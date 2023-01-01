About Cookies on This Site

พื้นที่จัดเก็บด้านในตู้เย็น LG

ข้อควรรู้ ระดับความเย็นของตู้เย็นที่เหมาะสม ไม่กินไฟ

01/01/2023

คงความสดของอาหารได้ยาวนาน ด้วยเทคโนโลยีของตู้เย็น LG

คลายข้อสงสัย ปรับอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นอย่างไร ไม่ให้เปลืองไฟ

เมื่อเอ่ยถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้านที่ต้องเสียบปลั๊กเพื่อให้ทำงานตลอดเวลา หลายคนย่อมนึกถึงตู้เย็นอุปกรณ์ที่ช่วยถนอมอาหาร ทั้งช่วยให้คุณมีเครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ ไว้ดื่มตลอดเวลา แต่คงดีไม่น้อถ้ารู้วิธีปรับอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็นให้อยู่ในระดับที่ไม่กินไฟ ก็ช่วยเซฟค่าไฟฟ้าซึ่งเป็นค่าใช้จ่ายหลักลงไปได้ไม่น้อยทีเดียว หากคุณกำลังมองหาวิธีประหยัดไฟจากการใช้ตู้เย็น ตามทีมงาน LG มาหาคำตอบกัน

How to ดูแลรักษาตู้เย็นให้ใช้งานได้นาน แถมเซฟค่าไฟ

หากคุณกำลังมองหาวิธีดูแลรักษาตู้เย็นไอเทมพิเศษคู่ครัวให้มีอายุการใช้งานยืดยาวขึ้น ลองมาดูเคล็ดลับดี ๆ ในการบำรุงดูแลรักษาตู้เย็นที่ช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพ แถมยังประหยัดค่าไฟ และประหยัดเงินในกระเป๋าอีกด้วย

ไม่แช่ของจนล้น

การแช่ผัก ผลไม้ เนื้อสัตว์ หรือเครื่องดื่มประเภทต่าง ๆ จนมากเกินความจำเป็น อาจทำให้ตู้เย็นของคุณทำงานหนักเกินไป เพราะต้องคอยกระจายความเย็นให้ทั่วถึงและสม่ำเสมอเพื่อรักษาคุณภาพของอาหารที่แช่ไว้ในตู้เย็น

ไม่ควรนำของร้อนเข้าตู้เย็นทันที

การนำก๋วยเตี๋ยว หรือน้ำเต้าหู้ที่ยังคงร้อนอยู่เข้าไปแช่ตู้เย็นทันที มีผลเสียมากกว่าผลดีเพราะความร้อนจะทำให้อุปกรณ์ภายในตู้เย็น เช่น ภาชนะรอง ผนังตู้เย็น เสื่อมสภาพเร็วกว่าเดิม อีกทั้งทำให้ไอของน้ำยาแอร์ก่อนเข้าคอมเพรสเซอร์ร้อน ส่งผลให้ไม่สามารถทำหน้าที่หล่อเย็นคอมเพรสเซอร์ได้เพียงพอ

ไม่ควรเสียบปลั๊กตู้เย็นรวมกับปลั๊กอื่น ๆ

ตู้เย็นเป็นอุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้าที่ใช้กำลังไฟค่อนข้างเยอะ จึงไม่ควรเสียบปลั๊กตู้เย็นรวมกับปลั๊กอื่น ๆ ในเต้ารับเดียวกัน เพื่อให้ตู้เย็นทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพและเพิ่มความปลอดภัย แต่ถ้าเลี่ยงไม่ได้จริง ๆ แนะนำให้หาปลั๊กพ่วงที่มีคุณภาพดี เพื่อป้องกันปัญหาไฟฟ้าลัดวงจร

ไม่ปล่อยให้ช่องฟรีซมีน้ำแข็งหนาเกินไป

ถ้วยไอศกรีมแช่ในช่องฟรีซที่เต็มไปด้วยน้ำแข็ง

น้ำแข็งเกาะช่องฟรีซมากเกินไป ส่งผลเสียต่อการหมุนเวียนของระบบทำความเย็น

การปล่อยให้ช่องฟรีซมีน้ำแข็งเกาะตู้หนาเกินไป ส่งผลให้คอมเพรสเซอร์ทำงานหนักและเสื่อมสภาพไวขึ้นกว่าเดิม ดังนั้นเมื่อเห็นว่ามีน้ำแข็งเกาะในช่องฟรีซควรกดละลายน้ำแข็งทันที ที่สำคัญห้ามใช้วิธีงัดน้ำแข็งออกเด็ดขาด เพราะอาจทำให้ทะลุไปถึงฉนวน ส่งผลให้ฉนวนภายในตู้เย็นเสียหาย

