ที่เที่ยวม่อนแจ่ม

แนะนำที่เที่ยวม่อนแจ่มหน้าหนาว วิวสวยหลักล้าน อากาศบริสุทธิ์

01/01/2023

สถานที่เที่ยวม่อนแจ่มช่วงหน้าหนาว

สถานที่เที่ยวภาคเหนือ รับลมหนาว ชมทะเลหมอก

ช่วงปลายปีหน้าหนาวแบบนี้ เชื่อว่าหลายคนเตรียมวางแพลนมองหาที่เที่ยวรับลมหนาว สัมผัสไอหมอก และชมวิวธรรมชาติ ซึ่งหนึ่งในสถานที่ที่คนมักเดินทางไปพักผ่อนเพื่อรับอากาศดี ๆ ช่วงหน้าหนาว นั่นคือม่อนแจ่ม จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ จุดเช็กอินที่ได้รับความนิยมทั้งชาวไทยและชาวต่างชาติ เนื่องจากม่อนแจ่มมีสถานที่ท่องเที่ยว ธรรมชาติที่น่าสนใจหลายแห่ง พร้อมลิ้มรสความอร่อยของผลไม้เมืองหนาว เยือนถิ่นวัฒนธรรมล้านนา และสัมผัสวิถีชีวิตอันหลากหลายของชาวพื้นเมือง

 

หากคุณไม่รู้ว่าจะเริ่มต้นปักหมุดไปเที่ยวที่ไหนดี ขอแนะนำที่เที่ยวม่อนแจ่มหน้าหนาว 2023 ดินแดนเมืองเหนือที่เที่ยวได้ตลอดทั้งปี เป็นแลนด์มาร์กที่คุณห้ามพลาดเด็ดขาด

วิธีเตรียมพร้อมขับรถเที่ยวปีใหม่ ปลอดภัยช่วงวันหยุดยาว

- ตรวจเช็กสภาพรถยนต์กับศูนย์ที่น่าเชื่อถือก่อนออกเดินทางทุกครั้ง โดยเฉพาะการเดินทางทางไกลควรเช็กสภาพรถยนต์ให้พร้อมใช้งานเสมอ แนะนำเช็กลมยาง น้ำมัน แบตเตอรี่ และอุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ

- พักผ่อนให้เพียงพอและทำอารมณ์ให้แจ่มใส เพราะอารมณ์ของคนขับเป็นสิ่งที่แสดงให้เห็นถึงความพร้อมในการขับรถ หากคนขับอารมณ์เสียหรือขาดสติ เสี่ยงต่อการเกิดอุบัติเหตุได้

- ควรวางแผนเดินทางล่วงหน้า ศึกษาเส้นทางที่จะไปเพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงปัญหาจราจรติดขัด โดยหาข้อมูลทางลัด ทางเลี่ยง ทั้งบนทางหลวงสายหลักและสายรอง รวมไปถึงการเช็กสภาพอากาศของพื้นที่นั้น ๆ

- ห้ามขับรถเร็วเกินไป เพราะการขับรถเร็วเกินกว่าที่กฎหมายกำหนดเป็นเรื่องที่อันตราย อาจทำให้รถคุณเสียหลักเกิดอุบัติเหตุกับตนเองและผู้ร่วมทางคนอื่นได้

- ควรมีคนขับสำรองเพื่อสลับขับรถ เพราะการขับรถทางไกลอาจเกิดความเหนื่อยล้า หากมีคนที่ขับรถเป็นนั่งไปด้วยเพื่อเปลี่ยนกันขับเป็นระยะ ๆ จะช่วยลดความเมื่อยล้าได้

เช็กลิสต์ที่เที่ยวม่อนแจ่ม ชมวิวธรรมชาติ สัมผัสลมหนาว ทุ่งดอกเวอร์บีน่า ไร่ดอกลมหนาว

ทุ่งดอกไม้

ทุ่งดอกไม้ไร่ดอกลมหนาว ขอบคุณภาพจาก FB : ไร่ดอกลมหนาว ติดม่อนแจ่ม

เริ่มต้นเที่ยวม่อนแจ่มที่ทุ่งดอกไม้ไร่ดอกลมหนาว หนึ่งในสถานที่ยอดฮิตที่นักท่องเที่ยวนิยมไปรับลมหนาวท่ามกลางทุ่งดอกไม้สีสันสดใส จุดไฮไลต์ของที่นี่คือการได้ถ่ายรูปกับดอกไม้หลากหลายพันธุ์ อาทิ ดอกเวอร์บีน่า ดอกคอสมอส ดอกหงอนไก่สีแดง และดอกกระดาษหลากสี โดยมีค่าเข้าชมคนละ 40 บาท คุณสามารถเดินเล่นถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ และสัมผัสกับธรรมชาติแบบใกล้ชิด

