หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์แอลจี

ราคาหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ แนะนำรุ่นน่าซื้อ ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

02/01/2023

เลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์ให้สอดคล้องกับการใช้งาน

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดี ใช้งานได้ครบทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

หากเอ่ยถึงคอมพิวเตอร์ PC แบบตั้งโต๊ะ หลายคนคงนึกถึงหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์หรือหน้าจอมอนิเตอร์ อุปกรณ์ชิ้นสำคัญที่ทำหน้าที่ประมวลผลสิ่งต่าง ๆ ภายในตัวเครื่องออกมาเป็นข้อความหรือภาพผ่านหน้าจอสี่เหลี่ยม โดยทุกวันนี้รูปแบบจอคอมพิวเตอร์ถูกพัฒนาให้มีความเพียวบางมากขึ้น เพื่อให้สามารถเคลื่อนย้ายหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ไปติดตั้งยังจุดหรือโต๊ะทำงานที่ต้องการได้ง่ายขึ้น ส่วนเรื่องความละเอียดในการแสดงผลของหน้าจอมีให้เลือกตั้งแต่ความละเอียด HD Full HD 2K ไปจนถึงสูงสุดที่ประมาณ 4K และยิ่งหน้าจอคอมมีความละเอียดสูงราคาก็สูงขึ้นตามไปด้วย มาถึงตรงนี้ใครที่กำลังมองหาจอคอมพิวเตอร์คุณภาพดี แต่ไม่รู้จะซื้อแบบไหน วันนี้ LG มีวิธีเลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์ พร้อมแนะนำรุ่นที่น่าซื้อมาใช้งาน ถ้าพร้อมแล้วไปดูกันเลย

วิธีเลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์ ให้เหมาะกับการใช้งาน

ขนาดหน้าจอ

การเลือกขนาดหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์มีความแตกต่างกับขนาดจอทีวีเล็กน้อย เนื่องจากกจอคอมพิวเตอร์จะพิจารณาจากความละเอียดหน้าจอและลักษณะการใช้เป็นหลัก ประกอบกับเวลาใช้งานต้องนั่งอยู่ใกล้ ๆ หน้าจอคอมมากกว่าเวลาดูทีวี ดังนั้นขนาดหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่เลือกใช้ต้องไม่มีหน้าจอใหญ่เกินไป เพราะมีผลโดยตรงต่อพื้นที่การใช้แสดงผลสิ่งต่าง ๆ เช่น เรียนออนไลน์ เล่นเกม พิมพ์งาน ทำภาพกราฟิก หรือดูซีรีส์ ด้วยเหตุนี้การเลือกขนาดหน้าจอให้เหมาะกับไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้งานช่วยให้คุณทำงานหรือรับชมคอนเทนต์ได้อย่างลื่นไหล

ความละเอียดจอ

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์แต่ละรุ่นมีความละเอียดแตกต่างกัน หากคุณต้องการจอคอมไว้เล่นเกมหรือรับชมคอนเทนต์ ควรเลือกหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่มีความละเอียดระดับ Full HD 2K หรือสูงกว่าก็ได้ แต่ถ้าต้องการใช้งานทั่ว ๆ ไปไม่เกี่ยวข้องกับงานกราฟิก อาจเลือกหน้าจอที่มีความละเอียดระดับ HD หรือ Full HD แทน เพื่อประหยัดงบประมาณที่ต้องใช้

อัตรารีเฟรชเรท

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่า การแสดงผลหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ใน 1 วินาทีเกิดจากการแสดงผลภาพนิ่งหลาย ๆ เฟรมอย่างรวดเร็ว ฉะนั้นถ้าอยากให้จอคอมพิวเตอร์ของคุณแสดงผลต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างลื่นไหล แนะนำให้เลือกหน้าจอคอมที่มีค่ารีเฟรชเรทสูง ๆ เพราะยิ่งมีค่ารีเฟรชเรทสูงเท่าไหร่ก็จะยิ่งแสดงผลเป็นภาพเคลื่อนไหวได้ไหลลื่นมากเท่านั้น

มีโหมดถนอมสายตา

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ เป็นอุปกรณ์ไอทีอีกประเภทที่ปล่อยแสงสีฟ้าซึ่งเป็นอันตรายต่อดวงตาออกมาจากหน้าจอ ไม่แปลกที่เวลาใช้งานคอมพิวเตอร์เป็นเวลานานจะมีอาการตาล้าหรือตาแห้ง และในระยะยาวอาจส่งผลให้คุณสูญเสียการมองเห็น ด้วยเหตุนี้การเลือกซื้อหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่มีโหมดถนอมสายตาก็ช่วยปกป้องดวงตาของคุณได้

