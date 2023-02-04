About Cookies on This Site

แนะนำหนังแนวผจญภัยสนุก ๆ

หนังผจญภัย แนะนำ 10 เรื่องสุดมันส์ คอหนังไม่ควรพลาด

04/02/2023

แนะนำหนังแนวผจญภัยสนุก ๆ

ดูหนังผจญภัยสนุกๆ เรื่องอะไรดี ลุ้นตามจนนั่งไม่ติด

การดูหนังเป็นหนึ่งความบันเทิงที่ช่วยสร้างความผ่อนคลาย และฆ่าเวลาอันแสนน่าเบื่อให้มีความสุขมากขึ้น ซึ่งทุกวันนี้มีหนัง-ซีรีส์สนุก ๆ ให้เลือกชมหลายแนว ทั้งหนังซีรีส์เกาหลี หนังรักโรแมนติก หนังฆาตกรรม สืบสวนสอบสวน และแน่นอนว่า “หนังแนวผจญภัย” เป็นอีกลิสต์ยอดฮิตที่คนทุกเพศทุกวัยให้ความสนใจ เพราะนอกจากได้ร่วมลุ้นระทึกไปกับตัวละครแล้ว หนังแนวผจญภัยยังมีเนื้อเรื่องที่เข้าใจง่าย อีกทั้งส่วนใหญ่ยังใส่ความเป็นแฟนตาซีแบบจัดเต็ม และมีฉากต่อสู้สุดเข้มข้นที่ทำให้คนดูหายใจไม่ทั่วท้อง นอกจากนี้บางเรื่องยังมีการต่อยอดเป็นแฟรนไชส์ภาคต่อหรือภาคแยกให้คอหนังได้รับชมกันแบบยาว ๆ โดยบทความนี้ LG คัดสรรหนังผจญภัยสุดมันส์หลายรสชาติ พร้อมแล้วอย่ารอช้าเตรียมจดลิสต์หนังน่าดูพร้อมกันได้เลย

เลือกทีวีแบบไหนช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสในการดูหนัง

ทีวีเป็นไอเทมสำคัญประจำบ้านที่มีหน้าที่สร้างความบันเทิงทุกรูปแบบให้กับคนในครอบครัว ยิ่งทีวีมีหน้าจอขนาดที่เหมาะสมและมีความคมชัดมากเท่าไหร่ แน่นอนว่าช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการดูหนัง รายการทีวี และความบันเทิงผ่านสตรีมมิ่งต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างแน่นอน เพราะฉะนั้นหากใครต้องการเติมเต็มอรรถรสให้การดูหนังเรื่องโปรด การเลือกซื้อทีวีที่สวยถูกใจเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม

LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé รุ่น 42LX1QPSA

ทีวี Posé วางอยู่ในบ้าน

ทีวี Posé หน้าจอคมชัด สมจริง ดีไซน์สวยเหมาะกับการตกแต่งบ้าน

LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé รุ่น 42LX1QPSA ทีวีรุ่นใหม่ที่ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับดีไซน์ที่หรูหราทันสมัย ด้วยขอบที่โค้งมน แนวเส้นที่นุ่มนวลและกลมกลืน ช่วยให้ Posé มีรูปลักษณ์ที่สวยงามทุกมุมมอง เหมาะกับการแต่งบ้านทุกรูปแบบ มาพร้อมด้านหลังอเนกประสงค์ที่สามารถปรับแต่งเป็นชั้นวางหนังสือได้ตามต้องการ และพื้นที่สำหรับเก็บอุปกรณ์เสริม สายเชื่อมต่อ เพื่อไม่ให้เกะกะสายตา ในส่วนของประสิทธิภาพหน้าจอไม่ธรรมดา ใช้เทคโนโลยี Self Lighting OLED ภาพสวยคมชัด พร้อมด้วยชิปประมวลผลที่ยกระดับภาพ 4K α9 Gen5 AI Processor อีกทั้งยังให้ภาพและเสียงที่สมจริงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ด้วยระบบ Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos เพราะฉะนั้น Posé ไม่ได้เป็นเพียงสมาร์ททีวีสร้างความบันเทิงเท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นส่วนหนึ่งที่ช่วยเพิ่มไลฟ์สไตล์ที่ดูดีให้กับบ้าน ทั้งยังรองรับ Art Gallery แอปแสดงผลงานศิลปะดิจิตอล เพื่อโชว์ภาพศิลปะสวย ๆ บนทีวีเมื่อไม่ใช้งานได้อีกด้วย

