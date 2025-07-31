Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG ซาวด์บาร์ สำหรับ TV with Dolby Atmos 9.1.5 channel รุ่น S95TR

LG ซาวด์บาร์ สำหรับ TV with Dolby Atmos 9.1.5 channel รุ่น S95TR

LG ซาวด์บาร์ สำหรับ TV with Dolby Atmos 9.1.5 channel รุ่น S95TR

S95TR
มุมมองด้านหน้าของซาวด์บาร์ ซับวูฟเฟอร์ และลำโพงด้านหลัง
มุมมองด้านข้าง 45 องศาของซาวด์บาร์ ซับวูฟเฟอร์ และลำโพงด้านหลัง
มุมมองด้านหน้าของซาวด์บาร์
มุมมองด้านบนของซาวด์บาร์
มุมมองจากมุมใกล้ด้านบนของซาวด์บาร์
มุมมองด้านข้างของซาวด์บาร์
มุมมองด้านหลังของซาวด์บาร์
มุมมองจากมุมของซับวูฟเฟอร์
มุมมองด้านหลังของซับวูฟเฟอร์
มุมมองจากมุมของลำโพงด้านหลัง
มุมมองด้านหลังของลำโพงด้านหลัง
คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • ซาวด์บาร์ที่เข้ากับ LG ทีวีได้อย่างลงตัว ออกแบบมาเพื่อยกระดับเสียงจากทีวี LG ให้สมบูรณ์แบบ
  • ดื่มด่ำประสบการณ์เสียงระดับโรงภาพยนตร์ด้วย Dolby Atmos และลำโพง Triple Up-Firing
  • AI Room Calibration ปรับเสียงให้กระจายทั่วทุกมุมห้องอย่างแม่นยำ
  • สัมผัสพลังเสียงแบบมีมิติด้วย Spatial Sound 3 ระดับ และลำโพงหลัง 6 ช่องสัญญาณ
  • เสียงรอบทิศทาง 9.1.5 ch เต็มอรรถรส
เพิ่มเติม

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างนี้ใช้เพื่อประกอบการอธิบายเท่านั้น โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อดูรายละเอียดที่ถูกต้อง

S95TR

TechRadar

LG S95TR เป็นระบบซาวด์บาร์ที่ยอดเยี่ยม" (TechRadar, 05/2024)

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ซาวด์บาร์ LG โดดเด่นด้วยพื้นหลังสีดำ เผยให้เห็นดีไซน์ตั้งแต่ด้านบนจรดมุม หยดน้ำสีขาวพุ่งออกมาจากตรงกลางและปลายซาวด์บาร์ราวกับน้ำตก สะท้อนเสียงที่พุ่งขึ้นด้านบน

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

ซาวด์บาร์ระดับท็อปที่คู่ควรกับ LG OLED ที่ดีที่สุดในระดับเดียวกัน

เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ทีวี LG ด้วยซาวด์บาร์ที่เสริมดีไซน์และประสิทธิภาพเสียงได้อย่างลงตัว

*ภาพจำลองจากหน้าจอ

เสียงอันน่าทึ่งโอบล้อมคุณ

ทีวี LG และซาวด์บาร์ LG ในห้องสีดำกำลังเล่นดนตรี หยดน้ำสีขาวที่เป็นตัวแทนของคลื่นเสียงพุ่งขึ้นและไปข้างหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์ ขณะที่ซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง ทีวี LG และซาวด์บาร์ LG ในห้องนั่งเล่นกำลังเล่นดนตรีออร์เคสตรา หยดน้ำสีขาวที่เป็นตัวแทนของคลื่นเสียงพุ่งขึ้นและไปข้างหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์ และฉายออกมาจากทีวี ขณะที่ซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง ทีวี LG, ซาวด์บาร์ LG, ลำโพงด้านหลัง และซับวูฟเฟอร์อยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น ภาพซ้อนทับแบบตารางปรากฏขึ้นเหนือห้อง ราวกับภาพสแกนของพื้นที่ คลื่นเสียงสีขาวที่ทำจากหยดน้ำแสดงให้เห็นว่าลำโพงด้านหลังและซาวด์บาร์เล่นเสียงประสานกัน

