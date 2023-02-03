About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงกำลังนอนริมชายหาด

หน้าร้อนเที่ยวทะเลที่ไหนดี แชร์โลพักผ่อนช่วงซัมเมอร์

03/02/2023

แนะนำที่เที่ยวทะเลช่วงหน้าร้อน

แจกพิกัดที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนทะเลไทย เที่ยวฟินดีต่อใจ

หน้าร้อนเที่ยวไหนดี? เชื่อว่าคำถามนี้คงเป็นคำถามยอดฮิตเมื่อเข้าสู่ช่วงหน้าร้อนอย่างเป็นทางการ และแน่นอนว่าเข้าช่วงซัมเมอร์ทั้งที คงไม่มีอะไรดีไปกว่าการเยือนทะเลน้ำใสหาดทรายสีขาว ที่สำคัญการไปเที่ยวทะเลแต่ละครั้งไม่ได้มีเพียงแค่ความสวยงามของธรรมชาติให้ได้ชมเท่านั้น แต่ทะเลยังเป็นพิกัดที่มีกิจกรรมสนุก ๆ รอต้อนรับคุณอยู่เสมอ ไม่ว่าจะดำน้ำดูปะการัง พายเรือ ขี่เจ็ทสกี กินอาหารอร่อย ๆ และปิดท้ายด้วยการนั่งเล่นรับลมริมหาดชิลล์ ๆ แต่ด้วยความที่ประเทศไทยมีที่เที่ยวทะเล ให้เลือกเยอะ เลยทำให้หลายคนไม่รู้ว่าหน้าร้อนเที่ยวทะเลที่ไหนดีให้ฟินหัวใจ วันนี้ LG อาสาเป็นไกด์ส่วนตัว แนะนำที่เที่ยวทะเลหน้าร้อนในไทย ที่รับรองว่าบรรยากาศดีเกินต้าน เหมาะกับการเที่ยวรับซัมเมอร์เป็นที่สุด

เช็กลิสต์! สิ่งที่ต้องเตรียมให้พร้อมก่อนเที่ยวทะเล

ซัมเมอร์นี้หากทะเลเป็นจุดหมายปลายทางในการท่องเที่ยวของคุณ การเตรียมตัวและเตรียมข้าวของเครื่องใช้ให้พร้อมสำหรับการเที่ยว เป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม เพราะสิ่งนี้นอกจากช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินขึ้นแล้ว ยังช่วยเพิ่มความสบายใจระหว่างการท่องเที่ยวอีกด้วย สำหรับลิสต์ของที่ต้องเตรียมก่อนเที่ยวทะเล มีดังนี้

กระเป๋าเดินทาง

ควรเลือกกระเป๋าที่มีขนาดพอเหมาะ เพื่อให้เคลื่อนย้ายได้อย่างสะดวก โดยเฉพาะการเดินทางที่ต้องขึ้นรถลงเรือด้วยแล้ว แนะนำเลือกกระเป๋าเป้สะพายหลังจะช่วยให้คล่องตัวมากกว่า

เสื้อผ้าและของใช้ส่วนตัว

แนะนำเตรียมเสื้อผ้าให้เหมาะสมกับจำนวนวันที่ท่องเที่ยว (เตรียมชุดสำหรับเล่นน้ำแยกต่างหาก) ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมเตรียมของใช้ส่วนตัวให้พร้อม โดยเฉพาะครีมกันแดดไอเทมสำคัญที่ช่วยปกป้องผิวของคุณไม่ให้หมองคล้ำ ที่สำคัญครีมกันแดดยังช่วยปกป้องผิวจากแสงยูวีที่เป็นอันตรายได้อีกด้วย

ยาประจำตัว

หากใครป่วยด้วยโรคประจำตัว เช่น โรคภูมิแพ้ โรคหัวใจ โรคเบาหวาน ความดัน หรือใด ๆ ก็ตาม อย่าลืมพกยาประจำตัวไปด้วยเสมอ เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้อาการกำเริบระหว่างการเที่ยว เพราะหากเป็นเช่นนั้นอาจทำให้คุณหมดสนุกเลยก็ได้

เอกสารสำคัญต่างๆ

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหลักฐานการจองที่พัก จองกิจกรรม ร้านอาหาร บัตรประชาชน บัตรเครดิต และอื่น ๆ ที่เป็นเอกสารสำคัญ ควรพกแยกใส่กระเป๋าใบเล็ก ๆ ติดตัวไว้เสมอ เพราะหากในกรณีที่กระเป๋าใบใหญ่สูญหาย อย่างน้อยคุณก็ยังมีเอกสารสำคัญที่ช่วยในการยืนยันตัวตนได้ และช่วยให้หาทางแก้ไขได้ง่ายขึ้น

