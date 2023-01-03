About Cookies on This Site

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG วางบนโต๊ะ

จอคอมทำงานยี่ห้อไหนดี ภาพคมชัด Full HD เทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย

03/01/2023

จอคอมทำงาน อุปกรณ์แสดงผลภาพและข้อมูลต่าง ๆ ภายในตัวเครื่อง

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ เลือกแบบไหนดี ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ทุกวันนี้หลายคนใช้โน้ตบุ๊กเพื่อทำงาน เรียนออนไลน์ หรือรับชมความบันเทิง แต่ด้วยความที่ Notebook มีขนาดกะทัดรัดและน้ำหนักเบา ส่งผลให้จอภาพมีขนาดเล็กลงตามไปด้วย ทำให้มุมมองหน้าจอของโน้ตบุ๊กไม่ได้กว้างเท่ากับการใช้จอคอมพิวเตอร์ ดังนั้นไม่แปลกที่บางคนเลือกใช้งานจอคอมพิวเตอร์แทนโน้ตบุ๊กเพื่อลดอาการปวดตาที่เกิดจากการเพ่งมองหน้าจอเป็นเวลานาน ซึ่งปัจจุบันจอคอมที่วางจำหน่ายมีประสิทธิภาพที่สูงขึ้นมาก หลายรุ่นมีการใส่เทคโนโลยีถนอมสายตาเพื่อปกป้องสายตาของผู้ใช้ และบางรุ่นใส่เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยปรับแสง ปรับภาพ เพื่อเพิ่มคุณภาพของภาพให้ดีขึ้นตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้หลากหลาย มาถึงตรงนี้ใครที่กำลังมองหาจอคอมทำงานตัวใหม่ แต่ไม่รู้ว่าควรเลือกแบบไหนดี ตามมาดูวิธีเลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์กัน

เลือกซื้อจอคอมทำงาน ต้องดูอะไรบ้าง

การซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์ไว้ทำงานเอกสารหรืองานกราฟิก นอกเหนือจากงบประมาณที่ตั้งไว้ ควรพิจารณาว่าแต่ละวันใช้งานจอคอมทำอะไรบ้าง เพื่อให้จอคอมพิวเตอร์ทำงานที่เหมาะกับการใช้งานมากที่สุด ส่วนการเลือกซื้อจอคอมต้องดูอะไรบ้าง มาดูคำตอบกัน

ขนาดหน้าจอ

ขนาดหน้าจอคอมทำงานที่เลือกซื้อไม่ได้มีข้อกำหนดตายตัว ว่าต้องเลือกซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์ขนาด 19 นิ้ว 24 นิ้ว หรือ 27 นิ้ว เพราะก่อนซื้อต้องพิจารณาขนาดพื้นที่ที่ใช้จัดวางและระยะห่างจากจุดที่นั่งถึงหน้าจอว่ามีความเหมาะสมมากน้อยเพียง เพราะถ้าโต๊ะทำงานมีขนาดเล็กเกินไปนอกจากวางจอคอมไม่ได้ยังต้องซื้อโต๊ะตัวใหม่ ขณะเดียวกันหากระยะห่างจากจุดที่นั่งถึงหน้าจอใกล้เกิน อาจส่งผลเสียต่อสายตาในระยะยาว ดังนั้นควรเลือกซื้อขนาดจอที่พอดีจะเหมาะสมที่สุด

พาเนลหน้าจอ

ประเภทของหน้าจอคอมที่ใช้แสดงผลภาพในปัจจุบันมีความแตกต่างกันทั้งสีสัน มุมมอง และความเร็วในการตอบสนองภาพ โดยจอพาเนลทั้ง 3 แบบ มีความน่าสนใจดังนี้

 

● จอพาเนล TN มีการตอบสนองของภาพที่รวดเร็ว แต่หากเรามองจากมุมด้านข้าง สีสันของภาพอาจดูเพี้ยนไปจากเดิมเล็กน้อย เหมาะสำหรับคนที่เน้นใช้งานทั่วไปไม่ได้ต้องการภาพที่มีความละเอียดสูงมากนัก อย่างงานเอกสาร

 

● จอพาเนล VA ให้การแสดงผลภาพที่มืดและสว่างได้ดีกว่าทุกแบบ เพราะมีความเข้มของสีที่ดี สีขาวจะขาวสุดและสีดำและดำสุด ช่วยให้ไม่ว่าจะแสดงผลในที่มืดหรือที่สว่างก็ยังแสดงผลได้ดี เหมาะสำหรับคนที่ชอบดูซีรีส์หรือภาพยนตร์

