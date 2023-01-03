About Cookies on This Site

คู่รักกำลังดูหนังผี

หนังผีไทย Netflix แนะนำ 10 เรื่องน่าดู หลอนปนฮา สนุกครบรส

03/01/2023

เติมเต็มทุกความบันเทิงบนหน้าจอ กับสมาร์ททีวี LG

แชร์ลิสต์หนังผีไทย สุดเฮี้ยน ดูซ้ำกี่ครั้งก็หลอน รับประกันความฮา

เรื่องราวเกี่ยวกับไสยศาสตร์หรือสิ่งลี้ลับอยู่คู่กับความเชื่อของคนไทยมาช้านาน โดยเฉพาะเรื่องผีสางและสิ่งเหนือธรรมชาติ ซึ่งมักถูกสอดแทรกอยู่ในบทประพันธ์ ละคร และภาพยนตร์ไทยหลายเรื่อง ซึ่งหนังผีไทยเป็นหนึ่งในลิสต์หนังที่ได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุดสำหรับคอหนัง เพราะสามารถถ่ายทอดบรรยากาศชวนขนหัวลุกและน่าสะพรึงกลัวออกมาได้สมจริง แต่ไม่ได้มีแค่หนังผีไทยน่ากลัวเท่านั้นบางเรื่องได้สอดแทรกอารมณ์ขันมาเป็นระยะ ๆ อีกด้วย สำหรับวันหยุดที่ใกล้มาถึงนี้ใครที่กำลังมองหาหนังผีไทย Netflix แบบเต็มเรื่องไว้ดูกับคนรักหรือแก๊งเพื่อน วันนี้ LG ขอแนะนำหนังผีไทยที่ไม่ควรพลาด ทั้งหนังผีไทยตลก ดราม่า และโรแมนติก มาดูกันว่าหนังสยองขวัญฉบับไทยเรื่องไหนบ้าง

How To แต่งห้องรับบรรยากาศหนังผีไทยสุดหลอน

ถึงไม่ใช่เทศกาลฮาโลวีน (Halloween) ก็สามารถแต่งบ้านหรือห้องนอนให้มีบรรยากาศชวนสยองเพื่อให้เข้ากับการชมหนังผีไทยบนแอปพลิเคชันสตรีมมิ่ง Netflix ได้แบบง่าย ๆ เพียงทำตามคำแนะนำต่อไปนี้

ตกแต่งห้องด้วยโครงกระดูก

เปลี่ยนบรรยากาศให้หลอนต้อนรับเหล่าภูติผีได้ง่าย ๆ เพียงเลือกใช้โครงกระดูกไอเทมที่สื่อถึงวิญญาณและความตายในหลาย ๆ ประเทศ เชื่อเถอะการนั่งดูหนังผีท่ามกลางความมืดโดยมีโครงกระดูกนั่งข้าง ๆ ก็ชวนหลอนไม่น้อย

ไฟ LED

แสงไฟ LED เป็นอีกองค์ประกอบที่ช่วยเพิ่มความน่าสะพรึงกลัวเวลาดูหนังผี ยิ่งถ้าคุณใช้ไฟ LED ที่มาพร้อมลูกเล่นปรับเปลี่ยนสีได้ อย่างการเชื่อมต่อสมาร์ททีวีเข้ากับลำโพงบลูทูธที่สามารถเปลี่ยนสีไฟ LED ตามอารมณ์เพลงหรือสิ่งที่กำลังถ่ายทอดออกมาในเวลานั้น ช่วยให้บรรยากาศภายในห้องดูน่ากลัวมากยิ่งขึ้น

คุมโทนห้องให้เป็นสีดำ

หากคุณต้องการจัดแต่งห้องให้เหมาะดูหนังผีแบบคนเดียว หรือกับแก๊งเพื่อนได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ การคุมโทนห้องคือสิ่งที่คุณห้ามลืมอย่างเด็ดขาด โดยอาจเลือกใช้สีดำที่ทำให้ทุกมุมในห้องดูมืดมิดและชวนหวาดระแวงว่าจะมีอะไรพุ่งออกมาหาคุณขณะนั่งดูหนังผีหรือไม่