*ภาพจำลองจากหน้าจอ

สัมผัสความสมจริงของภาพพาโนรามาเสียง

ช่องสัญญาณ Center-Up-firing

ทัศนียภาพเสียงทำให้คุณรู้สึกเหมือนอยู่ใจกลาง

ช่องสัญญาณ Center-Up-firing สร้างเสียงที่สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น ทำให้เสียงพูดชัดเจนขึ้น และการเคลื่อนไหวบนหน้าจอสอดคล้องกับเสียงอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ ไม่มีการหน่วงเวลาหรือสะดุด

ทีวี LG และซาวด์บาร์ LG ในห้องสีดำกำลังเล่นดนตรี หยดน้ำสีขาวที่เป็นตัวแทนของคลื่นเสียงพุ่งขึ้นและไปข้างหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์ ซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง

ทีวี LG และซาวด์บาร์ LG ในห้องสีดำกำลังเล่นดนตรี หยดน้ำสีขาวที่เป็นตัวแทนของคลื่นเสียงพุ่งขึ้นและไปข้างหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์ ซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง

*ข้อกล่าวข้างต้นได้รับการยืนยันผ่านการตรวจสอบตามมาตรฐานของตัวเอง

**ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

คำว่า 'ONE EXPERIENCE' ในรูปแบบไล่เฉดสีเขียวและเหลือง

คำว่า 'ONE EXPERIENCE' ในรูปแบบไล่เฉดสีเขียวและเหลือง

LG Soundbars เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ทีวี LG

ภาพยนตร์ฉายบนทีวี LG OLED และซาวด์บาร์ LG ในอพาร์ตเมนต์ทันสมัยใจกลางเมือง ภาพมุมด้านข้าง ลูกปัดสีขาวแสดงคลื่นเสียงฉายขึ้นลงจากซาวด์บาร์และทีวี ก่อให้เกิดโดมเสียงในพื้นที่ โลโก้ Dolby Atmos โลโก้ DTS X

ภาพยนตร์ฉายบนทีวี LG OLED และซาวด์บาร์ LG ในอพาร์ตเมนต์ทันสมัยใจกลางเมือง ภาพมุมด้านข้าง ลูกปัดสีขาวแสดงคลื่นเสียงฉายขึ้นลงจากซาวด์บาร์และทีวี ก่อให้เกิดโดมเสียงในพื้นที่ โลโก้ Dolby Atmos โลโก้ DTS X

*Dolby และ Dolby Vision เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าจดทะเบียนของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

**สัญลักษณ์ D สองตัวเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

***ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

เสียงเชิงพื้นที่สามระดับ

เลเยอร์เสมือนสร้างเสียงที่สมจริง

เสียงเชิงพื้นที่สามระดับเพิ่มเลเยอร์เสมือนเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณที่ให้เสียงที่เต็มอิ่มยิ่งขึ้น

ทีวี LG และซาวด์บาร์ LG ตั้งอยู่ในอพาร์ตเมนต์ใหญ่ใจกลางเมือง แถบสีแดงสามแถบปรากฏขึ้นทีละชั้น แสดงถึงเลเยอร์เสมือนจริง และมาบรรจบกันเป็นโดมเสียงที่สมบูรณ์

*เสียงแบบสามระดับ Spatial Sound สามารถใช้งานได้ผ่านโหมด Cinema และ AI Sound Pro

**เลเยอร์กลางถูกสร้างขึ้นโดยใช้ช่องลำโพงของซาวด์บาร์ เสียงจากลำโพงด้านหน้าและลำโพงด้านหน้าด้านบนจะถูกสังเคราะห์เพื่อสร้างสนามเสียง หากไม่มีลำโพงด้านหลัง จะไม่สามารถสร้างสนามเสียงด้านหลังได้

***ภาพจำลองหน้าจอ

****หากไม่มีลำโพงด้านหลัง จะไม่สามารถสร้างสนามเสียงด้านหลังได้

ระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง 15 ช่องสัญญาณ

พลังเสียงอันทรงพลังรอบทิศทาง

ระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง 810 วัตต์ 15 ช่องสัญญาณ พร้อมลำโพงยิงเสียงขึ้นด้านบน 5 ตัว และซับวูฟเฟอร์ มอบประสบการณ์เสียงสมจริงดุจมีชีวิตให้กับทีวี LG ของคุณ ด้วยคุณภาพเสียงอันยอดเยี่ยมจาก Dolby Atmos และ DTS:X