โทรศัพท์มือถือและสายชาร์จ

ไม่มีกล้องยังไหวแต่ไม่มีโทรศัพท์มือถือคงทำให้ทริปไม่สนุกแน่ ๆ เพราะทุกวันนี้โทรศัพท์มือถือเปรียบเสมือนปัจจัยที่ 5 ของหลายคน เป็นให้คุณได้ทุกอย่างทั้งกล้องถ่ายรูป ตู้จ่ายเงินเคลื่อนที่ หรือแม้แต่ใบสำรองห้องพักต่าง ๆ ก็สามารถตรวจสอบผ่านมือถือได้เช่นกัน ดังนั้นห้ามลืมสิ่งสำคัญสิ่งนี้เด็ดขาด นอกจากนี้สายชาร์จมือถือและพาวเวอร์แบงก์มีความสำคัญเช่นกัน อย่าลืมเตรียมให้พร้อมก่อนออกเดินทาง

ของใช้จิปาถะ

เช่น กล้องถ่ายรูป หมวก แว่นตากันแดด พร็อพถ่ายรูป และอื่น ๆ ของเหล่านี้สามารถพกพาไปได้ตามความสบายใจ แต่ทั้งนี้หากไม่ได้เดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ส่วนตัว แนะนำให้พกไปแต่พอดีเพราะหากนำไปมากเกินไป อาจทำให้กระเป๋าหนักเกินไปและไม่สะดวกต่อการเดินทาง

อุปกรณ์สร้างความบันเทิง

ใครเป็นคนที่หลงใหลในความบันเทิง แล้วต้องการเติมเต็มอรรถรสให้กับการเดินทางท่องเที่ยว การพกไอเทมที่ช่วยสร้างความบันเทิงอย่างหูฟังบลูทูธไร้สาย และแล็ปท็อปไปด้วยทุกที่ ถือเป็นตัวช่วยที่ให้วันดี ๆ ของคุณสนุกมากยิ่งขึ้น

ผู้ชายใช้หูฟัง LG

LG TONE Free ใช้เคสชาร์จ UV Nano ฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรีย

หากไม่รู้จะเลือกหูฟังยี่ห้อไหนดีที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันเจ๋ง ๆ ช่วยให้การเดินทางเพลิดเพลิน แนะนำ LG TONE Free FP9W หูฟัง Plug & Wireless ที่รองรับการเชื่อมต่อทั้งแบบมีสายและไร้สาย พร้อมมอบเสียงที่ชัดใสและมีมิติ จาก Audio Masters อย่างแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ Meridian ด้วยเทคโนโลยี HSP ที่ช่วยให้เสียงคมชัดรอบทิศทาง Bluetooth 5.2 ลดการสูญเสียของเสียงต้นฉบับ พร้อม 3D Sound Stage EQ และ Flex Action Bass ที่ช่วยปรับเสียงให้ทรงพลังมากยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังมี Active Noise Cancellation ได้ยินเสียงเพลงชัดเจนขึ้น ลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก ทั้งยังมีการปรับแต่งโหมดแวดล้อมให้เข้ากับสถานการณ์ของคุณ เพื่อให้คุณสัมผัสสภาพแวดล้อมได้อย่างปลอดภัย ที่สำคัญยังใช้เคสชาร์จแบบ UV Nano ที่ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย 99.9% ในหูฟังในขั้นตอนการชาร์จ ช่วยให้หูฟังเหมือนใหม่ทุกวัน

แล็ปท็อป LG วางอยู่บนโต๊ะ

แล็ปท็อป LG จอใหญ่ น้ำหนักเบา

การท่องเที่ยวจะไม่เหงาอีกต่อไป หากมีไอเทมดี ๆ อย่างแล็ปท็อป LG ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสให้กับการรับชมสื่อบันเทิง ทั้งยังเป็นแล็ปท็อปดีไซน์สวย บางเบา พกพาได้สะดวก จะพกไปดูหนัง ฟังเพลง เล่นเกม หรือพกไปทำงานนอกสถานที่ชิลล์ ๆ ก็ได้ตามต้องการ แนะนำแล็ปท็อป LG gram 17 หน้าจอขนาด 17 นิ้ว ที่ได้รับการออกแบบใหม่เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน ด้วยจอแสดงผล 16:10 IPS ที่มี DCI-P3 99% ให้ช่วงสีอย่างหลากหลาย แม่นยำ และมีความละเอียดคมชัดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD ทั้งยังมีน้ำหนักเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัม ดีไซน์เพรียวบางกะทัดรัด มีขอบจอบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทาง แบตเตอรี่ 80Wh ใช้งานได้อย่างราบรื่น ทำงานด้วยหน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 และกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe ช่วยมอบประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่รวดเร็ว RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 1TB NVMe™ SSD
เมื่อเตรียมของสำหรับการไปเที่ยวเรียบร้อยแล้ว ก็เตรียมตัวพร้อมลุยทะเลช่วงหน้าร้อนไปพักผ่อนกันแบบฟิน ๆ ได้เลย

