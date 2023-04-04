About Cookies on This Site

ทีวี LG OLED วางบนโต๊ะวางทีวีในห้องนั่งเล่น

ทีวี OLED ยี่ห้อไหนดี ภาพคมชัด เปิดโหมดความบันเทิงเหนือระดับ

04/04/2023

เต็มอิ่มทุกความบันเทิง ทั้งภาพและเสียงด้วยทีวี LG OLED

เลือกซื้อ OLED TV เพื่อความบันเทิงจัดเต็ม

ทุกวันนี้เทคโนโลยีเกี่ยวกับทีวีพัฒนาไปไกลเพื่อให้เท่าทันโลกยุคดิจิทัล เห็นได้จากสมาร์ททีวีที่วางจำหน่ายอยู่ในท้องตลาดที่ถูกปรับโฉมให้ตัวเครื่องมีความบางและน้ำหนักเบา แต่อัดแน่นไปด้วยประสิทธิภาพในด้านอื่น ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเทคโนโลยีเฉพาะที่ให้ภาพสีสันสวยงามสมจริง ระบบสั่งการด้วยเสียง ระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง ไปจนถึงการแชร์ภาพและเสียงจากสมาร์ทโฟนหรือแล็ปท็อปขึ้นบนหน้าจอ TV แต่ถ้าเอ่ยถึงนวัตกรรมหน้าจอทีวีหลายคนคงนึกถึงทีวี OLED ที่ทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอนั้นทั้งแม่นยำและสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น และเพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการตัดสินใจสำหรับผู้ที่กำลังมองหาสมาร์ททีวีเครื่องใหม่ วันนี้ LG ขอพาไปดูคุณสมบัติเด่นของทีวี OLED วิธีเลือกซื้อให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน พร้อมแนะนำทีวี OLED คุณภาพดีที่น่าสอยมาใช้

OLED TV คืออะไร มีจุดเด่นอย่างไร

OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) เป็นเทคโนโลยีหน้าจอทีวีที่กำลังได้รับความนิยม ด้วยรวบรวมความพิเศษของเทคโนโลยีหน้าจอแต่ละประเภทมาไว้ที่ตัวเอง ทำให้สมาร์ททีวีที่ใช้จอ OLED แสดงแสงสีของคอนเทนต์ได้สวยงามคมชัดและไม่หลอกตา ประกอบกับจอภาพ OLED ไม่มีแสง Backlight เป็นผลให้ภาพในบริเวณที่มืดนั้นสมจริงมากขึ้น ทั้งยังช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้มากกว่าทีวีประเภทอื่น อีกทั้งมีมุมมองกว้างเกือบถึง 180 องศา ไม่ว่าจะนั่งมุมไหนของโซฟาก็ชมความบันเทิงได้อย่างชัดเจน
สำหรับใครที่ไม่เคยใช้งานสมาร์ททีวี OLED มาก่อน คงมีคำถามในใจไม่น้อย โดยเฉพาะประเด็นที่ว่า จอ OLED ดียังไง และมีจุดเด่นอะไรบ้าง ตามมาดูคำตอบกันว่าความพิเศษที่ทำให้ OLED TV น่าใช้มีอะไรบ้าง

คุณภาพของภาพ

ตามที่เกริ่นไว้ในตั้งแต่ต้นว่าจอภาพ OLED ไม่มีแสง Backlight เมื่อไม่ต้องใช้แสงไฟและพื้นหลังสามารถเปล่งแสงได้เอง ส่งผลให้ในแต่ละพิกเซลสามารถควบคุมสีดำได้อย่างสมบูรณ์ ช่วยให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอสวยสมจริงมีความเป็นธรรมชาติ ทั้งสามารถเห็นทุกรายละเอียดของภาพได้อย่างชัดเจน

ผู้ชายสองคนกำลังนั่งชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอล

เต็มอิ่มกับทุกความบันเทิงบนหน้าจอทีวี OLED

ความเที่ยงตรงของสี

หน้าจอทีวี OLED สามารถแสดงสีที่เหมือนจริงและประสบการณ์ที่ตรงกับต้นฉบับและความตั้งใจของผู้สร้างอย่างแท้จริง ทำให้นี่เป็นอีกจุดเด่นที่ทำให้หลายคนตัดสินใจซื้อ OLED TV มาใช้งาน

มุมมองกว้าง

เนื่องจากวัสดุที่ใช้ทำจอภาพ OLED มีความยืดหยุ่นสูง สามารถปรับรูปร่างหน้าจอให้โค้งงอได้ ทำให้มุมมองการรับชมทีวีกว้างกว่าเดิม ด้วยเหตุนี้ไม่ว่าจะนั่งชมซีรีส์เกาหลีหรือภาพยนตร์บนเว็บสตรีมมิ่งตรงมุมไหนของห้อง ก็รับชมความบันเทิงได้อย่างคมชัดและไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องคุณภาพสีผิดเพี้ยน

ตอบสนองรวดเร็ว

นี่ถือเป็นอีกหนึ่งข้อดีที่น่าสนใจของทีวี OLED ที่มีเทคโนโลยีการจัดแสงในตัวเอง ทำให้เวลาตอบสนองเร็วขึ้น และภาพเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหวน้อยลง เป็นผลให้เวลาชมการถ่ายทอดกีฬาหรือเล่นเกมออนไลน์ไม่ต้องกังวลว่าภาพกระตุกหรือดีเลย์จนขาดอรรถรส

