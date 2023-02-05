About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แล็ปท็อป LG วางอยู่บนโต๊ะ

โน๊ตบุ๊คเล่นเกมราคาเท่าไหร่ ความละเอียดสูง ใช้ทำงานได้

05/02/2023

ราคาโน๊ตบุ๊คเล่นเกม

 

โน๊ตบุ๊คสําหรับเล่นเกมและทำงาน ราคาสุดคุ้ม สเปคจัดเต็ม

 

โน๊ตบุ๊คเป็นคอมพิวเตอร์ขนาดย่อส่วนที่คนวัยเรียนและวัยทำงานให้ความนิยม เพราะนอกจากดีไซน์บางเบาที่ถูกออกแบบมาสำหรับการพกพาไปไหนมาไหนได้อย่างสะดวกสบายแล้ว ยังมีประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่ตอบโจทย์ได้ครบทุกด้าน ไม่ว่าจะเรียนออนไลน์ ทำงาน ดูหนัง ฟังเพลง หรือจะปรับเปลี่ยนเป็นโน๊ตบุ๊คเกมมิ่ง ก็ได้ตามความต้องการ บทความนี้ LG มีคำตอบโน๊ตบุ๊คเล่นเกมราคาเท่าไหร่ เลือกแบบไหนใช้งานได้อย่างหลากหลาย เล่นเกมและทำงานได้อย่างเพลิดเพลินไม่มีสะดุด ดีไซน์สวยสะกดสายตา เพื่อตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของคุณได้ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์.

Notebook เล่นเกมเลือกแบบไหนให้ตอบโจทย์?

ปัจจุบันแบรนด์ต่าง ๆ ได้มีการพัฒนาประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของโน๊ตบุ๊คให้มีความหลากหลายมากขึ้น เพื่อให้ตองสนองความต้องการในการใช้งานของผู้คนให้ได้มากที่สุด ดังนั้นจึงทำให้ผู้ใช้มีตัวเลือกที่หลากหลายและทำให้เกิดความลังเลว่าควรเลือกซื้อรุ่นไหนหรือยี่ห้อไหนดี สำหรับใครที่กำลังมีแพลนซื้อโน๊ตบุ๊คเล่นเกม LG มีเคล็ดลับเลือกซื้อง่าย ๆ มาบอกต่อ.

 

 

• เลือกจากประเภทของเกมที่เล่น เพราะปัจจุบันเกมมีหลากหลายแบบ ดังนั้นหากเป็นการเล่นเกมทั่วไปที่ไม่ได้ต้องการภาพกราฟิกระดับสูง อาจลดสเปคของโน๊ตบุ๊คลงมาเพื่อเซฟเงินในกระเป๋า แต่หากเล่นเกมหนัก ๆ ที่ต้องมีการประมวลภาพกราฟิกแบบจัดเต็ม การเลือกซื้อโน๊ตบุ๊คคุณภาพดีตั้งแต่แรก เป็นคำตอบที่น่าสนใจมากที่สุดเช่นกัน.
• เลือกจาก CPU และ การ์ดจอ สิ่งสำคัญของโน๊ตบุ๊คคือ CPU และการ์ดจอ หากสองสิ่งนี้มีสเปคสูงมากเท่าไหร่ ยิ่งการันตีได้ว่าประสิทธิภาพในการใช้งานยิ่งสูงมากขึ้นเท่านั้น ช่วยให้คุณสนุกกับเกมได้อย่างเต็มที่ ลื่นไหล ไม่มีสะดุด.
• เลือกจาก RAM หรือหน่วยความจำ หากต้องการใช้โน๊ตบุ๊คเพื่อเล่นเกม แนะนำว่าระดับ RAM อย่างต่ำควรอยู่ที่ 32GB เพื่อให้คุณสามารถดาวน์โหลดและอัปเดตเกมใหม่ ๆ ได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาลบเกมอื่นออกจากเครื่องเพราะ RAM มีพื้นที่ไม่เพียงพอ.
• เลือกจากงบประมาณ เป็นอีกสิ่งสำคัญที่ห้ามมองข้าม ดังนั้นก่อนตัดสินใจซื้ออย่าลืมตั้งงบประมาณในใจเอาไว้ และเผื่องบประมาณไว้สักเล็กน้อย วิธีนี้ช่วยเพิ่มตัวเลือกและช่วยให้คุณตัดสินใจเป็นเจ้าของโน๊ตบุ๊คที่มีสเปคถูกใจและไม่ทำร้ายเงินในกระเป๋าได้ง่ายขึ้น.