ภูเก็บตะวัน

ภูเก็บตะวัน บนดอยม่อนแจ่มจังหวัดเชียงใหม่ เป็นอีกหนึ่งที่เที่ยวยอดฮิตของม่อนแจ่ม ให้คุณชมวิวธรรมชาติ สัมผัสลมหนาว และยังมีดอกไม้สวย ๆ บานสะพรั่งเต็มทุ่ง อาทิ ดอกทานตะวัน ดอกคำแผ้แหล้หลากสี ซึ่งดอกไม้ของภูเก็บตะวันจะเปลี่ยนไปเรื่อย ๆ ตามฤดูกาล จุดยอดฮิตของที่นี่คือสะพานไม้ที่ทอดยาวออกไปท่ามกลางดอกไม้พร้อมวิวภูเขาสลับกันไปมา ให้คุณถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ เก็บไว้เป็นที่ระลึก

สวนองุ่นอีเดน

สวนองุ่นอีเดน

สวนองุ่นอีเดนม่อนแจ่ม ขอบคุณภาพจาก FB : สวนอีเดน ม่อนแจ่ม Eden Gardens Resort

สวนองุ่นอีเดนม่อนแจ่ม ที่นี่นอกจากจะเป็นที่พักยอดฮิตใกล้ม่อนแจ่มแล้ว ยังเป็นที่เที่ยวสำหรับคนรักผลไม้ ดอกไม้ เพราะที่นี่เปิดให้นักท่องเที่ยวสามารถมาเที่ยวชมสวนองุ่นและทุ่งดอกไม้สวย ๆ ให้ได้เดินถ่ายรูป รับลมหนาว ชมวิวสวย ๆ ทั้งยังมีบริการชุดชาวเขาให้เช่าใส่เก็บผลไม้สด หรือถ่ายรูปกับดอกไม้อีกด้วย

สวนส้มจินจู

สวนส้มจินจูเป็นสถานที่ที่ต้องไปเช็กอินให้ได้ถ้าอยากได้รูปสวย ๆ บริเวณสวนตกแต่งน่ารักได้ฟีลเกาหลี ที่นี่เป็นสวนส้มขั้นบันไดที่ปลูกส้มตัดกับวิวภูเขาที่โอบล้อมไว้ ทั้งยังมีส้มให้เก็บสด ๆ จากต้นได้แบบไม่อั้น กิโลละ 60 บาท โดยทางสวนจะให้ตะกร้ากับกรรไกร 1 อัน สามารถเดินเล่นและเก็บส้มกลับบ้านได้ตลอดทั้งวัน เป็นอีกหนึ่งที่เที่ยวที่คุณจะได้ใกล้ชิดธรรมชาติ

ทุ่งดอกเก๊กฮวย

ทุ่งดอกเก๊กฮวย

ทุ่งดอกเก๊กฮวย สวนแม่ขิฟาร์มสเตย์ ขอบคุณภาพจาก FB : สวนดอยแม่ขิ

เที่ยวทุ่งดอกเก๊กฮวย สวนแม่ขิฟาร์มสเตย์ เป็นทุ่งดอกเก๊กฮวยขนาดใหญ่บนเนินเขาไล่ระดับ และมีวิวภูเขารายล้อมที่สวยงาม ให้คุณเดินเล่นถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ ท่ามกลางทุ่งดอกเก๊กฮวยสีเหลืองสดใสที่กำลังบานสะพรั่งทั่วดอย โดยมีค่าเข้าชมผู้ใหญ่ท่านละ 40 บาท เด็ก 20 บาท เด็กต่ำกว่า 12 ปีเข้าฟรี ทั้งยังมีน้ำเก๊กฮวยให้ชิมฟรีอีกด้วย เหมาะสำหรับเดินทางมาเที่ยวพักผ่อนช่วงหน้าหนาว

