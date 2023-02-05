About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงกำลังยืนถ่ายรูป

เที่ยวหน้าร้อน ใกล้กรุงเทพ ปักหมุดสถานที่สวย บรรยากาศดี

05/02/2023

แนะนำที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนใกล้กรุงเทพ

 

ที่เที่ยวคลายร้อนยอดฮิต เดินทางง่าย ใกล้กรุงเทพ

 

เมืองไทยเป็นเมืองที่เต็มไปด้วยความสวยงามของวัฒนธรรม ชีวิตความเป็นอยู่ อาหารการกิน ทั้งยังมีสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวสวย ๆ ซ่อนตัวอยู่ทุกภูมิภาค เพียงแค่ค้นหา ที่เที่ยวใกล้ฉันเท่านี้คุณก็พบกับสถานที่เที่ยวสุดว้าวที่พร้อมเข้าไปในนั่งในใจและเข้าไปอยู่ในความทรงจำดี ๆ ได้เสมอ สำหรับใครที่อยากเที่ยวคลายร้อนแต่ไม่ชอบนั่งรถนาน ๆ บทความนี้ LG แนะนำที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนใกล้กรุงเทพ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นทะเลน้ำใสแจ๋ว น้ำตกสวย ๆ สุด Unseen ตลอดจนกิจกรรมสนุก ๆ บอกเลยว่าทุกสถานที่ที่นำมาฝากดีต่อใจ พักผ่อนสบาย ๆ ช่วยชาร์จพลังกายพลังใจให้กับเหล่าคนชอบเที่ยวได้แน่นอน

  •  

เที่ยวหน้าร้อนยังไงให้สนุก เพลินตลอดทริปซัมเมอร์

 

อย่าปล่อยให้อากาศที่ร้อนระอุมาทำลายบรรยากาศในการท่องเที่ยว ดังนั้นใครกำลังวางแพลน เที่ยวทะเลเที่ยวน้ำตก หรือหาที่เที่ยวสวย ๆ ช่วงหน้าร้อนอยู่ การเตรียมตัวให้พร้อมสำหรับการท่องเที่ยวเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ เพราะเรื่องนี้ไม่เพียงแต่ช่วยให้การท่องเที่ยวสนุกเพลิดเพลินเท่านั้น แต่ยังช่วยลดความเสี่ยงต่อโรคหน้าร้อนอย่างฮีทสโตรกได้อีกด้วย สำหรับเคล็ดลับง่าย ๆ มีดังนี้

 

 

ทาครีมกันแดดทั้งใบหน้าและลำตัว รังสี UV ในแสงแดด ไม่เพียงแต่เป็นตัวการทำให้ผิวหมองคล้ำ ไหม้ และเกิดริ้วรอยเท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญที่เพิ่มความเสี่ยงต่อการเกิดโรคมะเร็งผิวหนังอีกด้วย ดังนั้นก่อนออกจากบ้านทุกครั้งอย่าลืมทาครีมกันแดดทั้งบริเวณใบหน้าและลำตัว ป้องกันไว้ยังไงก็ดีกว่าแน่นอน

เตรียมอุปกรณ์กันแดดให้พร้อม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหมวก ร่ม แว่นตากันแดด เสื้อแขนยาว จำเป็นต้องพกติดกระเป๋าให้พร้อมก่อนออกเดินทาง เพราะหากร่างกายได้รับการปกป้องอย่างดีที่สุด ย่อมช่วยให้การท่องเที่ยวสนุกและเพลิดเพลินมากขึ้นแน่นอน

สวมเสื้อผ้าเนื้อบาง เพราะอากาศที่ร้อนมักทำให้เหงื่อออกง่าย ดังนั้นเพื่อเป็นการปรับอุณหภูมิในร่างกายให้อยู่ในระดับปกติ แนะนำว่าควรเลือกสวมใส่เสื้อผ้าเนื้อบางเบา ระบายอากาศได้ดี และหลีกเลี่ยงเสื้อผ้าสีเข้มที่ดูดซับความร้อน