จุดเทียน

บางคนเลือกเพิ่มแสงสว่างภายในห้องด้วยการจุดเทียนไว้ตามมุมต่าง ๆ ที่ช่วยให้บรรยากาศชวนขวัญผวาเวลาดูหนังผีที่มีฉากหลอน ๆ ให้ต้องนั่งปิดตาดูเป็นระยะ แต่หลังดูหนังจบอย่าลืมดับไฟให้เรียบร้อย เพื่อป้องกันเหตุไฟไหม้

แนะนำ 10 หนังผีไทยชวนสยองปนฮา ให้นอนดูยาว ๆ บน Netflix

ชัตเตอร์ กดติดวิญญาณ

ชัตเตอร์ กดติดวิญญาณ

วิญญาณตามติดผ่านรูปถ่ายที่เข้ามาขุดคุ้ยความจริงที่ซ่อนไว้ในอดีต ภาพจาก netflix.com

เริ่มต้นกันด้วยภาพยนตร์สุดหลอนอย่าง ชัตเตอร์ กดติดวิญญาณ เรื่องราวของ ธรรม์ ช่างภาพหนุ่มกับ เจน แฟนสาวของเขา ขับรถชนผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งอย่างแรงแล้วตัดสินใจหนีไป หลังจากวันนั้นมีเหตุการณ์ประหลาดมากมายเกิดขึ้นกับทั้งคู่ เมื่อภาพที่ธรรม์ถ่ายติดแสงเงาประหลาด และบางภาพมีเงาคล้ายใบหน้าของหญิงสาวติดมาด้วย เป็นเหตุให้เขาทั้งคู่ต้องออกสืบถึงต้นตอของเหตุการณ์ แต่งสืบหาความจริงก็พบว่าวิญญาณนั้นอาจจะขุดความลับดำมืดที่เขาซ่อนไว้ออกมา ส่วนความลับที่ว่าจะส่งผลต่อความสัมพันธ์ของเขาทั้งคู่หรือไม่ และเรื่องราวสุดลี้ลับครั้งนี้จะมีบทสรุปอย่างไร สามารถหาคำตอบได้ตัวเองบนเน็ตฟลิกซ์

นางนาก

นางนาก

ตำนานความน่ากลัวแห่งท้องทุ่งพระโขนงที่ถูกสร้างเป็นหนังได้ชวนหลอนสมจริง ภาพจาก netflix.com

มาต่อกันที่หนังผีระดับตำนานอย่าง นางนาก ที่ไม่ว่าดูกี่ครั้งก็ปลุกเร้าอะดรีนาลินให้พลุ่งพล่านไปกับฉากสุดหลอน ก่อนน้ำตาซึมไปกับความรักแสนเศร้าของ นางนาก ผีสาวที่รอการกลับมาของสามีอย่างพี่มากที่ถูกเกณฑ์ไปเป็นทหาร แน่นอนว่าพี่มากไม่รู้ว่านางนากได้ตายทั้งกลมในระหว่างที่คลอดลูก ทำให้นางนากต้องอำพรางไม่ให้พี่มากรู้ความจริง และเมื่อพี่มากกลับมาผู้คนพยายามบอกมากเกี่ยวกับเรื่องนางนากที่ตายไปแล้วแต่เขากลับไม่เชื่อ จนในที่สุดเขาก็รู้ความจริงเมื่อเห็นมือของนางนากที่ยืดยาวลงมาเก็บมะนาวที่ใต้ถุนบ้าน ทำให้พี่มากตกใจวิ่งหนีไปหลบในโบสถ์ ซึ่งพระและเณรก็สวดมนต์และเอาสายสิญจน์คล้องให้ แต่ผีนางนากก็ยังเข้ามาอาละวาดถึงในโบสถ์ได้ ผีนางนากยอมปล่อยวางแล้วจากไปด้วยดี หรือต้องพึ่งพาผู้มีวิชามาสะกดวิญญาณ หากอยากรู้สามารถรับชมได้ตัวเองที่ Netflix