เทคนิคการเลือกสมาร์ททีวี OLED ให้ตรงใจและคุ้มราคา

ขนาดทีวีสัมพันธ์กับพื้นที่จัดวาง

สิ่งที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาเป็นอันดับแรก ก็คือการเลือกขนาดทีวี OLED ให้สัมพันธ์กับระยะห่างเวลานั่งชม TV เพื่อจะได้รับชมความบันเทิงอย่างมีอรรถรสมากขึ้น เช่น สนใจทีวี OLED ขนาด 55 นิ้ว ระยะห่างที่เหมาะสมอยู่ที่ประมาณ 2 เมตร ดังนั้นก่อนซื้ออย่าลืมตรวจสอบเรื่องนี้ให้ดี

จุดเด่นแบรนด์ทีวี OLED ที่สนใจ

เนื่องจากปัจจุบันมีผู้ผลิตจอ OLED หลากหลายแบรนด์ รวมถึง LG แบรนด์สัญชาติเกาหลีที่มีความโดดเด่นเรื่องคุณภาพของภาพ ระบบเสียง และฟังก์ชันเสริมต่าง ๆ นอกจากนี้ทีวี LG หลายรุ่นมีน้ำหนักเบาและบาง ทำให้สามารถแขวนบนผนังได้อย่างกลมกลืนเหมือนภาพศิลปะบนผนังนั่นเอง รวมถึงเชื่อมต่อเข้ากับแอปพลิเคชันต่าง ๆ ได้ด้วยระบบ webOS ผ่านทางรีโมทคอนโทรล ไม่แปลกที่มีคนจำนวนไม่น้อยให้ความสนใจทีวี OLED จากแบรนด์ LG

รองรับภาพ 4K

แม้สมาร์ททีวี OLED ส่วนใหญ่ถูกผลิตมาเพื่อแสดงผลภาพในระดับ 4K แต่เพื่อความมั่นใจว่า TV รุ่นที่เลือกรองรับภาพระดับ 4K นอกจากหาข้อมูลด้วยตัวเอง ก็ควรสอบถามจากผู้ขายโดยตรง คุณจะได้ไม่พลาดการรับชมภาพที่มีสีสันสวยสมจริงดูเป็นธรรมชาติ

ทีวี OLED ยี่ห้อไหนดี ภาพสวยสมจริง คุณภาพเสียงดี

สมาร์ททีวี LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z2

สมาร์ททีวี LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z2

สมาร์ททีวี LG ภาพคมชัดทุกรายละเอียด ให้สีสันที่สมจริง

หากกำลังมองหาทีวี OLED คุณภาพเยี่ยมสำหรับห้องรับแขกหรือโฮมเธียเตอร์ของคุณ ขอแนะนำสมาร์ททีวี LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z2 ขนาด 88 นิ้ว ดีไซน์เรียบหรูขอบจอบางเฉียบ ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอย ทั้งมาพร้อมเพิ่มอรรถรสการรับชมความบันเทิงอย่างเต็มรูปแบบ ด้วยเทคโนโลยี OLED ที่สามารถส่องสว่างด้วยตัวเองได้ ทำให้ภาพมีความคมชัดสมจริง ประกอบกับระบบเสียง Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos พร้อมพาคุณสนุกไปกับเนื้อหาภาพยนตร์หรือซีรีส์ที่ชื่นชอบได้อย่างเต็มอรรถรส

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED evo รุ่น OLED77G2

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED evo รุ่น OLED77G2

สมาร์ททีวี LG อัดแน่นไปด้วยคุณภาพสุดล้ำทั้งภาพ สี และเสียง

สำหรับสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED evo รุ่น OLED77G2 ขนาด 77 นิ้ว เป็นอีกรุ่นที่มีความน่าสนใจไม่แพ้รุ่นอื่น ๆ ด้วยใช้ชิปประมวลผล a9 Gen 5 AI ที่ช่วยในการประมวลผลต่าง ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการปรับปรุงวัตถุในพื้นหน้าและพื้นหลังเพื่อเพิ่มความลึกที่เป็นธรรมชาติ ทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอทีวี OLED มีความคมชัดในทุกมิติ รวมถึงรองรับ Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos ที่ให้คุณได้สัมผัสประสบการณ์ภาพและเสียงเสมือนกำลังนั่งอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ไม่มีผิด ที่สำคัญสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่นนี้ถูกออกแบบให้เป็นมากกว่าแค่โทรทัศน์ที่มอบความบันเทิง ยังเป็นเสมือนเฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่บ่งบอกสไตล์ของเจ้าของ เพราะจัดวางทีวีให้แนบติดผนัง หรือวางบน Gallery Stand ก็สร้างความแตกต่างให้อารมณ์ของบ้านได้อย่างลงตัว

เป็นอย่างไรกันบ้าง กับ Smart TV LG ที่นำมาฝาก นอกจากให้สีสันคมชัดสมจริง ยังมาพร้อมระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางเสมือนยกโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้าน ถ้ารู้สึกว่าทีวี OLED ที่แนะนำมีขนาดหน้าจอใหญ่เกินไป อยากได้สมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว แต่ไม่รู้ควรซื้อ LG OLED รุ่นไหนดี สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

• qled กับ oled สำหรับทีวี ต่างกันอย่างไร ควรเลือกซื้อแบบไหนดี?

• สมาร์ททีวี กับ ทีวีดิจิตอล ต่างกันอย่างไร ไขข้อสงสัยที่ควรรู้

• ทีวีติดผนังยี่ห้อไหนดี? ภาพสวยคมชัด เสียงกระหึ่มรอบทิศทาง