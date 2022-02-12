About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
พระราชวังเคียงบกกุงในฤดูหนาว

แนะนำที่เที่ยวปีใหม่เกาหลี สัมผัสอากาศหนาว หิมะโปรยปราย

12/02/2022

บินลัดฟ้าไปส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้อนรับปีใหม่ พร้อมสัมผัสหิมะแรกที่เกาหลี

รีบจัดทริปเที่ยวเกาหลีใต้ก่อนหมดหิมะ

เทศกาลปีใหม่ เป็นช่วงเวลาที่หลายคนออกเดินทางเพื่อไปสัมผัสอากาศหนาวเย็นที่ไหนสักแห่ง บางคนอาจเดินทางไปสหรัฐอเมริกา บางคนอาจไปแคนนาดา หรือเกาหลีใต้หนึ่งในประเทศสุดโปรดของชาวไทย ที่เที่ยวต่างประเทศหน้าหนาว ซึ่งมีความสวยงามของหิมะไม่แพ้โซนยุโรป และไม่ว่าคุณเดินทางไปเที่ยวเกาหลีด้วยตัวเองหรือไปกับทัวร์ก็ไม่ควรพลาด 6 สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวเกาหลีช่วงหิมะตกที่ LG นำมาฝาก

เตรียมพร้อม ก่อนท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศหน้าหนาว

สภาพอากาศในฤดูหนาว ของแต่ละประเทศไม่เหมือนกัน บางประเทศอาจมีอากาศค่อนข้างเย็นไปจนอุณหภูมิติดลบ นอกจากต้องเตรียมเสื้อผ้าและอุปกรณ์กันหนาวต่าง ๆ ก่อนออกเดินทางยังมีเรื่องที่นักท่องเที่ยวต้องรู้ ส่วนจะมีอะไรบ้างนั้นตามมาดูกัน
● ก่อนจัดกระเป๋าเดินทาง ควรเช็คสภาพอากาศของเมืองหรือประเทศที่จะเดินทางไปอีกครั้ง ว่าสภาพอากาศเป็นอย่างไร อุณหภูมิอยู่ที่กี่องศา เพื่อที่คุณจะได้จัดเตรียมเสื้อผ้าและอุปกรณ์กันหนาวให้เหมาะกับสภาพอากาศ
● ผลิตภัณฑ์บำรุงผิว เนื่องจากสภาพอากาศที่หนาวเย็นมักส่งผลให้ผิวแห้งง่าย ดังนั้นการจัดโลชั่นทาผิว ลิปปาล์ม ลิปกลอส ตลอดจนยาแก้หวัดและยาแก้แพ้อากาศติดกระเป๋าไปด้วย ช่วยให้คุณอุ่นใจยามเดินทางไกลมากขึ้น แต่ทั้งนี้ฉลากยาควรเป็นภาษาอังกฤษ เพื่อไม่ให้เกิดปัญหาเวลาตรวจกระเป๋า
● เตรียมร่างกายให้พร้อมก่อนเดินทางด้วยการพักผ่อนให้เพียงพอ และวอร์มร่างกายให้แข็งแรง
เพื่อป้องกันการเจ็บป่วยระหว่างท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศ
● วางแผนการเดินทางให้เรียบร้อย ทั้งข้อมูลแหล่งท่องเที่ยว เส้นทางการเดินทางที่ต้องนั่งรถไฟ เช่ารถ หรือนั่งเรือ เพื่อให้การเดินทางเป็นไปอย่างราบรื่น
● ศึกษากฎระเบียบของประเทศที่เดินทางไปอย่างละเอียด เนื่องจากสถานการณ์การแพร่ระบาดของเชื้อโควิด-19 ที่ผ่านมา บางประเทศยังคงกำหนดให้นักท่องเที่ยวต้องตรวจ ATK รวมถึงสวมหน้ากากอนามัยระหว่างท่องเที่ยว ดังนั้นควรศึกษาข้อมูลเหล่านี้อย่างละเอียดเพื่อให้ทริปของคุณไม่สะดุด ส่วนใครที่กังวลว่าการสวมหน้ากากอนามัยตลอดเวลาจะทำให้รู้สึกอึดอัดจนทำให้เที่ยวไม่สนุก แนะนำให้เปลี่ยนมาใช้งานหน้ากากฟอกอากาศแทน