ทีวี LG, ซาวด์บาร์ LG, ลำโพงด้านหลัง และซับวูฟเฟอร์ อยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่นของตึกระฟ้า กำลังบรรเลงดนตรีอยู่ คลื่นเสียงสีขาวที่ประกอบด้วยหยดน้ำเล็กๆ พุ่งออกมาจากซาวด์บาร์และลำโพงด้านหลัง วนรอบโซฟาและพื้นที่นั่งเล่น ซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง โลโก้ Dolby Atmos โลโก้ DTS X

*Dolby และ Dolby Vision เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าจดทะเบียนของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

**สัญลักษณ์ D สองตัวเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

***ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**การใช้งานรีโมททีวี LG จำกัดเฉพาะบางฟีเจอร์เท่านั้น

***ทีวีที่รองรับ WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ ทีวีที่รองรับ FHD 63 อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามปีที่วางจำหน่าย

****ทีวีที่รองรับ WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80 ทีวีที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามปีที่วางจำหน่าย รองรับ QNED 80 จำกัดเฉพาะรุ่นปี 2022 และ 2023 เท่านั้น

*****โปรดทราบว่าบริการนี้อาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งาน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ จำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่ออัปเดต

******อินเทอร์เฟซ WOW อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับรุ่นของซาวด์บาร์

เสียงอัจฉริยะรู้จักรสนิยมของคุณ

AI Room Calibration Pro

ปรับสมดุลเสียงให้เข้ากับพื้นที่ของคุณอย่างแม่นยำ ไร้การบิดเบือน

ซาวด์บาร์จะสแกนหาคุณและลำโพงด้านหลัง และไม่ว่าจะติดตั้งไว้ที่ใด ซาวด์บาร์จะปรับระดับความดังของเสียงและเวลาหน่วง เพื่อประสบการณ์การฟังที่เหนือชั้น ดังกระหึ่มจากด้านหลังห้อง

ทีวี LG, ซาวด์บาร์ LG, ซับวูฟเฟอร์ และลำโพงหลัง ล้วนตั้งอยู่ในอพาร์ตเมนต์ทันสมัยใจกลางเมือง พื้นหลังถูกปรับให้สลัวลง และภาพซ้อนทับแบบตารางปรากฏขึ้นเหนือภาพจากทีวี LG ราวกับภาพสแกนของพื้นที่ เส้นประทอดยาวจากลำโพงหลังตัวหนึ่ง แสดงให้เห็นว่าลำโพงหลังทั้งสองตัวทำงานเป็นเส้นตรง ลูกปัดเสียงสีขาวรวมตัวกันเป็นคลื่น เติมเต็มห้องด้วยเสียง

*AI Room Calibration Pro คือเทคโนโลยีปรับแต่งเสียงอัตโนมัติที่ชดเชยสภาพแวดล้อมที่ซาวด์บาร์ตั้งอยู่โดยใช้อัลกอริทึมที่ช่วยปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพเสียง

**รองรับลำโพงหลังทั้งแบบ 6 ช่องสัญญาณ (6 แชนเนล) และแบบ 2 ช่องสัญญาณ (2 แชนเนล) และไม่มีความแตกต่างในการปรับเทียบตามจำนวนช่องสัญญาณ (ทั้งแบบ 6 ช่องสัญญาณและแบบ 2 ช่องสัญญาณสามารถปรับระดับเกนและความล่าช้าให้เท่ากันได้)

***ทำงานด้วยอัลกอริทึม '23 แบบเดิมเมื่อไม่ได้เชื่อมต่อลำโพงหลัง

****เมื่อตั้งค่าลำโพงหลัง สามารถใช้งาน AI Room Calibration Pro ผ่านแอป LG Soundbar ได้

*****โปรดทราบว่าบริการนี้อาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งานในขณะที่ซื้อ อาจจำเป็นต้องอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ และจำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่ออัปเดต

******ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

ประสบการณ์เสียงแบบหลายช่องสัญญาณ

สัมผัสความมหัศจรรย์ของเสียงอันกว้างไกลและทรงพลัง

ซาวด์บาร์ LG แปลงเสียงพื้นฐาน 2 ช่องสัญญาณเป็นเสียงหลายช่องสัญญาณ เพื่อเสียงที่หนักแน่น ก้องกังวานไปทั่วห้องของคุณ