ลัดดาแลนด์

ลัดดาแลนด์

เมื่อสิ่งลี้ลับมาหาถึงหน้าประตู ควรอยู่ต่อหรือย้ายออกไปดี ภาพจาก netflix.com

เชื่อว่าคอหนังสยองขวัญน่าจะคุ้นหูกับ ลัดดาแลนด์ ภาพยนตร์ที่บอกเล่าเรื่องราวของ ธีร์ หนุ่มใหญ่ที่ฝันอยากมีบ้านให้ครอบครัวได้อยู่กันพร้อมหน้าแต่ไม่มีเงินพอซื้อ เรื่องนี้เองทำให้เขารู้สึกผิดต่อครอบครัวมาก ต่อมาธีร์ได้รับข้อเสนอให้เป็นตำแหน่งผู้ช่วยฝ่ายการตลาดที่บริษัทแห่งหนึ่งในจังหวัดเชียงใหม่ ด้วยเงินเดือนที่มากขึ้นและค่าที่ดินที่ถูกลง ธีร์ผ่อนดาวน์บ้านในหมู่บ้านลัดดาแลนด์ โดยไม่ฟังคำทัดทานของภรรยาและลูก ทำให้ภรรยาและลูกของเขาต้องย้ายจากกรุงเทพฯ ตามไป แน่นอนว่าเมื่อมีบ้านเป็นของตัวเอง ธีร์เชื่อว่าครอบครัวของเขาจะมีความสุขมากขึ้น แต่ดูเหมือนเรื่องราวจะไม่ราบรื่นอย่างที่คิด หลังธีร์ถูกลอยแพให้ตกงานและในค่ำคืนหนึ่งมีเด็กรับใช้ชาวพม่าของบ้านหลังหนึ่งในหมู่บ้านถูกฆาตกรรมอย่างทารุณ และนี่เองจุดเริ่มต้นของความสยองขวัญที่คุณคาดไม่ถึง

เพื่อน…ที่ระลึก

เพื่อน…ที่ระลึก

เมื่อวิญญาณของเพื่อนรักกลับมาทวงสัญญาในอดีตที่เคยหลงลืมไป ภาพจาก netflix.com

เมื่อวิกฤตต้มยำกุ้งปี 2540 ที่พลิกชีวิตสองครอบครัวจากที่มีอยู่มีกินกลายเป็นลำบาก ทำให้อิ๊บและบุ๋มลูกสาวของทั้งสองบ้านซึ่งเป็นเพื่อนสนิทกันและไม่สามารถรับปัญหาต่าง ๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นได้ จึงนัดหมายไปจบชีวิตด้วยกันแต่หนึ่งในนั้นกลับผิดสัญญา และเมื่อเวลาผ่านไปบางสิ่งบางอย่างเลยมาทวงคำมั่นคืน โดยมีจุดเริ่มต้นที่เบลลูกสาวคนเดียวของบุ๋มมีอาการละเมอ พูดหรือทำในสิ่งที่ทำให้บุ๋มระลึกถึงอิ๊บเพื่อนเก่าที่เธอทิ้งให้รออยู่ที่ตึกอย่างโดดเดี่ยวมาเป็นเวลานาน สุดท้ายบุ๋มต้องเสียลูกสาวให้กับวิญญาณเพื่อนรักที่เธอผิดสัญญาหรือไม่นั้น ขอชวนมาหาคำตอบไปพร้อม ๆ กัน

พี่นาค 3

พี่นาค 3

เมื่ออาถรรพ์ผีนาคกลับมาอีกครั้ง ชาวแก๊งวัดธรรมนาคานิมิตรจะรอดหรือร่วงตั้งแต่เริ่ม ภาพจาก netflix.com

