About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เมนูของทอด

ของทอดกินเล่น ทําง่าย แนะนำเมนูยอดฮิต อร่อยเพลินไม่มีเบื่อ

06/03/2023

แนะนำเมนูของทอดกินเล่น ทำง่าย อร่อยเพลิน

เมนูทอดกินเล่น อร่อยกรอบเคี้ยวเพลินพร้อมทุกปาร์ตี้

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นวันรวมญาติ วันหยุดพักผ่อน หรือแม้แต่งานปาร์ตี้ อาหารเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ช่วยสร้างความเพลิดเพลินให้กับช่วงเวลาเหล่านี้ แน่นอนว่านอกจากการเตรียมอาหารจานหลัก เครื่องดื่ม และของหวานง่าย ๆ แล้ว “ของทอดกินเล่น” เป็นหนึ่งเมนูทำอาหารที่ทุกบ้านต้องจัดเตรียมขึ้นโต๊ะเสมอ เพราะนอกจากเป็นเมนูเบา ๆ ที่กินได้เพลิน ๆ ยังมีตัวเลือกให้สร้างสรรค์ตามความชอบหลายเมนู แต่สำหรับใครที่คิดไอเดียความอร่อยไม่ออก ไม่รู้จะทำเมนูทอดแบบไหนดี บทความนี้ LG แนะนำเมนูของทอดกินเล่น ทําง่าย อร่อยเพลินไม่มีเบื่อ

เคล็ดไม่ลับ ทำของทอดยังไงให้อร่อย กรอบนาน

การทอดเป็นหนึ่งกรรมวิธีประกอบอาหารที่ได้รับความนิยม แต่การทอดอาหารให้อร่อย ไม่มีกลิ่นเหม็นกวนใจ “น้ำมัน” เป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ต้องใส่ใจ ควรเลือกน้ำมันที่มีกรดไขมันอิ่มตัว ไม่มีกลิ่นหืน และไม่เกิดควันเมื่อต้องเจออุณหภูมิสูง ได้แก่ น้ำมันหมู น้ำมันปาล์ม และน้ำมันมะพร้าว นอกจากนี้ควรมีเคล็ดลับการทอดที่ช่วยให้อาหารกรอบนาน ดังนี้

1. วัตถุดิบมีความชื้นน้อย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นลูกชิ้น ไส้กรอก เนื้อสัตว์ หรือผัก หลังจากล้างทำความสะอาดแล้วต้องซับให้แห้งก่อนเสมอ เพื่อช่วยให้แป้งหรือเกล็ดขนมปังเกาะติดมากขึ้น ช่วยให้อาหารกรอบนานและลดปัญหาน้ำมันกระเด็น
2. เคลือบแป้งให้ทั่ว สำหรับเมนูชุบแป้งทอด แป้งทอดกรอบเป็นไอเทมสำคัญที่ขาดไปไม่ได้ ควรเตรียมแป้งทอดกรอบให้พร้อมและคลุกแป้งให้ทั่ววัตถุดิบ เพื่อให้กรุบกรอบทุกคำที่กัด
3. รอน้ำมันร้อนจัดก่อนเริ่มทอด หากนำอาหารลงไปทอดทั้ง ๆ ที่น้ำมันยังไม่ร้อน ไม่เพียงแต่ทำให้อาหารไม่กรอบเท่านั้น แต่ยังอมน้ำมันทำให้ความอร่อยลดลงไป นอกจากนี้คุณยังสามารถหยดน้ำส้มสายชูลงในน้ำมัน เพื่อช่วยให้เมนูทอดกรอบนานและไม่อมน้ำมันได้อีกด้วย
4. ไม่พลิกอาหารบ่อย ๆ
ควรรอให้ด้านใดด้านหนึ่งสุกจนเป็นสีเหลืองทองแล้วพลิกกลับด้าน เพื่อให้อาหารกรอบนาน ไม่อมน้ำมัน และนอกจากการเช็กสีแล้ว สามารถเช็กได้จากฟองอากาศที่อยู่รอบอาหาร หากฟองเหล่านี้หายไปหรืออาหารเริ่มลอยขึ้นบนผิวน้ำมัน หมายความว่าอาหารเริ่มสุกกรอบกำลังดี ควรพลิกด้านหรือตักขึ้นมาพักบนตะแกรง
5. หยดน้ำส้มสายชูลงในน้ำมัน วิธีนี้ช่วยให้เมนูทอดกรอบนานขึ้น ไม่อมน้ำมัน
6. ทอดอาหารครั้งละน้อย ๆ เพื่อให้ความสุกทั่วถึง และที่สำคัญต้องหลีกเลี่ยงการใช้ซ้อมจิ้มอาหารเพื่อเช็กความสุข เพราะอาจทำให้น้ำมันแทรกซึมเข้าไปในอาหารจนทำให้อมน้ำมัน และกรอบน้อยลง
7. ไม่บรรจุอาหารทอดลงในกล่องปิด ควรนำอาหารที่ทอดเสร็จใหม่ ๆ ขึ้นพักบนตะแกรง จากนั้นใส่ในภาชนะที่มีรูระบายอากาศ เพื่อให้ไอร้อนระเหยออกมา เพราะหากความร้อนไม่ระเหยอาจกลายเป็นไอน้ำที่หยดลงบนอาหารจนทำให้อาการแฉะและนิ่มเร็วกว่าเดิม

