About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ชายหนุ่มเล่นเกมคอมพิวเตอร์

จอคอม 27 นิ้ว 144hz แนะนำยี่ห้อน่าใช้ ตอบสนองเร็ว ภาพลื่นไหล

06/01/2023

จอคอมที่ดีช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการเล่นเกม

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ อุปกรณ์สำคัญที่ขาดไม่ได้

หากคิดจะซื้อคอมพิวเตอร์มาประกอบเองสักเครื่อง หนึ่งในสิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้เลยย่อมหนีไม่พ้น หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ (Monitor) เพื่อใช้ในการแสดงผลเป็นภาพออกมาถ่ายทอดสู่สายตาของผู้ใช้งาน ฉะนั้นแล้วการเลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์สักตัวหนึ่งจึงต้องนึกถึงหลากหลายปัจจัยเป็นตัวประกอบ เพราะนอกจากจะเป็นการช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสต่อการใช้งานด้านต่าง ๆ อาทิ ดูซีรีส์ ดูภาพยนตร์ เล่นเกม หรือ ทำงานกราฟิกยังเกี่ยวข้องกับเรื่องของการถนอมสายตาด้วยเช่นกัน แต่จะเลือกซื้ออย่างไรดีให้เหมาะสมกับไลฟ์สไตล์ชีวิตของคุณ เรามีคำแนะนำมาฝาก

จอ Monitor แนวทางการเลือกเพื่อใช้งานเต็มประสิทธิภาพ

ต้องยอมรับว่าผู้ใช้งานคอมพิวเตอร์แต่ละคน ย่อมมีวิธีการเลือกใช้งานจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่แตกต่างกันไป เนื่องจากความต้องการเลือกใช้ฟังก์ชั่นต่าง ๆ ค่อนข้างมีความแตกต่างกันในบางรายละเอียด โดยรวมจะมีปัจจัยใดน่าสนใจบ้างมาติดตามกัน

• ลักษณะการใช้งาน

ลักษณะการใช้งานคือปัจจัยสำคัญดังที่เกริ่นออกไปแล้ว เพราะทั้งขนาดความสูง ความกว้างหน้าจอล้วนส่งผลต่อผู้ใช้งาน รวมไปถึงการตอบสนองของจอคอมพิวเตอร์อีกด้วย ยกตัวอย่างเช่นผู้ใช้งานด้านกราฟิกก็อาจเน้นไปที่รายละเอียดเฉดสีของจอคอมทำงานที่ต้องตรงตามมาตรฐานเป็นพิเศษ หรือในส่วนของเกมเมอร์ที่นอกจากจะต้องการภาพสวยแล้ว ยังต้องการการตอบสนองที่รวดเร็วเพื่อโอกาสในการคว้าชัยชนะเหนือผู้เล่นอื่น ขณะที่ผู้ใช้งานด้านตัดต่อคลิปวีดีโออาจเลือกใช้จอที่มีความยาวกว่าปกติเป็นพิเศษเพื่อการตัดต่อที่ง่ายขึ้น ไม่ต้องคอยเลื่อนไปมาให้เสียเวลา

• ขนาดหน้าจอ

เรื่องของขนาดหน้าจอเป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ต้องพึงระลึกถึงอยู่เสมอ เนื่องจากพื้นที่โต๊ะในการใช้งานต้องสัมพันธ์กันกับจอคอมด้วย เพราะหากโต๊ะเล็กเกินไปก็อาจจะมีปัญหาต่อการติดตั้งจอได้และอาจไปเบียดเสียดกับอุปกรณ์อื่น ๆ จนใช้งานได้ยากลำบาก

