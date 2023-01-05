About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงนั่งเล่นริมชายหาด

วันหยุดเดือนพฤษภาคม 2566 แนะนำที่เที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพ

05/01/2023

พาร่างกายไปพักผ่อนกับบรรยากาศสบาย ๆ ในวันหยุด

เช็กที่นี่ วันสำคัญเดือนพฤษภาคม 2566 มีวันไหนบ้าง

ผ่านพ้นไปแล้วสำหรับเดือนเมษายนที่มีวันหยุดยาวติดต่อกัน 5 วัน ในเทศกาลสงกรานต์ ช่วงเวลาที่หลายคนเดินทางกลับภูมิลำเนาหรือเลือกพาครอบครัวไปเที่ยวพักผ่อนตามสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ใครที่คิดว่ายังออกเดินทางท่องเที่ยวไม่จุใจ เดือนพฤษภาคมปี 2566 ก็มีวันหยุดราชการและวันหยุดสำหรับภาคเอกชน เพื่อให้ทุกคนสามารถวางแผนเดินทางท่องเที่ยวได้ล่วงหน้า วันนี้ LG จะพาไปเช็กวันหยุดเดือนพฤษภาคม 2566 พร้อมแนะนำสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพฯ แบบไปเช้าเย็นกลับหรือแบบ 2 วัน 1 คืน

เดือนพฤษภาคม 2566 มีวันหยุดกี่วัน

สำหรับวันหยุดเดือนพฤษภาคมประจำปี 2566 มีทั้งวันหยุดราชการ วันหยุดธนาคาร และวันหยุดพิเศษหรือวันหยุดราชการเพิ่มเป็นกรณีพิเศษ ส่วนจะมีวันหยุดและวันสำคัญต่าง ๆ อะไรบ้าง มาเช็กกัน

วันหยุดราชการ 2566

• จันทร์ที่ 1 พฤษภาคม 2566 วันแรงงานแห่งชาติ
• วันพฤหัสบดีที่ 4 พฤษภาคม 2566 วันฉัตรมงคล
• วันศุกร์ที่ 5 พฤษภาคม 2566 วันหยุดราชการเพิ่มเป็นกรณีพิเศษ ตามมติที่ประชุมคณะรัฐมนตรี เมื่อวันอังคารที่ 10 มกราคม 2566
• วันพุธที่ 17 พฤษภาคม 2566 วันพืชมงคล (หยุดเฉพาะราชการ)

ทำความรู้จักวันสำคัญเดือนพฤษภาคม 2566

วันแรงงาน

วันแรงงานถูกกล่าวถึงในประเทศไทยเป็นครั้งแรก เมื่อปี 2475 ในสมัยจอมพล ป. พิบูลสงคราม เป็นนายกรัฐมนตรี ในรัชสมัยรัชกาลที่ 8 โดยรัฐบาลได้รับรองวันที่ 1 พฤษภาคม ให้เป็นวันกรรมกรแห่งชาติ ในปี 2499 ก่อนเปลี่ยนชื่อวันกรรมกรแห่งชาติมาเป็นวันแรงงานเมื่อปี 2500

วันฉัตรมงคล

เป็นวันที่รำลึกถึงพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษก พระบาทสมเด็จพระวชิรเกล้าเจ้าอยู่หัว เป็นพระมหากษัตริย์ รัชกาลที่ 10 แห่งราชวงศ์จักรี

วันพืชมงคล

เป็นวันที่กำหนดพระราชพิธีจรดพระนังคัลแรกนาขวัญอันเป็นพระราชพิธีเก่าแก่มาตั้งแต่โบราณ โดยพิธีนี้ทำเพื่อเสริมสร้างขวัญและกำลังใจแก่เกษตรกรของชาติ รวมถึงเป็นการระลึกถึงความสำคัญของเกษตรกรที่มีต่อเศรษฐกิจไทย สำหรับใครที่สงสัยว่า วันพืชมงคล หยุดไหม 2566 ? คำตอบ หยุดเฉพาะราชการ ส่วนภาคเอกชนและธนาคารยังคงไปทำงานตามปกติ

ผู้ชายกำลังทำเครื่องหมายในปฏิทิน

วันหยุด ช่วงเวลาแห่งการพักผ่อนที่หลายคนรอคอย

อยากหยุดยาวเพิ่ม ใช้สิทธิลาพักร้อนวันไหนดี

หากคุณเป็นคนหนึ่งที่มีวันลาพักร้อนเหลือ แถมเดือนเมษายนที่ผ่านมาก็ไม่ได้ใช้สิทธิลาหยุดเพิ่มเติม แล้วสนใจใช้สิทธิลาพักร้อนเพื่อเที่ยวพักผ่อนแบบยาว ๆ ในเดือนพฤษภาคมนี้ แต่ไม่รู้ว่าลางานเพิ่มช่วงไหนดี มาดูคำแนะนำกัน

