ราคาสมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว ยี่ห้อไหนดี ภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K

03/02/2023

สมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว ความละเอียด 4K เหมาะใช้งานในห้องนอนหรือห้องนั่งเล่น

Smart TV 55 นิ้ว ราคาเท่าไหร่ เลือกแบบไหนถึงตอบโจทย์

 

ทุกวันนี้สมาร์ททีวียังเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่หลายบ้านมีไว้เพื่อรับชมข่าวสารและความบันเทิงในรูปแบบต่าง ๆ และปัจจุบันผู้ผลิตสมาร์ททีวีได้ออกแบบให้สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ได้หลากหลาย เช่น สมาร์ทโฟน แล็บท็อป หรือโน้ตบุ๊ก ส่วนขนาดหน้าจอทีวีที่ได้รับความนิยม คือ Smart TV 55 นิ้ว ขนาดจอกำลังดีที่ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานได้เต็มอิ่มไปกับภาพที่มีสีสันสดใสเป็นธรรมชาติ อีกทั้งสมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว หลายรุ่นมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีภาพระดับ 4K ช่วยให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับความสมจริงกับคอนเทนต์ที่กำลังรับชม และในบทความนี้ LG ขอพาทุกคนไปดูวิธีเลือกสมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว ให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน พร้อมแนะนำ TV รุ่นที่น่าซื้อมาใช้งาน

วิธีเลือกสมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว ให้เหมาะสมกับการใช้งาน

คุณภาพเสียง

 

เพื่อให้การชมภาพยนตร์หรือซีรีส์ Netflix หรือจากแอปพลิเคชัน WeTV Viu Netflix Disney+ Hotstar ได้อรรถรสมากยิ่งขึ้น ระบบเสียงของสมาร์ททีวีที่ซื้อมาใช้งาน ควรให้เสียงคมชัดทุกมิติไม่ว่าจะเป็นเสียงเบส เสียงพูด รวมถึง Sound Effect ทั้งต้องสามารถควบคุมการปรับระดับเสียงได้ง่าย เพื่อให้เพลิดเพลินกับความบันเทิงทุกรูปแบบได้อย่างเต็มที่ไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องระบบเสียง

เทคโนโลยีจอภาพ

 

ทีวีแต่ละแบรนด์แต่ละรุ่นจะมีเทคโนโลยีจอภาพที่แตกต่างกันออกไป โดยเทคโนโลยีจอภาพที่มีให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งานในปัจจุบัน แบ่งเป็น 3 ประเภทหลัก ๆ ดังนี้

 

● LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) เทคโนโลยีแรก ๆ ของทีวีจอแบน โดยใช้หลอดไฟขนาดเล็กเป็นตัวกำเนิดแสงและทำงานร่วมกับ Color Filter เพื่อแสดงสีสันบนจอสมาร์ททีวี

● LED (Light-Emitting Diode) เป็นจอภาพที่ให้ความสว่างมากกว่า LCD ซึ่ง LED ถือเป็นเทคโนโลยีจอภาพที่ได้รับความนิยมอย่างมากในปัจจุบัน เพราะมีความคมชัด สามารถกำหนดแสงได้เอง และรับชมภาพได้แบบ 180 องศา

● OLED TV (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) เทคโนโลยีจอภาพใหม่ล่าสุด สีสันสดใส และให้ความสว่างมากกว่าจอ 2 ประเภทแรก นอกจากนี้ตัวจอทีวียังมีความโค้งบาง ทำให้ไม่ว่าจะนั่งมุมไหนก็มองเห็นภาพได้คมชัด

สมาร์ททีวี เป็นตัวช่วยให้การรับชมความบันเทิงที่ตอบสนองทุกความต้องการ

ระบบปฏิบัติการ

 

สำหรับใครที่วางแผนดาวน์โหลดแอปพลิเคชันเพิ่มเติม เพื่อให้สมาร์ททีวีสามารถรับชมคอนเทนต์ได้มากขึ้นกว่าเดิม ดังนั้นก่อนซื้อควรตรวจสอบว่ามีระบบปฏิบัติการ Android TV Tizen OS หรือ webOS ด้วยไหม เพราะแต่ละระบบปฏิบัติการแตกต่างกัน แต่ถ้าถามว่าควรเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว ที่ใช้ระบบปฏิบัติการแบบใด คำตอบขึ้นอยู่กับความพึงพอใจของผู้ใช้งานเป็นหลัก

บริการหลังการขาย

 

บริการหลังการขายถือเป็นอีกสิ่งที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม เพราะถ้า TV มีปัญหาขึ้นมา ก็สามารถติดต่อเพื่อปรึกษาและหาทางแก้ไขได้ทันที ฉะนั้นก่อนตัดสินใจรูดบัตรเครดิตซื้อสมาร์ททีวีให้สอบถามพนักงานขายอย่างละเอียดว่า มีบริการหลังการขายเป็นอย่างไร มีการรับประกันหรือไม่ สามารถส่งซ่อมหรือสอบถามเกี่ยวกับเรื่องการบริการได้ที่ไหนบ้าง เพื่อเพิ่มความอุ่นใจในการใช้งานสินค้า

