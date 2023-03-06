About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายมอบดอกกุหลาบและของขวัญให้แฟน

ของขวัญให้แฟน แนะนำซื้ออะไรดี ? เซอร์ไพรส์วันสำคัญ

06/03/2023

ของขวัญสื่อแทนใจช่วยผูกความสัมพันธ์ให้กับคู่รัก

 

ซื้อของขวัญให้แฟนอะไรดี ถูกใจใช้งานได้จริง

สำหรับคู่รักแล้วการมอบของขวัญให้แก่กันเป็นสิ่งที่ทำให้หัวใจเบิกบาน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นของขวัญวันเกิด ของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ ของขวัญวันครบรอบ ของขวัญครบรอบแต่งงาน ฯลฯ การมอบของขวัญให้แก่กันในช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวถือเป็นเรื่องสำคัญ เพราะนอกจากแสดงให้อีกฝ่ายรู้ว่าคุณใส่ใจในเรื่องเล็ก ๆ น้อย ๆ แล้ว ยังสื่อความหมายให้รู้ว่าอีกฝ่ายสำคัญแค่ไหน สำหรับบทความนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำของขวัญเซอร์ไพรส์แฟน ซื้ออะไรให้ดี มีประโยชน์ ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ ใช้งานได้จริง รับรองแฟนต้องปลื้ม

แนะนำทริกเลือกของขวัญให้แฟนประทับใจ

• เลือกของขวัญที่แฟนอยากได
ในฐานะคนรักที่ดี จำเป็นต้องรู้ว่าแฟนของคุณมีรสนิยมอย่างไร ไลฟ์สไตล์เป็นแบบไหน ชอบอะไร ไม่ชอบอะไร คอยสังเกตว่าช่วงเวลาไหนแฟนคุณพูดถึงอะไรบ่อย ๆ เอ่ยอยากได้อะไรเป็นพิเศษบ้าง กดไลก์สินค้าชนิดใดในโลกโซเชียล สิ่งเหล่านี้ล้วนนำมาประกอบการตัดสินใจเลือกของขวัญได้เป็นอย่างดี

• เลือกของขวัญที่ใช้ประโยชน์ได้
การเลือกของขวัญที่แฟนชอบเป็นสิ่งที่ดี แต่หากมีประโยชน์และสามารถนำไปใช้งานได้ด้วยยิ่งดีมากขึ้น เพราะสิ่งนี้จะช่วยทำให้ไลฟ์สไตล์ของแฟนคุณสะดวก ปลอดภัย ทำให้ชีวิตง่ายขึ้น

และเมื่อพูดถึงของขวัญที่ใช้ประโยชน์ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์แล้ว แน่นอนว่าต้องนึกถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าเป็นลำดับต้น ๆ เพราะในปัจจุบันชีวิตของเราทุกคนล้วนต้องพึ่งพาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าเป็นหลัก ตั้งแต่ตื่นนอนจนถึงเข้านอน ซึ่งปัจจุบันด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำทำให้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าถูกพัฒนาให้ใช้งานง่าย กินไฟน้อยลง ปลอดภัย ช่วยให้ใช้ชีวิตง่ายขึ้น

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ทันสมัย ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG กำจัดฝุ่น PM10 PM 2.5 และ PM 1.0 

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1 เครื่องฟอกอากาศดีไซน์สวยขนาดกะทัดรัด ระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอนทำให้สามารถกำจัดฝุ่น PM10 PM 2.5 และ PM 1.0 ปลอดภัยแก่ทุกคนในครอบครัวในยุคสภาพอากาศเต็มไปด้วยมลภาวะ นอกจากนี้ระบบไอออนไนซ์เซอร์ช่วยดักจับแบคทีเรียในอากาศ มีชั้นกรองคาร์บอนช่วยลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ หน้าจอ LED รายงานคุณภาพอากาศอัจริยะแบบเรียลไทม์ ทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อนของคุณ สามารถตั้งเวลาปิดได้ 8 ชั่วโมง มาพร้อมการรับประกันอะไหล่ 1 ปี มอเตอร์ 10 ปี

 

สมาร์ททีวี LG

LG OLED evo สมาร์ททีวี ภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์

 

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2 ตอบโจทย์คู่รักที่ชอบดูหนัง ดูซีรีส์ คอนเสิร์ต K-Pop หรือคอนเทนต์บันเทิงต่าง ๆ มาพร้อมหน้าจอ OLED evo จอโอเลตเปล่งแสงเองที่สว่างและคมชัดขึ้น a9 Gen5 AI Processor ชิปประมวลผลที่ยกระดับภาพ 4K ช่วยให้การรับชมภาพสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น ไม่เพียงเท่านั้น ระบบ Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ช่วยให้ภาพและเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ การออกแบบดีไซน์บางแนบกับผนังดุจงานศิลป์อยู่มุมไหนของห้องก็ดูลงตัว ใช้งานง่าย รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียงด้วย LG ThinQ AI

