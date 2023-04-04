About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายนั่งจิบกาแฟข้างเครื่องซักผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้ง ไม่ต้องตาก ราคาเท่าไหร่ ใช้งานสะดวก

04/04/2023

เครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้ง LG
ช่วยถนอมเนื้อผ้าและอบแห้งโดยไม่ทำลายเนื้อผ้า

หมดปัญหา ซักและอบผ้าจบในเครื่องเดียว

หนึ่งในงานบ้านที่สร้างความเหนื่อยใจให้แก่คุณแม่บ้านพ่อบ้านเป็นอันดับต้น ๆ นั่นคือการซักผ้าที่ต้องใช้เวลาซักทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าก่อนนำไปตากแดดผึ่งลมให้แห้ง แน่นอนกว่าเสื้อผ้าจะแห้งสนิทพร้อมให้เก็บเข้าตู้เสื้อผ้าก็เกือบหมดวัน ยิ่งถ้าวันไหนไม่มีแดดหรือฝนตกหนักนอกจากผ้าไม่แห้งยังเกิดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ทำให้ต้องนำมาซักใหม่อีกรอบ แต่ปัจจุบันมีนวัตกรรมใหม่อย่างเครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้งเข้ามาช่วยจัดการปัญหานี้ เพียงแค่นำผ้าใส่เครื่อง ปิดฝาแล้วก็กดปุ่ม ก็จะได้เสื้อผ้าที่สะอาดพร้อมสวมใส่โดยไม่ต้องตาก นอกจากสะดวกสบายยังช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ วันนี้ LG ขอพาทุกคนไปดูเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวที่เหมาะสมกับการใช้งาน รวมถึงแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าพร้อมอบแห้ง LG ที่น่าสนใจ

เหตุผลดี ๆ ที่ควรมีเครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้งติดบ้านไว้

การมีเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวเป็นประโยชน์อย่างมากเวลาทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้า เพราะใช้เวลาไม่นานและไม่จำเป็นต้องพึ่งพาสภาพอากาศเพื่อทำให้ผ้าแห้ง โดยหลังซักและอบผ้าแห้งก็สามารถนำมาสวมใส่ได้เลย ถึงอย่างนั้นมีหลายคนที่ยังสงสัยว่า เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว ดีไหม ? ตามมาดูข้อดีของเครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้งกัน

ประหยัดเวลา
เนื่องจากกระบวนการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าแต่ละครั้งใช้เวลานาน กว่าจะได้เสื้อผ้าที่พร้อมนำมาสวมใส่ ยิ่งถ้าวันไหนไม่มีแดดโอกาสที่ต้องตากผ้าข้ามวันก็สูงตามไปด้วย แต่เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวเมื่อนำเสื้อผ้าที่ต้องการทำความสะอาดใส่เข้าไปในตัวเครื่อง หลังกดปุ่มก็รอเวลาสิ้นสุดโปรแกรมการซักและอบผ้า ภายในเวลาไม่นานก็เก็บเสื้อผ้าใส่ในตู้ได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาตาก ถือเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานในช่วงเวลาเร่งรีบ

ประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอย
สำหรับบ้านไหนที่มีพื้นที่จำกัดตากเสื้อผ้าไม่สะดวก การเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าพร้อมอบแห้งในตัวที่มีขนาดกะทัดรัดและสามารถวางในมุมหนึ่งของบ้าน ช่วยให้คุณหมดกังวลว่าเสื้อผ้าที่ตากอยู่จะไม่แห้งหรือมีพื้นที่ตากผ้าไม่พอก่อนซักรอบถัดไป

ผู้หญิงถือตะกร้าผ้า

เก็บผ้าใส่ตู้ได้ทันที หลังซักผ้าพร้อมอบแห้งในกระบวนการเดียว

ผ้าแห้งไวทุกสภาพอากาศ
การตากผ้าให้แห้งแต่ละครั้งจำเป็นต้องพึ่งพาสภาพอากาศเป็นหลัก ถ้าหน้าร้อนที่มีแดดแรงอาจใช้เวลาตากผ้าแค่ไม่กี่ชั่วโมงก็เก็บผ้าได้ แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นการตากผ้าบนราวตากภายใต้แสงแดดทำให้เสื้อผ้าสัมผัสฝุ่นควันและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ที่ลอยปะปนในอากาศ แถมแสงอัลตราไวโอเลตจากแดดอาจทำให้เสื้อผ้าสีซีดจางได้ ขณะที่การตากผ้าหน้าฝนที่ต้องเผชิญกับสายฝนพร่ำเกือบทุกวัน ทำให้ต้องใช้เวลาตากผ้านานกว่าปกติและยังก่อให้เกิดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ง่าย แตกต่างจากเครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้งที่ไม่ต้องพึ่งพาสภาพอากาศ