พี่นาค 3 เป็นภาพยนตร์สยองขวัญปนฮาที่ครั้งนี้เป็นเรื่องราวของ อ๊อด สัปเหร่อหนุ่มที่บังเอิญขุดเจอกำไลทองคำในหลุมศพระหว่างการล้างป่าช้า หลังจากได้กำไลอาถรรพ์มาครอบครองก็เริ่มมีเกล็ดงูขึ้นตามตัวอ๊อดโดยไม่รู้สาเหตุ ร้อนถึงเณรน็อตคู่ซี้ที่ต้องตามหาสาเหตุว่ามันเกิดอะไรขึ้นกันแน่ หรือว่าจะเป็นอาถรรพ์ของกำไลที่อ๊อดได้มา หรือจะเป็นผีพี่นาคที่เคยตามหลอกหลอนพวกเขาอาจยังไม่จบไม่สิ้นก็เป็นได้ และดูเหมือนภารกิจตามหาความจริงครั้งนี้จะไม่ได้มีแค่อ๊อดและเณรน็อต เมื่ออดีตชาวแก๊งที่เคยเผชิญอันตรายจากผีพี่นาคอย่างบอลลูน เฟิร์ส และคุณโท แถมยังมี แปม แปม ยูทูบเบอร์เกาหลีชื่อดัง มาเยือนวัดธรรมนาคานิมิตร ทำให้ทั้งหมดได้ร่วมเดินทางค้นหาที่มาของกำไลเพื่อแก้อาถรรพ์ให้อ๊อด แต่งานนี้จะรอดหรือจอดอยู่แค่หัวกระไดวัด ต้องไปหาคำตอบด้วยตัวเอง

พี่มาก...พระโขนง

พี่มากพระโขนง

จากเรื่องราวของแม่นากที่หลายคนคุ้นเคย สู่เรื่องเล่าในมุมมองของพี่มาก ภาพจาก netflix.com

พี่มาก...พระโขนง เป็นภาพยนตร์ที่บอกเล่าเรื่องราวของแม่นาก พระโขนง ผ่านมุมมองของพี่มากที่มีต่อแม่นาก นอกจากจะได้เห็นความน่ากลัวของแม่นากที่แผลงฤทธิ์กับชาวพระโขนงและกลุ่มเพื่อนของพี่มากที่รู้จักกันตอนไปรบ แต่ก็มีการสอดแทรกมุกตลกที่ฮาปนซึ้งออกมาได้อย่างลงตัว ถ้าอยากรู้ว่า พี่มาก...พระโขนง จะฮาขนาดไหน ตามมาดูความสนุกได้ที่ Netflix

หอแต๋วแตก แหกกระเจิง

หอแต๋วแตก แหกกระเจิง

เมื่อวิญญาณนางรำป่วนหอใหม่จนอยู่ไม่ได้ งานนี้ต้องเรียกผีมาช่วยเท่านั้น ภาพจาก netflix.com

หอแต๋วแตก แหกกระเจิง เป็นภาคที่ 2 ในภาพยนตร์ชุดหอแต๋วแตก ที่สร้างเสียงหัวเราะให้ผู้ชมได้เกือบตลอดทั้งเรื่อง โดยครั้งนี้สามพี่น้องเจ้าของหอพักอย่างเจ๊แต๋ว เจ๊การ์ตูน และมดดำ ได้ย้ายมาเซ้งหอพักแห่งใหม่ หลังถูกผีน้ำนิ่งตามจองล้างจองผลาญจนคนในหอพักหนีกระเจิง แต่เหมือนหนีเสือปะจระเข้ ที่หอพักแห่งใหม่ทั้ง 3 คนต้องเผชิญหน้ากับผีนางรำที่ชื่ออุษามณีและตรีชฎาออกมาหลอกหลอนผู้คน งานนี้ทั้ง 3 คนต้องเล่นผีถ้วยแก้วหวังเรียก แพนเค้ก ให้มาช่วยปราบผีอุษามณี แต่ด้วยดีกรีความเก๋าตายมานานกว่าของผีอุษามณี ทำให้ผีแพนเค้กไม่สามารถช่วยได้ ความวุ่นวายอลหม่านปนเสียงฮาจึงเกิดขึ้นอีกครั้ง

โกยเถอะโยม

โกยเถอะโยม

เรื่องราววุ่น ๆ จากความซุกซนของผีเด็ก ที่ทำเอาทุกคนต้องโกยแบบไม่เหลียวหลัง ภาพจาก netflix.com

โกยเถอะโยม เป็นเรื่องของผีเด็กที่ตายจากการโดนทำแท้ง และต้องการตามหาพ่อแม่ที่แท้จริงของตัวเองที่ไม่เคยพบหน้ากันมาก่อน แต่ด้วยความเหงาทำให้เขาออกมาป่วนชาวบ้าน และทุกครั้งที่ปรากฏตัวก็สร้างความวุ่นวายและความปั่นป่วนให้กับชาวบ้าน ทำให้ชาวบ้านต้องร่วมมือกันเพื่อหาวิธีรับมือด้วยการหวังพึ่งหลวงพ่อให้ปัดเป่าวิญญาณของเขาให้ไปเกิด แต่สุดท้ายจะส่งผีเด็กไปเกิดได้สำเร็จ หรือต้องอยู่กับความป่วนแบบนี้ไปอีกยาว ๆ ถ้าอยากรู้ตามไปหาคำตอบกัน

