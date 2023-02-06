About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 15 kg

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 15 kg ยี่ห้อไหนดี? กำจัดทุกคราบฝังลึก

06/02/2023

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 15 kg ซักผ้าได้จุใจ

เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ต้องมีไว้ทุกบ้าน

ปัจจุบันเครื่องซักผ้ามีการพัฒนาให้ได้เห็นกันมากขึ้นหลากหลายรุ่น ทั้งยังมีราคาที่ถูกลง ทำให้ทุกบ้านสามารถหาซื้อมาใช้ได้ง่ายขึ้น ไม่จำเป็นต้องนั่งหลังขดหลังแข็ง ขยี้ด้วยมือให้ปวดเมื่อยตามร่างกาย เสียเวลาพักผ่อนในชีวิตประจำวัน กระนั้นการเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าจำเป็นต้องมีความเข้าใจในเทคโนโลยีและอุปกรณ์ชิ้นนั้นอย่างถูกต้อง อาทิ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 15 กิโลกรัม เพื่อตอบโจทย์การใช้งานกับผ้าจำนวนมาก มิฉะนั้นอาจต้องเปลี่ยนเครื่องซักผ้าบ่อย เนื่องจากไม่ตอบโจทย์ต่อการใช้งานในชีวิตประจำวัน สร้างความลำบากให้กับผู้ใช้งานได้

เปิดประวัติเครื่องซักผ้า การพัฒนาที่ยาวไกล

ทราบหรือไม่ว่า เครื่องซักผ้าถูกพัฒนาขึ้นมาในช่วงศตวรรษที่ 16-17 ซึ่งในยุคนั้นยังคงเป็นระบบการใช้งานด้วยแรงมนุษย์ โดยเป็นถังไม้ใบใหญ่ที่บรรจุน้ำและผ้าเอาไว้ หมุนได้ด้วยแกนที่มีด้ามหมุนด้วยมือ ผ้าจะผ่านลูกกลิ้งคล้ายกับที่บดปลาหมึก
กระทั่งช่วงปีค.ศ. 1970 เริ่มมีการถือกำเนิดเครื่องซักผ้าแบบใช้ไฟฟ้าขึ้นมาได้สำเร็จจาก อัลวา ฟิสเซอร์ นักคิดค้นชาวอเมริกันนั่นเอง

โครงสร้างภายในเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนประโยชน์สูง ไม่กินพื้นที่

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ข้อดีที่คนนิยมใช้

เป็นเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน มีถังเดียว โดยมากจะทำงานแบบอัตโนมัติ ตัวตั้งค่าต่าง ๆ มักจะเป็นปุ่มกด หรือแบบลูกบิดที่หมุนได้อย่างเบามือกว่าแบบกึ่งอัตโนมัติ ควบคุมการทำงานด้วยไมโครคอนโทรลเลอร์ แทนที่กลไกลแบบ Electromechanical สามารถตั้งระบบการซัก ระดับน้ำ เวลาในการซัก และการปั่นหมาดได้ ตัวเครื่องต้องต่อกับท่อน้ำ ซึ่งเครื่องจะทำการจ่าย และตัดน้ำให้เอง ทั้งซักทั้งปั่นหมาดได้ในถังเดียว
ราคาเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนจะค่อนข้างถูกกว่า ด้วยขนาดเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ยังกินพื้นที่น้อยกว่าแบบฝาหน้าด้วย เนื่องจากใช้วิธีเปิดจากด้านบน เหมาะกับผู้ที่มีพื้นที่น้อย ไม่รบกวนพื้นที่โดยรอบ จุผ้าได้จำนวนมาก เป็นมิตรต่อผู้ใช้งานที่สามารถเทผ้าจากตะกร้าลงเครื่องได้ทันที ไม่จำเป็นต้องคอยก้มเพื่อใส่ผ้าเข้าเครื่อง แต่เปลืองน้ำและไฟฟ้าได้มากกว่ารูปแบบอื่น ๆ กระนั้นหากเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าที่มีเทคโนโลยี Inverter จะทำให้ประหยัดพลังงานได้มากขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังมีโอกาสรั่วซึมได้ยากกว่าฝาหน้า ที่อาจมีความเสี่ยงจากยางเสื่อมสภาพ

วิธีถนอมเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน

1.การทำความสะอาดภายนอก
ใช้ผ้าชุบด้วยน้ำสบู่อ่อนหรือน้ำยาเช็ดทำความสะอาดภายนอกเครื่องซักผ้า ไม่ควรใช้สารเคมีที่มีความเป็นกรดและด่าง
2.ทำความสะอาดภายใน
ล้างถังด้วยน้ำยาหรือสารทำความสะอาดที่เหมาะสม ควรอ่านคู่มือการใช้งานเพื่อดูวิธีการล้างที่ถูกต้องเป็นส่วนประกอบ
3.ทำความสะอาดท่อน้ำ
โดยปกติแล้วท่อน้ำของเครื่องซักผ้าสามารถถอดออกได้ หากใช้งานเป็นระยะเวลานานอาจมีสิ่งสกปรกสะสม ควรทำความสะอาดให้ถ่ายเทได้ดีเสมอ
4.ตรวจสอบสายไฟ
ควรตรวจสอบสายไฟไม่ให้มีอาการขาดหรือชำรุดอยู่เสมอ เพราะนอกเหนือจากการป้องกันไม่ให้มีโอกาสที่เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุน เกิดปัญหาการใช้งาน ยังช่วยป้องกันปัญหาไฟช็อตที่อาจส่งผลกระทบต่อผู้ใช้งานด้วย
5.อ่านคู่มือเมื่อเกิดความสงสัย
หากสงสัยข้อมูลเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า สิ่งที่ควรทำที่สุดคือการศึกษาจากคู่มือของอุปกรณ์ เพราะผู้ผลิตย่อมรู้ข้อมูลมากที่สุด นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถติดต่อสอบถามโดยตรงจาก Call Center กับทางบริษัทได้เช่นกัน

เครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นไหนดี? คุ้มค่า ใช้งานทนทาน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น T2515VSPB ใช้งานง่าย เสียงเงียบ

• เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น T2515VSPB
เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน รุ่น T2515VSPB ให้ความจุที่มากถึง 15 กิโลกรัม มากับมอเตอร์แบบ Smart Inverter ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ถึงความประหยัดพลังงาน มีการควบคุมที่ดีขึ้น ทนทานมากขึ้น ทั้งยังมีระบบ Smart Motion ที่หมุนได้ 3 รูปแบบ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแบบทรงพลัง ลดผ้าพันกัน หรือ ซักผ้าบอบบาง นอกจากนี้ระบบ TurboDrum™ ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการขจัดคราบฝังลึกด้วยแรงหมุนของถังและจานซัก ไม่ต้องกังวลเสียงรบกวนยามค่ำคืนจาก LoDecibel™ ที่มอเตอร์ทำงานเงียบและลดแรงสั่นสะเทือน ซึ่งหากมีปัญหาสามารถวิเคราะห์ด้วย Smart Diagnosis™ ได้แบบทันทีทันใด เมนูใช้งานเข้าใจง่าย

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น T2555VSPM เลือกซักได้หลายแบบ

• เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น T2555VSPM
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น T2555VSPM เป็นเครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโลกรัม การใช้พลังงานประหยัดขึ้นถึง 36 เปอร์เซ็นต์ด้วยมอเตอร์ Smart Inverter สามารถซักผ้าได้ 3 รูปแบบ รูปแบบทรงพลัง รูปแบบลดผ้าพันกัน และ รูปแบบซักผ้าบอบบาง เครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นนี้มีจานหมุนแบบ Punch+3 ที่สามารถสร้างคลื่นน้ำแนวตั้ง ช่วยให้ผ้ากระจายตัวออกจากกัน เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซัก นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบ Auto Pre Wash โปรแกรมที่ช่วยขจัดคราบฝังลึก เหมือนเป็นการซักเพิ่ม 1 ครั้ง สะดวก ง่าย ไม่ต้องซักมือ
แม้การเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงและใช้งานได้ทนทาน เป็นหนึ่งในปัจจัยหลักของการเลือกซื้อมาไว้ในครัวเรือน LG พร้อมให้คำปรึกษา ในทุกขั้นตอนการติดตั้งและการบำรุงรักษา ทั้งยังสามารถดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งานได้แบบรวดเร็วผ่านทางเว็บไซต์หลักอีกด้วย สอบถามเพิ่มเติมติดต่อได้ที่ LINE : LG Customer Service หรือ E-mail หรือติดต่อศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่



