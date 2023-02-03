About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
น้ำมะนาวโซดา

เครื่องดื่มเย็นๆ คลายร้อน แชร์สูตรเติมความสดชื่นให้ร่างกาย

03/02/2023

เครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ ช่วยแก้กระหายคลายร้อนในสภาพอากาศที่ร้อนจัดได้

เครื่องดื่มคลายร้อนตัวช่วยเติมความสดชื่นให้แก่ร่างกาย

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าประเทศไทยเป็นเมืองร้อนและในหน้าร้อนอากาศมักร้อนจัดอุณหภูมิใกล้ ๆ 40 องศา จนบางครั้งแอร์ยังเอาไม่อยู่ โดยเฉพาะบ้านที่แอร์เก่าแอร์ไม่เย็นมีแต่ลมยิ่งแย่หนัก เพราะหากภายในร่างกายร้อนเกินไปอาจทำให้เกิดอาการฮีตสโตรกจากอากาศที่ร้อนจัด บางครั้งอาจรุนแรงถึงขั้นเสียชีวิตได้ หนึ่งในวิธีดับร้อนที่ได้ผลและง่ายสามารถนำไปใช้ในชีวิตประจำวันได้ก็คือการดื่มเครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ คืนความสดชื่นให้แก่ร่างกาย วันนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำสูตรเครื่องดื่มคลายร้อนเมนูต่าง ๆ นอกจากอร่อยแล้วยังมีประโยชน์ต่อร่างกายอีกด้วย

อากาศร้อนจัดส่งผลเสียต่อร่างกายอย่างไร

สภาพอากาศที่ร้อนจัดในช่วงฤดูร้อนประมาณเดือนเมษายนและพฤษภาคม ส่งผลกระทบต่อร่างกายโดยตรง กล่าวคือ ความร้อนในช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวจะทำให้ร่างกายมีความร้อนสะสม เมื่ออุณหภูมิของร่างกายสูงเกิน 40 องศา และไม่สามารถระบายความร้อนได้ทันจะส่งผลให้เกิดอาการซึม สับสน ชัก และหมดสติ บางครั้งอาจรุนแรงถึงขั้นทำให้เสียชีวิตได้
หากคุณรู้สึกว่าตัวเองอยู่ในภาวะดังกล่าวหรือพบเห็นผู้ป่วยเป็นลมแดดให้รีบพาเข้าที่ร่ม จับนอนราบกับพื้นและจัดท่าทางให้ปลายเท้ายกสูงเพิ่มการไหลเวียนของเลือด จากนั้นให้ปลดเสื้อผ้าให้หลวม ใช้น้ำหรือน้ำแข็งประคบร่างกายเพื่อลดอุณหภูมิให้เร็วที่สุดก่อนนำส่งโรงพยาบาลต่อไป

กลุ่มเพื่อนชนแก้วด้วยเครื่องดื่มหลายชนิด

เครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ เมนูโปรดช่วยดับร้อนของใครหลายคน

แชร์สูตรเครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ รสชาติดี ฉบับทำเองได้ง่าย ๆ

วิธีดับร้อนในร่างกายช่วงหน้าร้อนแบบนี้หากจำเป็นต้องอยู่กลางแจ้งเป็นเวลานาน ดูแลตนเองด้วยเครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ เพื่อคลายร้อน เติมความสดชื่นให้แก่ร่างกาย ขอแนะนำเมนูเครื่องดื่มดับร้อนง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

1. น้ำแข็งผลไม้รวมโซดา

ส่วนผสม

เนื้อผลไม้ เช่น ส้ม สตรอว์เบอร์รี แอปเปิ้ล กีวี สับปะรด หรือบลูเบอร์รี น้ำมะนาว น้ำสไปรท์ หรือโซดา น้ำแข็งก้อน ใบมินต์ และแม่พิมพ์ทำน้ำแข็ง

วิธีทำ

● นำผลไม้ที่เตรียมไว้ใส่ลงในแม่พิมพ์ทำน้ำแข็ง
● เติมน้ำลงไปในบล็อกจากนั้นนำไปแช่ช่องฟรีซ
● นำก้อนน้ำแข็งผลไม้ที่ได้ใส่ลงไปในแก้ว เทสไปรท์หรือน้ำโซดาผสมลงไป
● เติมน้ำมะนาว ตกแต่งด้วยใบมินต์เพื่อความสดชื่นได้ตามต้องการ เป็นอันเสร็จพร้อมดื่ม

2. น้ำอัญชันมะนาว

ส่วนผสม

ดอกอัญชัน 100 กรัม น้ำ 2 ถ้วยตวง น้ำเชื่อม 4 ช้อนโต๊ะ น้ำผึ้ง 2 ช้อนโต๊ะ น้ำมะนาว และน้ำแข็ง

วิธีทำ

● เติมน้ำลงในหม้อและตั้งไฟจนเดือด
● นำดอกอัญชันเทใส่ลงไป ปิดฝาต้มทิ้งไว้ประมาณ 3-5 นาที
● ปิดไฟ จากนั้นนำน้ำไปกรองเพื่อเอาดอกอัญชันออก เก็บเฉพาะน้ำเอาไว้
● นำน้ำอัญชันที่ได้ไปผสมน้ำเชื่อม น้ำผึ้ง และน้ำมะนาว คนให้เข้ากันและเติมน้ำแข็งลงไป เป็นอันเสร็จพร้อมดื่ม