เด็กหอ

เด็กหอ

เด็กหอ ตำนานสยองในรั้วโรงเรียนที่มาพร้อมเรื่องราวสุดลี้ลับ ภาพจาก netflix.com

สำหรับใครที่ตามหาหนังผีไทยบน Netflix ที่บอกเล่าเรื่องราวในรั้วโรงเรียน ขอแนะนำ เด็กหอ เรื่องของชาตรี เด็กชาย อายุ 12 ปี ที่ถูกพ่อส่งไปเรียนโรงเรียนประจำเนื่องจากความจำเป็นบางอย่าง ทำให้เขาต้องทนกับโลกใบใหม่ที่ไม่รู้จัก และหวาดกลัวกับตำนานผีสิงที่เกิดขึ้นในสระน้ำเก่าหลังโรงเรียน นั่นคือจุดเริ่มต้นที่หลายคนพบเห็นวิญญาณของเด็กคนนี้วนเวียนอยู่ในหอไม่ยอมไปไหน ดูเหมือนชีวิตเด็กหอของชาตรีไม่เงียบเหงาอีกต่อไป เมื่อเขาได้รู้จักกับ วิเชียร เพื่อนร่วมห้องที่ดูเหมือนจะรู้อะไร ๆ ในโรงเรียนไปเสียทุกอย่าง ระหว่างมิตรภาพที่ก่อตัวขึ้น ชาตรีได้สังเกตเห็นความผิดปกติบางอย่าง ส่วนความผิดปกติที่ว่าคืออะไร และตำนานผีสิงที่สระน้ำเป็นเรื่องจริงหรือแค่เรื่องหลอกลวง ขอชวนทุกคนไปหาคำตอบพร้อม ๆ กันที่ Netflix

SLR กล้อง ติด ตาย

SLR กล้อง ติด ตาย

เมื่อกล้องถ่ายรูปที่เห็นอาจไม่ใช่กล้องธรรมดา หลังมีคนตายหลังถูกถ่ายด้วยกล้องตัวนี้ ภาพจาก netflix.com

ปิดท้ายกับ SLR กล้อง ติด ตาย เรื่องราวของ แดน นักศึกษาหนุ่มที่กำลังมุ่งมั่นทำโปรเจคธีสิสจบการศึกษาด้านการถ่ายภาพ เพราะนี่อาจเป็นใบเบิกทางให้เขาได้ไปเรียนต่อที่นิวยอร์ก และเพื่อให้ผลงานชิ้นนี้ออกมาเพอร์เฟกต์ที่สุด เขาได้เลือก อาจารย์เอม อาจารย์ที่มีชื่อเสียงในวงการถ่ายภาพให้มาเป็นอาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโปรเจคธีสิสของเขา แต่เขาทำธีสิสไม่ผ่านเสียที อาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาจึงให้กล้อง SLR กับแดนมาตัวหนึ่งพร้อมกับโจทย์คือ ถ่ายภาพบุคคล 7 คน ภายใน 14 วัน แต่แดนก็พบว่ากล้องที่เขาได้รับมีปริศนาซ่อนอยู่ เนื่องจากผู้คนที่เขาถ่ายด้วยกล้อง SLR ทยอยเสียชีวิตทีละคน นี่เองเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นให้เขาและเพื่อนสนิทอีก 2 คน เข้ามาไขปริศนาว่าคนที่ตายเหล่านั้นตายเพราะถูกถ่ายด้วยกล้องตัวนี้จริงหรือไม่ แล้วกล้องตัวตัวนี้ คืออะไร ไปร่วมหาคำตอบกัน