ไม่เพียงแต่ทีวีเท่านั้นที่ช่วยเติมเต็มการดูหนังให้สนุก เพราะไม่ว่าจะเป็นจอคอมพิวเตอร์ แล็ปท็อป หรือลำโพง Bluetooth ล้วนเป็นไอเทมที่ตอบโจทย์ด้านความบันเทิงได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม

LG 48'' UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED

จอเกมมิ่ง LG ขนาด 48 นิ้ว

LG 48'' UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED สีสวยสมจริง ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ไม่ได้ตอบโจทย์ด้านการทำงานหรือเล่นเกมเท่านั้น แต่ด้วยคุณภาพสีที่จัดเต็ม จึงช่วยให้การดูหนังสวย มีมิติ และสมจริงมากกว่าเดิม แนะนำ LG 48'' UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED จอแสดงผล UHD 4K OLED ขนาด 48 นิ้ว ช่วยป้องกันแสงสะท้อนและแสงสะท้อนต่ำ 1.5 M : 1 อัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์และ HDR10 ช่วยให้การมองเห็นดีขึ้น ลดสีที่ผิดเพี้ยน และลดสาเหตุของอาการปวดตาด้วยแผงที่ปราศจากการสั่นไหว มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี NVIDIA® G-SYNC® AMD FreeSync™ Premium หน้าจอแสดงผลความเร็วระดับ 20Hz (โอเวอร์คล็อก 138 Hz) ช่วยให้มองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง รวดเร็ว ราบรื่น นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับความละเอียด UHD 4K ได้อย่างเต็มที่และสูงถึง 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) โดยไม่ต้องใช้ Display Port หรือ HDMI. พร้อมมอบประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียงที่น่าประทับใจ ด้วยลำโพงสเตอริโอ 20W จำนวน 2 ตัว สมจริงยิ่งขึ้ด้วยเสียง 3D เสมือนจริงกว่าด้วย DTS Headphone:X.

LG gram 17

ผู้หญิงกำลังถือ LG gram 17

LG gram 17 หน้าจอใหญ่ น้ำหนักเบา พกพาสะดวก

แต่สำหรับใครที่มีพื้นที่ภายในบ้านจำกัด หรือต้องการไอเทมสำหรับดูหนังที่น้ำหนักเบา พกพาไปที่ต่าง ๆ ได้ง่าย ๆ แนะนำ LG gram 17 RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 1TB NVMe™ SSD ช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา และทุกรูปแบบ ด้วยหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่จุใจ 17 นิ้ว แต่มีน้ำหนักบางเบาเพียง 1.35 กก. โดยหน้าจอได้รับการออกแบบใหม่ เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานเหมือนมืออาชีพ 16:10 ที่มี DCI-P3 99% แต่งแต้มสีที่สวยสมจริงและเฉดสีที่แม่นยำ พร้อมจอแสดงผล WQXGA (2560x1600) ให้สีที่ชัดสดใส มีความละเอียดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD ขนาดเครื่องกะทัดรัด พกพาสะดวก ช่วยให้คล่องตัวในการใช้งาน คีย์บอร์ดแม่นยำ ทัชแพดกว้างขึ้น ทั้งยังมีหน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 และกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe ที่ช่วยมอบประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่รวดเร็วให้กับคุณ แบตเตอรี่ 8Wh อายุการใช้งานตลอดวัน

