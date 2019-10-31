About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องอบผ้า LG สีขาว

รวมรีวิวเครื่องอบผ้า LG จบปัญหาผ้าแห้งช้า ไร้กลิ่นอับ

10/31/2019

เครื่องอบผ้าช่วยย่นระยะเวลาการซักผ้าให้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น

เครื่องอบผ้าช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งไว ไม่ง้อแดด

การทำความสะอาดผ้าถือเป็นงานบ้านที่ต้องใช้เวลามาก แถมยังเหนื่อยกายเพราะมีกระบวนการหลายอย่าง เริ่มตั้งแต่การแยกผ้า ซัก ปั่น ตาก เก็บ พับ รีด กว่าจะได้สวมใส่เสื้อตัวโปรดต้องรอนาน โดยเฉพาะช่วงหน้าฝนที่ไม่สามารถกะเวลาได้เลยว่าผ้าจะแห้งทันใช้หรือไม่
เนื่องจากฝนฟ้ามักไม่ค่อยเป็นใจ
อย่างไรก็ตามปัจจุบันเทคโนโลยีเครื่องอบผ้าได้เข้ามาช่วยให้ การทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้า ง่ายยิ่งขึ้น แค่เพียงกดปุ่มจากนั้นก็รอเวลาเพียงไม่นานคุณก็จะได้สวมใส่ชุดโปรดอย่างง่ายดายไม่ต้องง้อแดดอีกต่อไป ช่วยให้ชีวิตสะดวกสบายมีเวลาไปทำอย่างอื่นอีกเยอะ ไม่ต้องมาคอยกังวลว่าเดี๋ยวฝนจะตกหรือแดดจะออกตอนไหน

เครื่องอบผ้ากับประโยชน์มากมายที่ควรรู้

แม่และลูกสาวพึงพอใจกับประสิทธิภาพของเครื่องอบผ้า

ครื่องอบผ้าช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วพร้อมใช้งาน

หลายคนพอจะทราบกันอยู่แล้วว่า เครื่องอบผ้าช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็ว ผ่านการใช้ความร้อนทำให้น้ำระเหยออกไปช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งสนิทไม่ต้องตากแดดให้เสียเวลา ถือเป็นการลดขั้นตอนทั้งยังช่วยประหยัดเวลาได้เยอะ มั่นใจได้ว่าคุณจะมีเสื้อผ้าให้สวมใส่ทันทุกสถานการณ์ที่ต้องการ
ไม่เพียงแค่นั้นสภาพอากาศในปัจจุบันเต็มไปด้วยมลภาวะมีส่วนทำให้เสื้อผ้าที่ซักสะอาดและกำลังตากเพื่อรอให้แห้งปนเปื้อนฝุ่นละออง เชื้อแบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นเหม็นที่ลอยปลิวมาติด ซ้ำร้ายไปกว่านั้นหากเป็นเสื้อผ้าของลูกน้อยที่สภาพผิวแพ้ง่ายยิ่งจะทำให้เกิดปัญหาด้านสุขอนามัยตามมา ดังนั้นเครื่องอบผ้าจึงเป็นทางเลือกที่เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับทุกครอบครัว

รวมรีวิวเครื่องอบผ้า LG แห้งไว สะอาดปลอดภัย ไม่ทำลายเนื้อผ้า

หากให้กล่าวถึงเครื่องอบผ้าแบรนด์ชั้นนำที่ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย ใช้งานง่าย ดีไซน์สวยงาม แน่นอนว่าเครื่องอบผ้า LG คือหนึ่งในแบรนด์ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจเสมอมา ปัจจุบันด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำทำให้เครื่องอบผ้าแอลจีมีฟังก์ชันที่ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของผู้ใช้ได้แบบครบครัน มีทั้งชนิดเครื่องอบผ้าและเครื่องซักอบ ซึ่งมาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีใหม่ล่าสุดจาก LG ใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องอบผ้าคอนเทนต์นี้มีรีวิวจากผู้ใช้งานจริงมาฝากเกี่ยวกับประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานเพื่อการตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อที่ง่ายขึ้น