พกน้ำดื่มสะอาดไปด้วยทุกที่ ควรดื่มน้ำสะอาดให้ได้อย่างน้อยวันละ 8 – 12 แก้ว เพื่อไม่ให้ร่างกายขาดน้ำและปรับอุณหภูมิให้ปกติที่สุด ดังนั้นไม่ว่าจะไปเที่ยวที่ไหนควรมีน้ำดื่มสะอาดติดตัวไปด้วยเสมอ รับรองว่าช่วยเติมเต็มความสดชื่นให้ร่างกาย ลดความเสี่ยงอาการเป็นลมแดด และปลุกร่างกายให้กระปรี้กระเปร่าพร้อมลุยเสมอ

รับประทานอาหารที่ปรุงสุกใหม่ หลีกเลี่ยงการรับประทานอาหารที่ทำค้างคืนหรืออาหารสุก ๆ ดิบ ๆ เพราะอากาศที่ร้อนส่งผลทำให้แบคทีเรียและเชื้อโรคเติบโตได้ดี หากเผลอกินอาหารที่ไม่สะอาดอาจส่งผลทำให้เกิดอาการท้องเสีย ท้องร่วงฉับพลัน หรืออาหารเป็นพิษที่ทำให้หมดสนุกในการท่องเที่ยว

พกไอเทมเพิ่มความสดชื่น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นยาดม ยาหม่อง แป้งเย็น สเปรย์คลายร้อน จัดว่าเป็นไอเทมสำคัญที่ช่วยเพิ่มความสดชื่นให้กับการท่องเที่ยวได้ดี ช่วยให้เย็นสบาย แถมยังป้องกันอาการวิงเวียนศีรษะได้อีกด้วย

งดดื่มเครื่องดื่มแอกอฮอล์ เพราะอากาศที่ร้อนมักส่งผลทำให้ร่างกายดูดซึมแอลกอฮอล์เข้ากระแสเลือดได้เร็วกว่าเดิม เสี่ยงต่ออาการช็อกได้

เตรียมไอเทมเติมเต็มความบันเทิง ไม่ว่าจะเดินทางด้วยวิธีไหน ขับรถไปเองหรือนั่งรถสาธารณะ การมีไอเทมเติมเต็มความบันเทิงระหว่างการเดินทาง ย่อมช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศการท่องเที่ยวให้เพลิดเพลินมากขึ้นแน่นอน โดย LG มีไอเทมที่น่าสนใจแนะนำ ดังนี้

 

  •  

LG TONE Free FP9W

คนกำลังใช้งานหูฟัง LG

LG TONE Free FP9W ตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอก

 

LG TONE Free FP9Wให้มิติใหม่ของเสียงจากแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษอย่าง Meridian ที่ออกแบบมาให้เหมาะกับหูของคุณ จำลองประสบการณ์การฟังลำโพงจริงด้วยเสียงที่คมชัดและรอบทิศทาง Bluetooth 5.2 ช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียง ช่วยให้เสียงที่ได้มีความแม่นยำ มาพร้อม 3D Sound Stage ให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงเพลง ภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี หรือเกมได้อย่างเต็มที่ นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถใช้งานได้ทั้งแบบมีสายและไร้สาย เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับทุกการใช้งาน ที่สำคัญยังโดดเด่นด้วยเทคโนโลยี Active Noise Cancellation ลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก ช่วยให้ได้ยินเสียงเพลงที่ชัดเจนขึ้น มั่นใจหูฟังสะอาดทุกการใช้งานด้วยเคสชาร์จแบบ UVnano ฆ่าเชื้อโรคได้ 99.9% ภายในเวลา 5 นาที

  •  

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360

คนกำลังฟังเพลงจากลำโพง LG XBOOM360

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 เติมเต็มสีสันให้ทุกการพักผ่อน

 

 

