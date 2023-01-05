About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
คู่รักกำลังหนังดูหนังผ่านทีวี LG

หนังฝรั่งสนุกๆ แนะนำเรื่องน่าดู มีครบทุกแนว คอหนังห้ามพลาด

05/01/2023

แนะนำหนังฝรั่งสนุกครบรส

แจกลิสต์หนังฝรั่งครบทุกแนว เติมเต็มความสุขช่วงวันหยุด

หากพูดถึงกิจกรรมคลายเครียดหรือการพักผ่อนหย่อนใจ เชื่อว่าการดูหนัง - ซีรีส์ คงเป็นกิจกรรมสุดโปรดของหลายครอบครัว และทุกวันนี้มีช่องทางสตรีมมิ่งต่าง ๆ ที่อัดแน่นหนังคุณภาพดีไว้หลายรสชาติ ทั้งการดูหนัง Netflix VIU HBO Disney Plus และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย แน่นอนว่าลิสต์หนังที่ได้รับความนิยมจากคนทั่วโลกคงเป็นอะไรไปไม่ได้นอกจากหนังฝรั่ง ที่มีให้เลือกชมหลากหลายแนว ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหนังรัก หนังแอคชั่นมัน ๆ หนังตลก หรือแม้แต่หนังสยองขวัญ บทความนี้ LG ชวนคอหนังดูหนังฝรั่งสนุกๆ แจกลิสต์เรื่องน่าดูทั้งหนังเก่าและใหม่ พร้อมแล้วอย่ารอช้ารีบไปตักตวงความสุขพร้อมกันได้เลย

เปิดเหตุผล ทำไมการแต่งห้องดูหนังในบ้านถึงได้รับความนิยม?

แม้หลายคนหลงใหลโลกภาพยนตร์มากเป็นพิเศษ แต่ด้วยการทำงานที่เหนื่อยล้าและการเดินทางที่แสนลำบาก อาจทำให้รู้สึกถอดใจที่จะเดินทางไปดูหนังในโรงภาพยนตร์ แต่ถึงอย่างไรก็ไม่อาจปฏิเสธได้ว่าบรรยากาศภายในโรงหนังช่วยให้การดูหนังสนุกมากขึ้น ทั้งจอภาพขนาดใหญ่ เสียงที่คมชัด แอร์เย็นฉ่ำ และบรรยากาศสลัว ๆ ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มทุกอรรถรส ดังนั้นใครไม่อยากเสียเวลาไปโรงภาพยนตร์ แต่ก็อยากดูหนังแบบฟิน ๆ การแต่งห้องดูหนัง ในบ้านจึงกลายเป็นทางเลือกที่ได้รับความนิยม สำหรับเหตุผลที่ทำให้การดูหนังในห้องได้รับความสนใจ มีดังนี้

มีความสะดวกสบาย ปัจจุบันการดูหนังที่บ้านมีตัวเลือกหลากหลาย ทั้งยังมีช่องทางสตรีมมิ่งหนังดังให้เลือกครบทุกแนว ดังนั้นการดูหนังที่บ้านคุณสามารถเลือกลิสต์หนังเรื่องโปรดได้ตามใจชอบ ที่สำคัญยังสามารถกดเล่นหรือหยุดหนังเพื่อแวะเข้าห้องน้ำได้โดยไม่ต้องกังวลว่าจะพลาดฉากสำคัญ นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถนำอาหาร เครื่องดื่ม และขนมต่าง ๆ มากินเพลิน ๆ ระหว่างการดูหนังได้อีกด้วย

ประหยัดเงินและเวลาเดินทาง คุณไม่ต้องเสียเวลาฝ่ารถติดเพื่อไปดูหนัง ที่สำคัญการเดินทางแต่ละครั้งยังมีค่าใช้จ่ายมากมาย ทั้งค่ารถ ค่าตั๋ว ค่าขนมขบเคี้ยว เพราะฉะนั้นการดูหนังที่บ้านจึงช่วยเซฟค่าใช้จ่ายและเวลาให้กับคุณได้มาก