ปักหมุดรอ 6 ที่เที่ยวเกาหลีหน้าหนาว บรรยากาศดีถ่ายรูปเพลินพระราชวังคยองบก

พระราชวังคยองบกกุง

เยือนพระราชวังคยองบกกุง สัญลักษณ์และแหล่งท่องเที่ยวยอดฮิตของกรุงโซล

เริ่มต้นกันด้วยพิกัดยอดฮิตของกรุงโซล (Seoul) พระราชวังคยองบกกุงหรือพระราชวังเคียงบกกุง (Gyeongbokgung Palace) สถาปัตยกรรมเกาหลีสมัยราชวงศ์โชซอนที่ขึ้นชื่อว่ามีทัศนียภาพสวยงามติดอันดับต้น ๆ ของกรุงโซล ยิ่งถ้าไปช่วงหน้าหนาวคุณจะได้เห็นภาพหิมะสีขาวปกคลุมพระราชวังแห่งนี้จนเหมือนหลุดออกมาจากภาพวาดเลยทีเดียว
ป่าต้นเบิร์ชวอนแดรี
ขอชวนมาเที่ยวป่าต้นเบิร์ชวอนแดรี (Wondaeri Birch Forest) ที่เที่ยวสุดฮิตของจังหวัดคังวอนโด ซึ่งช่วงฤดูหนาวป่าแห่งนี้จะถูกปกคลุมไปด้วยหิมะสีขาว จนทำให้ผู้มาเยือนรู้สึกไม่ต่างจากการเดินเข้าไปสู่โลกเทพนิยาย หรือใครที่อยากตามรอยซีรีส์เกาหลี ชื่อดังอย่าง Something in the Rain (สื่อในสายฝน) หรือ Kingdom 2 (ผีดิบคลั่ง บัลลังก์เดือด) ต้องบอกว่า ป่าต้นเบิร์ชวอนแดรีคือโลเคชั่นที่ห้ามพลาด
สวนสนุกคยองจูเวิลด์สโนว์ปาร์ค
สวนสนุกคยองจูเวิลด์สโนว์ปาร์ค (Gyeongju World Snow Park) เป็นสวนสนุกชื่อดังของเมืองคยองจู โดยไฮไลท์ของที่นี่คือ สโนว์ปาร์ค ลานหิมะที่คนเกาหลีนิยมมาเล่นสนุกและทำกิจกรรมร่วมกัน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการปั้นตุ๊กตาหิมะสุดน่ารัก หรือเล่นปาหิมะ นอกจากนี้ยังมีการเล่นกระดานเลื่อนที่ไถลลงมาจากเนินหิมะสุดลาดชันยาว 250 เมตร และมีเครื่องเล่นสุดตื่นเต้นเร้าใจภายในสวนสนุกคยองจูเวิลด์สโนว์ปาร์คให้เลือกเล่นอีกมากมาย

 

อุทยานแห่งชาติด็อกยูซาน

นักท่องเที่ยวเล่นสกีรอบ ๆ อุทยานแห่งชาติด็อกยูซาน

เล่นสกีท่ามกลางธรรมชาติอันงดงามที่อุทยานแห่งชาติด็อกยูซาน

สำหรับผู้ที่ชื่นชอบการเล่นสกีท่ามกลางธรรมชาติสวยงาม ขอแนะนำอุทยานแห่งชาติด็อกยูซาน (Deogyusan Mountains National Park) ที่มียอดเขา Hyangjeokbong ความสูง1,614 เมตร เป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยวสำคัญ เนื่องจากช่วงฤดูหนาวนักท่องเที่ยวทั้งชาวเกาหลีและต่างชานิยมเดินทางมานั่งเคเบิ้ลคาร์ขึ้นไปเล่นสกีด้านบน นอกจากได้เล่นกีฬาสุดโปรด ยังได้ชมทัศนียภาพอันงดงามที่เกิดจากหิมะที่ปกคลุมตามป่าเขาอีกด้วย