ลางานช่วงวันแรงงานแห่งชาติ

แนะนำให้ลางานวันศุกร์ที่ 28 เมษายน 2566 จะได้หยุดยาวติดต่อกัน 4 วัน นั่นคือ ตั้งแต่วันศุกร์ที่ 28 เมษายน - วันจันทร์ที่ 1 พฤษภาคม 2566

ลางานช่วงวันฉัตรมงคล

แนะนำให้ลางานวันพุธที่ 3 พฤษภาคม 2566 จะได้หยุดยาวติดต่อกัน 5 วัน นั่นคือ ตั้งแต่วันพุธที่ 3 - วันอาทิตย์ที่ 7 พฤษภาคม 2566

ลางานช่วงวันพืชมงคล

แนะนำให้ลางานวันพฤหัสบดีที่ 18 - วันศุกร์ที่ 19 พฤษภาคม 2566 จะได้หยุดยาวติดต่อกัน 5 วัน นั่นคือ ตั้งแต่วันพฤหัสบดีที่ 18 - วันอาทิตย์ที่ 21 พฤษภาคม 2566

เป้า 5 ที่เที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพฯ ขับรถไม่ไกล แถมได้ใกล้ชิดธรรมชาติ

ขอเอาใจสายเที่ยวที่ไม่อยากขับรถไปเที่ยวไกล ๆ กับพิกัดเที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพฯ ที่น่าพาครอบครัวไปพักผ่อน หรือชวนเพื่อนไปเที่ยวสนุกด้วยกัน แต่จะมีที่ไหนน่าตามไปเช็กอินบ้าง มาดูกัน

ทุ่งหญ้าจุดชมวิวบ้านท่าฤทธิ์ เขื่อนป่าสักชลสิทธิ์ จังหวัดสระบุรี

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่าบริเวณท้ายเขื่อนป่าสักชลสิทธิ์มีทุ่งหญ้ากว้างวิวหลักล้านซ่อนตัวอยู่ ด้วยภาพฝูงแพะและวัวท่ามกลางทุ่งหญ้ากว้าง พร้อมวิวภูเขากลางเขื่อนป่าสักชลสิทธิ์ ถ้ายิ่งได้ชมวิวตอนพระอาทิตย์ตก ต้องบอกว่านี่คือบรรยากาศเคลิ้มชวนฝัน นอกจากเหมาะถ่ายรูปไว้อวดเพื่อนในโลกโซเชียล ยังเป็นพิกัดที่เหมาะแก่การปิกนิกหรือตั้งแคมป์มากทีเดียว โดยลานทุ่งหญ้ากว้างจะปรากฏให้เห็นประมาณเดือนมีนาคม-กันยายน ฉะนั้นก่อนมาเที่ยวนอกจากเช็กสภาพอากาศแล้ว ควรตรวจสอบด้วยว่าน้ำลดจนเห็นทุ่งหญ้าหรือยัง จะได้ไม่ต้องมาเก้อ

ปราณบุรี จังหวัดประจวบคีรีขันธ์

ผู้คนขี่จักรยานไปตามชายหาดปราณบุรี

พักผ่อนหย่อนใจช่วงหยุดยาวที่ปราณบุรี ทะเลใกล้กรุงเทพฯ

สำหรับใครที่อยากพาครอบครัวไปเที่ยวพักผ่อนที่ชายทะเลแบบ 2 วัน 1 คืน หรือ 3 วัน 2 คืน ขอแนะนำปราณบุรีที่เที่ยวทะเลแสนสงบที่ยังคงความเป็นธรรมชาติ ทั้งหลากหลายด้วยสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหาดปราณบุรี ปากน้ำปราณบุรี วนอุทยานปราณบุรี เขากะโหลก หมู่เกาะต่าง ๆ จุดชมวิวมุมสูง วัดวาอารามที่งดงาม แหล่งเรียนรู้ศึกษาเส้นทางธรรมชาติ ส่วนกิจกรรมก็มีให้เลือกทำตามความชอบใจ ทั้งเดินเล่นริมชายหาด เล่นน้ำ ปั่นจักรยานเลาะถนนริมหาด หรือเดินหาของอร่อยทานที่ถนนคนเดินปราณบุรี และก่อนเดินทางกลับกรุงเทพฯ ต้องบอกว่ามาเที่ยวปราณบุรีได้ทั้งพักผ่อนและตะลุยกินของอร่อย