หมายเหตุ : การรับประทานของทอด ของมัน ควรบริโภคด้วยปริมาณที่พอดี เพื่อไม่ให้ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพ

ไม่เพียงแต่การเลือกน้ำมันและเคล็ดลับการทอดเท่านั้นที่สำคัญ แต่วัตถุดิบที่นำมาประกอบอาหารต้องมีความสดใหม่ ไร้กลิ่นเหม็น เพื่อช่วยชูรสชาติอาหารไปพร้อม ๆ กับการมีสุขภาพที่ดี ไม่มีความเสี่ยงต่ออาการอาหารเป็นพิษที่เกิดจากการบริโภคอาหารที่ไม่สดใหม่ โดยเคล็ดลับการถนอมอาหารที่ดีที่สุด คือการเลือกใช้ตู้เย็นคุณภาพดี ที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันในการถนอมอาหารและคงความสดใหม่ให้อาหารพร้อมสำหรับการรับประทานอยู่เสมอ

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257SLVL ขนาด 22.9 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG มีอาหารอยู่ภายใน

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257SLVL

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257SLVL ขนาด 22.9 คิว ช่วยคงความสดใหม่ให้อาหารด้วย DoorCooling+™ และ LinearCooling™ กระจายความเย็นได้ทั่วถึง ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิและรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน มาพร้อม Hygiene Fresh+ ลดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ถึง 99.99% เพื่อรักษาตู้เย็นให้สะอาด ไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคที่อันตรายต่อสุขภาพ ความจุขนาดใหญ่ เก็บของได้มากขึ้นด้วยพื้นที่ภายในที่กว้างขวาง ประหยัดพลังงาน ทนทาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบด้วยระบบ LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ ที่ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านการประหยัดพลังงาน เพื่อให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากกว่าเดิม นอกจากนี้ยังมี Smart Diagnosis™ ที่ให้คุณแก้ไขปัญหาเล็ก ๆ น้อย ๆ ของตู้เย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็ว พร้อมอัปเดตการแจ้งเตือนเกี่ยวกับการบำรุงรักษา โดยที่คุณไม่จำเป็นต้องโทรติดต่อช่างให้วุ่นวาย

เมนูของทอดทานเล่น แจกลิสต์ความอร่อย กินเพลินทั้งครอบครัว

ไก่ทอดวิงส์แซ่บ

วิงส์แซ่บจิ้มซอสมะเขือเทศ

เมนูไก่ทอดวิงส์แซ่บ

หากพูดถึงเมนูขายของทอดกินเล่นหน้าโรงเรียนยอดฮิต ไก่ทอดวิงส์แซ่บต้องเป็นหนึ่งเมนูสุดโปรดของใครหลายคนแน่นอน เพราะฉะนั้นใครอยากย้อนวัยเด็กไปกับเมนูแสนอร่อย ขั้นตอนการทำง่าย ๆ เตรียมอุปกรณ์ไม่เยอะ ดังนี้