 

หมู่บ้านชอนจูฮันอก

หลังคาหมู่บ้านชอนจูฮันอกในฤดูหนาว

สวมชุดฮันบกเดินชมหมู่บ้านโบราณที่ Jeonju Hanok Village

หากคุณอยากสัมผัสวิถีชีวิตอันเรียบง่ายและบรรยากาศสุดสโลว์ไลฟ์ของชาวบ้าน หมู่บ้านชอนจูฮันอก (Jeonju Hanok Village) แห่งเมืองชอนจู (Jeonju) ถือเป็นสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่ตอบโจทย์อย่างมาก โดยเฉพาะในฤดูหนาวคุณจะได้พบภาพบ้านเรือนทรงเกาหลีโบราณถึง 800 หลังถูกปกคลุมไปด้วยหิมะสีขาวที่ช่วยเพิ่มเสน่ห์ให้กับหมู่บ้านชอนจูฮันอกไม่น้อยทีเดียว

 

เกาะนามิ

หญิงสาวยืนถือร่มสีสดใสระหว่างต้นไม้บนเกาะนามิที่มีหิมะโปรยปราย

เกาะนามิ สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวสุดโรแมนติก สวยปังทุกฤดู

ปิดท้ายกันที่เกาะนามิ (Nami Island) สถานที่ถ่ายทำซีรีส์เกาหลีชื่อดังอย่าง Winter Sonata (2002) โดยไฮไลท์หลักของเกาะแห่งนี้คือช่วงฤดูหนาวที่มีหิมะโปรยปรายจนย้อมทั่วทั้งเกาะให้เป็นสีขาวตัดกับสีน้ำตาลเข้มของเหล่าต้นไม้ ส่วนใครที่พลาดโอกาสมาเที่ยวเกาะนามิช่วงหน้าหนาวก็ไม่ต้องเสียใจไป เพราะที่นี่ถูกยกให้เป็นพิกัดที่เที่ยวสวยทุกฤดูกาล

เที่ยวปีใหม่เกาหลีสุดฟิน ปลอดภัยจากเชื้อโรค

ขึ้นชื่อว่าทริปเที่ยวต่างประเทศ อาจใช้ช่วงเวลาเดินทางไปยังสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวต่าง ๆ ที่ลิสต์ไว้เป็นชั่วโมง บางคนเลือกทำกิจกรรมที่น่าสนใจ ไม่ว่าจะชมซีรีส์เรื่องโปรด ฟังเพลง หรือเล่นเกม แน่นอนว่าการตระเตรียมอุปกรณ์ที่ช่วยป้องกันโควิดก็สำคัญไม่แพ้กัน ส่วนจะมีไอเทมไหนบ้างที่ควรพกติดตัวระหว่างไปเที่ยวเกาหลีมาดูกัน

 

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7

สนุกไปกับเสียงเพลงได้ตามต้องการ ด้วยหูฟังไร้สาย LG

เพลิดเพลินไปกับโลกของเสียงดนตรี ด้วยหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7 ที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี ANC ลดเสียงรบกวนรอบข้างได้เป็นอย่างดี กันน้ำระดับ IPX4 จึงใช้งานได้อย่างสบายใจเวลาที่คุณเหงื่อออกขณะออกกำลังกายหรือวิ่งฝ่าสายฝน ทั้งยังมีเคสชาร์จ UVnano ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียให้คุณมั่นใจในการใช้งานหูฟังมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม หากคุณกำลังมองหาหูฟังไร้สาย ไว้ใช้งานระหว่างเดินทางท่องเที่ยวเกาหลี นี่ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์มากที่สุด