ซาวด์บาร์ LG, ทีวี LG และซับวูฟเฟอร์ ตั้งอยู่ในอพาร์ตเมนต์ทันสมัยใจกลางเมือง ซาวด์บาร์ LG ปล่อยคลื่นเสียงสามสาย ประกอบด้วยหยดน้ำสีขาวที่ลอยไปตามพื้น ถัดจากซาวด์บาร์คือซับวูฟเฟอร์ สร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง *อัลกอริทึม Smart Up-mixing จะใช้เสียงสำหรับแต่ละช่องสัญญาณในโหมด AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game และ Sports

2 ช่องสัญญาณ

ซาวด์บาร์ LG, ทีวี LG และซับวูฟเฟอร์ ตั้งอยู่ในอพาร์ตเมนต์ทันสมัยใจกลางเมือง ซาวด์บาร์ LG ปล่อยคลื่นเสียงสามสาย ประกอบด้วยหยดน้ำสีขาวที่ลอยไปตามพื้น หยดน้ำสีขาวอีกชุดหนึ่งพุ่งขึ้นมาจากด้านบนของซาวด์บาร์ ถัดจากซาวด์บาร์คือซับวูฟเฟอร์ สร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง โดยรวมแล้ว ซาวด์บาร์เหล่านี้สร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงแบบโดมทั่วทั้งห้อง

หลายช่องสัญญาณ

**ประสบการณ์เสียงแบบหลายช่องสัญญาณทำงานผ่านอัลกอริทึม Smart Up-mixing อัลกอริทึมนี้ไม่สามารถใช้กับโหมดมาตรฐานหรือโหมดเพลงได้ Bass Blast ไม่ได้ใช้อัลกอริทึม Smart Up-mixing แต่จะคัดลอกข้อมูล 2 ช่องสัญญาณและส่งออกไปยังทุกช่องสัญญาณ

***ภาพจำลองจากหน้าจอ

AI Sound Pro

เสียงทุกอารมณ์และทุกแนวเพลงลงตัว

AI Sound Pro แบ่งประเภทเสียงต่างๆ ออกเป็นเอฟเฟกต์ เพลง และเสียงพูด จากนั้นจึงปรับการตั้งค่าที่เหมาะสมเพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์เสียงที่ดีที่สุด

LG Soundbar แสดงหน้าจอทีวีสามจอที่แตกต่างกัน จอด้านบนเปิดเพลงคอนเสิร์ตที่มีผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังร้องเพลงอยู่ หน้าจอทีวีที่แสดงรายการข่าวเลื่อนมาตรงกลางและเริ่มเล่น จากนั้น หน้าจอทีวีที่แสดงฉากแอ็กชั่นที่มีผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังวิ่งขึ้นบันไดเลื่อนมาตรงกลางและเริ่มเล่น ระหว่างทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ จะมีคลื่นเสียงเปลี่ยนสีทุกครั้งที่หน้าจอทีวีสลับไปมาระหว่างกัน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับแนวเพลง

*ภาพจำลองจากหน้าจอ

ทำงานสอดคล้องกับรายการโปรดของคุณ

เล่นเกมสุดมันส์

เสียงซิงค์ทุกเฟรม

เพิ่มพื้นที่ว่างในพอร์ตทีวีและเชื่อมต่อคอนโซลเข้ากับ LG Soundbar โดยไม่ลดทอนประสิทธิภาพกราฟิก รองรับ VRR/ALLM ช่วยให้เล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหลและอินพุตแลคต่ำ

 

LG Soundbar และ LG TV แสดงพร้อมกัน มีเกมแข่งรถปรากฏบนหน้าจอ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**ตามมาตรฐานข้อกำหนด HDMI 2.1 ซาวด์บาร์นี้รองรับ eARC, VRR และ ALLM

***ทีวี ซาวด์บาร์ และอุปกรณ์ต้นทาง (เช่น เครื่องเล่นเกม) ต้องรองรับ VRR/ALLM ทั้งหมด

****VRR pass-through รองรับเนื้อหา 120Hz (สำหรับ 4K รองรับ YCbCr 4:2:0 / สำหรับ 1080p รองรับ 120Hz)

*****โปรดทราบว่าบริการนี้อาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งานในขณะที่ซื้อ อาจจำเป็นต้องอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ จำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่ออัปเดต

******HDCP 2.3 รองรับเนื้อหาความละเอียด 4K การรองรับ 120Hz แตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละอุปกรณ์ โดยรองรับสูงสุด YCbCr4:2:0 สำหรับ 4K