กระชับความสัมพันธ์กับคนในบ้าน การดูหนังให้สนุกต้องดูพร้อมกันหลาย ๆ คน ดังนั้นการดูหนังที่บ้านจึงช่วยให้คุณและคนในครอบครัวรักใคร่กลมเกลียว มีกิจกรรมได้ทำร่วมกัน และยังได้พูดคุยแลกเปลี่ยนความคิดเห็นหลังดูหนังจบ รับรองว่าช่วยให้ทุกคนได้ใช้เวลาร่วมกันอย่างคุ้มค่าแน่นอน

แนะนำหนังฝรั่งสนุกครบรส ดูเพลินทั้งบ้านไม่มีเบื่อ

Fantastic Beasts : The Secrets of Dumbledore

ตัวละครเรื่อง Fantastic Beasts : The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fantastic Beasts : The Secrets of Dumbledore / ภาพจาก : www.hbo.com

ใครชื่นชอบภาพยนตร์ฟอร์มยักษ์อย่างแฮร์รี่ พอตเตอร์ ต้องไม่พลาดการขยายจักรวาลของโลกเวทมนตร์อย่างเรื่อง Fantastic Beasts ที่ในภาคนี้เป็นการสานต่อเรื่องราวจาก 2 ภาคแรก ที่พูดถึงความปั่นป่วนของโลกเวทมนตร์ยุคโบราณ และสงครามแห่งพ่อมดแม่มด ใครที่ชื่นชอบภาพยนตร์แอคชั่นแฟนตาซีแบบมัน ๆ ภาพสวย เอฟเฟ็กต์ตระการตาต้องห้ามพลาด Fantastic Beasts : The Secrets of Dumbledore

ช่องทางการรับชม : HBO

Spider-Man: No Way Home

ตัวละครเรื่อง Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home เป็นเรื่องราวต่อเนื่องจากภาคก่อน เมื่อ ปีเตอร์ พาร์คเกอร์ และคนรอบตัวตกที่นั่งลำบาก เมื่อคนทั่วโลกรู้ความจริงว่าตัวตนที่แท้จริงของสไปเดอร์แมนคือใคร ทำให้เขาต้องไปหาด็อกเตอร์ เสตรนจ์ เพื่อช่วยแก้ไขสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้น โดยหวังให้หมอแปลกลบความทรงจำของคนทั้งโลกออกไป แต่ทว่าระหว่างร่ายคาถาเกิดเหตุการณ์บางอย่างจนทำให้คาถาผิดเพี้ยนไป ส่งผลทำให้ก่อเกิดมัลติเวิร์ส หรือพหุจักรวาลโลกคู่ขนานต่าง ๆ และทำให้เขาต้องเผชิญหน้ากับสถานการณ์เลวร้าย พร้อมด้วยวายร้ายเก่า ๆ ที่เคยต่อกรกันในอีกจักรวาล

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

Home Alone โดดเดี่ยวผู้น่ารัก

ตัวละครเรื่อง Home Alone โดดเดี่ยวผู้น่ารัก

Home Alone โดดเดี่ยวผู้น่ารัก / ภาพจาก :www.hotstar.com

Home Alone โดดเดี่ยวผู้น่ารัก เชื่อว่าเป็นหนังที่เข้าไปนั่งในใจของหลายคน เป็นหนังฝรั่งตลก ๆ เบาสมองดูได้ทุกคน เหมาะทั้งสำหรับเด็กและผู้ใหญ่ โดยเรื่องนี้เป็นเรื่องราวของเด็กคนหนึ่งที่มาพร้อมความกวนแบบขั้นสุด แต่ยังมีมุมน่ารัก ๆ ให้เห็นอยู่บ้าง แน่นอนว่าจุดพีคของเรื่องนี้คือการที่เด็กน้อยต้องรับมือกับสองโจรสุดฮา ด้วยการวางแผนต่าง ๆ นานา ที่ใครดูเป็นต้องอมยิ้มและหัวเราะให้กับไอเดียสุดล้ำในการแกล้งโจรแสบแน่นอน

