ห้องครัวสีดำขาว

ห้องครัวสวยๆ สไตล์โมเดิร์น แชร์ไอเดียแต่งตามไม่ยาก

03/01/2023

แนะนำไอเดียแต่งห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์น

แบบห้องครัวโมเดิร์น สวยหรู ถูกใจคนชอบทำอาหาร

ห้องครัวเป็นห้องที่หลายครอบครัวให้ความสำคัญเป็นพิเศษ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นอุปกรณ์ทำครัว ฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า หรือแม้แต่การออกแบบก็ต้องดูดีไม่ต่างจากการแต่งห้องนอน ห้องนั่งเล่น หรือห้องอื่น ๆ ภายในบ้าน โดยส่วนใหญ่แล้วห้องครัวมักถูกออกแบบด้วยสไตล์ที่เรียบง่าย เน้นการใช้งานจริงเป็นหลัก หรือบางครอบครัวอาจแต่งห้องครัวด้วยสไตล์เรียบหรู เพื่อเป็นการเปลี่ยนบรรยากาศให้ทันสมัย และช่วยให้การทำอาหารเพลิดเพลินมากกว่าเดิม หากใครมีแพลนแต่งห้องครัวใหม่หรือมองหาไอเดียแต่งห้องครัวสุดเรียบหรู วันนี้ LG แนะนำแบบห้องครัวสวยๆ สไตล์โมเดิร์น ที่รับรองว่าสวยดูดี ช่วยปลุกพลังพ่อครัวแม่ครัวในตัวคุณได้แน่นอน

สไตล์โมเดิร์นหมายถึงอะไร? แต่งแบบไหนให้ใช่มากที่สุด

การแต่งบ้านในสไตล์ที่ใช่เป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ช่วยเพิ่มความน่าอยู่ให้กับบ้านแสนรัก เพราะหากปล่อยให้บ้านรกร้างหรือมีข้าวของวางเกะกะ นอกจากทำให้บ้านของคุณไม่น่ามองแล้ว ยังส่งผลต่อเรื่องฮวงจุ้ยบ้าน จนทำให้บ้านที่เคยสงบสุขและเป็นศูนย์กลางของคนในบ้านไม่น่าอยู่ได้เช่นกัน ซึ่งทุกวันนี้การแต่งบ้านมีหลากหลายสไตล์ให้คุณเลือกตามความชอบ แน่นอนว่าหนึ่งสไตล์ยอดฮิตที่เน้นความเรียบหรู ดูดี มีสไตล์ และโล่งโปร่งสบายคือบ้านสไตล์โมเดิร์น

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์น

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นเน้นความเรียบง่าย ใช้ของน้อยชิ้น

โมเดิร์น (Modern) เป็นการตกแต่งบ้านด้วยสไตล์ง่าย ๆ เหมาะทั้งสำหรับการแต่งบ้านทั้งภายในและภายนอก โดยเน้นการก่อสร้างที่เลือกใช้ทรัพยากรอย่างคุ้มค่าและลดการใช้วัสดุอุปกรณ์ที่ไม่จำเป็น ซึ่งเทคนิคนี้นอกจากช่วยประหยัดงบประมาณได้แล้ว ยังช่วยให้บ้านมีความเรียบง่าย สวยหรูแบบพอดี และเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยไม่ให้อึดอัดจนเกินไป นอกจากนี้การแต่งบ้านหรือแต่งห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์น มักเลือกใช้พื้นผิวที่มีความเป็นธรรมชาติ พร้อมเพิ่มรายละเอียดเล็ก ๆ น้อย ๆ ลงไป เลือกใช้อุปกรณ์หรือเฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่ใช้งานได้จริง และปิดท้ายด้วยการใช้โทนสีให้กลมกลืนกัน เช่น สีขาว สีดำ สีเทา สีเอิร์ธโทน สีน้ำตาล และลดการใช้สีสันที่ฉูดฉาด เพื่อเติมเต็มความหรูหราตรงพื้นที่บริเวณนั้น ๆ ให้ได้มากที่สุด

ไอเดียห้องครัวสวยๆ เรียบหรู เพิ่มพื้นที่ให้การทำครัว ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นสีขาว

ห้องครัวสีขาว

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นโทนสีขาว

หากใครที่อาศัยอยู่ในคอนโดหรือบ้านที่มีพื้นที่จำกัด การเนรมิตห้องครัวด้วยสไตล์โมเดิร์นโทนสีขาวเป็นไอเดียที่น่าสนใจ เพราะสีขาวเป็นสีที่ช่วงพรางสายตาได้ดี ช่วยให้พื้นที่มีความโปร่งสบาย ทั้งยังช่วยให้ห้องกว้างและสว่างมากกว่าเดิม ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมเพิ่มฟังก์ชันลิ้นชักตรงเคาน์เตอร์ครัวไว้สำหรับเก็บจาน ชาม อุปกรณ์ทำครัว รวมไปถึงอาหารต่าง ๆ เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่สำหรับทำครัวได้แล้ว