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBK

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 ในห้อง

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBK เสียงจัดเต็มรอบทิศทาง

ปิดท้ายด้วยลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBK ไอเทมสุดปังที่ช่วยให้การดูหนังสมจริง จัดเต็มคุณภาพเสียง 360 องศารอบทิศทาง ผ่านโครงสร้างสะท้อนเสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด ช่วยให้เสียงกระจายได้อย่างทั่วถึง เท่าเทียม อีกทั้งไม่ว่าจะเป็นเสียงพูด เสียงร้อง เอฟเฟ็กต์ต่าง ๆ ก็มีความชัดเจน ไม่ผิดเพี้ยน พร้อมระบบเสียงทรงพลัง 3 ทิศทางทั้งเสียงแหลมที่แม่นยำ เสียงกลางที่ชัดขึ้น และเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่น เพิ่มชีวิตชีวาให้การฟังด้วยพรีเซ็ตแสงไฟ 9 แบบ ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศและยกระดับช่วงเวลาผ่าน 3 โหมดอารมณ์ โดยคุณสามารถปรับแต่งไฟผ่านแอป XBOOM บนสมาร์ทโฟนได้มากถึง 16.8 ล้านสี ดีไซน์สวย รูปลักษณ์หรูหรา กลมกลืนกับพื้นที่ในบ้าน นอกจากนี้ยังรองรับการเชื่อมต่อสองเครื่องพร้อมกัน เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กับการฟังได้อีกด้วย

แจกลิสต์หนังแนวผจญภัย จัดเต็มความสนุก เข้นข้นครบทุกแนว

Jumanji : จูแมนจี้ เกมดูดโลกบุกป่ามหัศจรรย์

ตัวละครจากภาพยนตร์เรื่อง Jumanji

หนังแนวผจญภัยเรื่อง Jumanji / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

เรื่องราวการผจญภัยที่เต็มไปด้วยความกล้าบ้าบิ่นและเสียงหัวเราะ โดยภาพยนตร์เรื่องจูแมนจี้เป็นงานรีเมคจากหนังจูแมนจี้ ปี 1995 ซึ่งเวอร์ชันนี้ได้มีการดัดแปลงให้ร่วมสมัย พูดถึงกลุ่มเด็กวัยรุ่นที่บังเอิญหลุดเข้าไปในเกมคอนโซล และต้องสวมบทบาทเป็นตัวละครที่มาพร้อมคาแรคเตอร์และไอเทมที่ช่วยให้เอาชีวิตรอดในป่าใหญ่ โดยหนทางเดียวที่สามารถออกจากเกมได้คือต้อง ‘ชนะ’ เท่านั้น โดยระหว่างทางพวกเขาต้องพบกับเรื่องราวประหลาดมากมาย ทั้งสัตว์ร้าย ต้นไม้แปลก ๆ และภารกิจสุดท้าทาย สำหรับภาพยนตร์เรื่องนี้มีให้รับชมแบบเต็มอิ่มถึง 2 ภาค สนุกครบรสแน่นอน

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

Pirates of the Caribbean

นักแสดงในเรื่อง Pirates of the Caribbean

หนังแนวผจญภัยเรื่อง Pirates of the Caribbean / ภาพจาก : www.hotstar.com

หากพูดถึงหนังผจญภัยในตำนาน เชื่อว่าคงไม่มีใครไม่รู้จักกัปตันแจ็ค สแปรร์โรว์ จากภาพยนตร์เรื่อง Pirates of the Caribbean ที่พูดถึงเรื่องราวการตามล่าหาสมบัติทั่วโลก จนทำให้เขาและผองเพื่อนต้องเผชิญหน้ากับเหล่าศัตรูที่เป็นมนุษย์ ปีศาจ และสัตว์ประหลาดมากมาย ที่แม้ตัวกัปตันจะดูเพี้ยน ๆ ตามสไตล์ แต่เรื่องความคิดอันเฉียบคมและการต่อสู้เก่งกาจไม่เป็นสองรองใครแน่นอน สำหรับภาพยนตร์เรื่องนี้จัดเป็นภาพยนตร์ฟอร์มยักษ์ที่มีให้รับชมมากถึง 6 ภาค ใครชื่นชอบการตามล่าหาสมบัติในท้องทะเลต้องตามเก็บให้ครบ