แนะนำโน๊ตบุ๊คราคาคุ้มค่า ดีไซน์สวย ทำงาน - เล่นเกมเพลินไม่สะดุด

 

โน๊ตบุ๊ครุ่นไหนดี ? เชื่อว่าคำถามนี้คงทำให้หลายคนเกิดความลังเลไม่น้อย เพราะอย่างที่กล่าวไปว่าโน๊ตบุ๊คแต่ละยี่ห้อมีความแตกต่างกันทั้งเรื่องของขนาด ดีไซน์ และประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน ดังนั้นหากใครกำลังมองหาโน๊ตบุ๊คทำงาน หรือเล่นเกมคุณภาพดีที่พร้อมตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการ น้ำหนักเบา พกพาสะดวก หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ และมีประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่จัดเต็ม โน๊ตบุ๊คหรือแล็ปท็อป LG เป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ เพราะนอกจากมีขนาดและดีไซน์ที่สวยหรูทันสมัยแล้ว ยังอัดแน่นด้วยเทคโนโลยีสมัยใหม่ที่ช่วยให้การใช้งานลื่นไหลกว่าที่เคย.

LG gram 16

LG gram 16

LG gram 16 ดีไซน์สวย น้ำหนักเบา พกพาง่าย

 

LG gram 16 RAM 32GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 1TB NVMe™ SSD เรียบหรู บางเบากว่าที่เคยด้วยหน้าจอขนาด 16 นิ้ว น้ำหนักเบาเพียง 1.19 กิโลกรัม ผ่านการออกแบบใหม่เพื่อเพิ่มศักยภาพในการทำงาน ผ่านหน้าจอแสดงผลมืออาชีพ 16:10 ที่มี DCI-P3 99% แต่งแต้มความคิดสร้างสรรค์ของคุณด้วยเฉดสีตามต้องการ โดดเด่นด้วยดีไซน์เพรียวบางที่มีขอบจอบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทาง เส้นตรงแบบมินิมอลตรงบานพับซ่อน ช่วยลดสิ่งรบกวนขณะใช้งานและช่วยให้คุณจดจ่อกับการทำงานภายในพื้นที่ที่มากขึ้น มาพร้อมหน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 และกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe มอบความรวดเร็วให้การทำงาน การเล่นเกม และสตรีมมิง.

LG gram 17

ผู้หญิงกำลังถือ LG gram 17

LG gram 17 แข็งแรงทนทานตามมาตรฐานทางการทหาร

 

LG gram 17 RAM 32GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 1TB NVMe™ SSD หน้าจอขนาด 17 นิ้ว น้ำหนัก 1.35 กิโลกรัม ใช้จอแสดงผลแบบพิเศษ 16:10 IPS ความละเอียดสูง WQXGA (2560x1600) ให้สีที่ชัดเจนและสดใส มีความละเอียดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD และ DCI-P3 99% ให้ช่วงสีที่หลากหลาย มาพร้อมเฉดสีที่คุณต้องการอย่างแม่นยำ นอกจากนี้ยังมีการออกแบบคีย์บอร์ดใหม่เพื่อความสะดวกสบายและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กับการพิมพ์ใช้งาน ช่วยลดการพิมพ์ผิดและช่วยให้รู้สึกเมื่อยมือลดลง โดดเด่นด้วยหน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 และกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe มอบประสบการณ์การทำงานที่รวดเร็วสำหรับการสร้างเนื้อหา ทั้งการทำงาน เล่นเกม และสตรีมมิง ถ่ายโอนข้อมูล ชาร์จ และแสดงผลในครั้งเดียวด้วย Thunderbolt™ 4 ที่ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับการเชื่อมต่อจอภาพสูงสุด 5K ตัวเครื่องแข็งแรงทนทานและมีความน่าเชื่อถือตามมาตรฐานทางการทหาร.