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นสีดำ

ห้องครัวสีดำ

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นโทนสีดำ

หากใครต้องการเนรมิตห้องครัวด้วยโทนดาร์ก ๆ แนะนำเลือกใช้เฟอร์นิเจอร์และวัสดุต่าง ๆ เป็นโทนสีดำหม่น ๆ เพียงเท่านี้ก็ได้ความดุดันตามต้องการแล้ว แต่หากรู้สึกว่าพื้นที่ในห้องครัวโล่งเกินไป สามารถจัดสรรพื้นที่ตรงกลางเป็นพื้นที่สำหรับรับประทานอาหาร ซึ่งขนาดโต๊ะและสีสามารถเลือกแบบที่ชอบได้ ขอเพียงไม่หลุดโทนสีเท่านี้ก็เพียงพอแล้ว

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นสีเอิร์ธโทน

ห้องครัวสีเอิร์ธโทน

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นโทนสีเอิร์ธโทน

สำหรับใครที่ต้องการเพิ่มสีสันให้กับห้องครัว แต่ไม่อยากได้สีสันที่ฉูดฉาดเกินไป แนะนำเลือกเป็นสีเขียวหรือสีเอิร์ธโทนที่ตัดคู่กับผนังสีขาว พร้อมเพิ่มความโดดเด่นด้วยกระเบื้องสีขาว เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้ห้องครัวไม่น่าเบื่ออีกต่อไปแล้ว

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นลายหินอ่อน

ห้องครัวลายหินอ่อน

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นลายหินอ่อน

สำหรับคนที่ชอบห้องครัวที่เรียบหรู แต่ยังไม่ทิ้งความเรียบง่าย การเลือกใช้เคาน์เตอร์ลายหินอ่อนสีขาวเป็นไอเดียที่ตอบโจทย์ได้ดี เพราะโทนสีนี้นอกจากมีความสบายตาแล้ว ยังมีดีเทลลวดลายเล็ก ๆ ที่ช่วยเพิ่มความน่าสนใจให้กับห้องครัวอีกด้วย ยิ่งใช้คู่กับก๊อกน้ำหรืออุปกรณ์ทำครัวสีทองด้วยแล้ว รับรองว่าช่วยเติมเต็มความหรูหราได้ตามต้องการแน่นอน

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นสีน้ำเงินคลาสสิก

ห้องครัวสีน้ำเงิน

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นสีน้ำเงิน

สีน้ำเงินเป็นสีที่ทรงพลัง ช่วยให้ห้องครัวมีความสวย เท่ และเรียบหรูมีระดับในเวลาเดียวกัน โดยคุณสามารถเพิ่มความโดดเด่นได้ด้วยชุดบิวต์อินสีขาว พร้อมเพิ่มความสว่างด้วยหน้าต่างทรงโค้ง และโต๊ะกินข้าวดีไซน์ไม้ทรงสูง เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยจัดสรรพื้นที่ครัวได้อย่างลงตัวแล้ว ที่สำคัญพื้นที่โต๊ะในครัวยังเนรมิตให้กลายเป็นโต๊ะทำงานได้อีกด้วย คุ้มค่า ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ได้ดีสุด ๆ

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นขนาดเล็ก

ห้องครัวขนาดเล็ก

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นขนาดเล็ก

ไอเดียแบบห้องครัวโมเดิร์นขนาดเล็กที่ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ได้ดีที่สุด โดยแบ่งฝั่งหนึ่งเป็นพื้นที่สำหรับทำครัว และอีกฝั่งเนรมิตเป็นโต๊ะกินข้าว โต๊ะทำงาน หรือโต๊ะนั่งเล่นได้ตามสะดวก แนะนำเลือกใช้วัสดุสีขาวที่ช่วยให้สบายตา และเปิดม่านเพื่อให้แสงธรรมชาติเข้าช่วย เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้ห้องครัวเล็ก ๆ กว้างขึ้นแล้ว

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นงานไม้

ห้องครัวไม้

ห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นเน้นงานไม้

หากต้องการให้ห้องครัวมีความเรียบหรู คลาสสิก และดูอบอุ่น สามารถนำแบบห้องครัวนี้ไปเป็นแรงบันดาลใจได้ โดยไอเดียนี้เน้นการใช้ไม้ตกแต่งตามส่วนต่าง ๆ ทั้งเคาน์เตอร์ ตู้เก็บของ โต๊ะ และเก้าอี้สำหรับนั่งกินข้าว โดยใช้สีขาวและสีน้ำตาลเป็นหลัก พร้อมเพิ่มความสดชื่นด้วยต้นไม้สีเขียว เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้ทุกอย่างลงตัวขึ้นแล้ว

