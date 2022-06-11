About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงยืนยิ้มอย่างมีความสุขในเทศกาลคริสต์มาส

แนะนำเที่ยวคริสต์มาสต่างประเทศที่ไหนดี? แพลนลาพักร้อนล่วงหน้า

11/06/2022

เทศกาลคริสต์มาส ช่วงเวลาแห่งความเฉลิมฉลองที่เต็มไปด้วยรอยยิ้มและเสียงหัวเราะ

เตรียมเช็คอินที่เที่ยว ต้อนรับเทศกาลคริสต์มาส

Jingle bells jingle bells Jingle all the way เสียงเพลงประจำเทศกาลคริสต์มาสช่วงเวลาแห่งความสุขที่อบอวลไปด้วยบรรยากาศสนุกสนาน เพราะไม่ว่าจะมองไปทางไหนเห็นไฟหลากสี ต้นคริสมาสต์ อุปกรณ์ตกแต่งนานาชนิด ตลอดจนเสียงเพลงที่บ่งบอกถึงวันคริสต์มาส สำหรับปีนี้ใครที่อยากเปลี่ยนบรรยากาศไปเฉลิมฉลองวันคริสต์มาสบรรยากาศฟิน ๆ ที่ต่างประเทศ แต่ไม่รู้ว่าฉลองคริสต์มาสที่ไหนดี วันนี้ LG ขอเอาใจสายเที่ยวต่างประเทศ ด้วยการรวบรวมสถานที่ฉลองคริสต์มาสที่น่าไปเยือนสักครั้งในชีวิต รีบตามไปดูกัน

เปิดพิกัด 5 ประเทศที่น่าไปฉลองคริสต์มาส
เที่ยวคริสต์มาสที่ญี่ปุ่น

ชาวญี่ปุ่นและนักท่องเที่ยวเดินดูสินค้าเทศกาลคริสต์มาส

ตลาดคริสต์มาสพิกัดเที่ยวอีกแห่งที่น่าไปเยือนช่วงเทศกาลแห่งความสุข

ญี่ปุ่นเป็นประเทศที่น่าเดินทางไปเที่ยวคริสต์มาสในทวีปเอเชีย ด้วยบรรดาร้านรวงไปจนถึงห้างสรรพสินค้าต่างตกแต่งไฟประดับตามธีมคริสต์มาสระยิบระยับกันอย่างสวยงาม พร้อมเปิดเพลงหรือดนตรีบรรเลงที่เข้ากับเทศกาลคลอเบา ๆ โดยแลนด์มาร์คสำคัญที่นักท่องเที่ยวนิยมเดินทางไปเช็คอิน คือ สวนแห่งดวงดาว (Starlight Garden) สถานที่ฉลองคริสต์มาสที่ใช้ไฟนับล้านดวงมาประดับจนกลายเป็นทะเลดวงดาวสุดแสนจะโรแมนติก แต่ถ้าอยากไปช้อปปิ้งรับเทศกาลคริสต์มาสขอแนะนำรอปปองงิ ฮิลล์ (Roppongi Hill) โตเกียว มิดทาวน์ (Tokyo Midtown) กินซ่า (Ginza) ชินจูกุ (Shinjuku) มารูโนอูจิ (Marunouchi) หรือยูรากูโจ (Yurakucho) เป็นต้น