ราคา

 

แน่นอนว่า ราคา Smart TV เป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณา ทั้งการกำหนดงบประมาณไว้ตั้งแต่เนิ่น ๆ ว่าต้องการซื้อสมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว ราคาไม่เกินเท่าไหร่ ช่วยให้ตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อได้ง่าย ปัจจุบันสมาร์ททีวีที่วางจำหน่ายอยู่ในท้องตลาดมีราคาหลักพันไปจนถึงหลักหมื่นขึ้นอยู่กับสเปกเครื่อง

ระยะห่างในการรับชมทีวี 55 นิ้ว

 

เมื่อมีการกำหนดขนาดหน้าจอทีวีไว้ชัดเจน สิ่งแรกที่ควรพิจารณา คือ ระยะห่างระหว่างหน้าจอทีวีกับโซฟา เพราะถ้ามีระยะใกล้เกินไปอาจทำให้เห็นรายละเอียดภาพไม่ครบ ทั้งส่งผลกระทบต่อสายตาในระยะยาว โดยระยะห่างที่เหมาะสมต่อการรับชมสมาร์ททีวีขนาด 55 นิ้ว นั่นคือประมาณ 2.5 - 3 เมตร นอกจากเป็นระยะห่างในการรับชมที่ไม่ส่งผลเสียต่อสายตาแล้ว ยังสามารถรับชมความบันเทิงและข่าวสารจาก Smart TV 55 นิ้ว ได้อย่างเต็มอิ่มและเก็บรายละเอียดได้ครบถ้วน

สมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว รุ่นไหนดี ดีไซน์สวย ภาพคมชัดสมจริง สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่น 55UM7300PTA

สมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว รุ่นไหนดี ดีไซน์สวย ภาพคมชัดสมจริง สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่น 55UM7300PTA

สมาร์ททีวี LG ให้ภาพสวยคมชัด เก็บครบทุกรายละเอียด

สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่น 55UM7300PTA เป็น Smart TV แบบ Real 4K ที่มีความละเอียดจอ 8 ล้านพิกเซล ทำงานบนระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS Smart TV ชิปประมวลผล Quad Core 4K ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง ช่วยมอบสีสันที่คมชัดและเป็นธรรมชาติมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม ทั้งมาพร้อมกับระบบ AI อัจฉริยะอย่าง LG ThinQ AI ทำให้สามารถสั่งการและควบคุมการทำงานได้ด้วยเสียงของคุณ รวมถึงมี 4K Active HDR ที่ช่วยมอบรายละเอียดที่คมชัดและสีสันที่สมจริงของภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอ นอกจากนี้ยังรองรับ Apple AirPlay2 ช่วยให้คุณแชร์คอนเทนต์จาก iOS สู่จอทีวี

สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่น 55QNED80SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่น 55QNED80SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG ให้สีสันสมจริงด้วยเทคโนโลยี NanoCell

นี่คือสมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่น 55QNED80SQA ขนาด 55 นิ้ว ที่มาพร้อมชิปประมวลผล α7 Gen5 AI ซึ่งเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการแสดงผล และมีเทคโนโลยี Quantum Dot NanoCell ช่วยแสดงภาพให้มีสีสันสดใสและมองเห็นรายละเอียดต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างชัดเจน ทั้งตอบโจทย์สายเกมเมอร์ด้วย HGiG ที่รองรับภาพ HDR มี Refresh rate 120 Hz แสดงภาพ 120 ภาพต่อวินาที ที่สำคัญมีฟีเจอร์ Multi View ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับเนื้อหารายการพร้อมกัน 2 หน้าจอ

สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่น 55UP7700

สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่น 55UP7700

สมาร์ททีวี LG ให้ภาพสวย มีระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง

สำหรับคอหนัง คอซีรีส์ หรือคอเกมที่อยากเพิ่มบรรยากาศในการรับชมภาพยนตร์หรือเล่นเกมกับแก๊งเพื่อนให้ได้อรรถรสมากยิ่งขึ้น ขอแนะนำสมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่น 55UP7700 ที่พร้อมมอบประสบการณ์การแสดงผลที่สมบูรณ์แบบทั้งภาพและระบบเสียง ภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K และระบบเสียง Bluetooth Surround Ready ที่ช่วยสร้างเสียงรอบทิศทาง ทำให้คุณรับชมภาพยนตร์และเกมการแข่งขันได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์ นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟีเจอร์ Sports Alert คอยแจ้งตารางการแข่งขันของทีมที่คุณชื่นชอบ

มาถึงตรงนี้ ใครที่เคยสงสัยว่าซื้อสมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว รุ่นไหนดี ? คงได้คำตอบกันแล้ว แต่ขอบอกว่าสมาร์ททีวี LG ขนาด 55 นิ้ว ที่แนะนำในข้างต้นเป็นเพียงสินค้าบางส่วนของแบรนด์ LG เท่านั้น ยังมี Smart TV 55 นิ้ว อีกหลากหลายรุ่นให้ผู้สนใจเข้าไปเลือกชมและเลือกซื้อมาใช้งานที่บ้านอีกเพียบ หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