ไม่ควรเปิดตู้เย็นบ่อย ๆ หรือเปิดค้างไว้

ตามที่ทราบกันดีว่า ตู้เย็น มีหน้าที่หลักคือรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารหรือวัตถุดิบที่แช่อยู่ด้านใน เพื่อคงความเย็นให้อยู่ในระดับที่เหมาะสมตลอดเวลา ผู้ใช้ไม่ควรเปิดประตูตู้เย็นบ่อย ๆ หรือเปิดค้างไว้เป็นเวลานาน เพราะทำให้ความร้อนจากภายนอกเข้าไปด้านในมากเกินไป จนทำให้ระบบภายในตู้เย็นต้องทำงานหนัก เพื่อดึงอุณหภูมิในตู้เย็นให้กลับมาอยู่ในระดับที่เหมาะสม

หลีกเลี่ยงวางตู้เย็นใกล้ความร้อน

พื้นที่จัดวางตู้เย็นก็มีความสำคัญไม่น้อย นอกจากต้องวางในที่ที่มีอากาศถ่ายเท ไม่อยู่ชิดติดผนังมากเกินไป หรือวางไว้บริเวณหน้าต่างที่มีแสงสว่างส่องเข้าถึงตลอดเวลา อีกสิ่งหนึ่งที่สำคัญคือไม่ควรตั้งตู้เย็นไว้ใกล้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ให้ความร้อน เช่น เตาอบ เตาแก๊ส หรือหม้อไฟฟ้าประเภทต่าง ๆ ที่ใช้งานเป็นประจำ เพราะตู้เย็นต้องทำงานหนักจากการผลิตความเย็นเพิ่มขึ้น

อุณหภูมิในตู้เย็น ควรปรับอย่างไรถึงเหมาะสม

แม้ตู้เย็นถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อทำความเย็นโดยตรง แต่ด้วยความที่ด้านในตู้เย็นมีช่องต่าง ๆ มากมาย โดยแต่ละชั้น แต่ละช่อง แต่ละโซน ให้อุณหภูมิที่ต่างกันเพื่อให้เหมาะสำหรับจัดเก็บอาหารหรือวัตถุที่แตกต่างกันออกไป และแต่ละส่วนควรปรับอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นกี่องศาเซลเซียสดี และเหมาะกับการแช่อะไรกันบ้างนั้น มาดูกัน

ชั้นล่างสุด

การแช่ของด้านในตู้เย็น

ชั้นล่างสุดของตู้เย็นเหมาะแช่ผักผลไม้ เพราะเป็นกล่องปิดจึงช่วยรักษาความชื้นได้ดี

สำหรับชั้นล่างสุดของตู้เย็นไม่ว่าจะเป็นตู้เย็น 1 ประตูหรือตู้เย็น 2 ตู้เย็น มีลักษณะเป็นเหมือนกับกล่องใส่ของ เหมาะสำหรับแช่ผักหรือผลไม้มากที่สุด เนื้องจากกล่องแบบปิดลักษณะนี้ช่วยรักษาความชื้นของผักและผลไม้ให้มีความยาวนานมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม โดยระดับความเย็นที่เหมาะสมคือประมาณ 7-10 องศาเซลเซียส หากปรับอุณหภูมิสูงหรือต่ำกว่านี้ส่งผลให้แร่ธาตุและวิตามินในผักและผลไม้ถูกทำลายไป

ชั้นรองจากช่องแช่แข็ง

เป็นช่องแช่ของที่อยู่ถัดลงมาจากช่องแช่แข็งหรือช่องฟรีซเหมาะจัดเก็บเนื้อสัตว์มากที่สุด เพราะโซนนี้มีอุณหภูมิ 0-2 องศาเซลเซียส ซึ่งอุณหภูมิดังกล่าวช่วยยับยั้งการเจริญเติบโตของเชื้อแบคทีเรียอันเป็นต้นเหตุให้เนื้อสัตว์เน่าเสียได้นั่นเอง

ช่องแช่แข็ง

มาต่อกันที่ช่องแช่แข็งหรือช่องฟรีซที่อยู่ด้านบนสุดของตู้เย็น ตรงจุดนี้จะมีการปรับอุณหภูมิไว้ต่ำกว่า 0 องศาเซลเซียส เพื่อให้เหมาะต่อการแช่แข็งวัตถุดิบประเภทเนื้อสัตว์หรือยืดอายุวัตถุดิบให้ยาวนานมากขึ้น แต่แนะนำว่าก่อนนำเนื้อสัตว์เข้ามาแช่ในช่องฟรีซควรจัดเก็บในกล่องบรรจุภัณฑ์พร้อมปิดฝาให้สนิทก่อนนำเข้าตู้เย็น

ชั้นกลางของตู้เย็น

มาต่อกันที่ชั้นกลางของตู้เย็นที่สามารถแช่นมและอาหารเกือบทุกประเภท อย่างอาหารที่เปิดแล้ว อาหารกระป๋องทั่วไป หรือเครื่องปรุงต่าง ๆ โดยอุณหภูมิที่มีความเหมาะสมในการรักษาคุณค่าทางโภชนาการอาหาร คือ ประมาณ 5-7 องศาเซลเซียส

