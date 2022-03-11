About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงกำลังลอยกระทง

รวมไอเดียแต่งชุดไทยไปลอยกระทงสวยๆ สืบสานวัฒนธรรมไทย

11/03/2022

ชุดไทยลอยกระทงผู้หญิง 2022

แต่งชุดไทยเที่ยวงานลอยกระทง 2022 สวยสะกดทุกสายตา

วันลอยกระทง ถือเป็นประเพณีที่ปฏิบัติสืบทอดกันมาแต่โบราณ ตรงกับวันขึ้น 15 ค่ำ เดือน 12 ตามปฏิทินจันทรคติไทย โดยจัดขึ้นเพื่อเป็นการสะเดาะเคราะห์และขอขมาต่อพระแม่คงคา ในสิ่งที่มนุษย์ได้ล่วงเกินแม่น้ำหรือธรรมชาติ เพื่อให้น้ำท่าอุดมสมบูรณ์ตลอดปี นอกจากกิจกรรมลอยกระทงและไหว้พระทำบุญแล้ว มีสิ่งหนึ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้เลย คือการสวมใส่ชุดไทยเดินเที่ยวงานวันลอยกระทง สำหรับปีนี้หากคุณยังไม่รู้ว่าจะเลือกใส่ชุดไทยแบบไหนดี มาพร้อมความสวยดั่งนางในวรรณคดี วันนี้ LG ได้รวบรวมไอเดียชุดไทยวันลอยกระทงมาฝาก พร้อมตัวช่วยถนอมชุดไทยให้คุณสามารถเก็บไว้ใส่ได้ในปีถัดไป โดยไม่ต้องเสียเงินซื้อใหม่

แนะนำชุดไทยลอยกระทง ใส่สบาย งดงามสมดั่งสตรีชาวสยาม

ชุดไทยเรือนต้น

เริ่มต้นชุดไทยลอยกระทงกันที่ “ชุดไทยเรือนต้น” เป็นชุดไทยพระราชนิยมสำหรับใช้แต่งไปในงานที่ไม่เป็นทางการมากนัก อาทิ งานกฐิน งานลอยกระทง งานทำบุญต่าง ๆ ลักษณะผ้าซิ่นมีริ้วตามยาวหรือขวางยาวจรดข้อเท้า สีของเสื้อจะกลมกลืนหรือตัดกันกับผ้าซิ่นก็ได้ เป็นชุดคนละท่อน มีแขนสามส่วนผ่าอกกระดุมห้าเม็ด คอกลมไม่มีขอบ เพิ่มความงดงามด้วยเครื่องประดับอย่างเข็มกลัดขนาดใหญ่ ตุ้มหูแบบติดกับใบหู สร้อยคอไข่มุก และไม่ต้องคาดเข็มขัด

ชุดไทยดุสิต

ชุดไทยดุสิต

ชุดไทยดุสิตเรียบง่ายสง่างาม

ชุดไทยดุสิตนิยมใช้กันมากในงานราตรีสโมสรหรืองานพิธีทางการในตอนกลางคืน โดยลักษณะเสื้อจะเป็นแบบคอด้านหน้า-หลังคว้านกว้างและตัวเสื้อไม่มีแขน ตัวเสื้อไม่มีแขนใช้ผ้าสีเดียวกับผ้านุ่ง เพิ่มความงดงามด้วยการปักลูกปัด ไข่มุก หรือเลื่อม สวมใส่คู่กับสายสะพายและคาดเข็มขัด เป็นชุดไทยที่มีความเรียบง่ายสง่างามมาก

ชุดไทยบรมพิมาน

ชุดไทยบรมพิมานนิยมใช้ในพิธีตอนค่ำ เรียบหรูและสง่างาม ลักษณะคล้ายชุดไทยอมรินทร์แต่มีเข็มขัดคาดและดูเป็นทางการกว่า เน้นใช้ผ้ายกทองมีเชิงหรือยกทองทั้งตัว ตัดติดกันกับตัวเสื้อหรือจะเป็นเสื้อคนละท่อนก็ได้ โดยตัวเสื้อเป็นแบบผ่าหลัง คอกลม ขอบตั้ง แขนยาว ลักษณะผ้าถุงเป็นแบบจีบหน้าหรือมีชายพกยาวจรดข้อเท้า ชุดไทยบรมพิมานไม่ใช้สไบแต่ใช้เข็มขัดไทยคาด ส่วนเครื่องประดับจะเป็นเครื่องราชอิสริยาภรณ์ สร้อยคอ สร้อยข้อมือ ต่างหู และเกี้ยวประดับผม ใส่ออกมาแล้วงดงามดั่งนางในวรรณคดี