วัตถุดิบ

1. ปีกไก่บน 500 กรัม
2. น้ำตาลทราย 1 ช้อนชา
3. เกลือ ½ ช้อนชา
4. กระเทียมป่น 1 ช้อนชา
5. พริกไทย (ตามความชอบ)
6. แป้งทอดกรอบ 150 กรัม
7. แป้งสาลี 150 กรัม
8. ไข่ไก่ 1 ฟอง
9. ผงวิงส์แซ่บ 2 ช้อนโต๊ะ

ขั้นตอนการทำ

1. นำน้ำตาลทราย เกลือ พริกไทย กระเทียม คลุกเคล้าให้เข้ากัน แล้วนำไก่ที่ล้างสะอาดลงมาหมัก (ใช้ส้อมจิ้มไก่เพื่อให้ส่วนผสมเข้าถึงเนื้อด้านใน) หมักไว้ประมาณ 30 นาที
2. นำแป้งสาลีและแป้งทอดกรอบมาผสมให้เข้ากัน พักไว้
3. ตั้งกระทะเทน้ำมันจนท่วม เมื่อน้ำมันร้อนได้ที่ให้ปรับเป็นไฟกลางค่อนอ่อน
4. นำไก่ที่หมักไว้มาชุบลงในแป้งอีกส่วนที่เตรียมไว้ (แป้งแห้ง) แล้วนำมาชุบไข่และชุบแป้งอีกครั้ง สะบัดให้เศษแป้งหลุดออกแล้วแล้วนำไปทอด
5. ทอดจนเหลืองกรอบตามความต้องการ เมื่อสุกแล้วพักไก่บนตะแกรงให้สะเด็ดน้ำมัน
6. นำข้าวคั่วและผงวิงส์แซ่บมาผสมกัน จากนั้นเอาไก่ลงมาคลุกเคล้าหรือใช้วิธีเขย่าให้ผงปรุงรสทั่วถึงทั้งชิ้น นำมาจัดใส่จานพร้อมเสิร์ฟ

ทะเลทอด

เมนูทะเลทอดบนโต๊ะอาหาร

เมนูทะเลทอด

เมนูทะเลทอด เป็นอีกเมนูที่กินได้แบบเพลิน ๆ ถูกใจคนรักอาหารทะเล สำหรับวัตถุดิบที่มาทำเลือกได้เองตามชอบ ทั้งกุ้ง หอย ปู ปลาหมึก หรือเนื้อปลาแบบฉ่ำ ๆ สำหรับวัตถุดิบและขั้นตอนการทำ มีดังนี้

วัตถุดิบ

1. อาหารทะเล เช่น กุ้งขาว ปลาหมึกกล้วย หอยแมลงภู่ ปริมาณตามความเหมาะสม
2. แป้งมันฮ่องกง 2 ถ้วยตวง
3. ไข่ไก่ 2 ฟอง
4. น้ำปูนใส ½ ถ้วยตวง
5. พริกไทยป่น (ตามความชอบ)
6. ผงปรุงรส (ตามความชอบ)

ขั้นตอนการทำ

1. นำอาหารทะเลลงในอ่างผสม จากนั้นตามด้วยแป้งมันฮ่องกง พริกไทยป่น ผงปรุงรส ไข่ไก่ และน้ำปูนใส คนส่วนผสมทุกอย่างให้เข้ากัน โดยให้แป้งเคลือบวัตถุดิบทั้งหมด
2. ตั้งกระทะใส่น้ำมันจนท่วม เมื่อนำมันร้อนได้แล้วจึงค่อย ๆ นำวัตถุดิบที่เคลือบแป้งแล้วลงไปทอดครั้งละน้อย ๆ
3. ทอดจนเปลี่ยนเป็นสีเหลืองทองทั้งสองด้าน จากนั้นนำขึ้นมาพักบนตะแกรงหรือกระดาษซับมัน
4. เมื่อพักไว้ประมาณ 3 – 5 นาที ให้นำลงไปทอดใหม่อีกครั้ง วิธีนี้ช่วยให้ความกรอบเพิ่มขึ้น
5. ตักขึ้นมาสะเด็ดน้ำมันพร้อมเสิร์ฟ