เที่ยวคริสต์มาสที่ออสเตรีย

รถไฟในสวนสนุกจอดท่ามกลางหิมะสีขาว

เดินดูไฟประดับที่ตลาดคริสต์มาส กรุงเวียนนา ประเทศออสเตรีย

มาต่อกันที่กรุงเวียนนา ประเทศออสเตรีย อีกพิกัดเที่ยวคริสต์มาสที่ขึ้นชื่อว่าดีในทวีปยุโรป ไม่แปลกที่ช่วงคริสต์มาสมีนักท่องเที่ยวจองตั๋วเครื่องบินไปเที่ยวประเทศออสเตรียเป็นจำนวนมาก แถมบางคนถือโอกาสรอฉลองวันปีใหม่ไปด้วย แม้วันคริสต์มาสตรงกับวันที่ 25 พฤศจิกายนของทุกปี แต่ที่นี่เริ่มจัดเทศกาลคริสต์มาสตั้งแต่ปลายเดือนพฤศจิกายน ทำให้สถานที่ต่าง ๆ ในกรุงเวียนนาถูกตกแต่งไปด้วยเครื่องประดับที่แสดงถึงวันคริสมาสต์ รวมถึงเปลี่ยนจตุรัสและสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวให้กลายเป็นตลาดสินค้าคริสต์มาส แหล่งช้อปปิ้งที่มีทั้งของตกแต่งต้นคริสมาสต์ ของขวัญแฮนด์เมด อาหาร ขนมลูกกวาดหลากสี ตลอดจนมีกิจกรรมให้เลือกทำมากมาย ถือเป็นที่เที่ยวยุโรปช่วงคริสต์มาสที่น่าจูงมือคนรักหรือครอบครัวมาสัมผัสบรรยากาศสุดแสนโรแมนติกท่ามกลางอากาศหนาวเย็นช่วงเดือนธันวาคม

เที่ยวคริสต์มาสที่อังกฤษ

ไฟคริสต์มาสบนถนนทั้งสายที่อังกฤษ

เพลิดเพลินไปกับไฟคริสต์มาสประดับประดาแสนสวยงามที่ประเทศอังกฤษ

ช่วงวันคริสต์มาสประเทศอังกฤษจะถูกเนรมิตเมืองให้เป็นดินแดนในฝันที่ประดับตกแต่งด้วยหลอดไฟเป็นจำนวนมาก โดยสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวยอดนิยมในช่วง Christmas คือ Winter Wonderland สวนสนุกชื่อดังที่ถูกตกแต่งในธีมคริสต์มาส ทั้งนักท่องเที่ยวยังมีโอกาสได้พบกับคุณลุงซานตาคลอสมาคอยยืนแจกของรางวัลให้แก่เด็ก ๆ อีกด้วย หากใครที่ไม่รู้ว่าวันคริสต์มาสปีนี้ไปเที่ยวไหนดี อย่าลืมเก็บประเทศอังกฤษไว้เป็นหนึ่งจุดหมายปลาย รับรองว่ามีสถานที่สุดชิคให้ถ่ายรูปไว้อวดเพื่อนในโซเชียลเพียบ

เที่ยวคริสต์มาสที่เยอรมนี

ม้าหมุนในตลาดคริสต์มาสที่แฟรงก์เฟิร์ต

เดินเที่ยวตลาดคริสต์มาสแบบดั้งเดิมที่แฟรงก์เฟิร์ต ประเทศเยอรมนี

ใครที่วางแผนไปฉลองเทศกาลคริสต์มาสที่เยอรมนี อย่าลืมแวะไปเช็คอินแล้วเซลฟี่กับต้นคริสต์มาสที่เมืองดอร์ทมุนท์ก่อนไปเดินเที่ยวที่ตลาดนัดคริสต์มาสบอกเลยว่า ประเทศเยอรมนีมีตลาดนัดคริสต์มาสให้ไปเดินเที่ยวเก็บภาพหรือหาของอร่อยทานเพียบ โดยตลาดที่เก่าแก่ที่สุดในเยอรมนี คือ Dresdener Striezelmarkt พิกัดเที่ยวที่มีหอคอยคริสต์มาส ม้าหมุน และกิจกรรมให้นักท่องเที่ยวได้เลือกเล่นสนุกอย่างเพลิดเพลิน