ช่องทางการรับชม : Disney+ Hotstar

Jungle Cruise : ผจญภัยล่องป่ามหัศจรรย์

ตัวละครเรื่อง Jungle Cruise

หนังแนวผจญภัยเรื่อง Jungle Cruise / ภาพจาก : www.hotstar.com

หากใครชื่นชอบหนังแนวผจญภัยในป่าต้องห้ามพลาด Jungle Cruise ภาพยนตร์เรื่องดังใน Disney+ Hotstar พูดถึงเรื่องราวของนักพฤกษาศาสตร์ ที่ได้ว่าจ้างกัปตันเดินเรือเพื่อเข้าไปยังลุ่มแม่น้ำอเมซอน เพื่อตามหาต้นไม้ในตำนานที่ว่ากันว่ามีพลังช่วยรักษาโรค เพื่อนำมาพัฒนาใช้ในทางการแพทย์ แต่เรื่องราวกลับไม่ง่ายอย่างที่คิด เพราะลุ่มน้ำแห่งนี้เต็มไปด้วยสิ่งลึกลับมากมาย ทั้งยังมีศัตรูที่มีความปรารถนาเดียวกัน ใครชอบหนังผจญภัยแฟนตาซี ฉากสวย CG จัดเต็ม ฉากบู๊สุดเดือดต้องไม่พลาด

ช่องทางการรับชม : Disney+ Hotstar

The Lost City - ผจญภัยนครสาบสูญ

นักแสดงในเรื่อง The Lost City

หนังแนวผจญภัยเรื่อง The Lost City / ภาพจาก : www.hbomax.com

The Lost City เป็นการผจญภัยในนครสาบสูญที่มีทั้งความสนุก ตื่นเต้น และผสมสานความคอมเมดี้ได้อย่างลงตัว โดยเรื่องราวพูดถึงนักเขียนนิยายแนวผจญภัย ที่กำลังหมดไฟในการคิดไอเดียใหม่ ๆ อีกทั้งสามียังมาเสียชีวิตจนทำให้รู้โดดเดี่ยว จนวันหนึ่งเธอได้พบชายหนุ่มนายแบบปกนิยายที่ไม่ค่อยถูกชะตานัก แต่ทันทีที่เธอถูกลักพาตัวโดยมหาเศรษฐีสุดแปลก ที่ต้องการให้เธอไปแปลภาษาโบราณ นายแบบหนุ่มก็ไม่ลังเลที่จะช่วยเหลือ ท้ายที่สุดการผจญภัยเพื่อล่าขุมทรัพย์และเอาชีวิตรอดของทั้งคู่ก็เริ่มต้นขึ้น ใครชื่นชอบหนังแนวผจญภัยสายฮาต้องไม่พลาด

