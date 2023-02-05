About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG อยู่ในครัว

ตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ ราคาเท่าไหร่ แนะนำรุ่นน่าซื้อ เทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ

05/02/2023

ทานอาหารอร่อยในทุกมื้อ ด้วยวัตถุดิบที่สดใหม่จากตู้เย็น LG

อยากเปลี่ยนตู้เย็นใหม่ เลือกแบบไหนคุ้มสุด

ทุกวันนี้ตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าจำเป็นที่ทุกบ้านต้องมี เพื่อถนอมอาหารสดและอาหารสำเร็จรูปให้สดใหม่มีคุณภาพพร้อมทานได้ตลอดเวลา โดยตู้เย็นที่มีวางจำหน่ายอยู่ในท้องตลาดมีสเปกและขนาดที่แตกต่างกันไป แต่สำหรับบ้านที่มีสมาชิกเยอะ อยู่กันเป็นครอบครัวใหญ่ หรือชื่นชอบการทำอาหารเป็นประจำ แนะนำให้เลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่หรือที่เรียกกันว่า ตู้เย็น 4 ประตู หรือตู้เย็น Multi Door ที่สามารถเก็บวัตถุดิบได้มากมาย แถมหลายรุ่นมีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย รวมถึงอัดแน่นด้วยเทคโนโลยีต่าง ๆ แต่ก่อนไปช้อปตู้เย็นใหม่ตามมาดูวิธีการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่กัน.

วิธีเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ให้คุ้มค่า เหมาะสมกับการใช้งาน
เลือกความจุให้สอดคล้องกับจำนวนสมาชิก

ขนาดความจุของตู้เย็นเป็นสิ่งที่ควรนำมาพิจารณาเป็นอันดับแรกเวลาคิดซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่ หากเลือกผิดอาจส่งผลเสียในหลายด้าน เช่น พื้นที่จัดเก็บผัก ผลไม้ ของสด หรืออาหารสำเร็จรูปไม่เพียงพอต่อความต้องการ แต่ถ้าซื้อขนาดใหญ่เกินไปอาจทำให้เปลืองไฟโดยไม่จำเป็น ดังนั้นควรเลือกขนาดให้สอดคล้องกับจำนวนสมาชิกและการใช้งาน อย่างในบ้านมีสมาชิก 3-4 คน แนะนำให้เลือกตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ที่มีความจุ 13 คิว หากมีสมาชิกมากกว่า 5 คน ตู้เย็นขนาด 15 คิวขึ้นไปถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์.

เทคโนโลยีทำความเย็น

เทคโนโลยีพื้นฐานของตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ที่วางจำหน่ายอยู่ในปัจจุบัน คือมอเตอร์แบบ Inverter ซึ่งทำความเย็นได้เร็วและประหยัดไฟ แต่บางแบรนด์หรือบางรุ่นมีความแตกต่างเรื่องของระบบกระจายและควบคุมความเย็นภายในตู้เย็น โดยอาจเป็นระบบพัดลมคู่ที่มีพัดลมคู่กระจายลมเย็นให้แผ่ปกคลุมไปทั่วภายใน หรือระบบ Hybrid ที่ควบคุมแรงลมและกระจายความเย็นแล้วยังช่วยควบคุมความชื้นไปในตัว ส่วนจะเลือกตู้เย็นที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทำความเย็นแบบไหน ก็ขึ้นอยู่กับความพึงพอใจของผู้ใช้งาน.

สั่งงานตู้เย็นผ่านแอปพลิเคชันบนมือถือ

ควบคุมตู้เย็น LG ในบ้านของคุณได้เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

สั่งการผ่านแอปพลิเคชันได้

ปัจจุบันเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าหลายแบรนด์สามารถควบคุมและตรวจสอบการใช้งานของเครื่องซักผ้าได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชันบนสมาร์ทโฟน และ LG ก็เป็นอีกแบรนด์ที่พัฒนาระบบให้สามารถสั่งงานตู้เย็นได้จากทุกที่ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ เพียงแค่คุณเชื่อมต่อ Wi-Fi ก็สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนอุณหภูมิหรือเปิดระบบฟอกอากาศภายในตู้เย็น LG ได้ง่าย ๆ แค่ปลายนิ้วคลิก.

มีระบบกำจัดกลิ่นและละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

ต้องบอกว่าระบบกำจัดกลิ่นและระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติถือเป็นฟังก์ชันที่ควรมี เพราะการแช่อาหารและของสดเป็นจำนวนมากอาจก่อให้เกิดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ ฉะนั้นการมีระบบกำจัดกลิ่นภายในตู้เย็น ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าทุกครั้งที่เปิดประตูตู้เย็นจะไม่มีกลิ่นอับหรือกลิ่นอะไรมากวนใจ ส่วนระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติช่วยแก้ปัญหาน้ำแข็งเกาะตามพื้นผิวของตู้เย็น ทำให้ตู้เย็นมีอุณหภูมิที่คงที่และช่วยลดความเสี่ยงที่ทำให้อาหารเกิดการเน่าเสีย เพราะสามารถกระจายความเย็นได้ทั่วถึง.

ตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ ยี่ห้อไหนดี ประหยัดไฟ ฟังก์ชันความเย็นครบ

หลังจากได้ทราบวิธีเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ให้เหมาะกับการใช้งานกันไปแล้ว หากสนใจซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่คุณภาพดี วันนี้จะมาแนะนำตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ LG ที่มีฟังก์ชันเรื่องความเย็นครบครัน ทั้งมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ ที่เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายเวลาใช้งาน และประหยัดพลังงาน เพื่อเป็นไอเดียในการเลือกซื้อให้กับทุกคน.

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQKL

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQKL

ตู้เย็น LG ฟังก์ชันหลากหลาย กระจายความเย็นเร็วและทั่วถึง

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQKL เป็นตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ 4 ประตู ขนาด 17.4 คิว มาพร้อมจุดเด่นด้วยเทคโนโลยี InstaView Door-in-Door™ สามารถมองเห็นด้านในตู้เย็น โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตู เพียงแค่เคาะกระจก 2 ครั้ง ระบบทำความเย็น DoorCooling⁺™ ที่ส่งลมเย็นเร็วและทั่วถึงแม้เครื่องดื่มจะแช่บริเวณบานประตู และสามารถคงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน ด้วยระบบ LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ ทั้งใช้ระบบฟอกอากาศ Hygiene FRESH+™ เพื่อขจัดแบคทีเรียและลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น นอกจากนี้แบรนด์ LG เพิ่มความสะดวกแก่ผู้ใช้งานด้วยการติดตั้งระบบทำน้ำแข็ง Slim SpacePlus™ ไว้บนบานประตูตู้เย็น เพื่อเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในช่องแช่แข็ง ช่วยให้คุณใช้สอยพื้นที่ภายในตู้เย็นได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพ ราคา 98,900 บาท.

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSES

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSES

ตู้เย็น LG โดดเด่นด้วยเทคโนโลยี InstaView Door-in-Door™

หากคุณเป็นคนที่ชื่นชอบดีไซน์แบบเรียบ ๆ แต่ยังคงความทันสมัย ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSESขนาด 22.4 คิว ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการแน่นอน โดดเด่นที่นวัตกรรมสุดล้ำ InstaView Door-in-Door™ เพียงเคาะ 2 ครั้ง ก็สามารถมองเห็นด้านในตู้เย็นได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตู ขณะที่ช่องกดน้ำและน้ำแข็งจากหน้าประตู มาพร้อมนาโนยูวีที่สามารถทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำได้อัตโนมัติ ทำให้มั่นใจทุกครั้งที่กดน้ำจากระบบกดน้ำของตู้เย็น LG ว่าน้ำทุกหยดสะอาด ปราศจากแบคทีเรีย ทั้งยังมี LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ ช่วยให้อาหารคงความสด โดยใช้พลังงานน้อยกว่า ระบบ Hygiene Fresh+ ที่ช่วยในการขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมชั้นกระจกนิรภัยสำหรับจัดเก็บภายในตู้ที่แข็งแรงและรองรับน้ำหนักได้ดี นับเป็น ตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำอีกรุ่นจากแบรนด์ LG ที่น่าสนใจมากทีเดียว ราคา 89,900 บาท.

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG ช่วยรักษาความสดของอาหารนาน ไม่เหม็นอับ

ขอปิดท้ายด้วยตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES ขนาด 22.4 คิว ด้วยการทำงานของ DoorCooling+™ ช่วยให้ทำความเย็นได้อย่างดีเยี่ยมกระจายทั่วถึงทุกช่องชั้น เป็นผลให้เครื่องดื่มเย็นมากกว่าเดิมและอาหารมีความสดที่มากขึ้น ทั้งยังมีระบบ Hygiene FRESH+™ ที่ช่วยในการขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมชั้นกระจกนิรภัยสำหรับจัดเก็บภายในตู้ที่แข็งแรง และรองรับน้ำหนักได้ดี ใช้งานได้สะดวกด้วยช่องกดน้ำและกดน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติด้านหน้าประตู พร้อมระบบ UVnano™ ที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดหัดฉีดน้ำด้านใน ทำให้คุณดื่มน้ำสะอาดได้อย่างมั่นใจ และตอบโจทย์คนรุ่นใหม่ได้อย่างลงตัวด้วยระบบ Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ราคา 65,900 บาท.
ด้วยประโยชน์ที่มากมายทำให้ตู้เย็นกลายเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าสำคัญอย่างหนึ่งของทุกครัวเรือน แต่ตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ต้องใช้พื้นที่ติดตั้งไม่น้อย ทำให้เหมาะสำหรับครอบครัวที่มีบ้านหรือคอนโดที่มีพื้นที่พอสมควร ดังนั้นต้องพิจารณาให้ดีก่อนตัดสินใจว่ามีพื้นที่ติดตั้งเพียงพอหรือไม่ ส่วนใครมีแพลนซื้อตู้เย็นขนาด 17 คิว หรือ 22 คิวใหม่ อย่าลืมเก็บตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ที่แนะนำในข้างต้นไว้พิจารณา นอกจากนี้แบรนด์ LG ยังมีผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ที่ช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตของคุณเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

