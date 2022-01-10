About Cookies on This Site

การ์ดฮาโลวีน

5 ไอเดียแต่งตัวฮาโลวีนผีไทยแบบจัดเต็ม หลอนรับวันปล่อยผี

10/01/2022

ไอเดียแต่งตัวฮาโลวีนสไตล์ผีไทย แม้หน้าไม่เละก็หลอนได้

เตรียมตัวปล่อยผีกับธีมฮาโลวีนแบบง่าย ๆ สไตล์ผีไทย

พอก้าวเข้าสู่เดือนตุลาคม มีอีกหนึ่งวันที่ทุกเพศทุกวัยต่างให้ความสนใจ นั่นคือวันฮาโลวีน (Halloween) หรือวันปล่อยผี ซึ่งตรงกับวันที่ 31 ตุลาคมของทุกปี ค่ำคืนดังกล่าวเปรียบเสมือนช่วงเวลาแห่งความสนุกสนาน นอกจากตกแต่งบ้านด้วยฟักทองแกะสลักเพื่อให้เข้ากับเทศกาลฮาโลวีนแล้ว หนุ่มสาวต่างพากันครีเอตชุดฮาโลวีนให้ดูโดดเด่นสะกดทุกสายตา แต่ปัญหาที่หลายคนต้องเจอในทุก ๆ ปีก็คือหมดไอเดีย ไม่รู้ว่าควรแต่งเป็นผีไทย ผีจีน หรือผีฝรั่งเพื่อรับวันฮาโลวีนดี อย่าเพิ่งเซ็งไป เพราะ LG ได้รวบรวมไอเดียแต่งตัวฮาโลวีนผีไทยแบบจัดเต็มมาให้ทุกคนได้เลือกนำไปเนรมิตลุคตัวเองกัน

ชวนหลอน กับ 5 ไอเดียแต่งตัวฮาโลวีนแบบฉบับผีไทย ที่ใครก็แต่งตามได้

ผีสาวชุดไทย

ผู้หญิงอยู่ในชุดนางรำและแต่งหน้าด้วยเลือด

ผีนางรำ หนึ่งในธีมผีสาวสุดหลอนของไทย

เริ่มต้นด้วยผีไทยสุดหลอนที่หลายคนคุ้นเคย อย่างผีสาวชุดไทยหรือผีนางรำ ซึ่งมักปรากฏกายในชุดไทยหรือชุดประจำถิ่น พร้อมแต่งหน้าขาวกว่าสีผิวจริงแถมเขียนคิ้วให้โก่ง เน้นขอบตาเส้นใหญ่สีดำก่อนเติมรอยแผลและเลือดเข้าไป ปิดท้ายด้วยการสวมชฎาบนศีรษะ เพียงเท่านี้ก็ได้ชุดฮาโลวีนผู้หญิงที่ทำเอาขนลุกได้ไม่น้อยทีเดียว

ผีกระสือ

ใครที่อยากลองแต่งเป็นกระสือสาวเพื่อรับวันฮาโลวีน ลองครีเอตชุดให้มีปอดกับหัวใจพร้อมติดหลอดไฟเล็ก ๆ ที่ชุดเพื่อเพิ่มความหลอน ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมทำผมให้ดูหยิกและยุ่งนิด ๆ จะได้ดูสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น หากอยากเพิ่มความเก๋แนะนำให้ใส่คอนแทคเลนส์สีเขียวหรือสีแดง

ผีปอบ

ตามความเชื่อพื้นบ้านของไทย ผีปอบส่วนใหญ่พบได้ในแถบอีสาน ทั้งชอบกินของสด ๆ ดิบ ๆ หากเลือกแต่งลุคนี้แนะนำให้สวมเสื้อคอกระเช้า นุ่งผ้าถุง พร้อมแต่งหน้าผีง่าย ๆ ด้วยการแต่งแต้มสีแดงบนในหน้าและที่เสื้อ และเพิ่มความน่ากลัวด้วยตุ๊กตาไก่โชกเลือด

นางนาคหรือแม่นาค พระโขนง

ผู้หญิงอยู่ในชุดไทยและอุ้มห่อตุ๊กตาเด็ก

แม่นาค ตำนานความหลอนแห่งบางพระโขนง

หากเอ่ยถึงผีตายทั้งกลมที่ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องความเฮี้ยน เชื่อว่าหลายคนต้องนึกถึงนางนาคหรือแม่นาค พระโขนง หนึ่งในตำนานผีไทยสุดหลอนที่แต่งตัวตามได้ไม่ยาก แค่เช่าชุดไทยมาสวมพร้อมอุ้มลูกที่ดัดแปลงมาจากตุ๊กตา นอกจากนี้สามารถเพิ่มความหลอนด้วยการแต่งหน้าขาว และทาสีแดงที่บริเวณขาทั้งสองข้างให้ดูเหมือนตกเลือด

ผีนางตานี

เป็นผีสาวที่สิงสถิตย์อยู่ในต้นกล้วยตานี มีรูปลักษณ์เป็นหญิงงาม ผมยาว นุ่งห่มสไบและโจงกระเบนสีเขียว และมีกลิ่นกายหอมเหมือนดอกกล้วย หากใครอยากแปลงโฉมเป็นนางตานีแค่หาชุดไทยโทนสีเขียวมาสวมใส่ก็เป็นอันเรียบร้อย