ไม่ว่าจะพักผ่อนอยู่ไหนก็เติมเต็มบรรยากาศให้ผ่อนคลายได้มากขึ้น ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBKที่ช่วยกระจายเสียงรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา ให้คุณได้รับประสบการณ์การฟังที่มีคุณภาพสูงและมีความเป็นธรรมชาติ ชัดเจนทั้งโทนเสียง เสียงพูด เสียงร้อง มิติของเสียง พร้อมมอบเสียงที่สมบูรณ์แบบจากลำโพง 3 ทิศทางระดับพรีเมียม ด้วยเสียงแหลมที่แม่นยำมากขึ้น เสียงกลางที่ชัดขึ้น และเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่น ทั้งยังช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศและยกระดับทุกช่วงเวลา ผ่านโหมดอารมณ์ 3 แบบและค่าพรีเซ็ตแสงไฟ 9 แบบให้เลือกใช้ตามต้องการ โดยการปรับแต่งแสงไฟสามารถทำได้บนแอปพลิเคชัน XBOOM บนสมาร์ทโฟน สะดวกสบาย ดีไซน์สวยหรูทันสมัย เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงได้อย่างเต็มที่ด้วยคุณสมบัติกันน้ำและฝุ่นระดับ IP54

 

  •  

LG gram 16

LG gram 16

LG gram 16 หน้าจอใหญ่ น้ำหนักเบา

 

 

LG gram 16 หน้าจอขนาด 16 นิ้วน้ำหนักเบาเพียง 1.19 กิโลกรัม เหมาะสำหรับการพกพาไปทำงานหรือท่องโลกความบันเทิงทุกรูปแบบระหว่างการเดินทางท่องเที่ยว พร้อมการออกแบบจอแสดงผลแบบใหม่อย่างมืออาชีพด้วยจอแสดงผล 16:10 IPS ที่มี DCI-P3 99% ขอบเขตสีกว้าง แสดงสีที่ต้องการได้อย่างแม่นยำ และยังใช้หน้าจอ WQXGA (2560x1600) ความละเอียดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD ช่วยให้ทำงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากกว่าเดิม ขนาดกะทัดรัด ดีไซน์สวยเพรียวบาง ขอบจอบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทาง และดีไซน์เส้นตรงแบบมินิมอลบริเวณบานพับซ่อน ช่วยลดสิ่งรบกวนขณะใช้งาน ทำให้คุณจดจ่อกับงานหรือความบันเทิงตรงหน้าได้อย่างเต็มรูปแบบ นอกจากนี้ยังทำงานด้วยหน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 และกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe ที่ไม่ว่าจะใช้งานในรูปแบบไหนก็รวดเร็วทันใจตามต้องการ

 

  •  

แจกลิสต์ที่เที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพช่วงซัมเมอร์ ชาร์จพลังใจช่วงหน้าร้อนเขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล จังหวัดนครนายก

บรรยากาศเขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล จังหวัดนครนายก

เขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล จังหวัดนครนายก / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

เขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล เป็นจุดเช็กอินยอดฮิตของจังหวัดนครนายกเลยก็ว่าได้ โดยที่นี่เป็นเขื่อนคอนกรีตบดอัดที่ยาวที่สุดในประเทศไทย โอบล้อมไปด้วยขุนเขา ธรรมชาติ และสายน้ำที่สวยงาม ซึ่งตรงบริเวณสันเขื่อนเป็นจุดไฮไลต์สำหรับการชมวิว ทั้งยังสามารถมองเห็นอุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่ได้อีกด้วย ในส่วนของกิจกรรมก็มีหลากหลาย ทั้งการนั่งรถรางชมธรรมชาติ ถ่ายรูปเล่นบริเวณสันเขื่อน และล่องเรือสุดชิลล์ ใครอยากคลายร้อนแบบเดินทางไม่ไกล ที่นี่ตอบโจทย์ได้อย่างแน่นอน

น้ำตกเอราวัณ จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

บรรยากาศน้ำตกเอราวัณ

น้ำตกเอราวัณ จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

 

น้ำตกเอราวัณ แลนด์มาร์กที่เที่ยวคลายร้อนยอดฮิตของจังหวัดกาญจนบุรี เป็นน้ำตกขนาดหินปูนขนาดใหญ่ที่รายล้อมไปด้วยธรรมชาติอันเขียวขจี แบ่งออกเป็น 7 ชั้น แน่นอนว่าแต่ละชั้นมีความสวยงามที่แตกต่างกันไป แถมยังมีชื่อเรียกเพราะ ๆ ให้คนได้จดจำ สำหรับชั้นที่เป็นไฮไลต์คือชั้นที่ 7 “ภูผาเอราวัณ” ที่เมื่อน้ำตกไหลมารวมกันจะมีลักษณะคล้ายกับช้างสามเศียรหรือช้างเอราวัณ มองแล้วเพลินอกเพลินใจ ไปเที่ยวบ่อยได้ไม่มีเบื่อแน่นอน