ทอดมันกุ้ง

ทอดมันกุ้งรูปทรงโดนัท

เมนูทอดมันกุ้ง

ทอดมันกุ้งเป็นเมนูยอดฮิตที่ถูกใจทั้งเด็กและผู้ใหญ่ เพราะนอกจากหน้าตาที่น่ากินแล้ว ยังมีรสชาติที่อร่อยถูกปาก ยิ่งกินคู่กับน้ำจิ้มบ๊วยรสเปรี้ยวหวานบอกเลยว่ายิ่งลงตัว สำหรับสูตรที่ LG นำมาฝาก เป็นทอดมันกุ้งที่เพิ่มดีเทลความน่ากินด้วยรูตรงกลาง รสชาติอร่อยนัว เหมือนไปกินที่ร้าน

วัตถุดิบ

1. เนื้อกุ้งสับ 400 กรัม
2. มันหมูสับ 100 กรัม
3. แป้งอเนกประสงค์ 2 ช้อนโต๊ะ และแป้งอเนกประสงค์สำหรับคลุกทอด 1 ถ้วย
4. ซีอิ๊วขาวและน้ำมันหอย 1 ช้อนโต๊ะ
5. น้ำตาลทราย 1 ช้อนชา
6. รากผักชีโขลกละเอียด
7. ไข่ไก่ 1 ฟอง
8. เกล็ดขนมปั 1 ถ้วย

ขั้นตอนการทำ

1. นำกุ้งสับและมันหมูผสมลงในชาม จากนั้นปรุงรสด้วยซีอิ๊วขาว น้ำมันหอย น้ำตาลทราย พริกไทยป่น รากผักชี และแป้งอเนกประสงค์ คนส่วนผสมทุกอย่างให้เป็นเนื้อเดียวกัน แล้วนำแช่ในตู้เย็นประมาณ 30 นาที
2. ตอกไข่ใส่ชามตีให้พอแตก ปั้นส่วนผสมที่เตรียมไว้เป็นก้อนลมแบน คลุกลงในแป้งอเนกประสงค์อีกส่วนและชุบไข่ที่เตรียมไว้ และทาเกล็ดขนมปังจนทั่วทั้งแผ่น
3. เมื่อเตรียมทุกอย่างเสร็จแล้ว ให้ตั้งน้ำมันให้เดือด โดยก่อนนำลงไปทอดให้เจาะรูตรงกลางคล้ายโดนัท วิธีนี้ช่วยเพิ่มความสวยและช่วยให้สุกทั่วถึงทั้งชิ้น
4. ทอดจนสุกเหลืองกรอบทั้งสองด้าน ตักขึ้นพักสะเด็ดน้ำมันแล้วจัดจานเสิร์ฟพร้อมน้ำจิ้มบ๊วย

มันฝรั่งทอดกรอบ

มันฝรั่งทอดกรอบและเกลือ

เมนูมันฝรั่งทอดกรอบ

ใครเบื่อเมนูเฟรนช์ฟรายส์แบบทั่วไป มันฝรั่งทอดกรอบคลุกผงปรุงรสต่าง ๆ เป็นไอเดียของทอดที่น่าสนใจ ชิ้นใหญ่เต็มคำ เคี้ยวเพลินไม่มีเบื่อ จะทำเป็นแผ่นกลมหรือหั่นเป็นแท่งเพิ่มความสะดวกในการกินก็ได้เช่นกัน

วัตถุดิบ

1. มันฝรั่ง 1 – 2 กิโลกรัม
2. แป้งทอดกรอบ 500 กรัม
3. น้ำเย็ดจัด 600 มิลลิลิตร
4. ผงเขย่ารสชาติที่ชอบ เช่น บาร์บีคิว ชีส ปาปิก้า