ช่องทางการรับชม : HBO GO

Avatar (2009) : อวตาร

ภาพยนตร์เรื่อง Avatar

หนังแนวผจญภัยเรื่อง Avatar / ภาพจาก : www.hotstar.com

หนังผจญภัยขวัญใจคนทั่วโลก ที่พูดถึงเรื่องราวของมนุษย์ที่เข้าไปล่าอาณานิคมที่ดาวดวงอื่น โดยหนึ่งเป้าหมายของพวกเขาคือการเข้าครอบครองดาวแพนโดร่า ที่มีชนเผ่าอย่างชาวนาวีอาศัยอยู่ ซึ่งจุดเริ่มต้นของเรื่องราวทั้งหมดคือการส่งมนุษย์ที่ชื่อว่า “เจค” ชายหนุ่มที่สูญเสียขาทั้งสองข้างเข้าไปและสวมร่างเป็นชาวนาวี เพื่อเข้าไปใช้ชีวิตคลุกคลีกับผู้คนในเผ่า โดยเป้าหมายคือการนำข้อมูลเหล่านี้ไปบอกต่อกับกองทัพที่กำลังทำการโจมตี แต่ทว่าเขาได้พบรักกับ “เนธิรี” หญิงสาวในเผ่า จนทำให้เขาเปลี่ยนข้างเพื่อปกป้องผู้หญิงและชาวนาวีแทน โดยภาพยนตร์ชุด Avatar ถูกวางไว้ทั้งหมด 5 ภาค โดยตอนนี้ภาค 2 ได้เข้าฉายที่โรงภาพยนตร์เป็นที่เรียบร้อย ส่วนภาคแรกสามารถรับชมได้ที่ Disney+ Hotstar

ช่องทางการรับชม : Disney+ Hotstar

The Adam Project : ย้อนเวลาหาอดัม

ตัวละครในเรื่อง The Adam Project

หนังแนวผจญภัยเรื่อง The Adam Project/ ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

The Adam Project หนังแอคชั่นผจญภัยไซไฟ ที่พูดถึงเรื่องราวการเดินทางข้ามเวลาเหนือจินตนาการ ของ ‘อดัม รี้ด’ ที่ต้องร่วมมือกับตัวเองในวัย 12 ปี เพื่อยับยั้งปฏิบัติการอดัมที่กำลังส่งผลกระทบและเป็นหายนะต่อโลกในภายภาคหน้า โดยหนังเรื่องนี้มีกลิ่นอายความเป็นคลาสสิก และแฝงด้วยมุกตลกตามสไตล์ของนักแสดงนำ แม้ว่าเรื่องนี้เป็นการเดินทางข้ามเวลาที่มีสูตรสำเร็จตายตัว แต่บอกเลยว่าระหว่างทางการดำเนินเรื่องได้ใจคนดูแน่นอน

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

Free Guy : ขอสักทีพี่จะเป็นฮีโร่

ภาพยนตร์เรื่อง Free Guy

หนังแนวผจญภัยเรื่อง Free Guy / ภาพจาก : www.hotstar.com

ใครหลงใหลในเรื่องของเกมและฝันอยากให้ทุกอย่างเป็นความจริง ต้องชอบภาพยนตร์ผจญภัยเรื่อง Free Guy อย่างแน่นอน โดยเรื่องนี้พูดถึงเรื่องราวในโลกของเกมโอเพนเวิร์ล (Open World) หรือเกมที่มีจุดเด่นตรงที่ผู้เล่นสามารถเข้าไปในโลกของเกมและกำหนดวัตถุประสงค์ต่าง ๆ ในเกมได้แบบอิสระ โดยจุดเปลี่ยนของเกมนี้เริ่มต้นมาจากตัวละครที่ชื่อ ‘กาย’ คาแร็คเตอร์ NPC (Non-Player Character) หรือคาแร็กเตอร์ตัวประกอบในเกม Free City ที่มีบทบาทซ้ำไปซ้ำมา คือตื่นนอน สั่งกาแฟรสชาติเดิม ไปทำงานที่แบงก์ และถูกโจรปล้น แต่หลังจากที่กายได้พบกับตัวละครที่ชื่อว่า ‘โมโลทอฟเกิร์ล’ หรือตัวจริงที่ชื่อว่ามิลลี นักเขียนโค้ดเกมที่กำลังหาหลักฐานฟ้องร้องเจ้าของเกมที่ขโมยโค้ดของเธอไป ชีวิตของกายก็เริ่มออกจากกรอบเดิม ๆ ที่เคยเป็น เนื้อหาในภาพยนตร์เรื่องนี้สนุก ตลก เข้มข้น แฟนตาซี และมีความตื่นเต้นถูกใจเหล่าคนชอบผจญภัยแน่นอน

