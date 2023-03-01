About Cookies on This Site

เด็กผู้ชายกำลังเล่นเกมในห้อง

จอคอม 32 นิ้ว รุ่นไหนดี? ใช้ทำงานได้ เล่นเกมดี สำหรับคนใช้ Desktop

01/03/2023

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์แบบ IPS ขนาด 32 นิ้ว แบรนด์ LG สีสันคมชัดสวยงาม

สัมผัสภาพสมจริงทุกรายละเอียด ด้วยจอคอมพิวเตอร์ 32 นิ้ว

แม้ปัจจุบันสมาร์ททีวีเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าพื้นฐานในบ้านที่มีไว้เพื่อรับชมข่าวสารและความบันเทิงจากแพลตฟอร์มต่าง ๆ ขณะที่สมาร์ทโฟน แท็บเล็ต หรือแล็ปท็อปสเปคดีกลายเป็นอีกทางเลือกสำหรับผู้ที่อยากชมภาพยนตร์หรือเล่นเกมออนไลน์ แต่ด้วยข้อจำกัดเรื่องขนาดหน้าจอของสมาร์ทโฟนหรือแล็ปท็อป ที่เล็กเกินไป ส่วน Smart TV ก็มีหน้าจอใหญ่เกินไป ทำให้สายเกมเกอร์หลายคนนิยมใช้งานจอคอมพิวเตอร์ 4K ขนาด 32 นิ้วมากกว่า นอกจากเป็นขนาดหน้าจอที่เหมาะสมในการดึงประสิทธิภาพของภาพออกมาสู่สายตาได้เป็นอย่างดี ความละเอียดระดับ 4K ยังส่งผลให้การแสดงภาพต่าง ๆ ในเวลาเล่นเกมมีความต่อเนื่อง ลื่นไหล และไม่มีสะดุด ฉะนั้นใครที่กำลังสนใจจอคอมพิวเตอร์ขนาด 32 นิ้ว แบรนด์ LG แต่ไม่รู้เลือกรุ่นไหนดี ตามมาดูคำตอบกัน

วิธีเลือกซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์ให้ตรงการใช้งาน ต้องดูอะไรบ้าง

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่เชื่อมต่อกับคอมพิวเตอร์เป็นจอแสดงภาพเคลื่อนไหว ภาพนิ่ง ข้อความ และเสียง โดยสัญญาณภาพและการใช้งานของจอคอมพิวเตอร์ เพื่อการเรียน ทำงานด้านกราฟิก เล่นเกม หรือรับชมความบันเทิง มีความแตกต่างกันไปตามสเปคของจอภาพที่ใช้งาน ทั้งเรื่องของความคมชัด จำนวนเม็ดสี เทคโนโลยีถนอมสายตา และอื่น ๆ ดังนั้นการเลือกซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์จำต้องใส่ใจและพิถีพิถัน เพื่อให้ได้จอคอมที่ให้ผลการแสดงภาพที่ดีตรงกับการใช้งาน ส่วนวิธีเลือกซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์มีอะไรบ้างนั้น มาดูกัน

ชนิดของจอภาพ

เพื่อให้ได้จอคอมพิวเตอร์มีประสิทธิภาพตรงความต้องการมาใช้งานที่บ้าน ควรพิจารณาชนิดของจอภาพเป็นอันดับต้น ๆ ว่าเป็นแบบไหน ตรงกับไลฟ์สไตล์ของตนหรือไม่ โดยทุกวันนี้เทคโนโลยีพาเนลของหน้าจอเป็นแบบ LCD ทำให้ชนิดจอภาพที่พบเห็นในท้องตลาดมี 2 แบบ ได้แก่

● จอคอมพิวเตอร์แบบ IPS (In-pane Switching) เป็นเทคโนโลยีใหม่ที่ทำให้จอภาพมีสีสันสดใส องศาการมองภาพกว้าง มีค่าสีที่แม่นยำ ส่วนมากแล้วจะเป็นจอภาพระดับสูง ที่ใช้งานสำหรับงานด้านกราฟิกและความบันเทิงอื่น ๆ เนื่องจากมีค่าความสว่าง และสีที่เที่ยงตรงมากกว่าแบบ TN
● จอคอมพิวเตอร์แบบ TN (Twisted Nematic) คือเทคโนโลยีของหน้าจอแบบเก่าที่ให้มุมมองภาพแคบ แต่บางรุ่นให้ภาพที่มีความคมชัดไม่ต่างจากจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีใหม่อย่าง IPS ถึงอย่างนั้นจอคอมพิวเตอร์ชนิดนี้ เหมาะแก่การใช้งานทั่วไป ดูหนัง หรือเล่นเกมมากกว่าการทำงานด้านกราฟิก

ความละเอียดของจอคอมพิวเตอร์

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอเป็นอีกเรื่องที่สายเกมเมอร์ไม่ควรละเลย เพราะความละเอียดของหน้าจอมีผลกับสีสันของภาพที่จะแสดงบนหน้าจอ หากต้องการเพิ่มอรรถรสเวลาเล่นเกม แนะนำให้เลือกหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่มีความละเอียดสูงถึง 2K หรือ 4K นอกจากได้ภาพที่สดใส รายละเอียดยังคมชัด ไม่ว่าจะมองมุมไหนก็ตาม