ช่องทางการรับชม : Disney+

John Wick

นักแสดงในเรื่อง John Wick

John Wick / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

เส้นทางความบ้าระห่ำไม่แคร์ใครได้เดินทางมาถึงภาคที่ 4 แล้ว สำหรับเรื่อง John Wick เรื่องราวการล้างแค้นของจอห์นที่ต้องหวนคืนวงการอีกครั้ง เพื่อทำตามเป้าหมายต่าง ๆ ให้สำเร็จ เป็นหนังแอคชั่นมัน ๆ ดีกรีความดุดันไม่เกรงใจใครเต็มสิบ จัดเต็มทั้งฉากการต่อสู้ ความใช้ลูกล่อลูกชนทั้งฝ่ายจอห์นและคู่ปรับที่เข้มข้นถึงใจ อีกทั้งยังเป็นหนังแนวชีวิตที่แฝงไปด้วยข้อคิดดี ๆ ด้วยเหตุผลนี้จึงทำให้จักรวาลจอห์นวิกเดินทางมาอย่างยาวนาน

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

12 Strong

ตัวละครในเรื่อง 12 Strong

12 Strong / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

12 Strong หนังแอคชั่นสงครามที่มีเค้าโครงมาจากเรื่องจริง เป็นเรื่องราวของการทำสงครามอัฟกานิสถานที่เชื่อมโยงกับเหตุก่อวินาศกรรม 911 ที่เครื่องบินพลีชีพพุ่งชนตึกเวิลด์เทรด เซ็นเตอร์ ในสหรัฐอเมริกา เมื่อช่วงปี ค.ศ. 2001 โดยเรื่องราวหลังจากนี้คือการที่สหรัฐฯ ส่งทหารหน่วยพิเศษจำนวน 12 นาย เข้าไปยังพื้นที่ทะเลทรายของอัฟกานิสถาน เพื่อหาพันธมิตรสำหรับการวางแผนสู้รบอีกครั้ง เรื่องราวดุเดือด เข้มข้นถึงใจ ใครเป็นคอหนังสงครามต้องไม่พลาด

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

The Conjuring คนเรียกผี

ตัวละครในเรื่อง The Conjuring คนเรียกผี

The Conjuring คนเรียกผี / ภาพจาก : www.thairath.co.th

The Conjuring หนังสยองขวัญในตำนานที่สร้างมาจากเรื่องจริงของ ‘เอ็ด’ และ ‘ลอร์เรน’ คู่สามีภรรยานักปราบผีที่เดินทางช่วยเหลือผู้คนจากสิ่งลี้ลับเหนือธรรมชาติ โดยเรื่องนี้ไม่ได้เน้นที่ความน่ากลัวหรือความสยดสยองของผี แต่จะเน้นบรรยากาศที่แสนกดดัน อึดอัด จนสร้างปรากฏการณ์ความหลอนให้ผู้คนมากที่สุดเรื่องหนึ่ง และที่สำคัญยังมีเฟรนไชส์หนังผีในจักรวาล Conjuring ให้ได้ติดตามอีกมากมาย คอหนังสยองขวัญถูกใจสิ่งนี้แน่นอน

ช่องทางการรับชม : HBO GO

Don't Look Up

ตัวละครในเรื่อง Don't Look Up

Don't Look Up / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

Don't Look Up พูดถึงเรื่องราวของนักวิทยาศาสตร์ที่ค้นพบดาวหางขนาดมหึมา ที่กำลังจะพุ่งเข้าชนโลกในเร็ววัน และอาจเป็นสาเหตุจุดจบของมนุษยชาติหากยังไม่มีการแก้ไขใด ๆ แต่ทว่าเหล่าผู้นำกลับไม่สนใจและพยายามให้ทุกคนไม่เชื่อในเรื่องนี้ หนังเรื่องนี้เต็มไปด้วยการจิกกัดและเสียดสีทางการเมือง แฝงไปด้วยความตลกร้ายสไตล์อเมริกัน ใครชื่นชอบหนังแนวไซไฟที่ไม่อัดแน่นความเป็นวิทยาศาสตร์มากเกินไป เรื่องนี้ถือเป็นเรื่องที่น่าสนใจ แถมยังเต็มไปด้วยนักแสดงระดับแถวหน้า รับรองว่าสนุกคุ้มค่ากับการรับชมแน่นอน