FROST Magical Ice of Siam พัทยา จังหวัดชลบุรี

FROST Magical Ice of Siam พัทยา จังหวัดชลบุรี

FROST Magical Ice of Siam พัทยา จังหวัดชลบุรี / ภาพจาก : เพจ FROST Magical Ice Of Siam - Pattaya

หน้าร้อนแบบนี้ไม่มีอะไรดีไปกว่าการสัมผัสหิมะเย็น ๆ ชื่นใจอีกแล้ว ไม่เพียงแต่มีหิมะสีขาวโพลนให้เล่นกันเพลิน ๆ เท่านั้น แต่ยังมีความสวยงามของแกะสลักหิมะเป็นรูปร่างต่าง ๆ ให้ได้รับชมกันแบบเพลิน ๆ อีกด้วย วันหยุดนี้ไม่รู้จะไปคลายร้อนที่ไหน เมืองหิมะพัทยาเป็นอีกที่ที่ช่วยตอบโจทย์ได้ดีแน่นอน

เกาะแสมสาร จังหวัดชลบุรี

บรรยากาศเเกาะแสมสาร จังหวัดชลบุรี

เกาะแสมสาร จังหวัดชลบุรี / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

 

หน้าร้อนแบบนี้หากได้เอาร่างกายที่เหนื่อยล้าไปสัมผัสความเย็นของน้ำทะเลคงดีไม่น้อย หากกำลังมองหาทะเลสวย ๆ ใกล้กรุงเทพฯ แน่นอนว่าเกาะแสมสาร จังหวัดชลบุรี ต้องเป็นหนึ่งในลิสต์ที่เข้าไปในนั่งในใจคุณอย่างแน่นอน เพราะที่นี่นอกจากมีท้องทะเลสีเขียวมรกตให้ได้สัมผัสแล้ว ยังมีทรายเนื้อละเอียดให้คุณเดินทอดน่องไปตามริมชายหาด เคล้ากับเสียงคลื่นกระทบฝั่งและลมทะเลที่พัดผ่าน รับรองว่านั่งเพลินกับบรรยากาศได้ฟิน ๆ ไปบ่อยไม่มีเบื่อแน่นอน

ศูนย์ศึกษาธรรมชาติป่าชายเลน อ่าวคุ้งกระเบน จังหวัดจันทบุรี

คนกำลังเดินที่อ่าวคุ้งกระเบน

ศูนย์ศึกษาธรรมชาติป่าชายเลน อ่าวคุ้งกระเบน จังหวัดจันทบุรี

 

หากกำลังมองหา ที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนนอกจากทะเลที่มีความร่มรื่นและเย็นสบาย แนะนำศูนย์ศึกษาธรรมชาติป่าชายเลน อ่าวคุ้งกระเบน ที่ให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับธรรมชาติของป่าชายเลนที่อุดมสมบูรณ์ โดยที่นี่มีเส้นทางศึกษาธรรมชาติที่ให้คุณลัดเลาะไปตามทางเดินไม้ อุโมงค์ต้นไม้ หอชมนก และสะพานแขวน ที่เมื่อเดินต่อไปเรื่อย ๆ จะเจอกับอ่าวคุ้งกระเบนที่กว้างใหญ่ มีลมพัดกระทบหน้าตลอดทั้งวัน รับรองว่าเติมเต็มความสดชื่นในช่วงหน้าร้อนได้แน่นอน

 

บึงฉวาก จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี

คนกำลังให้อาหารปลาที่บึงฉวาก จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี

บึงฉวาก จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

 