ไอเทม LG ตัวช่วยเพิ่มความอุ่นใจในห้องครัว

นอกจากการออกแบบห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นที่มีความสำคัญแล้ว อุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในห้องครัวต้องให้ความใส่ใจด้วยเช่นกัน โดยเฉพาะอุปกรณ์ทำความเย็นอย่างตู้เย็น ไอเทมสำคัญประจำบ้านที่ช่วยคงความสดใหม่ให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่ม หากกำลังมองหาตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ดีไซน์สวย สีหวาน ๆ เพิ่มความน่ารักให้พื้นที่ในครัว LG แนะนำตู้เย็นรุ่นใหม่ล่าสุด ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series ที่มีให้เลือกถึง 3 รุ่น ได้แก่

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-X332PPGB สีชมพูพาสเทล ขนาด 11.8 คิว
ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-X392PMGB สีฟ้าพาสเทล ขนาด 14 คิว
ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-X392PBGB สีเบจ ขนาด 14 คิว

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series ดีไซน์สวย สีสันน่ารัก

โดยตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series ทั้ง 3 รุ่น ใช้ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ที่ช่วยยกระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงาน ประหยัดค่าไฟ และใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวล เพราะมีการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นานถึง 10 ปี มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ คงความสดใหม่และรสชาติอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน นอกจากนี้ยังมี Door Cooling+™ และ Multi Air Flow ที่ช่วยกระจายความเย็น ทั้งยังรักษาอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสมให้กับอาหาร ผ่านเซนเซอร์ดิจิทัลอัจฉริยะ เพื่อให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มมีความสดใหม่ เย็นฉ่ำทุกชั้นวาง นอกจากนี้ยังมีตัวทำน้ำแข็งแบบเคลื่อนย้ายได้ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถจัดสรรพื้นที่ในช่องแช่แข็งได้ตามต้องการ ตัวเครื่องดีไซน์สวยสีสันสดใส เหมาะกับห้องครัวทุกสไตล์ มาพร้อมฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 3 ดาว ที่ช่วยให้คุณหมดกังวลเรื่องค่าไฟที่แสนแพง

LG OLED Objet Collection Pose

LG OLED Objet Collection Pose

LG OLED Objet Collection Pose ดีไซน์สวย เหมาะกับทุกความบันเทิง

เติมเต็มความหรูหราให้กับห้องครัวด้วย LG OLED Objet Collection Pose รุ่น 55LX1QPSA หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่จุใจ มาพร้อมหน้าจอ OLED ที่สร้างความดำสนิท สีสันสวยสมจริง และโหมด Eye Confort Display จอถนอมสายตา ทำงานด้วย a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K ชิปประมวลผลอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยยกระดับภาพ 4K พร้อมการตกแต่งความคมชัดของภาพให้เหมือนต้นฉบับด้วย AI Picture Pro รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียงโดยไม่ต้องใช้รีโมต สามารถแชร์คอนเทนต์จาก iOS สู่จอทีวีได้ ที่สำคัญยังมาพร้อม Magic Remote ที่ใช้งานได้ง่ายเสมือนเม้าส์ไร้สาย โดดเด่นด้วยการออกแบบที่สวยหรู เหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน ทั้งยังมีชั้นวางด้านหลังทีวีที่ใช้งานได้จริง นอกจากนี้ยังมีโหมด Art Gallery แสดงผลงานศิลปะดิจิทัล ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มความน่าอยู่ให้กับบ้านแสนรักของคุณ รับประทานอาหารพร้อมดูทีวีไปด้วยฟินไม่น้อย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ในห้องนั่งเล่น

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit ขนาดกะทัดรัด ประสิทธิภาพสูง

ใครที่ทำครัวบ่อย ๆ คงพอทราบกันดี ว่าหลังจากทำครัวเสร็จเสื้อผ้ามักมีกลิ่นอาหารติดมาด้วยเสมอ หรือบางครั้งกลิ่นอาหารเหล่านี้ก็ยังติดห้องครัวนานหลายวัน จนทำให้ห้องครัวเสียบรรยากาศ หากเป็นเช่นนั้น LG แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit รุ่น AS65GDSH0.ABAE ขนาดกะทัดรัด แต่มีประสิทธิภาพการฟอกอากาศที่ทรงพลัง ครอบคลุมทุกพื้นที่ภายในบ้านได้มากถึง 60 ตร.ม. มาพร้อมระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน มีส่วนช่วยในการกรองฝุ่น PM1.0 ได้เล็กถึง 0.01 ไมครอน ทั้งยังสามารถกำจัดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส สารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก๊าซ และสารระเหยที่เป็นอันตราย ช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในอากาศได้อีกด้วย ทำงานเสียงเงียบ ไม่รบกวนเวลาพักผ่อน สามารถควบคุมการทำงานและตั้งค่าเครื่องปรับอากาศได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน
ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นไอเทมจาก LG ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มห้องครัวของคุณให้สมบูรณ์แบบมากขึ้น นอกจากตู้เย็น ทีวี และเครื่องฟอกอากาศแล้ว LG ยังมีผลิตภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่น่าสนใจหลายรายการ หากสนใจหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