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

Now you see me 2

ตัวละครในเรื่อง Now you see me 2

Now you see me 2 / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

ใครชื่นชอบหนังปล้นเป็นทุนเดิมบอกเลยว่าไม่ควรพลาดจริง ๆ สำหรับเรื่อง Now you see me ภาค 2 ที่เป็นการสานต่อจากภาคแรกที่ทำคะแนนเอาไว้ดีเต็มสิบ โดยภาคนี้พูดถึงเรื่องราวของแก๊งปล้นที่กลับมาทวงบัลลังก์ความเก่งกาจอีกครั้ง วิธีการปล้นมีความยืดหยุ่น เดาได้ยาก แถมยังมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงและเปิดเผยความลับเรื่องต่าง ๆ อยู่ตลอดเวลา โดยความโดดเด่นของเรื่องนี้คือการใช้มายากลเพื่อดึงดูดความสนใจและช่วยให้คนดูลุ้นตามอยู่เสมอ ใครชอบหนังปล้นที่ให้ความรู้สึกตื่นเต้นและมีฉากตลก ๆ ออกมาให้หัวเราะคลายเครียดบ้าง เรื่องนี้ถือว่าน่าสนใจมากเลยทีเดียว

ช่องทางการรับชม : TrueID

แจกลิสต์ไอเทมสำหรับการดูหนัง สร้างบรรยากาศสุดฟิน

การดูหนังให้เพลิดเพลินนอกจากการเลือกหนังเรื่องโปรดหรือเรื่องที่อยากดูแล้ว การสร้างบรรยากาศการดูหนังให้สมจริง เป็นเคล็ดลับสำคัญที่ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสและความสนุกได้มากขึ้น โดย LG มีไอเทมสำหรับการดูหนังที่น่าสนใจมาแนะนำ ดังนี้

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z2

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z2

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ เติมเต็มทุกความบันเทิง

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z2 มีให้เลือก 2 ขนาด คือ 88 นิ้ว และ 77 นิ้ว ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสในการรับชมภาพยนตร์ได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม โดดเด่นด้วยหน้าจอ Self-lighting OLED สร้างความดำสนิท สีสันสวยสมจริง บนความละเอียด Real 8K (7680 × 4320p) ให้คุณสัมผัสความคมชัดที่เหนือระดับมากยิ่งขึ้น มาพร้อม Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro โฉมใหม่ ที่มีการปรับปรุงรูปภาพได้มากขึ้น สีสันสดใส ใส่ใจรายละเอียดในแต่ละส่วน นอกจากนี้ยังมีชิปประมวลผล α9 Gen 5 AI ที่ผสมผสานเสียงแบบ 2 ช่องให้เป็นเสียงช่อง 7.1.2 ราวกับคุณกำลังเป็นตัวละครหนึ่งในภาพยนตร์ พร้อมด้วย Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos ที่พร้อมสำหรับการดูภาพยนตร์ทุกแนว

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 86UQ9000PSD

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 86UQ9000PSD

LG UHD 4K Smart TV ดีไซน์สวยเพรียวบาง

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 86UQ9000PSD ภาพสวยคมชัดด้วยความละเอียดระดับ 4K (3840 × 2160p) ใช้ชิปประมวลผล α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K ยกระดับคุณภาพของภาพและเสียงด้วยการใช้เทคโนโลยีการเรียนรู้เชิงลึก พร้อมปรับแต่งเนื้อหาที่ไม่ใช่ 4K ให้กลายเป็นรูปแบบ 4K บนหน้าจอ UHD ขนาดใหญ่ เพื่อให้คุณและคนในครอบครัวสัมผัสความคมชัดและความแม่นยำในทุกช่วงเวลา มีฟังก์ชัน Sport Alert ที่ช่วยแจ้งเตือนการแข่งขันกีฬาที่คุณชื่นชอบ เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าจะไม่พลาดการแข่งขันในแมตช์สำคัญ มอบประสบการณ์ให้เหมือนกำลังดูหนังในโรงภาพยนตร์ที่บ้าน ดีไซน์สวยเพรียวบางและขอบจอแบบมินิมอลที่ช่วยเสริมการตกแต่งภายในบ้านของคุณ