บริเวณประตูของตู้เย็น

สำหรับบริเวณประตูของตู้เย็นที่มีการแบ่งเป็นชั้น ๆ เพื่อให้เหมาะกับการแช่เครื่องดื่มประเภทต่าง ๆ นั้น ควรปรับอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นไว้ที่ 10-15 องศาเซลเซียส

ชั้นบนสุดของประตูตู้เย็น

หากสังเกตให้ดีพบว่า บริเวณชั้นบนสุดของประตูตู้เย็นถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อใช้จัดเก็บไข่ไก่หรือไข่เป็ดโดยเฉพาะ เพราะโซนนี้มีอุณหภูมิอยู่ที่ 0-5 องศาเซลเซียส ซึ่งถือเป็นระดับความเย็นกำลังดีทำให้ไข่ไก่มีอายุการใช้งานได้ยาวนานขึ้น

เลือกตู้เย็น LG แบบไหนดี ทำความเย็นทั่วถึง ประหยัดพลังงาน

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-F372PXAK

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-F372PXAK

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG มีช่องใส่อาหารกว้าง ทำความเย็นได้เร็ว

เริ่มต้นด้วย ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-F372PXAK มาพร้อมระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ที่ช่วยลดการใช้พลังงานไฟฟ้าทำให้ประหยัดไฟได้มากขึ้น ทั้งเสริมความมั่นใจเรื่องการทำความเย็นภายในด้วย LinearCooling™ ซึ่งทำหน้าที่ควบคุมอุณหภูมิให้คงที่ได้อย่างทั่วถึง เพื่อรักษาความสดใหม่และรสชาติเดิมของวัตถุดิบให้นานกว่าที่เคย ส่วนชั้นวางของภายในก็สามารถปรับระดับได้ตามความต้องการ อีกทั้งยังดึงออกได้ง่ายทำให้หยิบอาหารได้ง่ายมากขึ้น ช่องแช่ผักมีขนาดกว้างสามารถใส่อาหารได้เยอะขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบ Hygiene Fresh ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้สะอาดหมดจด ถือว่าตู้เย็น 2 ประตูของ LG รุ่นนี้ครบทั้งเรื่องฟังก์ชัน ความจุ และดีไซน์ทันสมัย

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257SLVL

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257SLVL

ตู้เย็น LG ประหยัดพลังงาน จัดเก็บของได้หลากหลาย

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257SLVL มีจุดเด่นเรื่องกระจายความเย็นได้ทั่วถึงอย่างสม่ำเสมอด้วย DoorCooling+™ และ LinearCooling™ ทำให้สามารถคงความสดใหม่ของอาหารที่ถูกแช่เหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์ม ทั้งยังมีระบบ Hygiene Fresh+ มาช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมชั้นกระจกนิรภัยสำหรับจัดเก็บภายในตู้ที่แข็งแรง และรองรับน้ำหนักได้ดี ใช้งานง่ายด้วยแผงควบคุมการทำงานด้วยระบบสัมผัส ให้คุณปลอดภัยด้วยฟังก์ชัน Door Alarm ที่มีเสียงเตือนเมื่อประตูปิดไม่สนิท นับว่าตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่นนี้ อัดแน่นไปด้วยนวัตกรรมของการถนอมอาหารและคงความสดใหม่อย่างแท้จริง

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQLL

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQLL

ตู้เย็น LG ครบครันทั้งประสิทธิภาพและคุณภาพด้วยเทคโนโลยีจากเกาหลีใต้

ปิดท้ายด้วยตู้เย็น 4 ประตู อย่างตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQLL มาพร้อมกับดีไซน์ที่โดดเด่นไม่ซ้ำใคร ออกแบบมาได้อย่างมีเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะตัว สามารถมองเห็นด้านในตู้เย็นโดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูเพียงแค่เคาะกระจก 2 ครั้ง รวมถึงกระจายความเย็นได้ทั่วถึงแม้เครื่องดื่มจะแช่บริเวณบานประตู ทั้งยังมีที่กดน้ำไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็นเพียงเพื่อดื่มน้ำอีกต่อไป รวมถึงยังมี LG ThinQ™ ช่วยให้คุณสามารถปรับการตั้งค่าอุณหภูมิหรือควบคุมการใช้งานตู้เย็น LG ได้ง่าย ๆ ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

 

หากคุณกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นประหยัดพลังงาน แต่ไม่รู้ว่าควรซื้อตู้เย็นรุ่นไหนดี สามารถนำลิสต์ข้างบนไปใช้เป็นไกด์ไลน์ในการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่ได้ นอกจากตู้เย็น LG ทั้ง 3 รุ่นที่แนะนำ แบรนด์แอลจียังมีผลิตภัณฑ์ตู้เย็นอีกหลากหลายรุ่นให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งาน หากสนใจสามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

