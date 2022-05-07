About Cookies on This Site

ชั้นวางของจำนวนมากภายในตู้เย็น 2 ประตู

สำรวจราคาตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ประหยัดไฟ อาหารสดสะอาด

07/05/2022

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู บรรจุอาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้หลายชนิด

แนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู คุณภาพดี คุ้มราคา

 

ตู้เย็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยมอบเครื่องดื่มเย็นสดชื่นทุกเวลาที่ต้องการ โดยเฉพาะประเทศไทยเป็นเมืองร้อนการได้ดื่มเครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ ช่วยเติมความสดชื่นให้กับร่างกายได้เป็นอย่างดี นอกจากนี้ตู้เย็นยังช่วยในเรื่องของการถนอมอาหารให้คงความสดได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้นโดยคงรสชาติของอาหารประเภทต่าง ๆ ไม่ให้เสียไปได้อีกด้วย ในปัจจุบันตู้เย็นมีให้เลือกหลายรูปแบบทั้งแบบประตูเดียว ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู และตู้เย็นหลายประตู (Door-in-Door) เรียกได้ว่าตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งานอย่างแท้จริง สำหรับตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ปัจจุบันได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุดประเภทหนึ่ง ด้วยขนาดความจุที่เหมาะสม ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ง่ายไม่ซับซ้อน ที่สำคัญเทคโนโลยีสมัยใหม่ได้เข้ามาช่วยให้ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูมีความสมาร์ทใช้งานได้ง่ายและหลากหลายมากขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังประหยัดพลังงานรวมถึงดีไซน์การออกแบบที่ทันสมัย วางมุมไหนของบ้านก็ดูเข้ากัน

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ราคาเท่าไหร่ (ราคาโดยประมาณ)

 

สำหรับตู้เย็น 2 ประตูในปัจจุบันมีให้เลือกหลากหลายขนาดความจุซึ่งมีราคาที่แตกต่างกันไป พอจะจำแนกได้ดังนี้

• ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 6.6 คิว ราคาประมาณ 8,500 - 9,500 บาท
• ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 7.4 คิว ราคาประมาณ 9,500 - 10,000 บาท
• ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 9.2 คิว ราคาประมาณ 12,000 - 14,000 บาท
• ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 11.8 คิว ราคาประมาณ 15,000 - 17,000 บาท
• ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 13.2 คิว ราคาประมาณ 17,000 - 18,000 บาท
• ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 14 คิว ราคาประมาณ 19,000 - 21,000 บาท
• ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 17.4 คิว ราคาประมาณ 21,000 - 23,000 บาท
• ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 18 คิว ราคาประมาณ 25,000 - 27,000 บาท

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG ที่สุดของเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อ LG

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

1. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-C702SGGU ขนาด 18.1 คิว

 

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-C702SGGU ขนาด 18.1 คิว จุ 513.3 ลิตร มาพร้อมระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor ทำความเย็นเร็วขึ้น 35% ควบคุมความเย็นได้คงที่ ประหยัดพลังงานมากขึ้น มีระบบ Hygiene Fresh+ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ คงความสดของอาหารได้นานขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบ Multi Air Flow ช่วยกระจายลมเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็วและทั่วถึง มาพร้อมระบบไฟ LED ส่องสว่างภายใน สว่างกว่าหลอดไฟปกติ 2.5 เท่า และมีอายุการใช้งานที่ยาวนาน ราคา 27,990 บาท

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อ LG

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG มีช่องกดน้ำที่บานประตูเพื่อความสะดวกสบาย

2. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-F392PXAK ขนาด 13.9 คิว

 

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-F392PXAK ความจุ 394 ลิตร มาพร้อมระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้ยาวนานกว่าเดิมและประหยัดพลังงานขึ้นกว่าเดิม มีระบบ LinearCooling™ Door Cooling+ ประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นที่สม่ำเสมอและรวดเร็ว จึงมอบความเย็นฉ่ำให้กับเครื่องดื่มและคงความสดให้กับผักสดและผลไม้อย่างทั่วถึง มีระบบ Hygiene Fresh ช่วยลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์และขจัดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.99% มีช่องกดน้ำที่บานประตูเพื่อความสะดวกสบายและรวดเร็ว พร้อม Auto Ice Maker ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ ราคา 23,990 บาท