มีเสื้อผ้าพร้อมสวมใส่ทันที
เชื่อว่าหลายคนอาจมีโอกาสเผชิญสภาวะเร่งรีบจำเป็นต้องใช้เสื้อผ้าชุดใดชุดหนึ่งด่วน ติดแค่เสื้อผ้าชุดนั้นยังอยู่ในตะกร้าการซักและตากต้องใช้เวลานาน เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวช่วยแก้ไขปัญหาดังกล่าวได้ ส่วนใครที่มีแพลนเดินทางไปเที่ยวเกาหลีเที่ยวญี่ปุ่น หรือเที่ยวในประเทศแต่ไม่มีเวลาซักผ้า แนะนำให้หยิบเสื้อผ้าที่ต้องการแพ็กลงกระเป๋าเดินทางเข้าเครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้ง เพียงเท่านี้ก็มีชุดสวยไว้ถ่ายรูปอวดเพื่อน ๆ ในโซเชียลแล้ว

เครื่องซักผ้าพร้อมอบแห้ง ยี่ห้อไหนดี ใช้งานง่าย ช่วยถนอมผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ทั้งอบและซักผ้าได้สะอาดล้ำลึก ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Steam+™

ความพิเศษของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B คือเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าใช้งานแบบ 2 in 1 ในเครื่องเดียวกัน ทั้งยังมาพร้อมกับฟีเจอร์เด่น ๆ มากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น AI DD™ ระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยถนอมเส้นใยผ้าได้มากขึ้น เพราะมีการปรับรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะกับชนิดของผ้ามากที่สุด ฟังก์ชัน TurboWash™360˚ ระบบซักผ้าประสิทธิภาพสูง ซักผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจดภายใน 39 นาที เหมาะสำหรับวันเร่งรีบเป็นอย่างยิ่ง นอกจากนี้ยังมี Steam+™ เทคโนโลยีของ LG เข้ามาช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่นและฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในใยผ้า ซึ่งอาจก่อให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจได้อย่างล้ำลึก พร้อมลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้า ถือเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าพร้อมอบแห้งที่เหมาะกับคนที่ไม่มีเวลาตากผ้าหรือที่อยู่อาศัยมีพื้นที่จำกัด ราคา 49,900 บาท

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTPW

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTPW

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG มาพร้อมระบบ AI DD™ ถนอมผ้าได้ดี ทำความสะอาดล้ำลึก

ให้คุณซักผ้าและอบผ้าได้ในเครื่องเดียว ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTPWมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยให้การซักผ้าสะอาดและแห้งไวได้อย่างรวดเร็วทันใจ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น AI DD™ โปรแกรมการตรวจจับน้ำหนักและความนุ่มของเนื้อผ้าอย่างชาญฉลาดเพื่อตั้งค่าการซักที่ดีที่สุด หรือ TurboWash™360˚ โปรแกรมการซักด่วนที่ทำให้เสื้อตัวโปรดของคุณสะอาดได้ภายในเวลาอันรวดเร็ว อีกทั้งยังขับเคลื่อนด้วยระบบ Inverter Direct Drive ทำงานเงียบและนิ่ง ลดเสียงรบกวนได้ดี ราคา 53,900 บาท

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H3V

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H3V

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG สั่งงานได้ง่าย ๆ ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H3Vเป็นอีกรุ่นที่น่าสนใจ เพราะมาพร้อมแอปพลิเคชัน ThinQ™ ทำให้คุณสามารถสั่งงานการซักผ้าหรืออบแห้งได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่าน WI-FI นอกจากนี้ยังมีจุดเด่นเรื่องเทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะอย่าง AI DD™ ที่ช่วยถนอมผ้าได้มากขึ้น ฟีเจอร์ TurboWash™ ซักผ้าประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วยเวลารวดเร็วเพียง 59 นาที ทำให้คุณมีเวลาทำอย่างอื่นมากขึ้น และเสริมด้วย Steam+™ เทคโนโลยีเฉพาะที่ใช้ไอน้ำในการช่วยซักผ้าให้สะอาดล้ำลึกมากยิ่งขึ้น ทั้งช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และช่วยลดรอยยับ ที่สำคัญสามารถใช้ร่วมกับเครื่องซักผ้า TWINWash™ Mini ช่วยแยกซักผ้าพร้อมกันสองถังในเวลาเดียวกัน ราคา 47,900 บาท

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG คุณภาพดีหลายรุ่น มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมใหม่ที่ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานประหยัดเวลาในการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าได้มากกว่าเดิม มาพร้อมโปรแกรมปั่นแห้งที่ช่วยลดความชื้นออกจากผ้า ทำให้ผ้าแห้งได้เร็วยิ่งขึ้นโดยไม่ต้องตากแดด เพื่อให้ถังซักผ้าสะอาด ไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค และทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพ ควรหมั่นทำความสะอาดถังซักผ้าเป็นประจำ หากสนใจเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LGประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