 

● จอพาเนล IPS มีความคมชัด สีสันสดใส แสดงผลสีสันได้อย่างแม่นยำ ไม่เพี้ยน และมีความตื้นลึกของมิติสีมากที่สุดอีกทั้งยังมีมุมมองที่กว้างที่สุดด้วย ทำให้เหมาะสำหรับคนที่ต้องการจอคอมที่ให้ภาพความละเอียดสูง เพื่อใช้ในการแต่งรูป ทำงานด้านการออกแบบ หรือใช้เล่นเกม

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ 2 เครื่อง วางอยู่บนโต๊ะทำงาน

สำรวจการใช้งานจอคอมทำงาน ช่วยให้เลือกสเปกเครื่องได้ตอบโจทย์

ความคมชัดของจอภาพ

สำหรับความคมชัดหรือความละเอียดของจอคอมพิวเตอร์ เป็นอีกสิ่งที่สำคัญไม่แพ้ขนาดหน้าจอหรือชนิดพาเนล เพราะยิ่งจอคอมพิวเตอร์ให้ความละเอียดสูงภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอยิ่งชัดเจนมากขึ้น โดยระดับความคมชัดในปัจจุบันมีให้เลือกตั้งแต่ HD ไปจนถึง 4K หรือสูงกว่า และระดับความคมชัด Full HD ซึ่งมีความละเอียด 1080p ถือเป็นค่ามาตรฐานของอุปกรณ์ไอทีในปัจจุบัน อย่างพวกสมาร์ทโฟน แท็บเล็ต แล็ปท็อป หรือสมาร์ททีวีคุณภาพดี ดังนั้นถ้าไม่ต้องการใช้จอคอมเพื่อทำงานกราฟิก งานตัดต่อ หรือเล่นเกมที่มีความละเอียดสูงมาก การเลือกจอคอมที่มีความละเอียดระดับ Full HD ก็ถือว่าตอบโจทย์การใช้งานและประหยัดงบประมาณไม่น้อย

อัตราการรีเฟรช

อัตราการรีเฟรช (Refresh Rate) เป็นอัตราการเคลื่อนไหวของภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอ ยิ่งจอคอมพิวเตอร์มีค่า Refresh Rate มาก การแสดงภาพจะดูลื่นไหลและต่อเนื่องกว่า โดยหน้าจอคอมในปัจจุบันมีค่า Refresh Rate ให้เลือกตั้งแต่ 60Hz 120Hz 144Hz หรือ 240Hz ส่วนจะเลือกอัตราการรีเฟรชมากหรือน้อยขึ้นอยู่กับการใช้งาน

ฟีเจอร์เสริม

ฟีเจอร์ด้านการถนอมสายตา ถือเป็นสิ่งที่ไม่ควรมองข้ามเวลาพิจารณาคุณสมบัติจอคอมพิวเตอร์ เพราะการนั่งมองหน้าจอเป็นเวลานานติดต่อกันหลายชั่วโมง ส่งผลให้มีอาการปวดตา แสบตา และตามัวได้ ดังนั้นควรเลือกจอคอมที่มีฟีเจอร์ปรับระดับแสงสีฟ้า รวมถึงมีฟีเจอร์ลดการสั่นไหวของหน้าจอ เพื่อลดอาการล้าของดวงตาเวลาใช้งานจอคอม

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่นไหนดี เหมาะสำหรับคนทำงาน

หากคุณกำลังมองหาจอคอมพิวเตอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดี ? ที่สอดคล้องกับการทำงานของตัวเอง ขอแนะนำจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ที่มีสเปกการใช้งานได้รอบด้าน ทั้งงานเอกสารทั่วไป งานกราฟิก งานตัดต่อ หรือไว้เล่นเกมและรับชมความบันเทิงผ่านแอปพลิเคชันสตรีมมิ่ง ส่วนจะมีจอคอม LG รุ่นไหนน่าซื้อมาใช้งานบ้าง มาดูลิสต์กัน