ค่ารีเฟรชเรท

เพื่อให้ได้จอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่แสดงผลได้ลื่นไหลไม่มีกระตุก แนะนำให้เลือกซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์ ขนาด 32 นิ้ว ที่มีค่ารีเฟรชเรทอยู่ที่ 144Hz เหมาะสำหรับการเล่นเกมเป็นอย่างยิ่ง และถ้ามาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync Premium ช่วยแก้ปัญหาภาพขาดหรือกระตุกได้ดี ทำการเล่นเกมของคุณเป็นไปอย่างลื่นไหล ไม่มีปัญหาภาพขาด

อุปกรณ์เสริม

เมื่อเลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์ได้แล้ว อันดับถัดไปให้พิจารณาเรื่องอุปกรณ์เสริมควบคู่กัน โดยการสอบถามพนักงานขายว่า มีขาตั้งจอคอมพิวเตอร์หรือไม่ สามารถปรับระดับหรือองศามุมมองได้มากน้อยเพียงใด จอคอมพิวเตอร์รองรับการติดตั้งกับขาแขวนติดผนังไหม และช่องเสียบเพื่อเชื่อมต่อการใช้งานอื่น ๆ มีกี่ช่องเป็นแบบไหนบ้าง เผื่อคุณต้องการนำจอคอมพิวเตอร์ไปใช้งานแบบอื่น

การรับประกันสินค้า

การพิจารณาเรื่องการรับประกันสินค้าและการเซอร์วิสหลังการขายเป็นอีกเรื่องที่ไม่ควรละเลย เพื่อการันตีว่าหากจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่คุณซื้อมาใช้งานมีปัญหา สามารถส่งซ่อมได้มีศูนย์บริการใกล้บ้าน ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมสอบถามเรื่องระยะเวลารอคอย จะได้ประเมินคร่าว ๆ ว่าหากต้องส่งซ่อมจริงใช้เวลากี่วัน เพื่อที่คุณได้วางแผนการทำงานได้ถูกต้อง

แนะนำจอคอมพิวเตอร์ 32 นิ้ว ให้ภาพคมชัด สีสันสมจริง จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 32GN650-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 32GN650-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ขนาด 32 นิ้ว แสดงผลสิ่งต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างลื่นไหล ด้วยอัตราการรีเฟรชหน้าจอ 165Hz

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 32GN650-B มีดีไซน์การออกแบบตัวเครื่องค่อนข้างเรียบง่าย สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนขาตั้งเพื่อปรับความสูง ทั้งยังสามารถหมุนจอภาพเพื่อช่วยให้คุณเล่นเกมได้อย่างสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น ส่วนขนาดหน้าจอให้มาถึง 32 นิ้ว และความละเอียดในการแสดงผลที่ให้มาสูงถึงระดับ 2560 x 1440 พิกเซล และมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี FreeSync ™ Premium ที่ทำให้เหล่าเกมเมอร์ได้สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลในเกมความละเอียดสูงและรวดเร็ว ที่สำคัญจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่นนี้มีอัตราการรีเฟรชหน้าจอมากถึง 165Hz

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraFine รุ่น 32UN880-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraFine รุ่น 32UN880-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraFine ให้สีสันคมชัดสวยงาม ปรับแต่งระดับหน้าจอได้ตามต้องการ

เชื่อว่าสายเกมมิ่งหลาย ๆ คนน่าจะถูกใจจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraFine รุ่น 32UN880-B ขนาด 32 นิ้ว มีจุดเด่นที่ขาตั้ง Ergo ซึ่งมีความยืดหยุ่นสูง สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนตำแหน่งหน้าจอได้ตามต้องการใช้งาน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการยืด หด หมุน ปรับหมุนแนวตั้ง ปรับความสูง หรือก้ม-เงย และด้วยจอ แสดงผล UHD IPS ของ LG ที่ความละเอียด 31.5 และ 3840x2160 พิกเซล ให้สีสันที่คมชัดสวยงาม นอกจากนี้ในส่วนของการเชื่อมต่อเข้ากันกับอุปกรณ์หลักอย่างเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์ ก็ยังทำได้ง่ายดายและรวดเร็วผ่านพอร์ตการเชื่อมต่อ USB-C และ HDMI

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 32GP850-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 32GP850-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear เล่นเกมได้ลื่นไหล ด้วยอัตราการรีเฟรชหน้าจอ 165Hz

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 32GP850-B เป็นอีกหนึ่งรุ่นที่น่าสนใจ ด้วยมีคุณสมบัติที่เน้นการเล่นเกมอย่างลื่นไหล ไม่ว่าจะเป็นระยะเวลาตอบสนอง GTG 1ms เทคโนโลยี Nano IPS รองรับสีที่ถูกต้องสูงสุดเพื่อการสร้างฉากที่มีสีสดใส ในขณะที่ HDR10 ให้คอนทราสต์แบบไดนามิกบนหน้าจอ QHD ขนาดใหญ่ ดื่มด่ำไปกับความเร็วขั้นสุดยอด 165Hz แน่นอนว่าคุณจะได้รับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมเต็มรูปแบบเมื่อใช้งานจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่นนี้
การมีจอคอมพิวเตอร์สเปคแรง ความละเอียดสูง นอกจากให้ภาพสวยคมชัดยังช่วยให้การเล่นเกมของคุณเป็นไปอย่างราบรื่น และจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ถือเป็นอุปกรณ์ไอทีที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของสายเกมเมอร์มาก ด้วยให้ภาพคมชัด เล่นเกมไม่กระตุก สามารถตอบโต้คู่ต่อสู้ได้เร็วยิ่งขึ้น อีกทั้ง LG ยังมีการรับประกันหลังการขายที่ดี ดูแลตลอดการใช้งาน หากสนใจสินค้าแบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