รีวิวเครื่องอบผ้าจาก ช่อง Youtube : Ceemeagain

หลายคนรู้จักนักรีวิวมากความสามารถท่านนี้อยู่แล้วโดยวันนี้ได้นำ เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump มารีวิวถึงประสิทธิภาพที่ช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยไม่ต้องง้อแดด ซึ่งมาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีใหม่ล่าสุดจาก LG ด้วยระบบดูโออินเวอร์เตอร์ทำให้สามารถปรับระดับความแรงแถมยังประพลังงานและเวลา พร้อมคอนเฟิร์มว่าผ้าที่อบเสร็จนุ่มฟูไม่เป็นขุยและที่สำคัญมีเทคโนโลยีถนอมผ้าที่ป้องกันเสื้อผ้าหดหรือ
เปลี่ยนรูปทรง (ผ้าบางชนิดไม่สามารถอบได้)
นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเลือกได้หลายฟังก์ชัน อาทิ Eco Hybrid ที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานไม่เปลืองไฟ หรือเน้นประหยัดเวลาเปลืองไฟหน่อยแต่ผ้าแห้งเร็วยิ่งขึ้นแล้วแต่ไลฟ์สไตล์ของแต่ละคน อีกทั้งยังมีโหมด Allergy Care ป้องกันฝุ่นลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และแบคทีเรียบางชนิดมั่นใจได้ว่าผ้าสะอาดปลอดภัยไร้กังวล พร้อมกันนี้ยังรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์และมอเตอร์นานถึง 10 ปี
ลิงค์คลิปรีวิว https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJYWvOfr68Q

รีวิวเครื่องซักอบผ้าจาก ช่อง Youtube : SUPERTOMMO

สำหรับใครที่พักอาศัยอยู่อพาร์ทเมนท์ คอนโดมิเนียม หอพัก ที่มีเนื้อที่จำกัดขอแนะนำเครื่องซักอบ LG ที่มาพร้อมคุณสมบัติเป็นทั้งเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าในตัว ประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอย ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาย้ายผ้ามาเข้าเครื่องอบ โดยได้ทดลองซักอบผ้าห่มขนาด 3.5 ฟุต
ระหว่างซักยังสาธิตการใส่ผ้าเข้าไปเพิ่มระหว่างการทำงานกรณีที่ลืม ซึ่งทำได้อย่างง่ายดายพร้อมกับซักอบได้แห้งสนิทไม่ต้องนำไปตากเพิ่ม
พร้อมกันนี้ยังอธิบายการเชื่อมต่อ Wi Fi โหมดการทำงาน และที่สำคัญ แอป LG ThinQ™ ที่สามารถสั่งการทำงานได้จากระยะไกลผ่านมือถือ สามารถทราบได้ว่าผ้าจะเสร็จเมื่อไหร่เพราะระบบจะบอกระยะเวลาการซักให้ทราบ รวมถึงแจ้งเตือนผ่านมือถือและสมาร์ทวอทช์ นอกจากนี้ในวีดิโอรีวิวยังบอกถึงวิธีถนอมเครื่องซักอบหลังการใช้งานเสร็จโดยให้เช็ดขอบยางบริเวณฝาหน้าให้แห้งด้วยผ้าสะอาด และเปิดฝาทิ้งไว้เพื่อระบายไอความร้อนออกให้หมดก่อนปิดฝาทุกครั้งหลังใช้งาน

ลิงค์คลิปรีวิว https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMvP8VEHN9o

แนะนำเครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

เครื่องอบผ้า LG สีขาว

เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ เทคโนโลยีใหม่ล่าสุดจาก LG

เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ รุ่น RV09VHP4W1 มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีอินเวอร์เตอร์ที่ก้าวล้ำอย่าง DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ ซึ่งเป็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์แบบโรตารี่คู่ที่ถูกพัฒนาประสิทธิภาพช่วยให้อบผ้าแห้งไวใช้เวลาน้อยกว่าที่เคย เทคโนโลยี Sensor Dry
ช่วยตรวจจับความชื้นของเสื้อผ้าและตั้งเวลาอบผ้าโดยอัตโนมัติ ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ที่สำคัญยังช่วยถนอมผ้าเป็นอย่างดี
อีกทั้งผู้ใช้สามารถเลือกโหมดการทำงานได้ถ้าต้องการใช้ผ้าด่วนเน้นประหยัดเวลาก็สามารถเลือกได้เช่นกัน นอกจากนี้เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ มีนวัตกรรม Gentle Care ที่ช่วยลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าและป้องกันการหดตัวของใยผ้าด้วยการอบผ้าที่อุณหภูมิที่ต่ำ
ทำให้คุณมั่นใจว่าเสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดจะได้รับการทะนุถนอมไม่เกิดความเสียหาย
สำหรับครอบครัวที่มีเด็กเล็กหมดกังวลเรื่องความสะอาด เพราะเครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ มีโหมด Allergy Care สามารถลดไรฝุ่นในเสื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9% ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึก ผ่านการอนุมัติโดย BAF (สถาบันโรคภูมิแพ้แห่งประเทศอังกฤษ) และป้องกันสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่อาจก่อให้เกิดโรคระบบทางเดินหายใจและผิวหนังหมดห่วงเรื่องความสะอาดอันเป็นตัวการก่อให้เกิดภูมิแพ้ชนิดต่าง ๆ กับสมาชิกในครอบครัว ภายในยังมีแผ่นกรองสองชั้นช่วยกรองเศษใยผ้าออกจากเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ มาพร้อมกับการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์และมอเตอร์นานถึง 10 ปี เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ สามารถควบคุมสั่งการผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ™เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายไปอีกขั้น สามารถควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องอบผ้าผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกลทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านการเชื่อมต่อ Wi-Fi ไปจนถึงดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมการทำงานใหม่ ๆ เพื่อให้เครื่องอบผ้าทำงานได้อย่างชาญฉลาดมากขึ้น

แนะนำเครื่องซักอบ LG ซักผ้าและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาย้ายผ้า

มาพร้อมความสะดวกและลงตัวที่สุดแห่งยุคกับ เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W ซักผ้าและอบผ้าภายในเครื่องเดียว ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียวโดยไม่ต้องย้ายผ้าจากเครื่องซักมาเครื่องอบ เพียงแค่กดปุ่มเลือกโหมดการซักและอบ ตั้งเวลาและปล่อยให้เครื่องทำงานจนเสร็จก็สามารถนำผ้าออกมาใช้ได้ทันที

โดยเครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ซึ่งเป็นเทคโนโลยีช่วยถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ ถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น 18% สะอาดล้ำลึกยิ่งขึ้นด้วยระบบ Steam™ ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้าได้ 99.9% แผงควบคุมใช้งานง่าย
ตกแต่งด้วยสีเงินเมทาลิค ทนทานและสะอาดด้วยประตูกระจกนิรภัยและถังซักสแตนเลส
ข้อแนะนำเพิ่มเติมสำหรับเครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W ขนาดถังซัก 8.5 กิโลกรัม ถังอบ 5 กิโลกรัม สามารถใช้ซักและอบผ้านวมเตียงขนาด 3.5 ฟุตได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ นอกจากนี้ยังเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายด้วย แอป LG ThinQ™ ที่สามารถ
ควบคุมสั่งการจากระยะไกล รวมถึงดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมการซักผ้าใหม่ ๆ เพิ่มเติมได้อีกด้วย สำหรับท่านใดที่สนใจเป็นเจ้าของเครื่องอบผ้า LG ตัวช่วยอบผ้าอย่างทนุถนอมด้วยเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ ช่วยลดรอยยับบนผ้าพร้อมป้องกันการหดตัวของเนื้อผ้า ให้คุณมีเสื้อผ้าแห้งพร้อมใส่แม้ในวันฝนตก

 