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraWide รุ่น 34WK650-W

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ความละเอียด Full HD รองรับการใช้งานในทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraWide รุ่น 34WK650-W ขนาด 34 นิ้ว เป็นจอแสดงผล IPS แบบกว้างพิเศษ 21:9 สัมผัสประสบการณ์การทำงานหลายอย่างพร้อมกันที่ง่ายขึ้น สามารถสลับไปมาระหว่างแอปพลิเคชันต่างๆ อย่างรวดเร็วและเพลิดเพลินกับมุมมองที่ไร้ขอบเขต ขณะที่จอแสดงผลความละเอียด Full HD และรองรับ VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 ทำให้ได้คุณภาพของภาพที่สดใสเป็นธรรมชาติ ทั้งมีลำโพงสเตอริโอ 7W ที่มาพร้อม MaxxAudio® ช่วยเติมเต็มประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมและรับชมภาพยนตร์ได้มากขึ้นกว่าเดิม ที่สำคัญมี AMD FreeSync™ เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยลดอาการสะดุดและกระตุกของหน้าจอ ทำให้เล่นเกมได้ลื่นไหล สามารถโต้ตอบคู่ต่อสู่ในเกมได้อย่างฉับไว

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 24GQ50F-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ตอบโจทย์ทั้งเล่นเกมและทำงานในเครื่องเดียว

ถัดมาจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 24GQ50F-B ขนาด 24 นิ้ว ที่รองรับการใช้งานทั่วไปในทุกรูปแบบได้อย่างลงตัวโดยเฉพาะการเล่นเกม ด้วยความละเอียด Full HD อัตราการรีเฟรชหน้าจอที่ให้มาสูงสุดถึง 165Hz และเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync™ มอบประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ลื่นไหล ทำให้สามารถตอบสนองต่อฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้อย่างรวดเร็วและเล็งไปที่เป้าหมายได้อย่างง่ายดาย แน่นอนว่าสเปกเครื่องระดับนี้ ย่อมสามารถใช้งานจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่นนี้ทำงานเอกสารหรืองานที่ต้องการความละเอียดภาพสูงได้ ดังนั้นถ้ามองหาจอคอมไว้ทำงานและเล่นเกมในตัวอย่าลืมเก็บรุ่นนี้ไว้พิจารณา

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27MP400-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ขนาด 27 นิ้ว แสดงผลสิ่งต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างสวยงาม

สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหาจอคอมขนาด 27 นิ้ว ขอแนะนําจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27MP400-B เป็นจอแสดงผล LG IPS Full HD ที่ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของจอแสดงผล มอบประสบการณ์ด้านภาพที่ชวนดื่มด่ำกับความสมจริง และผู้ใช้สามารถดูหน้าจอในมุมกว้างได้ ทั้งมาพร้อมกับ Radeon FreeSync คุณจะได้สัมผัสการเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่น ไร้รอยต่อ ภายในเกมความละเอียดสูงที่เคลื่อนไหวอย่างรวดเร็ว Radeon FreeSync แก้ปัญหาภาพขาดหรือภาพกระตุกได้อย่างแท้จริง

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraFine รุ่น 24MD4KL-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ความละเอียด Full HD รองรับการใช้งานในทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

ปิดท้ายด้วยจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraFine รุ่น 24MD4KL-B ทางเลือกใหม่สำหรับผู้ใช้ Mac และ MacBook เพราะ LG ออกแบบจอคอมรุ่นนี้ให้รองรับการใช้งานร่วมกับ Mac โดยฉพาะ ให้พิกเซลต่อนิ้ว (PPI) เทียบเท่าจอ MacBook Pro Retina รุ่นล่าสุด สัมผัสได้ถึงความละเอียดคมชัดระดับ 4K ทำให้แสดงข้อความได้อย่างเฉียบคมและภาพสวยสมจริง ด้วยช่วงสีที่กว้างกว่าและความหลากหลายของสีที่มากกว่า หากกำลังมองหาจอคอมไว้เชื่อมต่อเครื่อง MacBook Pro หรือ MacBook Air เพื่อทำงานต่าง ๆ ต้องบอกว่า LG UltraFine รุ่น 24MD4KL-B คือตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจมากทีเดียว แน่นอนว่าการมีจอคอมพิวเตอร์สเปกแรง ความละเอียดสูง ช่วยให้คุณทำงานต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างลื่นไหล โดยเฉพาะงานด้านกราฟิกหรือตัดต่อวิดีโอ และเพื่อความคุ้มค่าการเลือกซื้อจอคอมทำงานที่สามารถรับชมความบันเทิงและเล่นเกมได้ย่อมดีกว่า และจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ถือเป็นอุปกรณ์ไอทีที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้รอบด้าน หากสนใจสินค้าแบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