ขั้นตอนการทำ

1. ล้างมันฝรั่งให้สะอาด ปอกเปลือก และนำไปแช่น้ำทันที หลังจากนั้นล้างด้วยน้ำสะอาดอีกประมาณ 2 – 3 รอบ
2. นำมันฝรั่งมาหั่นให้มีความหนาตามชอบ จากนั้นล้างซ้ำอีกครั้งและแช่น้ำทิ้งไว้ประมาณ 20 นาที เมื่อครบเวลาแล้วให้นำมันฝรั่งขึ้นสะเด็ดน้ำ แล้วใช้ทิชชู่ซับให้แห้งทุกส่วน
3. จากนั้นเทแป้งทอดกรอบใส่อ่างผสม ตามด้วยน้ำเย็นจัด คลุกเคล้าส่วนผสมให้เข้ากันและต้องระวังไม่ให้ส่วนผสมข้นหรือเหลวเกินไป
4. ตั้งกระทะใส่น้ำมันให้ท่วม ใช้ไฟกลางค่อนอ่อน เมื่อน้ำมันร้อนได้ที่แล้วให้นำมันฝรั่งชุบแป้งที่เตรียมไว้ให้ทั่ว แล้วค่อย ๆ ทอดช้า ๆ ระวังไม่ให้มันฝรั่งจับตัวกันเป็นก้อน
5. เมื่อมันฝรั่งกลายเป็นสีเหลืองอ่อน ให้ตักขึ้นพักประมาณ 3 นาที แล้วนำลงไปทอดซ้ำอีกครั้งเพื่อความกรอบ (ทอดซ้ำด้วยไฟแรงประมาณ 1 – 2 นาที)
6. ตักขึ้นพักให้สะเด็ดน้ำมัน จากนั้นนำผงปรุงรสมาคลุกเคล้าให้เข้ากันเป็นอันใช้ได้

ไส้กรอกแดงทอด

ไส้กรอกแดง

เมนูไส้กรอกแดงทอด

ไส้กรอกแดงทอดเป็นเมนูในตำนานที่ใครเห็นเป็นต้องกดไลก์ เพราะรสชาติที่อร่อย กินง่าย จะกินเปล่า ๆ กินคู่กับน้ำจิ้มมะขาม ซอสมะเขือเทศ หรือกินกับผักกรอบ ๆ ก็อร่อยจนต้องกินซ้ำ สำหรับวิธีการทำไม่ยาก เพียงทอดไส้กรอกแดงลงในน้ำมันร้อน ๆ รอจนไส้กรอกแดงพองตัวแล้วตักขึ้นพัก เพียงเท่านี้ก็มีเมนูแสนอร่อยพร้อมเสิร์ฟแล้ว

ชีสบอล

ชีสบอล

เมนูชีสบอล

ชีสบอล ชีสสติ๊ก เมนูของกินเล่นที่ใช้ส่วนผสมน้อย อร่อยเพลินทุกเพศทุกวัย จะทำกินเองหรือทำขายก็ได้รับความนิยม ที่สำคัญสามารถกินได้หลายแบบ ทั้งคลุกผงปรุงรส จิ้มซอสมะเขือเทศ จิ้มมายองเนส แต่สิ่งสำคัญคือชีสด้านในต้องอัดแน่นแบบฉ่ำ ๆ แต่ต้องทอดอย่างระมัดระวังเพื่อไม่ให้ชีสทะลักด้วย

วัตถุดิบ

1. มันฝรั่ง 1 กิโลกรัม
2. Mozzarella Cheese 1 กิโลกรัม
3. เกลือป่น ¼ ช้อนชา
4. ไข่ไก่ 4 ฟอง
5. แป้งทอดกรอบ 200 กรัม
6. เกล็ดขนมปัง