ชุดไทยอมรินทร์

ชุดไทยอมรินทร์มีความคล้ายกับชุดไทยจิตรลดา ต่างกันตรงที่ใช้ผ้าที่หรูหรากว่าในการตัดเย็บ โดยทั่วไปนิยมใช้ผ้าไหมที่มีทองแซมหรือผ้ายกทองทั้งตัว ลวดลายงดงามสะดุดตา ส่วนเครื่องประดับจะเป็นเครื่องทองหรูหรา หากใช้ในงานพิธีต้องประดับเครื่องราชอิสริยาภรณ์ ไม่ต้องคาดเข็มขัด เหมาะสำหรับงานพิธีตอนค่ำ

ชุดไทยจักรพรรดิ

ชุดไทยจักรพรรดิ

ชุดไทยจักรพรรดิผ้ายกทั้งตัว

งานลอยกระทง 1 ปี มี 1 ครั้ง แต่งองค์ทรงเครื่องด้วยชุดไทยจักรพรรดิ เน้นใช้ผ้ายกทั้งตัวมีเชิงยกไหมทองหรือดิ้นทอง ผ้าซิ่นจีบ หน้านางมีชายพกคาด และรัดด้วยเข็มขัดไทย ห่มสไบปักด้วยดิ้นและพลอยทับบนสไบอัดจีบ นิยมใช้เครื่องประดับ อาทิ สร้อยคอ สร้อยสังวาล สร้อยข้อมือ เข็มขัด รัดเกล้าและต่างหู ใส่เดินเที่ยวงานลอยกระทงสวยเด่นมาแต่ไกล

ชุดไทยจิตรลดา

ชุดไทยจิตรลดาได้รับความนิยมอย่างมาก สามารถหยิบมาใส่ได้หลายโอกาส โดยใช้ผ้าไหมเกลี้ยงมีเชิงหรือยกดอกทั้งตัว ผ้าซิ่นยาวป้ายหน้าคนละท่อนกับตัวเสื้อ ใส่เป็นเสื้อแขนยาวผ่าอก คอกลมมีขอบตั้งเล็กน้อย เหมาะสำหรับงานพระราชพิธีต่าง ๆ นิยมใช้เครื่องประดับหรูหรา ไม่มีเข็มขัด เมื่อใส่ออกมาแล้วสวยงามอย่างไทยแท้

ชุดไทยประยุกต์

ชุดไทยประยุกต์

ชุดไทยประยุกต์ดีไซน์ทันสมัย

ชุดไทยประยุกต์ถูกดัดแปลงมาจากชุดไทยแบบต่าง ๆ มีการผสมผสานความเป็นไทยและความทันสมัยเอาไว้ได้อย่างลงตัว คัตติ้งเนี้ยบดีไซน์สวย สีสันสดใส เหมาะสำหรับงานมงคล งานพิธี และเทศกาลต่าง ๆ โดยมีลักษณะชุดเป็นเสื้อลูกไม้คอจีน ใส่กับผ้าถุง มีความกระฉับกระเฉงและมีดีไซน์ที่เข้ากับยุคสมัย

สำหรับไอเดียชุดไทยลอยกระทงที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น ล้วนเป็นชุดไทยพระราชนิยมที่ได้รับการยอมรับว่าเป็นเครื่องแต่งกายที่งดงามมาก โดยแต่ละชุดแสดงถึงความเป็นไทยได้อย่างชัดเจนไม่ว่าจะเป็นชนิดผ้าไหม ผ้าซิ่น เครื่องประดับ หรือแม้แต่การออกแบบที่มีความประณีตละเอียดอ่อนอย่างมาก หากสวมใส่เดินเที่ยวงานลอยกระทง 2022 รับรองว่างดงามดั่งนางในวรรณคดีไทย อย่างที่ทราบกันว่าเทศกาลวันลอยกระทง 1 ปี มี 1 ครั้งเท่านั้น การเก็บรักษาชุดไทยให้คงสภาพสวยงามดังเดิมเป็นสิ่งสำคัญมาก ขอแนะนำตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณห่างไกลจากกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์และสะอาดพร้อมใช้งานเสมอ

ตู้อบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ LG Styler ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนรุ่นใหม่

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ดูแลเสื้อตัวโปรดของคุณ

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC นวัตกรรมสุดล้ำที่เข้ามาช่วยดูแลเสื้อผ้าเครื่องแต่งกายของคุณให้สะอาดและสดชื่นอยู่เสมอ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ใน LG Styler ใช้ไอน้ำสะอาดบริสุทธิ์ เพื่อทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึกถึงใยผ้า ช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้า ได้มากถึง 99.9% (รับรองโดยสถาบัน BAF) และรอยยับในเสื้อผ้าของคุณ ที่สำคัญอบแห้งด้วยอุณหูมิต่ำช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าแห้งเร็วกว่าการอบแห้งด้วยลมร้อนอีกด้วย

เพิ่มเติม : ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler อาจไม่เหมาะสำหรับใช้งานกับผ้าที่มีความบอบบาง เช่น ผ้าไหม ผ้าลูกไม้ ผ้าฝ้าย และผ้าขนสัตว์

หากคุณต้องการดูแลและถนอมเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดให้มีอายุการใช้งานยาวนาน คงสภาพเหมือนใหม่ตลอดเวลา ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคุณ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