เที่ยวคริสต์มาสที่สหรัฐอเมริกา

ต้นคริสต์มาสประดับประดาด้วยไฟหน้าโบสถ์

สหรัฐอเมริกา หนึ่งในจุดหมายปลายทางห้ามพลาดในวันคริสต์มาส

ปิดท้ายด้วยสหรัฐอเมริกา ประเทศที่จัดหนักจัดเต็มกับเทศกาลคริสต์มาสไม่แพ้เมืองไหนในโลก โดยเฉพาะนครนิวยอร์กที่เต็มไปด้วยแหล่งช้อปปิ้งที่ไม่มีสิ้นสุดอย่าง Fifth Avenue อีกทั้งในช่วงเทศกาลคริสต์มาสรอบ New York มีการประดับประดาไฟสว่างไสวกับต้นคริสต์มาสจำนวนมาก หรือจะหลบไปเดินเล่นยามค่ำคืนที่สะพานบรูคลินแล้วค่อยลัดเลาะไปฟังเพลงประสานเสียงที่ไทม์แสควร์ต่อ รับรองว่าเทศกาลคริสต์มาสปีนี้ของคุณสนุกฟินตลอดทริปแน่นอน

ก่อนเดินทางเที่ยวคริสต์มาสต่างประเทศ ควรเตรียมอะไรบ้าง

(1) นอกจากวางแผนลาพักร้อนล่วงหน้าแล้ว ก่อนเดินทางเที่ยวต่างประเทศควรศึกษาข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศนั้น ๆ อย่างละเอียด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นข้อมูลสถานที่ท่องเที่ยว ภาษาหลักที่ใช้ สภาพอากาศ การเดินทางภายในประเทศ ไปจนถึงกฎข้อห้ามต่าง ๆ เนื่องจากแต่ละเมืองแต่ละประเทศมีวัฒนธรรมประเพณีที่ต่างกัน การศึกษาข้อมูลเหล่านี้ช่วยให้คุณไม่ไปละเมิดวิถีชีวิตของชุมชนนั้นโดยไม่รู้ตัว

(2) ลองวางแผนการเดินทางอย่างคร่าว ๆ เพื่อดูว่าจำนวนวันที่ลาเที่ยวไว้สัมพันธ์กับสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่อยากไปเช็คอินไหม เพื่อให้การฉลองเทศกาลแห่งความสุขไม่ต้องเร่งรีบจนเกินไป ที่สำคัญคุณสามารถใช้โอกาสนี้คำนวณค่าเดินทางและค่าที่พักไปพร้อม ๆ กันได้เลย

(3) ตรวจเช็คเอกสารที่ต้องเอาไปยื่นผ่าน ตม. ของแต่ละประเทศให้เรียบร้อย โดยบางประเทศใช้เพียงหนังสือเดินทาง (Passport) เพื่อยืนยันตัวตนก่อนเข้าประเทศ ขณะที่บางแห่งต้องใช้ทั้งวีซ่าและหนังสือเดินทางคู่กัน หากประเทศไหนต้องใช้วีซ่า ควรตรวจสอบและวางแผนดี ๆ ว่าจะต้องไปทำที่ไหน ใช้เวลาในการดำเนินการเท่าไหร่ ส่วนใครที่มีโรคประจำตัวและต้องทานยาทุกวัน ให้ตรวจสอบว่ายาที่คุณทานสามารถนำเข้าประเทศนั้นได้หรือไม่ ถ้าไม่ได้ให้รีบปรึกษาคุณหมอว่ามียาตัวไหนที่สามารถแทนได้ กรณีที่ไม่มีตัวยาที่ใช้แทนกันได้ให้กรอกแบบฟอร์มขออนุญาตการนำยาเข้าประเทศนั้น พร้อมเอกสารการรับรองแพทย์ที่ระบุชัดเจนว่าคุณเป็นโรคอะไร และจำเป็นต้องใช้ยาอะไรบ้าง
(4) เสื้อผ้าและของใช้ส่วนตัวอื่น ๆ ที่จำเป็นต้องแพ็คใส่กระเป๋าเดินทางไปด้วยก็เป็นอีกสิ่งที่ไม่ควรละเลย โดยเฉพาะการเที่ยวช่วงปลายปีที่เป็นหน้าหนาวของหลายประเทศ หลายคนย่อมไม่พลาดหยิบผ้าพันคอ เสื้อสเวตเตอร์ เสื้อแจ็คเก็ต หรือเสื้อโค้ทติดไปด้วย เพื่อให้ร่างกายเตรียมพร้อมสำหรับการผจญภัยหรือทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างเต็มที่ แต่ก่อนพับเสื้อผ้าเหล่านี้ใส่กระเป๋าอาจต้องนำมาทำความสะอาดอีกครั้งหลังถูกซุกอยู่ในตู้เสื้อผ้ามาเกือบปี เพื่อให้ผ้าแห้งทันทริปเที่ยวขอแนะนำให้ใช้งานไอเทมเสริมอย่าง

เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว LG รุ่น FV1450H2B มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี TurboWash™360˚ ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าเสร็จภายในเวลา 39 นาที ที่ถนอมผ้าได้มากถึง 18% ด้วยระบบ AI DD™ ทำหน้าที่เลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้ง ทั้งยังช่วยลดการเกิดรอยยับพร้อมปกป้องสีผ้าได้ดีกว่าเดิม ที่สำคัญมีเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ 99.9% หมดกังวลเรื่องไรฝุ่นหรือฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในใยผ้าอันเป็นสาเหตุให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจ ถือเป็นเครื่องซักอบผ้าที่ดูแลเสื้อผ้าให้อยู่กับคุณได้ยาวนานขึ้น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้า LG มาพร้อมระบบซักอบ เพิ่มความสะดวกในการซักผ้า

แต่ถ้าคุณเพิ่งสวมเสื้อสเวตเตอร์หรือเสื้อแจ็คเก็ตก่อนบินไปเที่ยวคริสต์มาสไม่กี่วัน อาจเปลี่ยนจากการซักและอบผ้ามาเป็น LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้า รุ่น S3MFC ที่ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเวลามากขึ้น เพราะตู้ถนอมผ้าสุดอัจฉริยะรุ่นนี้ใช้เทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ใน LG Styler ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเสื้อผ้าได้ รวมถึงลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับในเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้า รุ่น S3MFC

ตู้อบถนอมผ้า LG Styler ช่วยดูแลชุดโปรดของคุณด้วยเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

และเพื่อสร้างความอุ่นใจการพกหน้ากากฟอกอากาศติดไปด้วย ช่วยให้คุณมั่นใจว่าอยู่ห่างไกลจากเชื้อโรคที่ลอยอยู่ในอากาศ ที่สำคัญสายการบินและสถานประกอบการบางแห่งยังขอความร่วมมือให้นักท่องเที่ยวสวมหน้ากากขณะอยู่ในพื้นที่ดังกล่าว ดังนั้นใครที่ไม่อยากพกหน้ากากไปเยอะ ขอแนะนำหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA ที่มีระบบเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับอัตราการหายใจของผู้ใช้งาน ก่อนปรับความแรงของเครื่องดูดอากาศให้เหมาะกับการหายใจ ทำให้คุณสามารถเดินเที่ยวได้อย่างสบายใจ

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG สามารถฟอกอากาศได้สะอาดมากขึ้น และสะดวกเวลาสวมใส่ในชีวิตประจำวัน

เป็นอย่างไรบ้าง กับบรรยากาศคริสต์มาสของแต่ละประเทศที่นำมาฝาก สุดท้ายไม่ว่าคุณเลือกเดินทางไปเที่ยวคริสต์มาสโซนเอเชียหรือยุโรป อย่าลืมปฏิบัติตามคำแนะนำของเจ้าหน้าที่รัฐและสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวต่าง ๆ อย่างเคร่งครัด เพื่อให้ทริปฉลองวันคริสต์มาสของคุณเต็มไปด้วยรอยยิ้มและเสียงหัวเราะ ส่วนใครที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG เครื่องซักผ้า ตู้เย็น เครื่องอบผ้า เครื่องฟอกอากาศ หรือลําโพงซาวด์บาร์เสียงดี สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