ดูหนังผีไทย Netflix ให้สนุกเหมือนยกในโรงหนังมาไว้ที่บ้าน

หลังได้ลิสต์รายชื่อหนังผีไทยที่สามารถรับชมผ่านช่องทางออนไลน์ได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลากันไปแล้ว แน่นอนว่าสิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้คือ อุปกรณ์ที่ใช้รับชมความบันเทิงจากแอปพลิเคชันสตรีมมิ่ง และเพื่อให้ทุกคนไม่พลาดทุกความบันเทิงที่รออยู่บน Netflix ตามมาดูไอเทมที่ช่วยให้คุณดูหนังผีไทยอย่างจุใจกัน

สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 70NANO75SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 70NANO75SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG จอใหญ่ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิง

ชมหนังผีเรื่องโปรดบน TV จอใหญ่เต็มตา กับสมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 70NANO75SQA มาพร้อมหน้าจอขนาด 70 นิ้ว สามารถเห็นภาพคมชัดทุกมุมมองด้วยความละเอียดภาพระดับ 4K ทั้งสามารถปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะกับตำแหน่งที่ตั้งด้วย AI Acoustic Tuning ชิปประมวลผล α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K วิเคราะห์เนื้อหาต้นฉบับและปรับภาพให้เหมาะสมเพื่อคุณภาพที่ดีที่สุด เรียกว่านี่เป็นสมาร์ททีวี LG ซีรีส์ NanoCell อีกรุ่นที่ให้คุณดูหนังและเล่นเกมได้อย่างเพลิดเพลินกว่าเดิม ที่สำคัญสามารถสั่งการหรือควบคุมการทำงานของทีวีผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED83C2

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED83C2

สมาร์ททีวี LG เพิ่มอรรถรสในการชมภาพยนตร์ได้เหมือนอยู่ในโรงหนัง

สำหรับใครที่อยากได้ทีวีจอยักษ์ที่กว้างถึง 83 นิ้ว ขอแนะนำสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED83C2ที่มาพร้อมหน่วยประมวลผล α9 Gen 5 AI ช่วยปรับโทนภาพระหว่างวัตถุและพื้นหลังให้มีความลึกและสีสันที่เป็นธรรมชาติมากขึ้น การปรับคอนทราสต์ให้มีความคมชัดสวยงามในทุกเฉด และ Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ที่ช่วยปรับภาพให้ชัดเจนและเต็มอิ่มขึ้น ทั้งรองรับ Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos ทำให้ได้ภาพและเสียงที่ยอดเยี่ยมเหมือนนั่งอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ ถือว่าสมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นนี้ตอบโจทย์การดูหนังและซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดได้อย่างลงตัว

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 15Z95P

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 15Z95P

แล็ปท็อป LG หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ น้ำหนักเบา ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

หากคุณเป็นสายเที่ยวแล้วอยากดูหนังผีเรื่องโปรดแบบต่อเนื่องบนหน้าจอที่ใหญ่กว่าสมาร์ทโฟนในมือ แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 15Z95P ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจมากทีเดียว นอกจากมีหน้าจอใหญ่ 15.6 นิ้ว น้ำหนักเบาเพียง 1.12 กิโลกรัม มาพร้อม RAM 16GB ส่วนหน้าจอแสดงผลเป็นแบบ Full HD IPS (1920X1080) สีสันสดใสและให้ภาพที่แม่นยำในทุกมุมมอง ทำงานด้วยหน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 อันทรงพลัง มาพร้อมกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe LG Gram ประสิทธิภาพรวดเร็ว ช่วยให้เพลิดเพลินไปกับหนังเรื่องโปรดได้ไม่มีสะดุด

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นลิสต์หนังผีไทยบางส่วนบน Netflix ที่นำมาฝาก รับรองว่ามีทั้งเรื่องชวนหลอน เศร้าเคล้าน้ำตา และสนุกปนฮาครบ แต่ถ้าอยากเพิ่มอรรถรสในการรับชมให้เหมือนประหนึ่งนั่งดูอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์สามารถเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวี LG ที่หยิบมาแนะนำในข้างต้นมาใช้งานที่บ้าน หรือเลือกแล็ปท็อปไว้ดูหนังระหว่างเที่ยวพักผ่อนที่ต่างจังหวัด สำหรับใครที่ต้องการเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าคุณภาพดี จาก LG ไว้ดูหนังสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าและข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

