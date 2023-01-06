About Cookies on This Site

เปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ

ฝนตกเปิดแอร์โหมดไหน อากาศเย็นสบาย ลดความชื้นในห้อง

06/01/2023

เปิดแอร์โหมดที่เหมาะสมช่วยให้อากาศเย็นสบาย

เปิดแอร์โหมดไหนดี เย็นฉ่ำในหน้าฝน

เครื่องปรับอากาศนับเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ขาดไม่ได้เลยภายในบ้าน เนื่องจากอากาศที่ร้อนจัดอบอ้าวแทบตลอดทั้งปี โดยส่วนใหญ่แล้วผู้ใช้มักจะเลือกเปิดแอร์แบบไม่ได้สนใจเรื่องโหมดที่ปรากฎบนรีโมทแอร์ แต่ทราบหรือไม่ว่านอกเหนือจากการเลือกซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศที่เต็มไปด้วยคุณภาพ การปรับโหมดแอร์ยังมีความสำคัญต่อการทำความเย็นอย่างมาก ช่วยเปิดแอร์ให้เย็นเร็วขึ้น ทั้งยังอาจช่วยให้คุณประหยัดไฟ จัดการฝุ่น PM2.5 หรือลดความชื้นภายในห้องจากช่วงหน้าฝนได้

เปิดแอร์โหมดไหนประหยัดไฟ เหมาะสำหรับหน้าฝน

โดยปกติแล้วเครื่องปรับอากาศจะมีโหมดการทำงานหลัก ๆ ที่น่าสนใจอยู่ 4 โหมด แต่ละโหมดมีคุณสมบัติที่แตกต่างกัน ดังนี้

• Auto Mode

เปิดแอร์โหมด Auto เป็นการเปิดโหมดที่ได้รับความนิยมกันมาก เนื่องจากสามารถทำความเย็นได้อย่างอัตโนมัติ ไม่มีขั้นตอนยุ่งยาก โดยเครื่องปรับอากาศจะควบคุมอุณหภูมิเป็นไปตามที่ตัวเครื่องได้กำหนดไว้ ซึ่งจะควบคุมการทำงานของคอมเพรสเซอร์ ขณะที่บางครั้งยังตัดพัดลมในตัวเครื่องด้วยเมื่อถึงอุณหภูมิที่ต้องการ ส่งผลให้เป็นโหมดเปิดแอร์ประหยัดไฟรูปแบบหนึ่ง

• Cool Mode

ด้วยรูปลักษณ์เกร็ดหิมะของโหมด Cool จึงไม่น่าแปลกใจที่กลายเป็นอีกโหมดยอดนิยม โดยโหมดนี้จะทำให้คอมเพรสเซอร์ทำงานเพื่อนำความเย็นเข้ามาสู่ห้อง เมื่อเครื่องปรับอากาศสัมผัสได้ว่า อุณหภูมิถึงระดับที่ต้องการ ตัวคอมเพรสเซอร์จะหยุดทำงาน ขณะที่ส่วนของพัดลมจะทำงานต่อไป ซึ่งนับเป็นโหมดที่ใช้พลังงานค่อนข้างสูง เนื่องจากยิ่งเซตอุณหภูมิต่ำ ระยะเวลาการทำงานของคอมเพรสเซอร์ก็ยิ่งนานขึ้น

• Fan Mode

สำหรับโหมด Fan หรือที่เรียกง่าย ๆ ว่า โหมดพัดลม จะเป็นการตัดการทำงานของคอมเพรสเซอร์เครื่องปรับอากาศ ซึ่งจะใช้งานเพียงส่วนของพัดลมเพื่อหมุนเวียนอากาศภายในห้องเท่านั้น สามารถช่วยลดกลิ่นอับและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์อื่น ๆ ออกไปได้ แต่จะไม่ทำความเย็นให้กับภายในห้อง

• Dry Mode

แอร์โหมด Dry สัญลักษณ์เป็นรูปหยดน้ำ นับเป็นโหมดที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับหน้าฝน เนื่องจากสามารถดูดความชื้นภายในอากาศได้ ช่วยให้ไม่รู้สึกอึดอัดกับอากาศภายในห้อง แต่จะไม่ทำความเย็นได้ดีเหมือนกับโหมด Cool ซึ่งนับว่าเป็นโหมดที่ดีต่อการใช้งานช่วงฝนตกและอากาศไม่ได้ร้อนจัดมากนัก สำหรับใครที่ยังไม่แน่ใจว่าหน้าฝนควรเปิดแอร์โหมดไหนดี แอร์โหมด Dry ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานหน้าฝน โดยมีส่วนช่วยควบคุมความชื้นภายในห้อง มอบความเย็นสบายได้อย่างตรงใจ

เทคนิคการเลือกซื้อแอร์ยุคใหม่

การเลือกซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศ นอกจากเป็นการได้แอร์ที่ช่วยเปลี่ยนอุณหภูมิให้เย็นฉ่ำแล้ว ยังสามารถช่วยคุณให้ประหยัดเม็ดเงินได้มากขึ้น สามารถสูดอากาศได้อย่างชุ่มปอดไร้ฝุ่น โดยมีแนวทางน่าสนใจ ดังนี้

เปิดรีโมทแอร์

เลือกแอร์ที่เหมาะสมช่วยให้เย็นได้ยาวนาน

• เลือก BTU ให้เหมาะสมกับห้อง

การเลือก BTU ให้เหมาะสมกับห้องนับเป็นสิ่งสำคัญมาก เนื่องจากส่งผลต่อความเย็นโดยตรง ซึ่งหากห้องใหญ่เกินไป อาจส่งผลให้เครื่องปรับอากาศทำงานหนักและทำความเย็นได้ไม่เหมาะสมกับขนาดห้อง จนเกิดปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นมีแต่ลม คำนวนตามสูตรได้ ดังนี้