ช่องทางการรับชม : Disney+ Hotstar

Dora and the Lost City of Gold : ดอร่าและเมืองทองคำที่สาบสูญ

ตัวละครในเรื่อง Dora and the Lost City of Gold

หนังแนวผจญภัยเรื่อง Dora and the Lost City of Gold / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

ต่อกันที่หนังผจญภัยในป่าที่เคยโด่งดังในรูปแบบของการ์ตูนและแอนิเมชันมาก่อน Dora and the Lost City of Gold เวอร์ชันคนแสดง เป็นการพูดถึงเด็กสาว ‘ดอร่า’ วัย 15 ปี ที่เติบโตขึ้นในครอบครัวนักสำรวจป่า และเธอต้องการช่วยเหลือพ่อแม่แก้ไขปริศนาเรื่องเหมืองทองคำที่หายสาบสูญ โดยการผจญภัยครั้งนี้เธอได้ร่วมออกเดินทางไปกับลิงน้อยเพื่อนซี้ ทำให้เรื่องนี้เต็มไปด้วยมิตรภาพและความอบอุ่น ที่สำคัญยังมีความตื่นเต้นเร้าใจรอระหว่างทางอีกมากมาย เธอจะหาขุมทรัพย์ในตำนานได้หรือไม่ต้องติดตาม

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

Love and Monsters : เลิฟ แอนด์ มอนสเตอร์

ตัวละครจากเรื่อง Love and Monsters

หนังแนวผจญภัยเรื่อง Love and Monsters / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

เรื่องราวของชายหนุ่มผู้คลั่งรักที่เดินทางตามหาแฟนสาว โดยเบื้องหลังของเรื่องนี้มีความเป็นวันสิ้นโลกอยู่หน่อย ๆ เพราะหลังจากที่อุกกาบาตพุ่งชนโลกและนำพาเชื้อโรคประหลาดต่าง ๆ เข้ามา จนทำให้สัตว์น้อยใหญ่ต่างกลายพันธุ์เป็นสัตว์ประหลาดที่ดุร้าย จนทำให้มนุษย์ทำได้เพียงแค่อาศัยอยู่ใต้ดินเท่านั้น แต่แล้ววันหนึ่งชายหนุ่มกลับติดต่อกับแฟนสาวได้ จึงทำให้เขาตัดสินใจออกจากกำบังที่ปลอดภัยออกตามหาแฟนสาว เรื่องราวการผจญภัยของพ่อหนุ่มคลั่งรักที่เต็มไปด้วยสิ่งเหนือความคาดหมายจึงเริ่มขึ้น

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

Everest (2015) : ไต่ฟ้าท้านรก

นักแสดงในเรื่อง Everest

หนังแนวผจญภัยเรื่อง Everest / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

Everest หนังแนวผจญภัยเอาชีวิตรอด ที่สร้างมาจากเหตุการณ์จริงที่เกิดขึ้นในปี 1996 เป็นเรื่องราวของกลุ่มนักปีนเขา ที่กำลังเดินทางเท้าเพื่อพิชิตยอดเขาที่ขึ้นชื่อว่าสูงที่สุดในโลกอย่าง ‘เอวเวอเรสต์’ แต่ทว่าการเดินทางไม่ได้ราบรื่นอย่างที่คิด เพราะความกล้าหาญของพวกเขาถูกท้าทายด้วยพายุหิมะครั้งร้ายแรงที่สุดเท่าที่เคยมีมา สภาพอากาศและสภาพแวดล้อมที่ธรรมชาติไม่เป็นใจ ก่อเกิดเป็นอุปสรรคที่ทำให้ต้องเอาชีวิตรอดเพื่อพิชิตยอดเขาและออกไปให้ได้ บทสรุปเป็นอย่างไรต้องติดตาม