สวนพฤกษศาสตร์สมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์

ปิดท้ายกันที่สวนพฤกษศาสตร์สมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์ สถานที่อนุรักษ์และรวบรวมพรรณไม้เป็นหมวดหมู่ตามวงศ์สกุลต่าง ๆ ที่นี่ปลูกพรรณไม้ให้สอดคล้องกับธรรมชาติมากที่สุด ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับการชมสวนดอกไม้และพันธุ์ไม้นานาชนิด เรียกได้ว่าเป็นแหล่งพักผ่อนหย่อนใจและสถานที่ศึกษาธรรมชาติที่น่าลองแวะมาชมสักครั้ง

 

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าช่วงปลายปีหน้าหนาวมีนักท่องเที่ยวจำนวนไม่น้อย ส่งผลให้สถานที่เที่ยวต่าง ๆ โดยเฉพาะที่เที่ยวภาคเหนือเต็มไปด้วยผู้คนมากมาย เพราะฉะนั้นก่อนออกเดินทางควรวางแผนและเตรียมความพร้อมให้ดี LG ขอแนะนำไอเทมที่ช่วยให้การเดินทางท่องเที่ยวของคุณสนุกและเติมเต็มความบันเทิงด้วยหูฟังบลูทูธ ปลอดภัยไร้กังวล จากเชื้อโรคและสิ่งสกปรกต่างๆ หลังกลับมาจากการไปเที่ยวพักผ่อนด้วยเครื่องซักอบผ้า และตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

แนะนำไอเทม LG ตัวช่วยดี ๆ สำหรับนักเดินทางท่องเที่ยว ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ดูแลเสื้อตัวโปรดของคุณ

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC ช่วยดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้สะอาดและสดชื่นอยู่เสมอ มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันอบผ้าที่ช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้าได้มากถึง 99.9% (รับรองโดยสถาบัน BAF) สามารถลดกลิ่นอับในเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และมีเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ไอน้ำสะอาดบริสุทธิ์เข้าทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึกถึงใยผ้า ไปจนถึงเทคโนโลยี Gentle Dry การอบผ้าด้วยอุณหภูมิต่ำ ช่วยป้องกันปัญหาเสื้อผ้าหดตัวและความเสียหายที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากการอบลมร้อนได้เป็นอย่างดี

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBB

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้า Wash Tower ผ้าสะอาดไร้ฝุ่น

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBB มาพร้อมระบบ AI DD™ ความจุเครื่องซักผ้า 21 กก./ เครื่องอบผ้า 16 กก. เป็นทั้งเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าที่รวมเข้าด้วยกัน มีโปรแกรม LG Allergy Care ช่วยลดไรฝุ่นที่อาจก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ 99.9% และมอบความสะดวกสบายด้วยแอป LG ThinQ™ ช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่อกับ WashTower™ เริ่มการทำงานของเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าด้วยการแตะเพียงปุ่มเดียว พร้อมการรับประกันมอเตอร์ 10 ปี สบายใจได้ด้วย DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ ที่ประหยัดพลังงาน

หูฟัง LG TONE-FP3

หูฟัง LG

หูฟัง LG TONE-FP3 มอบเสียงอันทรงพลัง

หูฟัง LG TONE-FP3 มอบเสียงที่เต็มอารมณ์ในทุกช่วงเวลาของคุณ มาพร้อมเสียงบีตที่หนักแน่น ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับจังหวะเสียงเพลงที่เร้าใจ คุณจะสามารถปรับแต่งเสียงให้สอดรับกับรสนิยมทางดนตรีด้วยโหมด EQ สี่โหมด และปรับแต่งเสียงแวดล้อมด้วยการกดหูฟัง LG TONE Free FP3 เพื่อเรียกใช้โหมด Ambient Sound และปรับแต่งโหมด Ambient ตามสถานการณ์ของคุณ เพื่อให้คุณรับรู้สิ่งรอบตัวมากยิ่งขึ้น เหมาะสำหรับการข้ามถนน และใช้โหมด Chat เพื่อสั่งอาหารในร้านกาแฟหรือสนทนาอย่างรวดเร็วโดยไม่ต้องถอดหูฟัง ที่สำคัญหูฟัง LG TONE Free FP3 มาพร้อมกับจุกหูฟังที่สวมใส่สบาย ได้มาตรฐานทางการแพทย์ ผลิตจากซิลิโคนที่ไม่มีสารพิษและไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ ใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวลตลอดทั้งวัน

 

หากคุณเดินทางไปยังที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวม่อนแจ่ม 2022-2023 อย่าลืม! ดูแลตัวเองด้วยผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น ช่วยให้การเดินทางของคุณราบรื่น ปลอดภัย ห่างไกลจากเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ รับรองตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคุณ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

