LG gram 17” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop Intel® Core i7 Windows 11 Home RAM 32GB/1TB NVMe™ SSD
คุณลักษณะเด่น
-
Size (Inch)
-
17
-
Processor
-
i7-1195G7
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.35
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70"
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
UFS/ Micro SD
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
-
Accessory
-
N/A
-
Battery
-
80Wh
-
Button
-
Power button with Fingerprint
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y21
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100 Key, UK: 101 Key, JP: 104 Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
USB Type-C
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
-
Black
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70"
-
Dimension(mm)
-
380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8"
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
19.9 x 12.1 x 2.4"
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
493 x 307 x 60"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.3
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.1
-
weight(kg)
-
1.35
-
weight(lb)
-
2.98
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
i7-1195G7
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
finger print
-
YES
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
HDD Security
-
YES
-
Secure mode
-
YES
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
YES
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Brightness
-
300nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
-
N/A
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
N/A
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Size (cm)
-
43.2
-
Size (Inch)
-
17
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
YES
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
DTS Headphone-X
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
LG Control Center
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG Power Manager
-
YES
-
LG Reader Mode
-
YES
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