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

How to สร้างบรรยากาศดูหนัง อากาศสะอาด เย็นฉ่ำ ดีต่อใจ

นอกจากการเลือกหนัง– ซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดและเลือกทีวีพร้อมลำโพงบ้านที่เหมาะกับขนาดห้องแล้ว การสร้างบรรยากาศให้ห้องดูหนังขนาดเล็กในบ้าน ด้วยอากาศที่สะอาด เย็นสบาย ไม่ร้อนจนทำลายอรรถรสในการดูหนังเรื่องโปรด เป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่คอหนังห้ามมองข้ามเช่นกัน โดย LG มีไอเทมเจ๋ง ๆ ที่พร้อมเติมเต็มความต้องการของคุณและคนในบ้านมาแนะนำ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ13G1

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ARTCOOL

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN มีประสิทธิภาพดักจับฝุ่นในอากาศ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ13G1 เติมเต็มทุกการพักผ่อนให้เย็นสบาย พร้อมมั่นใจกับความสะอาดของอากาศที่ปราศจากแบคทีเรียบนพื้นผิวกว่า 99.9% ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ เย็นเร็วกว่า สบายได้มากกว่าด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ DUAL Inverter ทนทาน ประหยัดไฟ รับประกันนาน 10 ปี นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชันดักจับฝุ่นในอากาศที่ทันสมัย เริ่มตั้งแต่ Pre-Filter กรองฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ และ Fine Dust Filter ช่วยกำจัดฝุ่นอนุภาคเล็ก ทั้งยังมีระบบ Auto Cleaning ไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าด้านในเครื่องปรับอากาศแห้งและสะอาดอยู่เสมอ ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant ลำโพงอัจฉริยะที่รับฟังคำสั่งผ่านเสียง ดีไซน์สวย ทันสมัย ช่วยเพิ่มความหรูหราให้กับบ้านของคุณ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ในห้องนั่งเล่น

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit อากาศสะอาด ปราศจากกลิ่นกวนใจ

เพิ่มความมั่นใจให้อากาศภายในบ้านด้วย เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit ที่ช่วยฟอกอากาศได้อย่างหมดจด ผ่านระบบกรองอากาศสะอาดหลายชั้นที่ช่วยดักจับและดักจับอนุภาคแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่นละอองในบ้าน ฝุ่น PM 2.5 สารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตราย รวมไปถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้มากถึง 99.9% ทั้งยังปกป้องบ้านของคุณด้วย Ionizer ที่ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียได้อย่างทรงพลังมากขึ้น ฟอกอากาศรอบตัวได้ 360 องศา ไม่ว่าจะวางมุมไหนก็ไร้กังวล มาพร้อมเซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะที่ช่วยรายงานสภาพอากาศอย่างรวดเร็วผ่านสีของแสงไฟ ตามระบบตรวจจับเซนเซอร์ PM 1.0 ทั้งยังสามารถใช้งาน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน เพื่อเปิด/ปิด LG PuriCare™ ได้จากทุกที่

 

เมื่อเลือกหนังผจญภัยสุดมันส์เรื่องโปรดและเตรียมห้องดูหนังด้วยไอเทมเจ๋ง ๆ จาก LG จนครบแล้ว ก็พร้อมแล้วสำหรับการรับชมภาพยนตร์ที่สนุก เข้มข้น ถึงใจ ที่สำคัญ LG ไม่ได้มีแค่ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่แนะนำข้างต้นเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีผลิตภัณฑ์อัจฉริยะที่เติมเต็มทุกความต้องการ และตอบโจทย์ชีวิตที่สะดวกสบายให้เลือกเป็นเจ้าของอีกหลายรายการ สนใจสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