 

โน๊ตบุ๊ค LG

LG gram โน๊ตบุ๊คดีไซน์บางเบา พกพาสะดวก

 

LG gram 16” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim โน๊ตบุ๊คไซน์เรียบหรู บางเบา พกพาสะดวก มาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพที่ยอดเยี่ยม ตอบโจทย์คู่รักที่มีไลฟ์สไตล์ไม่หยุดนิ่ง มองหาไอเดียใหม่ ๆ ในการทำงานอยู่เสมอ จอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่อัตราส่วนกว้างยาว 16:10 ความละเอียดสูง WQXGA ที่รองรับช่วงสีกว้าง, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) ช่วยให้ดูเนื้อหาได้มากขึ้นโดยเลื่อนน้อยลง ระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos ตื่นตาตื่นใจกับประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทาง มีพอร์ตการเชื่อมต่อหลากหลายเข้าได้กับทุกอุปกรณ์เชื่อมต่อ มาพร้อมแบตเตอรี่ความจุสูง 80Wh ใช้งานได้ตลอดวันทุกที่ทุกเวลาไม่มีสะดุด

 

 

หูฟังไร้สาย LG

หูฟัง LG TONE เสียงชัด ลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก

 

หูฟัง LG TONE Free รุ่น TONE FP9E พลังเสียงไร้ขีดจำกัด เสียงใสและมีมิติด้วยเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัยจาก Meridian แบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ ระบบ Active Noise Cancellation ได้ยินเสียงเพลงชัดเจนขึ้น ลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ภายนอกได้ทั้งแบบไร้สายและมีสาย การออกแบบที่สมดุล สวมใส่สบาย สะอาด มั่นใจ ด้วยเคสชาร์จ UVnano เทคโนโลยี Fast Charging ชาร์จเพียง 5 นาที ใช้งานได้ถึง 1 ชั่วโมง

 

 

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ ดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้ในคราวเดียวกัน

 

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA แบบด้ามจับ อัจฉริยะการกำจัดฝุ่นที่มาพร้อมกับฟังก์ชันทันสมัย ช่วยให้บ้านคุณสะอาด ปลอดเชื้อโรค ออกแบบมาให้สามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นในคราวเดียวกัน ช่วยประหยัดเวลา สำหรับการทำงานบ้าน ผู้ใช้สามารถทิ้งฝุ่นได้ง่าย ลดการฟุ้งกระจาย ภายในถุงเก็บชั้นบนสุดมี UVC LED เพื่อยับยั้งการเจริญเติบโตของแบคทีเรีย ช่วยให้บ้านของคุณสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น ทำความสะอาดต่อเนื่องสูงสุด 120 นาที ไม่ต้องชาร์จบ่อยทั้งยังสามารถชาร์จพร้อมกับทำความสะอาดไปพร้อมกันได้ 

 

 

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG ช่วยลดอาการภูมิแพ้และนอนหลับสบายมากขึ้น

 

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier16 รุ่น MD16GQSA1.ATH ขนาด 16 ลิตร มอบความสมดุลความชื้นในอากาศในบ้านคุณ หายใจสะดวก ให้ความรู้สึกสบายตัว ลดอาการภูมิแพ้และนอนหลับสบายมากขึ้น มีโหมดเป่าผ้าแห้งในห้อง หมดกังวลผ้าอับชื้นแม้วันฝนตก อุปกรณ์เป่าแห้งเฉพาะจุด Y-Hose และ T-Hose ที่สามารถใช้ได้กับกระเป๋าและรองเท้า มีระบบ Auto Cleaning ช่วยไล่ความชื้นอัตโนมัติ ทั้งยังมีไอออนช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียในอากาศ คอมเพรสเซอร์ Dual Inverter ทนทาน ทำงานเงียบ ควบคุมสั่งการจากได้ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนด้วยแอป LG ThinQ™ 

เชื่อว่าคู่รักที่ได้อ่านบทความนี้ น่าจะได้ไอเดียในการซื้อของขวัญให้แฟนกันบ้างแล้ว หรือถ้าใครที่อยากให้ของขวัญแฟนด้วยการพาไปเที่ยวในสถานที่สวย ๆ สามารถขับรถไปเองได้ เพื่อให้การเซอร์ไพรส์สมบูรณ์แบบยิ่งขึ้น แนะนำให้ศึกษาเส้นทางโดยเฉพาะการขับรถหน้าฝน ควรขับรถอย่างระมัดระวัง หากคุณกำลังมองหาของขวัญที่ใช้ประโยชน์ได้ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่อยากแนะนำ สำหรับใครที่สนใจสินค้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

 

 