สตรีมมิ่ง HD

สตรีมเพลงด้วยความคมชัดระดับ HD ที่น่าทึ่ง

สตรีมเพลงจากแพลตฟอร์มโปรดของคุณโดยไม่ต้องบีบอัดไฟล์ ด้วยการรองรับ Lossless HD สำหรับ Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect และ Google Cast

*เนื้อหาและแอปที่พร้อมให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละประเทศหรือภูมิภาค

**ต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากสำหรับบริการ OTT

***โปรดทราบว่าบริการนี้อาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งานในขณะที่ซื้อ อาจจำเป็นต้องอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ และจำเป็นต้องเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่ออัปเดต

ความเข้ากันได้

ใช้แพลตฟอร์มที่คุณเลือก

ตอนนี้ LG Soundbars รองรับการทำงานร่วมกับบริการ AI ได้มากขึ้น คุณสามารถควบคุม LG Soundbar ได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยแพลตฟอร์มที่คุณเลือก

*ฟีเจอร์บางอย่างจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกหรือบัญชีบุคคลที่สาม

**Google เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC และ Google Assistant ไม่สามารถใช้งานได้ในบางภาษาและบางประเทศ

***Amazon, Alexa และเครื่องหมายที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ

******Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple AirPlay 2 เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. จดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

******โปรดทราบว่าบริการนี้อาจยังไม่พร้อมใช้งานในขณะที่ซื้อ อาจจำเป็นต้องอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ และต้องเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่ออัปเดต

เสียงที่ชัดเจนเพื่อโลกที่สะอาด

รีไซเคิลภายใน

ชิ้นส่วนภายในผลิตจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG ใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลทั้งส่วนบนและส่วนล่าง พิสูจน์ได้ว่าเรากำลังใช้แนวทางที่คำนึงถึงสิ่งแวดล้อมมากขึ้นในการผลิตซาวด์บาร์

มีภาพมุมมองด้านหน้าของซาวด์บาร์ด้านหลังและภาพกรอบโลหะของซาวด์บาร์ด้านหน้า ภาพมุมเอียงของกรอบโลหะด้านหลังของซาวด์บาร์ พร้อมคำว่า "พลาสติกรีไซเคิล" แสดงขอบของกรอบ

*การรับรองที่แน่ชัดอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นของซาวด์บาร์

**ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

***การใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลและการรับรองอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

รีไซเคิลภายนอก

ผ้าเจอร์ซีย์ทำจากขวดพลาสติก

ซาวด์บาร์ LG ทุกเครื่องได้รับการออกแบบอย่างพิถีพิถันและใส่ใจในทุกรายละเอียด เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่ามีการใช้วัสดุรีไซเคิลในปริมาณสูง มาตรฐานการรีไซเคิลสากลรับรองว่าผ้าเจอร์ซีย์โพลีเอสเตอร์ทำจากขวดพลาสติก

ภาพสัญลักษณ์แสดงขวดพลาสติกพร้อมคำว่า "ขวดพลาสติก" อยู่ด้านล่าง ลูกศรด้านขวาชี้ไปที่สัญลักษณ์รีไซเคิลพร้อมข้อความ "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" อยู่ด้านล่าง ลูกศรด้านขวาชี้ไปที่ส่วนด้านซ้ายของซาวด์บาร์ LG พร้อมข้อความ "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" อยู่ด้านล่าง

*การรับรองที่แน่ชัดอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นของซาวด์บาร์

**ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

***การใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลและการรับรองอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

บรรจุภัณฑ์เยื่อกระดาษ

บรรจุภัณฑ์ที่ผลิตจากเยื่อกระดาษรีไซเคิล

LG Soundbar ได้รับการรับรองจาก SGS ให้เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม เนื่องจากเปลี่ยนบรรจุภัณฑ์ภายในจากโฟม EPS (สไตโรโฟม) และถุงพลาสติกเป็นเยื่อกระดาษรีไซเคิลขึ้นรูป ซึ่งเป็นทางเลือกที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมแต่ยังคงปกป้องผลิตภัณฑ์

บรรจุภัณฑ์ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG ตั้งอยู่บนพื้นหลังสีเบจ พร้อมภาพประกอบต้นไม้ โลโก้ Energy Star โลโก้ SGS Eco Product

*การรับรองที่แน่ชัดอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นของซาวด์บาร์

**ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

***การใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลและการรับรองอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