นอกจากโน๊ตบุ๊คหรือแล็ปท็อป LG ที่มีความน่าสนใจแล้ว LG ยังมีตัวเลือกหน้าจอคอมไซซ์ใหญ่ คุณภาพดี ที่เหมาะทั้งสำหรับการเล่นเกมและทำงานได้อย่างไร้ที่ติ เป็นตัวเลือกให้กับการใช้งานของคุณหลายรุ่น หลายดีไซน์ โดย LG นำมายกตัวอย่างกระตุกต่อมความต้องการ ดังนี้.

 

48'' UltraGear™

48'' UltraGear™

48'' UltraGear™ จอขนาดใหญ่จุใจ จัดเต็มทุกการใช้งาน

 

48'' UltraGear™ จอแสดงผล UHD 4K OLED ป้องกันแสงสะท้อนและแสงสะท้อนต่ำ ลดความฟุ้งของแสงหน้าจอ ทั้งยังช่วยลดอาการปวดตาด้วยแผงที่ปราศจากการสั่นไหว เพิ่มความโดดเด่นและภาพที่สวยสมจริงด้วย HDR10 มอบคอนทราสต์แบบไดนามิก ช่วยให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับการเล่นเกมได้แบบจัดเต็ม มาพร้อม SELF-LIT OLED Pixel มอบประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่สมจริง ด้วยการแสดงสีที่สมบูรณ์และการตอบสนองที่รวดเร็วทันใจ ความเร็วระดับ 120Hz (โอเวอร์คล็อก 138 Hz) ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์มองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ภาพราบรื่น และตอบสนองฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้อย่างแม่นยำ นอกจากนี้จอภาพรุ่นนี้ยังรองรับ G-SYNC® ที่ผ่านการทดสอบโดย NVIDIA และได้รับการตรวจสอบอย่างเป็นทางการ ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี FreeSync ™ Premium ที่เกมเมอร์จะได้สัมผัสกับการเล่นเกมที่ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อ มีความละเอียดสูง รวดเร็ว และลดการฉีกขาดหรือการกระตุกของหน้าจอ.

 

  •  

จอคอม TN รุ่น 19M38A-B

จอคอม TN รุ่น 19M38A-B

จอคอม TN รุ่น 19M38A-B ขนาดกะทัดรัด ใช้งานได้ตามต้องการ

จอคอม TN รุ่น 19M38A-B ขนาด 19 นิ้ว ช่วยปกป้องดวงตาของคุณจากแสงสีฟ้าที่เป็นอันตรายด้วย Flicker Safe และ Reader Mode นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถควบคุมหน้าจอและ My Display Presets หรือการปรับตั้งค่าจอภาพได้อย่างง่ายด้วยการคลิกเมาส์เพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง ปรับแต่งพื้นที่การทำงานได้อย่างหลากหลาย ด้วยการแยกหน้าจอเป็นหลายส่วนเพื่อแสดงผลงานต่าง ๆ ด้วย PIP Mode โดดเด่นด้วยการปรับปรุงการแสดงสีสำหรับคนตาบอดสี ช่วยให้สามารถรับชมเนื้อหาและคอนเทนต์สำคัญได้ทั้งหมดผ่านอัลกอริทึมพิเศษ ดีไซน์สวย ขนาดกะทัดรัด เหมาะกับทุกการใช้งาน.

 


แล็ปท็อปและหน้าจอคอม LG ตัวช่วยที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้อย่างหลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเรียน ทำงาน หรือเล่นเกม ก็ตอบสนองได้อย่างไร้ที่ติ ด้วยคุณภาพและเทคโนโลยีที่ได้รับการออกแบบมาเป็นอย่างดี พร้อมด้วยดีไซน์ที่สวยหรูเหมาะกับทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

แล็ปท็อป กับ โน๊ตบุ๊ค ต่างกันอย่างไร? คำถามยอดฮิต ที่คนสงสัย
จอคอม 27 นิ้ว ยี่ห้อไหนดี ภาพคมชัด ความละเอียดสูง
จอคอมทำงานยี่ห้อไหนดี ภาพคมชัด Full HD เทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย

 