(กว้าง x ยาว) xตัวแปร = BTU

 

*โดยตัวแปรดู คือ ห้องปกติไม่โดนแดด ห้องนอน = 750 ห้องทำงาน = 850 ส่วนห้องที่รับแดดเปลี่ยนค่าเป็น ห้องนอน = 800 ห้องทำงาน = 900

 

 

ตัวอย่าง ความกว้าง = 5 ความยาว = 6 ตัวแปรเป็นห้องนอนที่โดนแสงแดด = 800

(5 x 6) x800 = 24,000 BTU

• เครื่องปรับอากาศที่มีเทคโนโลยีพิเศษ

เครื่องปรับอากาศในยุคปัจจุบันค่อนข้างมีเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ เข้ามาเสริมฟังก์ชั่นกันจำนวนมาก ซึ่งการเลือกเทคโนโลยีที่เหมาะสมต่อการใช้งานคือสิ่งที่สมควรทำ ตัวอย่างเช่น ระบบ Dual Inverter ที่ช่วยให้แอร์สามารถทำงานได้เร็วขึ้นถึง 40% และประหยัดพลังงานได้มากถึง 70% นับเป็นการตอบโจทย์ผู้ใช้งานที่เจอปัญหาค่าไฟที่แพงขึ้นช่วงไม่กี่เดือนที่ผ่านมา

• ไม่สะสมเชื้อโรคและช่วยลดฝุ่นละออง

การเลือกเครื่องปรับอากาศ นอกจากช่วยเรื่องแอร์ที่เย็นฉ่ำแล้ว ควรเลือกแอร์ประเภทที่ช่วยดักจับฝุ่น PM2.5 ไม่เป็นจุดสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย ซึ่งจะช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานไม่เจอปัญหาจากฝุ่นภายนอกห้อง สูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้อย่างเต็มที่

แนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศหน้าฝน ทำความเย็นไว ช่วยลดความชื้น

• แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 18,000 Btu

แอร์ LG รุ่น ICL 18,000 BTU

แอร์คุณภาพใช้ได้นาน

สำหรับใครที่ชื่นชอบเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ใช้งานได้คุ้มค่าและทนทาน ขอแนะนำแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ที่มาพร้อมกับ Dual Inverter Compressor โดดเด่นเรื่องความประหยัดไฟ ทั้งยังทำงานได้เงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน โดยตัวแอร์สามารถดักจับฝุ่นได้ตั้งแต่ขนาดใหญ่ไปจนถึงขนาดเล็ก PM2.5 ช่วยให้ได้รับอากาศที่สะอาด ทั้งยังมีระบบ Auto Cleaning ที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดตัวเองได้แบบอัตโนมัติ ไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย ขณะที่แผงวงจร PCB ยังทนทานต่ออาการไฟกระชากที่แรงดันไฟสูงถึง 450 โวลต์ ทำให้หายกังวลใจได้เลยว่าช่วงหน้าฝนที่ฟ้าร้องฟ้าผ่าอย่างหนักจะไม่เป็นปัญหาใหญ่ต่อการใช้แอร์

• แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 ขนาด 18,000 Btu

แอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN 18,000 BTU

แอร์สะอาด ดีไซน์หรู

เครื่องปรับอากาศ อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 ขนาด 18,000 Btu มีความโดดเด่นด้วยดีไซน์ที่สวยทันสมัย สามารถกำจัดแบคทีเรียในอากาศและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ดีจากระบบ Plasmaster lonizer Plus++ ทั้งยังควบคุมการทำงานของแอร์ได้จากทุกที่ด้วย LG ThinQ นับว่าตอบสนองการใช้งานที่สะดวกสบายของคนรุ่นใหม่ มีระบบ Dual Inverter ช่วยในการประหยัดไฟ ให้ความทนทานด้วย

• เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier16

เครื่องลดความชื้น

เครื่องลดความชื้นช่วยหายใจสดชื่น

ปิดท้ายด้วยเครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier16 ที่สามารถทำให้คุณหายใจได้โล่งปอด รู้สึกหายใจสะดวก ลดอาการภูมิแพ้และนอนหลับได้สบายมากขึ้น ซึ่งมาพร้อมกับระบบคอมเพรสเซอร์ Dual Inverter ที่ทำงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เงียบ และ ทนทาน ถือเป็นตัวช่วยที่สามารถเป่าผ้าให้แห้งได้เลยแม้ต้องเจอกับวันฝนตก นอกจากนี้ยังมีอุปกรณ์ช่วยเป่าให้แห้งเฉพาะจุด Y-Hose และ T-Hose สามารถใช้ได้กับทั้งกระเป๋าและรองเท้า ซึ่งจะทำให้คุณไม่พลาดการไปพบกับคนสำคัญช่วงหน้าฝนที่สำคัญยังสามารถสั่งงานผ่าน LG ThinQ เพิ่มความสะดวกจากภายนอกบ้านได้ด้วย

 

 

การได้อยู่ในห้องที่มีอากาศสดชื่น ไร้ความชื้น ไม่มีฝุ่น หรือ แบคทีเรีย นับเป็นสิ่งสำคัญต่อชีวิตประจำวันที่ช่วยให้ห่างไกลจากโรคภัยไข้เจ็บได้ ฉะนั้นการเลือกซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าควรใส่ใจต่อเรื่องสุขภาพด้วย ซึ่ง LG เป็นแบรนด์ที่ให้ความใส่ใจต่อเรื่องดังกล่าวอย่างมาก ทั้งยังมีสินค้าที่ใส่ใจต่อคุณภาพชีวิตของผู้ใช้งานให้เลือกอีกมากมาย หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