จอมอนิเตอร์ UltraGear™ Full HD IPS ขนาด 27

จอมอนิเตอร์ UltraGear™ Full HD IPS รุ่น 27GN600-B

จอมอนิเตอร์ UltraGear™ Full HD IPS

แต่หากใครเป็นสายเกมเมอร์ที่ชื่นชอบการดูหนัง การเลือกจอคอมขนาดใหญ่จุใจไว้ที่บ้าน ก็ช่วยเนรมิตห้องเล่นเกมให้กลายเป็นห้องดูหนังได้ง่าย ๆ จอเดียวครบจบทุกความบันเทิง แนะนำ จอมอนิเตอร์ UltraGear™ Full HD IPS รุ่น 27GN600-B ขนาด 27 นิ้ว รองรับ NVIDIA® G-SYNC® AMD FreeSync™ Premium ลดการฉีกขาดและการกระตุกของหน้าจอ พร้อมความเร็ว IPS 1ms (GtG) อัตราการรีเฟรช 144Hz ลื่นไหลทุกความบันเทิง นอกจากนี้ยังเป็นหน้าจอที่รองรับ HDR10 พร้อม sRGB 99% (Typ.) ทำให้ได้ภาพที่สมจริงด้วยสีสันและคอนทราสต์ที่หลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะอยู่สนามรบภายในเกมหรือรับชมภาพยนตร์แนวไหน ก็ช่วยให้ตื่นตาตื่นใจและเติมเต็มอรรถรสได้อย่างแน่นอน ดีไซน์สวยล้ำ สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนฐานให้เข้ากับองศาเอียงของหน้าจอเพื่อความสะดวกสบายในการใช้งาน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 ขนาด 12,000 Btu

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN ดีไซน์สวย เหมาะกับทุกการแต่งบ้าน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัยด้วยสีเขียวมหาสมุทร Deep Green Ocea มั่นใจอากาศในบ้านสะอาด ปราศจากแบคทีเรีย และช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะพื้นผิวได้กว่า 99.9% ด้วย Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ที่ผ่านการรับรองโดย TUV เย็นเร็วกว่า สบายได้มากกว่าด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ DUAL Inverter ทั้งยังช่วยประหยัดพลังงานและค่าไฟฟ้าได้มากกว่าเดิม มาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพในการดักจับฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดใหญ่ด้วยแผ่นกรองฝุ่น Pre-Filter และ Fine Dust Filter กำจัดอนุภาคขนาดเล็กให้เหลือเพียงอากาศสะอาดในบ้าน นอกจากนี้ยังมี Auto Cleaning ระบบไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าด้านในของเครื่องแห้งและสะอาดอยู่เสมอ

นอกจากทีวี จอคอม และเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศให้การดูหนังได้แล้ว LG ยังมีลำโพงและเครื่องเสียงคุณภาพดีให้เลือกเป็นเจ้าของหลายรายการ รับรองว่าคุณภาพดี ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกและเติมเต็มทุกความบันเทิงได้อย่างแน่นอน หากสนใจสินค้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

●แนะนํา 10 การ์ตูน Disney Plus สนุกครบรส ทั้งเก่าและใหม่

●10 ซีรีส์ หนัง HBO จัดเต็มความสนุก ไม่ดูถือว่าพลาด

●4 วิธีปรับทีวี สำหรับการดูบอลและกีฬา เพื่อความบันเทิงเต็ม 100%