ขั้นตอนการทำ

1. นำมันฝรั่งมาปอกเปลือกและล้างทำความสะอาด จากนั้นไปนึ่งให้สุกโดยใช้เวลาประมาณ 15 – 20 นาที ทั้งนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับไซซ์ของมันฝรั่ง
2. เมื่อมันฝรั่งสุกได้ที่แล้วให้นำมาบดให้ละเอียดทันที โดยขั้นตอนนี้ให้เติมเกลือลงไปเล็กน้อยเพื่อเพิ่มรสชาติ จากนั้นพักให้เย็นสนิท ระหว่างรอให้นำ Mozzarella Cheese มาหั่นเต๋าเตรียมไว้
3. นำมันฝรั่งบดมาห่อ Mozzarella Cheese ที่เตรียมไว้ ปั้นเป็นก้อนกลม ๆ ปิดชีสให้มิด เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้ชีสทะลักออกมาระหว่างทอด
4. ตอกไข่ใส่ชามแล้วตีให้แตก และเทแป้งทอดกรอบใส่ถาดเตรียมไว้
5. นำชีสบอลที่ปั้นเสร็จแล้วมาชุบแป้งและชุบไข่ (ทำซ้ำ 2 รอบ) แล้วคลุกเกล็ดขนมปังพร้อมทอด
6. ใส่น้ำมันในกระทะให้ท่วม เปิดไฟกลางค่อนอ่อน เมื่อนำมันเดือดได้ที่ให้นำชีสบอลลงทอดทันที จากนั้นทอดให้กลายเป็นสีเหลืองทอง ไม่ควรพลิกด้านไปมาเพราะอาจทำให้มันฝรั่งแตก เมื่อได้ที่แล้วตักขึ้นมาพักพร้อมเสิร์ฟ

เนรมิตบรรยากาศปาร์ตี้ให้สนุก เพลิดเพลินกับเมนูอาหาร

ในวันที่จัดปาร์ตี้ของทอดแบบนี้ นอกจากเมนูของทอดรสชาติอร่อยที่ต้องเตรียมให้พร้อมแล้ว การเนรมิตบรรยากาศในบ้านให้เย็นสดชื่น พร้อมขจัดกลิ่นภายในบ้านไม่ให้เหลือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ช่วยให้งานปาร์ตี้เพลิดเพลินมากกว่าเดิม

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 12,000 Btu

ผู้หญิงและสุนัขนั่งในห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีแอร์ LG

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 12,000 Btu ประหยัดไฟ ทนทาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบด้วย Dual Inverter Compressor เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการกรองฝุ่นด้วยแผ่นกรองฝุ่น Pre-Filter ช่วยดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มกระบวนการ และ FineDust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 เพื่ออากาศสะอาดอย่างมั่นใจ นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบ Auto Cleaning ทำความสะอาดภายในเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย มอบอากาศเย็นสดชื่นให้คุณและคนในครอบครัวได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบ ไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG สั่งงานผ่านมือถือ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

บอกลากลิ่นอาหาร กลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ และเชื้อโรคในอากาศด้วย เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit ดีไซน์สวย ขนาดกะทัดรัด ลงตัวกับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้านแต่ยังคงประสิทธิภาพการฟอกอากาศในพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่ได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม ช่วยปกป้องคุณจากภูมิแพ้ แบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่นละเอียด สารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก๊าซอันตราย และกลิ่นภายในอากาศได้ถึง 99.9% มอบอากาศสะอาด 360 องศา มาพร้อมระบบเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0 อัจฉริยะ ที่ช่วยตรวจสอบสภาพอากาศภายในบ้านได้อย่างรวดเร็วผ่านสีของแสงไฟ ทั้งยังช่วยให้คุณเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้การใช้งานด้วยการเปิด LG PuriCare™ ได้จากทุกที่ ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนมือถือ สะดวกสบาย ใช้งานง่าย ดีไซน์สวยเข้ากับทุกพื้นที่

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นเมนูของทอดกินเล่นทำง่าย ที่ LG นำมาบอกต่อให้กับสายกิน แต่ละเมนูช่วยเติมเต็มความสุขและความเพลิดเพลินให้คนในบ้านได้เป็นอย่างดี แต่ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมเนรมิตบรรยากาศในบ้านให้น่าอยู่ สะดวกสบาย ด้วยเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG รับรองว่าตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการ ช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตง่ายขึ้นแน่นอน หากสนใจเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

 • เครื่องดื่มวาเลนไทน์ รวมสูตรเสิร์ฟความหวาน อร่อยฟิน
 • สำรวจราคาตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ประหยัดไฟ อาหารสดสะอาด
 • ตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ ราคาเท่าไหร่ แนะนำรุ่นน่าซื้อ เทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