ขณะที่เรื่องของปัจจัยอีกอย่างคือรูปแบบการใช้งาน ยกตัวอย่างเช่นนักเล่นเกมค่อนข้างเหมาะสมกับ จอคอม 27 นิ้ว เนื่องจากไม่ใหญ่ไม่เล็กจนเกินไป หากนั่งในระดับห่างจากหน้าจอที่เหมาะสมประมาณ 105 เซนติเมตร จะสามารถมองได้ครอบคลุมทั้งหน้าจอ ไม่ต้องใช้สายตากวาดจนเกิดอาการเหนื่อยล้า นอกจากนี้จอคอมถนอมสายตาถือเป็นทางเลือกที่ดีทีเดียว

จอเล่นเกมคอม

อัตรารีเฟรชสำคัญกับโอกาสคว้าชัยของเกมเมอร์

• อัตรารีเฟรช

เรื่องของอัตรารีเฟรชอาจจะกล่าวได้แบบง่าย ๆ ว่าความเร็วที่จอแสดงผลสามารถแสดงภาพออกมาได้ ซึ่งจะช่วยเสริมเรื่องความลื่นไหลในการใช้งานและยังช่วยเสริมอรรถรสให้ดีขึ้นด้วย โดยผู้ใช้งานด้านเกมเมอร์ค่อนข้างเน้นเป็นพิเศษ เนื่องจากการเล่นเกมค่อนข้างส่งผลโดยตรง โดยเฉพาะเกมแนว FPS (First-person Shooter) หรือที่เรียกภาษาไทยง่าย ๆ ว่า เกมยิงมุมมองบุคคลที่หนึ่ง ซึ่งหากจอมอนิเตอร์ของเรามีอัตรารีเฟรชเรตที่สูง จะมีโอกาสมองเห็นศัตรูได้ก่อนผู้ที่มีจอมอนิเตอร์ค่าอัตรารีเฟรชเรตที่ต่ำกว่า นั่นหมายความว่าย่อมมีโอกาสพิชิตศัตรูได้มากกว่า นับเป็นหนึ่งในปัจจัยที่สำคัญมากต่อวงการเกมเมอร์ ที่สามารถวัดผลแพ้ชนะกันได้ด้วยการคลิกเม้าส์เพียงครั้งเดียวเท่านั้น ฉะนั้นแล้ว จอคอม 144Hz จึงเป็นตัวเลือกที่ค่อนข้างเหมาะสมสำหรับคอเกมเมอร์ทีเดียว

• สเปกเครื่องที่ใช้งาน

เรื่องนี้มีความสอดคล้องกับเรื่องของ อัตรารีเฟรช และ ขนาดหน้าจอ แน่นอนว่าคุณซื้อจอมอนิเตอร์ที่ดีมีคุณภาพ อัตรารีเฟรชสูง ย่อมเป็นทางเลือกที่ดี มีโอกาสใช้งานรับการตอบสนองได้ยอดเยี่ยม แต่ในทางกลับกันหากสเปกคอมพิวเตอร์ของคุณไม่แรงพอและไม่สามารถตอบสนองความต้องของจอคอมได้ นั่นจะทำให้จอมินเตอร์ของคุณไม่สามารถขับเคลื่อนได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ ฉะนั้นควรดูเรื่องสเปกให้สอดคล้องกับหน้าจอด้วยเช่นกัน

• ราคาจอคอม

ราคาหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์นับเป็นอีกหนึ่งปัจจัยสำคัญสำหรับการเลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์ เนื่องจากยิ่งจอใหญ่ขึ้น มีความละเอียดมากขึ้น มีอัตรารีเฟรชเล็กที่สูงขึ้น ย่อมไม่พ้นการจ่ายเงินที่ค่อนข้างแพงเป็นการแลกเปลี่ยน ฉะนั้นควรพยายามเลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์และสเปกคอมพิวเตอร์ให้เหมาะสมกับเม็ดเงินของคุณด้วย

อย่างไรก็ดีปัจจุบันหน้าจอระดับ Full HD หรือ 1920x1080 นับเป็นรูปแบบหน้าจอที่ค่อนข้างได้รับความนิยม ซึ่งนอกจากจะให้ความละเอียดภาพที่ดูดีในการเล่นเกมแล้ว ยังมีราคาที่ไม่แรงนักเช่นกัน จึงทำให้เป็นหนึ่งในทางเลือกที่เหมาะสมอย่างมากต่อเกมเมอร์ยุคนี้