อุปกรณ์เสริมของจอคอมพิวเตอร์

อุปกรณ์เสริมที่ใช้คู่กับจอคอมพิวเตอร์ เป็นอีกหนึ่งสิ่งที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาเวลาเลือกซื้อ เพราะอุปกรณ์เสริมที่ติดมากับหน้าจอคอมช่วยให้คุณใช้งานจอคอมพิวเตอร์ได้สะดวกมากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นขาตั้งหน้าจอที่สามารถปรับระดับหรือมุมมองในองศาที่ต้องการได้ ช่องเสียบเพื่อเชื่อมต่อการใช้งานอื่น ๆ มีเพียงพอต่อการใช้งานหรือไม่

แนะนำจอคอมพิวเตอร์สเปคแรง เหมาะใช้เล่นเกม ตัดต่อ และงานทั่วไป

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG Ultragear รุ่น 24GN600-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG Ultragear รุ่น 24GN600-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG มีความละเอียดระดับ Full HD รองรับการใช้งานในทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ได้แบบลงตัว

เริ่มต้นจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG Ultragear รุ่น 24GN600-Bขนาด 24 นิ้ว ที่มาพร้อมคุณสมบัติในการแสดงผลคอนเทนต์ในระดับ Full HD ช่วยให้คุณสามารถใช้งานทั้งในด้านของการเล่นเกมและการรับชมสิ่งต่าง ๆ ได้แบบมีคุณภาพ ทั้งอัตราการรีเฟรชหน้าจอให้มาสูงสุดถึง 144hz ดังนั้นหากคุณกำลังมองหาหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ไว้ทำงานดูหนังหรือเล่นเกม ต้องบอกว่าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG Ultragear รุ่นนี้เป็นอีกรุ่นที่น่าสนใจ

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG Ultrawide รุ่น 29WK600-W

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG Ultrawide รุ่น 29WK600-W

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG มาพร้อมหน้าจอ 29 นิ้ว ให้ความละเอียดภาพสูง

มาต่อกันที่จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG Ultrawide รุ่น 29WK600-Wมาพร้อมขนาดหน้าจอ 29 นิ้ว และความละเอียดในการแสดงผล Full HD ช่วยให้การรับชมสิ่งต่าง ๆ ทำได้อย่างเต็มตาและมีความคมชัดสวยงาม ทั้งยังใช้จอภาพแบบ IPS ที่แสดงค่าสีอย่างแม่นยำ ทำให้จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่นนี้เหมาะใช้ทำงานกราฟิกหรือเล่นเกมที่ต้องพึ่งจอความละเอียดและคุณภาพสูง

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 34GL750-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 34GL750-B

เล่นเกมได้ลื่นไหลและโต้ตอบอย่างฉับไว กับจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 34GL750-Bขนาด 34 นิ้ว ให้ภาพคมชัดสีสวยสด ทั้งจอคอมพิวเตอร์แบรนด์ LG รุ่นนี้ มาพร้อมอัตรารีเฟรชเรท 144hz ที่เหมาะกับการเล่นเกมและการแต่งภาพได้ด้วย นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี Nvidia G-Sync ช่วยให้ภาพเกมออกมาลื่นไหลตลอดเวลา ทำให้เกมเมอร์สามารถเคลื่อนไหวและโต้ตอบคู่ต่อสู้ได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 48GQ900

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 48GQ900

เตรียมพร้อมเล่นเกม กับจอคอมพิวเตอร์เกมมิ่ง OLED ของแบรนด์ LG

ปิดท้ายด้วยจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 48GQ900 ที่เป็นจอเกมมิ่ง OLED ตัวแรกของไทยซึ่งจะเข้ามาเปลี่ยนมุมมองการเล่นเกมของคุณไปตลอดกาล ด้วยหน้าจอ OLED ขนาดใหญ่ถึง 48 นิ้ว มีอัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์สูง 1,500,000:1 มอบภาพและสีสันสดสวยดังที่ผู้สร้างเกมเนรมิตมา ส่วนความละเอียดภาพมากถึงระดับ UHD 4K มีอัตรารีเฟรชเรท 120Hz ช่วยให้เล่นเกมบนจอคอมพิวเตอร์ได้อย่างลื่นไหล อีกทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี FreeSync ™ Premium และจอภาพที่รองรับ G-SYNC® ให้การเคลื่อนไหวลื่นไหลไม่กระตุก รับรองว่าเหล่าเกมเมอร์จะไม่พลาดวินาทีสำคัญในเกมแน่นอน

หลังจากได้รู้วิธีเลือกซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์ให้ตรงกับการใช้งานของตน พร้อมไกด์ไลน์หน้าจอคอม LG ที่น่าซื้อกันไปแล้ว เชื่อว่าคนที่กำลังมองหาจอคอมพิวเตอร์ตัวใหม่ไว้ใช้งานจะได้ไอเดียประกอบการตัดสินใจไปน้อย สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจจอคอมพิวเตอร์ของ LG หรือสินค้าไอทีประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม ได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