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG มาพร้อมเซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะช่วยปรับพัดลมอัตโนมัติตามอัตราการหายใจ

เมื่อโลกใบนี้ไม่ได้มีแค่อากาศบริสุทธิ์ แต่ยังมีฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก และเชื้อโรคปะปนอยู่ในอากาศที่หายใจเข้าไป ดังนั้นการเลือกใช้งาน หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA ที่มาพร้อมแผ่นกรองอากาศ HEPA คุณภาพ H13 class มาช่วยฟอกอากาศ ให้สะอาดสดชื่นมากขึ้น อีกทั้งยังเพิ่มเติมในส่วนของฟังก์ชันระบบเซนเซอร์ที่ช่วยตรวจจับอัตราการหายใจ เพื่อปรับความแรงของพัดลม DUAL Fans ตามอัตราการหายใจแบบอัตโนมัติ ทำให้ผู้สวมใส่หน้ากากฟอกอากาศทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างลื่นไหล ไม่ต้องพะวงว่าจะหายใจไม่ทัน ที่สำคัญมีเทคโนโลยี VoiceON™ ช่วยให้เสียงพูดของคุณมีความชัดเจนและฟังง่ายขึ้น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ถนอมเสื้อผ้าให้ดูใหม่และใช้ได้ยาวนาน

มาต่อกันที่ตัวช่วยดี ๆ ในการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าของคุณทั้งก่อนเริ่มและตอนจบทริปเที่ยว ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B มาพร้อมมอเตอร์ประสิทธิภาพเยี่ยมมอบการซักที่ทรงพลัง สามารถขจัดคราบสกปรกได้อย่างง่ายดาย พร้อมกำจัดและป้องกันเชื้อรา เชื้อแบคทีเรีย ที่ปะปนอยู่ตามใยผ้าได้อย่างสะอาดหมดจด นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยถนอมผ้าให้ดูดี ใช้งานได้ยาวนานขึ้น กับ AI DD™ เทคโนโลยีที่ทำหน้าที่ตรวจสอบชนิดของผ้าก่อนเลือกการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับเนื้อผ้ามากที่สุด ที่สำคัญเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้ มีระบบอบผ้าในตัว ทำให้คุณไม่ต้องนำผ้าออกจากเครื่องเพื่อไปตากแดดให้เสียเวลา

 

LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้า รุ่น S3MFC

LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้า รุ่น S3MFC

ช่วยดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณอย่างมืออาชีพ ด้วยตู้ถนอมผ้าจากแบรนด์ LG

LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้า รุ่น S3MFC นวัตกรรมในการดูแลเสื้อผ้าอย่างครบวงจร ซึ่งน่าจะโดนใจสายเที่ยวที่ต้องเดินทางบ่อย ๆ ไม่น้อย ด้วยมีเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ สามารถลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับในเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างรวดเร็ว รวมถึงดูแลรักษาเสื้อผ้าที่ยากต่อการซักอย่างเสื้อกันหนาวหรือเสื้อสเวตเตอร์ ที่สำคัญสามารถสั่งงานและตรวจสอบการทำงานของเครื่องได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่าน แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ มาถึงตรงนี้ หากใครสนใจเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ายี่ห้อ LG ตามที่แนะนำมาหรือสินค้าประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

● รวมเกม PS4 เล่น 2 คน ได้รับความนิยมตลอดกาล สนุกทุกแนว
● เครื่องอบผ้าขนาดใหญ่ราคาเท่าไหร่? ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนยุคใหม่
● 10 ที่เที่ยวภูเก็ต 3 วัน 2 คืน เที่ยว กิน ช้อป จบในทริปเดียว