H3V

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึก พร้อมลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H3V ความจุถังซัก 10.5 กิโลกรัม และอบ 7 กิโลกรัม เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่เข้ามาช่วยยกระดับการซักผ้าให้สะอาดหมดจดยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยมีเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ และ TurboWash™ นอกจากซักผ้าสะอาดได้อย่างรวดเร็วและถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น ยังช่วยประหยัดพลังงานอีกด้วย ขณะที่เทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ เป็นฟังก์ชันพิเศษในการดูแลผ้าด้วยไอน้ำ นอกจากขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ออกจากเสื้อผ้า ยังช่วยลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับของผ้า ช่วยให้ผ้านุ่มฟูและไม่มีสารเคมีตกค้าง ทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้เหมาะใช้ทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าเด็กหรือคนที่มีผิวแพ้ง่าย
 
เป็นอย่างไรบ้าง สำหรับเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว LG ที่แนะนำกันไปข้างต้น เชื่อว่าน่าจะถูกใจคนที่กำลังมองหาสินค้าตัวนี้ไปใช้งานที่บ้านหรือคอนโดไม่มากก็น้อย และเพื่อยืดอายุการใช้งานของเครื่องซักและอบผ้า ควรหมั่นทำความสะอาดด้วยการเช็ดถังอบให้แห้งและนำเศษผ้าที่อยู่กล่องดักเศษผ้าภายในเครื่องออกให้หมด แต่ถ้าเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวมีโปรแกรมทำความสะอาดอัตโนมัติก็สามารถกดใช้ฟังก์ชันนี้ได้เลย นอกจากทำความสะอาดถังซักด้านในเพื่อลดกลิ่นอับหรือคราบสกปรกตกค้าง ยังช่วยให้เครื่องซักและอบผ้าทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น ส่วนใครที่สนใจเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LGที่สามารถซักผ้าแบบอบแห้งไม่ต้องตากภายในเครื่องเดียว สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

 

● วิธีเลือกขนาดเครื่องซักผ้ามาตรฐาน ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซัก
● เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ายี่ห้อไหนดี? ซักสะอาด มีโหมดถนอมผ้า
●วิธีติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้า วางตรงไหนของบ้านตอบโจทย์ที่สุด?