แชร์พิกัดที่เที่ยวทะเลสวย ๆ ในไทย บรรยากาศดี เหมาะพักผ่อน

อ่าวมาหยา จังหวัดกระบี่

บรรยากาศที่พักในเกาะหมาก

อ่าวมาหยา จังหวัดกระบี่ หาดทรายสวยน้ำใส / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

หากมีโอกาสได้ไปเยือนเกาะพีพีแล้วไม่รู้จะไปต่อที่ไหน อ่าวมาหยา เป็นแลนด์มาร์กที่แนะนำ โดยที่นี่เป็นอ่าวขนาดเล็กที่ถูกโอบล้อมไปด้วยเขาหินปูน ทั้งยังมีทรายขาวเนื้อละเอียดและน้ำทะเลใสสีสวยให้ได้เล่นกันแบบฟิน ๆ ที่สำคัญบริเวณนี้ยังเป็นจุดหมายปลายทางของนักท่องเที่ยว ที่ต้องการเที่ยวตามรอยหนังดังอย่างเรื่อง The Beach อีกด้วย

เกาะไม้ท่อน จังหวัดภูเก็ต

บรรยากาศเกาะไม้ท่อน

เกาะไม้ท่อนแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงธรรมชาติที่สำคัญ / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

หากต้องการเที่ยวทะเลใต้ เพื่อดื่มด่ำกับธรรมชาติที่สวยงามเกินต้าน เกาะไม้ท่อนจังหวัดภูเก็ต ถือเป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยวทางธรรมชาติที่คงความอุดมสมบูรณ์ไว้ได้เป็นอย่างดี มีปะการังที่สวยงาม น้ำทะเลใส หาดทรายสีขาวละเอียด อีกทั้งยังมีที่พักไว้บริการนักท่องเที่ยว ใครชื่นชอบการดำน้ำและตกปลา พร้อมปิดท้ายด้วยการนอนพักผ่อนชิลล์ ๆ ไปที่นี่ครบจบในที่เดียว

เกาะล้าน จังหวัดชลบุรี

บรรยากาศมุมสูงที่เกาะล้าน

เกาะล้านแหล่งท่องเที่ยวยอดฮิตใกล้กรุง / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

เกาะล้านเป็นที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนใกล้กรุงเทพยอดนิยม เพราะนอกจากเดินทางง่ายแล้ว บนเกาะล้านยังมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกครบครัน ทั้งที่พัก ร้านอาหาร คาเฟ่ และบาร์ชิลล์ ๆ ที่สำคัญยังมีชายหาดเล็ก ๆ บรรยากาศสวยปังรอต้อนรับอยู่มากมาย ใครอยากไปพักกายใจแบบใช้เวลาเดินทางไม่นาน ที่นี่ถือเป็นจุดหมายที่น่าสนใจ

เกาะตะรุเตา จังหวัดสตูล

บรรยากาศเกาะตะรุเตา

เกาะตะรุเตา จังหวัดสตูล เกาะเงียบสงบ บรรยากาศดี

ในอดีตเกาะแห่งนี้เคยเป็นทัณฑสถานและนิคมฝึกอาชีพของนักโทษมาก่อน โดยบริเวณทางด้านทิศใต้ของเกาะอยู่ห่างจากเกาะลังกาวี ประเทศมาเลเซียเพียงแค่ 4.8 กิโลเมตรเท่านั้น ซึ่งพื้นที่แห่งนี้มีจุกท่องเที่ยวมากมาย เช่น อ่าวพันเตมะละกา อ่าวสน ถ้ำจระเข้ อ่าวเมาะและ พิพิธภัณฑ์ทันฑสถาน และอื่น ๆ แต่ทั้งนี้บนเกาะมีเพียงอุทยานและจุดกางเต็นท์ให้บริการเท่านั้น ใครอยากเที่ยวทะเลแบบอยู่ท่ามกลางธรรมชาติชิลล์ ๆ ที่นี่ไม่ทำให้ผิดหวัง

เกาะหมาก จังหวัดตราด

บรรยากาศที่พักในเกาะหมาก

เกาะหมากที่เที่ยวทะเลบรรยากาศเงียบสงบ / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