• เทคโนโลยีของจอ

ด้านเทคโนโลยีของจอคอมพิวเตอร์แต่ละรุ่นก็นับเป็นหนึ่งในฟังก์ชั่นที่ควรให้ความสนใจ อาทิเรื่องของ G-SYNC® ที่เป็นเทคโนโลยีช่วยลดการฉีกขาดและกระตุกของภาพหน้าจอ ส่งผลให้เกมเกมมีความราบรื่นและรวดเร็วมากขึ้น ทำให้คุณมีประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ดียิ่งขึ้น

• ดีไซน์ของจอภาพ

ปิดท้ายด้วยเรื่องของการดีไซน์จอภาพ เรื่องนี้หากไม่คิดมาก ไม่จำเป็นต้องคิดถึงความสวยงามของห้องใช้งานคอมพิวเตอร์ก็อาจไม่ใช่ปัจจัยสำคัญนัก แต่ในทางกลับกันหากใครชื่นชอบความสวย เท่ มีสไตล์ ดีไซน์ของหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ก็จะทำให้ห้องของคุณดูมีความโฉบเฉี่ยวยิ่งขึ้น ซึ่งส่วนใหญ่ก็มักถูกออกแบบมาให้มีความไฮเทค ทันสมัย ดึงดูดความน่าใช้งานได้มากขึ้น

แนะนำจอคอมคุณภาพคอเกมเมอร์ 27 นิ้ว 144Hz ลื่นไหล น่าโดน

27'' UltraGear™ FHD 1ms IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

จอคอม LG ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

เล่นเกมลื่นไหลด้วยจอ 27 นิ้วสำหรับเกมเมอร์

สำหรับจอคอม 27'' UltraGear™ FHD 1ms IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor นับเป็นจอคอมสำหรับคอเกมที่ต้องการความลื่นไหล ภาพสวย มีการตอบสนองได้ดี แต่มีราคาไม่สูงนัก โดยเป็นจอคอมพิวเตอร์ขนาด 27 นิ้ว ระดับ Full HD ที่มากับรีเฟรชเรต 144Hz ทำให้คุณไม่พลาดเป้าจากคู่ต่อสู้และมีโอกาสจบเกมที่ดียิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังเป็นจอ IPS ที่ทำให้คุณมีมุมมองของภาพที่กว้างกว่า

ส่วนด้านเทคโนโลยียังมาพร้อมG-SYNC® และ AMD FreeSync™ Premium ที่ต่างช่วยลดอาการฉีกขาดของภาพและอากากระตุกให้น้อยลง แถมด้วย Dynamic Action Sync ที่ลดความล่าช้าในการป้อนข้อมูลและมองเห็นในที่มืดดีขึ้นด้วย Black Stabilizer ที่ทำให้ไม่เพลี่ยงพล้ำในเงามืด

เห็นได้ชัดเจนเลยว่าการเลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์มีความสำคัญอย่างยิ่งต่อการใช้งานด้านต่าง ๆ โดยเฉพาะการเล่นเกมที่ต้องใช้การชิงไหวชิงพริบกันในขั้นสูง ซึ่งทางด้าน LG ยังมีหน้าจอคอมและอุปกรณ์อื่น ๆ อีกมากให้ได้เลือกสรรกันไปใช้งาน ซึ่งนอกเหนือไปจากคุณภาพแล้ว ยังมีความคงทนใช้งานได้นาน หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

 Laptop Gaming แนะนำยี่ห้อไหนดี ภาพสวยคมชัด เล่นเกมไม่สะดุด
 จอคอม 27 นิ้ว ยี่ห้อไหนดี ภาพคมชัด ความละเอียดสูง
 หน้าจอคอมค้าง ปิดเครื่องไม่ได้ เกิดจากอะไร บอกวิธีแก้ไข