3. น้ำขิงมะนาวโซดา

ส่วนผสม

ขิงขูดละเอียด น้ำมะนาว น้ำเชื่อม น้ำแข็ง และโซดา

วิธีทำ

● นำน้ำเชื่อมไปตั้งกระทะให้ร้อนโดยใช้ไฟปานกลาง
● ใส่ขิงขูดลงในน้ำเชื่อมคนให้เข้ากัน จากนั้นพักทิ้งไว้ให้เย็น
● เติมน้ำมะนาว ตามด้วยโซดาน้ำแข็งเป็นอันเสร็จพร้อมดื่ม

4. น้ำแตงโมปั่น

ส่วนผสม

เนื้อแตงโม น้ำเชื่อม น้ำมะนาว เกลือป่น และน้ำแข็ง

วิธีทำ

● นำเนื้อแตงโม เกลือป่น น้ำเชื่อม น้ำมะนาว และน้ำแข็งเทลงเครื่องปั่น ปั่นจนได้เนื้อเนียนละเอียด เติมรสชาติตามชอบ เป็นอันเสร็จพร้อมดื่ม

5. ยาคูลท์ปีโป้

ส่วนผสม

ยาคูลท์ 2-3 ขวด ปีโป้คละสี น้ำแข็ง 1 แก้ว น้ำเชื่อม และมะนาวครึ่งลูก

วิธีทำ

● นำน้ำแข็ง น้ำเชื่อม และยาคูลท์เทผสมลงในเครื่องปั่น จากนั้นปั่นส่วนผสมให้เนื้อละเอียด
● เพิ่มรสชาติด้วยการเติมมะนาวเล็กน้อย ตามด้วยปีโป้ ปั่นซ้ำอีกครั้งใช้เวลานิดเดียวเพื่อไม่ให้ปีโป้ละเอียดเกินไป เป็นอันเสร็จพร้อมดื่ม

นอกจากเมนูเครื่องดื่มที่ทีมงาน LG นำมาแชร์ให้เพื่อน ๆ ได้ลองนำไปทำตามกันแบบง่าย ๆ แล้ว หน้าร้อนแบบนี้สิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้และถือเป็นตัวช่วยให้คุณและสมาชิกในครองครัวใช้ชีวิตได้อย่างไม่มีอุปสรรค ขอแนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศและตู้เย็นจาก LG ที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย อากาศร้อนแค่ไหนก็เย็นฉ่ำได้ตลอดวัน

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ART COOL เย็นเร็ว ประหยัดพลังงาน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

LG ART COOL™ ดีไซน์สวยด้วยสีใหม่ สีเขียวมหาสมุทร

หน้าร้อนเครื่องปรับอากาศทำงานหนักมีผลต่อค่าไฟที่เพิ่มขึ้น ขอแนะนำแอร์ LG อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1ทำความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็วสู้กับอากาศที่ร้อนจัดในช่วงหน้าร้อนได้เป็นอย่างดี แถมยังประหยัดพลังงาน ค่าไฟไม่บานปลาย มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ กำจัดแบคทีเรียบนพื้นผิวได้กว่า 99.9% พร้อมกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ใช้คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Dual Inverter ช่วยเพิ่มความทนทาน มีแผ่นกรองฝุ่น Pre-Filter ดักจับฝุ่นอนุภาคใหญ่และเล็กอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ
นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบ Auto Cleaning ไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องปรับอากาศได้อัตโนมัติ แผงคอยล์ทองแดงแท้เคลือบสาร Gold Fin พร้อมแผง PCB ทนต่อไฟตกและไฟกระชากได้ดีช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant เพียงพูดว่า “เปิดหรือปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ” ลำโพงอัจฉริยะจะรับคำสั่งและเปิด-ปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ มาพร้อมการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี ควบคุม สั่งการ ติดตามการทำงาน และตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงานได้จากทุกที่ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door สวยทันสมัย ถนอมอาหารได้ยาวนาน

ตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door™

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีถนอมอาหารและฟังก์ชันลดแบคทีเรีย

หนึ่งในปัญหาที่พบได้บ่อยในช่วงฤดูร้อนก็คืออาหารเกิดการเน่าเสียได้ง่าย เพื่อช่วยให้การถนอมอาหารมีประสิทธิภาพ คงความสดใหม่และรสชาติได้ยาวนาน ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQESทำความเย็นได้รวดเร็วและทั่วถึง ช่วยรักษาความสดใหม่ให้อาหารได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี DoorCooling+™ ระบบ LinearCooling คงความสดของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน มีระบบทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UVnano ลดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9% เทคโนโลยี Hygiene Fresh+ และ FRESHBalancer ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นในตู้เย็น และยังช่วยรักษาระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมให้กับผักผลไม้คงความสดได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น ดีไซน์สวยดูพรีเมี่ยมทั้งด้านนอกและด้านใน รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง Voice Assistant และควบคุมการทำงานได้จากทุกที่ด้วยแอป LG ThinQ™ เปิด “Express Freeze” ด้วยการแตะปุ่มเพียงครั้งเดียว
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือสูตรเครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ รสชาติดีฉบับทำเองได้ง่าย ๆ เอาไว้ดับร้อนในช่วงหน้าร้อนที่ใกล้จะมาถึง พร้อมแนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย ประหยัดพลังงาน ช่วยมอบคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดียิ่งขึ้นให้กับทุกคนในครอบครัว สำหรับท่านใดที่ไม่รู้ว่าจะเลือกเครื่องปรับอากาศยี่ห้อไหนดี หรือตู้เย็นยี่ห้อไหนดีสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

สำรวจราคาตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ประหยัดไฟ อาหารสดสะอาด
ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู 7 คิว ราคาเท่าไหร่ เลือกแบบไหนประหยัดพลังงาน
เปิดแอร์กี่องศาประหยัดที่สุด? ค่าไฟไม่บานปลายช่วงสิ้นเดือน