ไร่ปลูกรัก จังหวัดราชบุรี

หากมีสมาชิกร่วมทริปเป็นเด็กเล็ก การเลือกที่เที่ยวเชิงธรรมชาติที่ใกล้กรุงเทพฯ ก็น่าสนใจไม่น้อยทีเดียว อย่างไร่ปลูกรัก จังหวัดราชบุรี สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่เป็นแหล่งเรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับกระบวนการเกษตรอินทรีย์ในลักษณะห้องเรียนธรรมชาติ นอกจากเด็ก ๆ และสมาชิกร่วมทริปได้เรียนรู้ว่าการเกษตรไม่จำเป็นต้องพึ่งพาสารเคมี ที่นี่ยังมีกิจกรรมสนุก ๆ ให้ทำมากมายไม่ว่าจะเป็นการปลูกผัก เก็บผัก เก็บไข่ไก่ ไข่เป็ดสด ๆ จากเล้า หรือเรียนรู้วิธีทำอาหารจากผักอินทรีย์ต่าง ๆ ต้องบอกว่า ไร่ปลูกรัก เป็นพิกัดเที่ยวที่ได้ทั้งความรู้และทำกิจกรรมร่วมกันแบบทั้งครอบครัว นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเลือกซื้อผักสด ๆ กลับไปทำอาหารหรือเป็นของฝากได้อีกด้วย

เขาใหญ่ จังหวัดนครราชสีมา

นักท่องเที่ยวกำลังดูนกในป่า

เขาใหญ่ แหล่งท่องเที่ยวธรรมชาติใกล้กรุงเทพฯ

 

ขอพาไปเที่ยวฟิน ๆ ใกล้ชิดธรรมชาติที่อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่ สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่เหมาะแก่การไปนอนกินลมชมวิว หรือเดินชิลล์ท่ามกลางธรรมชาติที่รายล้อมทั้งป่าเขา ต้นไม้ใบหญ้า น้ำตก สัตว์ป่านานาชนิด แถมที่พักเขาใหญ่ก็มีให้เลือกมากมาย ทั้งแบบครอบครัว แก๊งเพื่อน หรือคู่รัก ส่วนใครที่ไม่อยากนอนบ้านพักตามรีสอร์ท ก็มีลานกางเต็นท์ ให้เลือกนอนใกล้ชิดธรรมชาติหลายจุดทีเดียว

 

นอนแพริมน้ำ จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

บรรยากาศแพริมน้ำ

หนีร้อนไปนอนชิลล์ เล่นน้ำเย็นช่ำที่กาญจนบุรี

 

ปิดท้ายด้วยการพาครอบครัวไปนอนพักผ่อนที่แพริมน้ำ จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี นอกจากได้นอนฟังเสียงน้ำไหล ยังได้ชมวิวสุดอลังการที่รายล้อมไปด้วยภูเขาสูงและสายน้ำ ขึ้นอยู่ว่าเลือกนอนแพริมน้ำตรงจุดไหนของเมืองกาญจน์ ส่วนกิจกรรมยอดนิยมที่ช่วยคลายร้อนอย่างล่องแพเปียกหรือเล่นน้ำบริเวณหน้าที่พักก็ยังมีครบ แต่แนะนำให้สอบถามที่พักอีกครั้งว่า นอกเหนือจากนี้มีกิจกรรมอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง เพื่อวางแผนเลือกกิจกรรมให้เหมาะสมกับสมาชิกร่วมทริป
และเพื่อให้การเที่ยวพักผ่อนวันหยุดเดือนพฤษภาคม 2566 เป็นการผ่อนคลายขั้นสุด สิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้คือการเตรียมความพร้อมด้านต่าง ๆ ตั้งแต่ก่อนเริ่มต้นทริปเที่ยวไปจนถึงหลังจบทริป รวมถึงเสียงดนตรีเพราะ ๆ ที่ช่วยเสริมบรรยากาศให้รื่นเริงหรือโรแมนติกกว่าเดิม โดยขอแนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ที่มีไอเทมเด็ดให้เลือกใช้ครบ ทั้งเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว หูฟังไร้สาย หรือลำโพงบลูทูธ ที่อัดแน่นไปด้วยเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำที่ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนรุ่นใหม่

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ฟังก์ชันครบในเครื่องเดียว เสื้อแห้งสนิทพร้อมใส่

 

ความพิเศษของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B คือเป็นทั้งเครื่องซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียวกัน มาพร้อมกับ AI DD™ ระบบการทำงานอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยถนอมผ้าได้มากกว่าเดิม เพราะก่อนเริ่มต้นการซักระบบจะเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักที่เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้ง นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชัน TurboWash™360˚ ระบบซักผ้าประสิทธิภาพสูง ซักผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจดภายใน 39 นาที เหมาะสำหรับวันเร่งรีบ หรือเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ มาช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เกาะติดในใยผ้า ซึ่งอาจก่อให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจได้อย่างหมดจด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นวันที่เร่งรีบหรือในวันที่ครึ้มฟ้าครึ้มฝน เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้ก็ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าขจัดสิ่งสกปรกที่เจอมาตลอดทั้งวันได้อย่างรวดเร็ว แถมผ้าแห้งเร็วพร้อมสวมใส่อีกด้วย ใครที่ต้องการใช้เสื้อผ้าเร่งด่วนสำหรับทริปท่องเที่ยววันหยุด เครื่องซักผ้า LG รุ่นนี้ถือว่าตอบโจทย์

 

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9

ฟังไร้สาย LG ใส่สบายตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ ให้เสียงคมชัดทุกมิติ

 

เรียกได้ว่า หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9 เป็นหูฟังตัดเสียงรบกวนที่ได้รับคำชื่นชมเรื่องคุณภาพไม่น้อย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเรื่องออกแบบหูฟังให้มีความสมดุลตามสรีระของผู้ใช้งานได้อย่างลงตัว ช่วยให้สวมใส่สบายไม่เจ็บหู แม้ใช้งานเป็นเวลานานติดต่อกัน ส่วนระบบเสียงก็จัดเต็มไม่แพ้กัน ด้วยเป็นระบบเสียงที่พัฒนาร่วมกับแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ Meridian ทำให้ผู้ฟังได้สัมผัสกับเสียงดนตรีที่ลึกและมีมิติแบบชัดเจนกว่าเดิม ส่วนใครที่กังวลเรื่องสุขอนามัยและอยากมั่นใจได้ในความสะอาด เพียงใส่หูฟังลงในกล่องเคสชาร์จ UVnano ที่จะช่วยฆ่าเชื้อได้ถึง 99.9 % ในเวลาเพียง 5 นาที สามารถใช้งานหูฟังไร้สาย LG อย่างไร้กังวลได้ตลอดทั้งวัน เหมาะสำหรับพกพาไปสร้างความบันเทิงระหว่างทริปท่องเที่ยว

 

ลำโพง LG XBoom Go Jelly Beans รุ่น PL2B

ลำโพง LG XBoom Go Jelly Beans รุ่น PL2B

ลำโพง LG XBoom Go พกพาได้ง่าย ให้เสียงคุณภาพดี

 

เพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงได้อย่างเต็มที่ กับลำโพง LG XBoom Go Jelly Beans รุ่น PL2B ลำโพงบลูทูธสีสันสดใสที่มาพร้อมทคโนโลยี Sound Solution MERIDIAN ระบบเสียงที่พัฒนาร่วมกับ MERIDIAN และ Sound Effect Sound Boost mode โหมดที่จะช่วยเพิ่มพลังเสียงให้กับความสนุกของคุณ ทั้งสามารถเชื่อมต่อลำโพงเข้าด้วยกันได้ 2 เครื่อง และเล่นเพลงได้นานยิ่งขึ้นด้วยแบตเตอรี่ใช้งานได้นาน 10 ชั่วโมง ถือเป็นเพื่อนตัวน้อยที่เหมาะแก่การพกพาไปสร้างความบันเทิงเวลาท่องเที่ยว
และทั้งหมดนี้คือที่เที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพฯ ที่เหมาะปักหมุดเที่ยวช่วงวันหยุดยาวพฤษภาคม 2566 นอกจากบรรยากาศดี ได้ใกล้ชิดธรรมชาติอันงดงาม ยังได้สัมผัสสายลมเย็นสบาย เพื่อให้วันพักผ่อนเต็มไปด้วยความสนุกสนานมากกว่าเดิม อย่าลืมพกหูฟังไร้สายคุณภาพดี และลำโพงบลูทูธ LG ติดตัวไปด้วย ไม่ว่าจะฟังเพลงหรือเล่นเกมในมือถือก็เวิร์ค ส่วนเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ถือเป็นผู้ช่วยขจัดสิ่งสกปรกที่ทำให้คุณมีเวลาเหลือไปพักผ่อนหรือนอนดู ซีรีย์เกาหลี แบบเพลิน ๆ หลังจบทริปเที่ยววันหยุด หากสนใจเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