ชวนคุณและคนในครอบครัวสัมผัสโลกใต้ท้องทะเลกันที่บึงฉวาก จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี เป็นบึงน้ำธรรมชาติที่มีการจัดแบ่งพื้นที่เป็นโซนต่าง ๆ เพื่อให้ทุกคนเพลิดเพลินไปกับเหล่าสัตว์และนิทรรศการต่าง ๆ สำหรับไฮไลต์ที่ห้ามพลาดคืออุโมงค์ปลาน้ำจืดขนาดใหญ่ที่หาชมได้ยาก มีความสวยงามของปลาหลากหลายชนิด พร้อมด้วยโชว์ให้อาหารปลาแบบใกล้ชิดที่ถูกอกถูกใจนักท่องเที่ยวรุ่นเล็กและรุ่นใหญ่ นอกจากนี้ยังมีพื้นที่กิจกรรมให้แวะเวียนไปสัมผัสอีกจำนวนมาก ไปเที่ยวแล้วคุ้มค่า เดินเพลินกันทั้งวันแน่นอน

ปากน้ำประแส จังหวัดระยอง

เรือจอดเทียบท่าที่ปากน้ำประแส จังหวัดระยอง

ปากน้ำประแส จังหวัดระยอง / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

ชวนทุกคนผ่อนคลายกายใจกันที่ปากน้ำประแส จังหวัดระยอง ชุมชนเก่าแก่ที่เป็นศูนย์รวมพันธุ์ไม้ภาคตะวันออก ทั้งยังเป็นแหล่งการค้า การเกษตร และที่อยู่อาศัยของคนในชุมชน ที่ยังคงอนุรักษณ์วิถีชีวิตดั้งเดิมไว้ได้เป็นอย่างดี สำหรับไฮไลต์การมาเยือนที่นี่คือกิจกรรมล่องเรือสัมผัสวิถีชีวิตอันเรียบง่าย ซึ่งภายในชุมชนมีโฮมสเตย์ของชาวบ้านเปิดให้บริการแก่นักท่องเที่ยว รับรองว่าเพลิดเพลินและสนุกสนานไปกับการเรียนรู้วิถีชีวิต พร้อมทั้งสัมผัสกับธรรมชาติโดยรอบที่ช่วยให้คุณหายร้อนและผ่อนคลายได้อย่างแน่นอน

อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาหลวง

คนกำลังถ่ายรูปที่อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาหลวง

อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาหลวง / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

 

 

ใครอยากเปลี่ยนบรรยากาศเที่ยวป่าหน้าร้อน แนะนำล่องใต้ไปกันที่อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาหลวง จังหวัดนครศรีธรรมราช ซึ่งข้อดีของการเดินป่าภาคใต้ช่วงหน้าร้อนคือเสี่ยงเจอฝนตกน้อยที่สุด มีโอกาสเจอฟ้าเปิดได้มากกว่าช่วงอื่น ช่วยให้การเดินป่าสนุกและราบรื่นยิ่งขึ้น โดยบนเทือกเขาหลวงนครศรีธรรมราช มีเส้นทางเดินป่าหลากหลายเส้นทาง ทั้งเส้นน้ำตกพรหมโลก เส้นยอดเขาหลวงนคร เส้นทางยอดสองนม เส้นสันเครื่องบินตก และอีกมากมาย รับรองว่าเดินคุ้มค่ากับราคาเหนื่อย เพราะบรรยากาศระหว่างทางบอกเลยว่าฟินถูกใจคนชอบสำรวจแน่นอน

นอกจากที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนใกล้กรุงเทพ บรรยากาศดีที่ LG นำมาฝากแล้ว ในกรุงเทพยังมีที่เที่ยวสวย ๆ รอให้คุณไปเช็กอินมากมาย โดยเฉพาะ ที่เที่ยว BTSที่เดินทางง่าย สะดวกสบาย รับรองว่าเหมาะสำหรับการเที่ยวคลายร้อนและพักผ่อนกายใจช่วงวันหยุดแน่นอน ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมเติมเต็มการเดินทางให้พิเศษยิ่งกว่าด้วยไอเทมคุณภาพดีจาก LG ที่ช่วยให้การเดินทางฟินมากกว่าเดิม หากสายเที่ยวคนไหนสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์จาก LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