พาลูกเที่ยวทะเลที่ไหนดี? บรรยากาศสวย มีความเป็นส่วนตัวสูง แนะนำเกาะหมากจังหวัดตราด เป็นเกาะขนาดใหญ่ที่ตั้งอยู่ระหว่างเกาะช้างและเกาะกูด โดยที่นี่เป็นแลนด์มาร์กสำหรับการดำน้ำตื้นยอดฮิต อีกทั้งบริเวณชายฝั่งรอบเกาะและพื้นที่ใกล้เคียง ยังมีแนวปะการังที่สวยสมบูรณ์ให้ได้รับชม มีบรรยากาศรอบเกาะที่สวยงาม มีทิวมะพร้าวที่ตั้งเรียงรายไปตามแนวหาดขาวเนียนละเอียด น้ำทะเลใส สามารถลงเล่นได้อย่างปลอดภัย นอกจากนี้ยังมีที่พักแบบส่วนตัวไว้รองรับการไปเที่ยวแบบครอบครัวอีกด้วย

เกาะกระดาน จังหวัดตรัง

คนกำลังดำน้ำที่เกาะกระดาน

เกาะกระดาน จุดดำน้ำตื้นยอดฮิตในไทย

 

หากพูดถึงเกาะที่สวยที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งในทะเลตรัง เกาะกระดาน ต้องเป็นลิสต์เบอร์ต้นอย่างแน่นอน โดยบริเวณรอบเกาะมีทรายขาวละเอียดและน้ำทะเลใสสะอาด ทั้งยังมีแนวปะการังและกัลปังหาตั้งเรียงเป็นแนวยาวตลอดชายฝั่งของเกาะ ด้วยเหตุผลนี้จึงทำให้เกาะกระดานกลายเป็นจุดดำน้ำตื้นดูปะการังยอดฮิตไปทันที ที่สำคัญยังเป็นสถานที่พิธีวิวาห์ใต้สมุทร ที่ได้รับความนิยมจากชาวไทยและชาวต่างชาติอีกด้วย ส่วนบนเกาะมีทั้งที่พักของอุทยานและเอกชนให้บริการ ไปแล้วได้นอนพักผ่อนฟิน ๆ ตามต้องการแน่นอน

หาดเจ้าสำราญ จังหวัดเพชรบุรี

บรรยากาศริมทะเลหาดเจ้าสำราญ

หาดเจ้าสำราญจุดขึ้นเรือล่องทะเลชมวาฬบรูด้า / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

 

หาดเจ้าสำราญ เป็นทะเลอ่าวไทยใกล้กรุงเทพที่มีบรรยากาศเงียบสงบ หาดทรายสะอาด และมีน้ำทะเลสีใสให้คุณได้พักผ่อนกายใจ อีกทั้งยังเป็นชายหาดที่มีประวัติยาวนานมาตั้งแต่สมัยพระนเรศวรมหาราช ซึ่งปัจจุบันหาดเจ้าสำราญยังคงได้รับความนิยมจากนักท่องเที่ยวอยู่เสมอ มีร้านค้า ร้านอาหาร และที่พักให้บริการ ที่สำคัญยังเป็นจุดขึ้นเรือล่องทะเลเพื่อไปชมยักษ์ใหญ่ใจดีแห่งท้องทะเลอย่างวาฬบรูด้าอีกด้วย

เที่ยวสนุกแบบปลอดภัย เลือกใช้เครื่องซักผ้า LG

ผู้หญิงควบคุมเครื่องซักผ้า LG ผ่านมือถือ

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้ามีระบบ AI DD™ ถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ

ไม่ว่าคุณจะไปเที่ยวที่ไหน แน่นอนว่าสิ่งที่ไม่สามารถหลีกหนีได้คือความสกปรกและเชื้อแบคทีเรียต่าง ๆ โดยเฉพาะแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้าที่ต้องรีบกำจัดเพื่อป้องกันปัญหาด้านสุขภาพ LG แนะนำตัวช่วยประจำบ้าน เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTPW ระบบ AI DD™ เป็นเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า ความจุซัก 15 กก. และอบผ้าในตัวความจุ 8 กก. ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึกด้วย AI DD™ เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ ที่ช่วยตรวจจับน้ำหนักและความอ่อนนุ่มของเนื้อผ้า เพื่อเลือกการตั้งค่าที่เหมาะสมกับการซักแต่ละครั้ง ช่วยปกป้องเส้นใยเนื้อผ้าได้มากถึง 14.5% นอกจากนี้ยังมี LG Steam™ ที่ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเนื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9% ถูกสุขอนามัยและทนทานมากกว่าด้วยฝาเครื่องกระจกนิรภัยและแกนซักสแตนเลส ดีไซน์สวย ทั้งยังควบคุมการทำงานได้ง่ายด้วย LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน
ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนที่ LG นำมาบอกต่อ พร้อมแนะนำไอเทมเจ๋ง ๆ ที่ช่วยให้การท่องเที่ยวและการใช้ชีวิตของคุณง่ายขึ้น หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