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อ LG

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG มีเซนเซอร์ดิจิทัลตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็น

3. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B312PLGB ขนาด 11.1 คิว

 

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B312PLGB ขนาด 11.1 คิว ความจุ 314 ลิตร มาพร้อมระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor คงความสดของอาหารให้ยาวนานกว่าเดิมและประหยัดพลังงานขึ้นกว่าเดิม เทคโนโลยี Multi Air Flow มอบอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสมมีเซนเซอร์ดิจิทัลคอยตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอ ระบบ LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของรสชาติได้นานถึง 7 วัน นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมกับตัวทำน้ำแข็งที่สามารถเคลื่อนย้ายได้ช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่ว่างในช่องแช่แข็งได้มากขึ้น ราคา 14,990 บาท

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อ LG

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG กระจายลมเย็นได้หลายทิศทาง

4. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B272SQCB ขนาด 9.2 คิว

 

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B272SQCB ขนาด 9.2 คิว ความจุ 261.2 ลิตร มีระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor คงความสดใหม่ได้นานกว่าเดิมและประหยัดพลังงานขึ้นกว่าเดิม กระจายลมเย็นได้หลายทิศทาง มีช่องแช่แบบ Moist Balance Crisper™ ช่วยคงความเย็นในช่องผักพร้อมฝาปิดรูปรังผึ้งช่วยกักเก็บไอน้ำที่ระเหยไม่ให้หยดกลับลงในช่องผักซึ่งช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของผักทำให้เน่าเสียช้าลง ระบบไฟ LED ส่องสว่างภายใน สว่างกว่าหลอดปกติ 2.5 เท่า ชั้นวางบริเวณประตูปรับระดับความสูงได้ ราคา 11,990 บาท

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อ LG

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้ยาวนานและประหยัดพลังงาน

5. ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B222SWCN ขนาด 7.4 คิว

 

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B222SWCN ขนาด 7.4 คิว ความจุ 208.2 ลิตร มีระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor คงความสดใหม่ได้ยาวนานกว่าเดิมและประหยัดพลังงานขึ้นกว่าเดิม กระจายลมเย็นได้หลายทิศทาง ช่วยให้ครื่องดื่มและอาหารภายในได้รับความเย็นอย่างทั่วถึง ชั้นวางสามารถดึงออกมาได้ใช้งานได้ง่าย ช่องแช่ผักขนาดใหญ่เก็บผักและผลไม้ได้มากขึ้น ราคา 9,490 บาท

ทำไมถึงต้องเลือกตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG

 

ตู้เย็นแอลจี 2 ประตู แบรนด์ชั้นนำที่ใส่ใจทุกรายละเอียดอย่างแท้จริง มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัยเพื่อให้ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งานของผู้บริโภคได้อย่างครอบคลุม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นระบบทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ Auto Ice Maker บริเวณบานประตูช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในช่องแช่แข็ง เทคโนโลยี Hygiene Fresh ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เทคโนโลยี LINEAR Cooling™ และ Door Cooling+ ช่วยควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในอย่างทั่วถึง เย็นเร็วขึ้น คงความสดและรสชาติของอาหารได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น ที่สำคัญบางรุ่นมีที่กดน้ำและทำน้ำแข็งบริเวณบานประตูช่วยให้กดน้ำดื่มได้สะดวกและง่ายขึ้นกว่าเดิม และช่วยประหยัดไฟ ให้คุณได้ดื่มน้ำเย็นชื่นใจโดยไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็นบ่อย ๆ

สำหรับท่านใดที่มองหาตู้เย็นเครื่องใหม่มาใช้งานแทนเครื่องเก่า แต่ยังตัดสินใจไม่ได้ว่าจะเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นยี่ห้อไหนและประเภทไหนดี ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตูจาก LG ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัยสมาร์ทกว่าเดิม และประหยัดพลังงานกว่าเดิม เป็นเจ้าของได้แล้ววันนี้ที่ร้านค้าตัวแทนจำหน่ายทั้งช่องทางออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ หรือสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น