แนะนำไอเทมดูแลชุดฮาโลวีนผีไทย ให้ใช้งานได้นาน ๆ

สำหรับใครที่ตัดสินใจซื้อชุดฮาโลวีนแทนการเช่าชุดแบบที่ผ่านมา แล้วอยากถนอมชุดผีไทยให้พร้อมนำมาใส่ในปาร์ตี้ฮาโลวีนปีถัดไปก็ไม่ใช่เรื่องยาก เพียงทำความสะอาดชุดฮาโลวีนตัวโปรดก่อนจัดเก็บให้ถูกวิธี เพื่อให้ทุกคนสามารถดูแลเสื้อผ้าฮาโลวีนได้ โดยไม่ต้องพึ่งพาบริการร้านซักแห้ง ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า LG และตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ที่ควรมีติดบ้าน

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1207N6W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1207N6W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ช่วยขจัดคราบฝังแน่นได้หมดจด เครื่องทำงานเงียบ

เริ่มต้นกับเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1207N6W ที่ช่วยให้คุณสามารถซักชุดฮาโลวีนได้สะอาดและรวดเร็ว ด้วยระบบการซักแบบ Turbo Wash™ และเทคโนโลยี 6 Motion Direct Drive ที่มีลักษณะเป็นถังซักเคลื่อนที่ถึง 6 ทิศทาง ทำให้ซักผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจดโดยไม่ทำลายเส้นใยของผ้า ขณะที่มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้คือ Inverter Direct Drive ที่ทำงานเงียบสนิทไม่รบกวนแม้ในเวลาพักผ่อน รวมทั้งมีโปรแกรมทำความสะอาดเครื่อง Tub Clean ที่ช่วยกำจัดคราบสกปรกที่ติดอยู่ตามถังซักได้เป็นอย่างดี

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2514VS2M

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2514VS2M

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนแอลจีมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันพื้นฐานครบครัน ช่วยทำความสะอาดผ้าได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม

มาต่อกันที่ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2514VS2M ความจุถังซัก 14 กิโลกรัม มาพร้อม Smart Inveter เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานของเครื่องที่มากขึ้น นอกจากนี้ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน จากแบรนด์แอลจีรุ่นนี้ ยังมีโปรแกรม Smart Diagnosis™ คอยทำหน้าที่ตรวจสอบความผิดปกติของเครื่อง รวมถึงมี Side Waterfall ช่วยให้ผงซักฟอกกระจายได้อย่างรวดเร็ว หรือ TurboDrum™ ซึ่งช่วยถนอมผ้าให้อยู่ในสภาพดีเหมือนใหม่ และขจัดคราบฝังลึกได้อย่างหมดจด

เครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RC9066A3F

เครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RC9066A3F

ใช้งานง่าย ทำงานเงียบ อบผ้าอย่างนุ่มนวลด้วยระบบ Sensor Dry

หมดกังวลเรื่องชุดฮาโลวีนเหม็นอับแม้ซักผ้าวันฝนตก ด้วยเครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RC9066A3F มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี Sensor Dry ที่ช่วยตรวจวัดอุณหภูมิและความชื้นที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการอบผ้า ช่วยคงสภาพความสวยงามของเนื้อผ้า ทำให้คลายกังวลเรื่องความเสียหายที่อาจเกิดขึ้นกับเนื้อผ้าได้ ทำงานเงียบด้วยระบบ Sound-Absorbing และ Noise-Screening Technology อีกทั้งยังมีตัวถังอบขนาด 10.5 กิโลกรัม ทำให้สามารถอบผ้าได้มากขึ้น ช่วยประหยัดเวลาในการอบผ้าไปได้มากทีเดียว

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้สะอาด พร้อมเพิ่มความสดชื่นด้วยตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

เมื่อทำความสะอาดชุดฮาโลวีนเรียบร้อยแล้ว ลำดับถัดไปคือหาพื้นที่จัดเก็บซึ่งช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าห่างไกลจากกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์และสะอาดพร้อมใช้งานเสมอ และไอเทมดี ๆ ที่ว่านั้นก็คือ ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC นวัตกรรมสุดล้ำจากLG ที่เข้ามาช่วยดูแลเสื้อผ้าเครื่องแต่งกายของคุณให้สะอาดและสดชื่นอยู่เสมอ ด้วยเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ที่ไม่เพียงกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และเชื้อโรค แต่ยังช่วยลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับ ทำให้เสื้อผ้าทุกตัวที่ผ่านตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler พร้อมใช้งานเหมือนซักใหม่อีกครั้ง ไม่ว่าจะชุดไหนหรือเนื้อผ้าแบบใด

เป็นอย่างไรบ้างสำหรับไอเดียแต่งตัวฮาโลวีนผีไทยที่หาชุดได้ไม่ยาก สามารถแต่งหน้าผีง่าย ๆ ก็ชวนหลอนสะกดทุกสายตาในค่ำคืนฮาโลวีน ส่วนใครที่อยากประหยัดงบกับปาร์ตี้ปีถัดไป ด้วยการนำชุดฮาโลวีนมาแปลงเป็นผีประเภทอื่น ๆ อย่างแม่นาคมาเป็นผีนางตานี หรือเปลี่ยนชุดผีนางตานีมาเป็นนางตะเคียน หลังทำความสะอาดชุดฮาโลวีนเหล่านี้ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า และก่อนสวมไปงานปาร์ตี้อีกครั้ง เพียงคุณนำชุดมาใส่ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG ก็สามารถลบรอยยับและเพิ่มความสดชื่นได้แบบง่าย ๆ โดยไม่ต้องสิ้นเปลืองงบในกระเป๋า โดยผู้ที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

