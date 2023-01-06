About Cookies on This Site

ทีวีเล่นเกม PS5 แนะนำรุ่นน่าซื้อ ภาพสวยคมชัดทุกมิติ

ทีวีเล่นเกม PS5
แนะนำรุ่นน่าซื้อ ภาพ
สวยคมชัดทุกมิติ

06/01/2023

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกม PS5 ที่เหนือล้ำกับทีวี LG

เกมเมอร์ต้องรู้ Smart TV เล่นเกมรุ่นไหน ซื้อแล้วคุ้ม

สำหรับสายคอนโซลรุ่นล่าสุดอย่าง PlayStation 5 หรือ PS5 ปฏิเสธไม่ได้ว่า TV เป็นอีกองค์ประกอบสำคัญที่พาเหล่าเกมเมอร์เข้าสู่โลกแห่งการเล่นเกมแบบเต็มอรรถรส แต่มีอีกหลายคนที่ยังลังเลเพราะไม่รู้ว่าควรซื้อทีวีเล่นเกม PS5 รุ่นไหนดี ถึงตอบโจทย์ความสนุกสนาน มอบความเร็วขั้นเทพให้เกมเมอร์ได้แบบจัดเต็ม และคุ้มค่ากับงบประมาณที่มี เพื่อให้ตัดสินใจได้ง่ายขึ้น บทความนี้ขอพาทุกคนไปดูว่าฟีเจอร์เด็ดที่ควรมีในทีวีสำหรับสายเกมมิ่งมีอะไรบ้าง พร้อมแนะนำทีวีเล่นเกมที่ให้ภาพสวยคมชัด เล่นเกมเพลินไม่สะดุด

เช็กลิตส์ 5 ฟีเจอร์เด็ดเล่นเกมบน Smart TV ได้ลื่นไหล

(1) ค่าอินพุตและอัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

แน่นอนว่าการเคลื่อนไหวของตัวละครในเกมเป็นสิ่งที่ผู้เล่นให้ความสำคัญเป็นอันดับต้น ๆ เพราะถ้าการแสดงความลื่นไหล ไม่มีอาการหน่วง หรือภาพสะดุดช่วยให้เล่นเกมบนทีวีได้อย่างเพลิดเพลิน ยิ่งถ้าเล่นเกมที่ตัดสินผลแพ้ชนะภายในเสี้ยววินาที ดังนั้น Smart TV ที่เลือกใช้สำหรับเล่นเกม PS5 ควรมีค่าอินพุตต่ำ โดยอาจอยู่ที่ 1ms ส่วนอัตราการรีเฟรชภาพควรอยู่ที่ 120Hz ขึ้นไป หากอยากเสริมเรื่องการแสดงภาพเคลื่อนไหวอย่างรวดเร็วและตรงเวลา แนะนำให้มองหาทีวีเล่นเกมที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี G-Sync และ FreeSync ซึ่งรองรับการ์ดจอระดับสูงของทั้ง NVIDIA G-SYNC® หรือ FreeSync™ และ VRR ช่วยให้ผู้เล่นเกมสามารถช่วงชิงชัยชนะได้แบบเรียลไทม์มากขึ้น เพราะเทคโนโลยีเหล่านี้เข้ามาช่วยแก้ปัญหาภาพฉีกขาดและการแสดงผลช้า

(2) มีฟีเจอร์ Game Optimizer

เชื่อว่าสายเกมเมอร์จำนวนไม่น้อยที่คุ้นเคยกับ Game Optimizer ฟีเจอร์ที่รวมการตั้งค่าเฉพาะสำหรับการเล่นเกมต่าง ๆ ไว้ในที่เดียว ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเลือกหมวดเกม ปรับการแสดงภาพและเสียงให้สอดคล้องกับประเภทเกม ไปจนถึงตั้งค่า VRR เพื่อให้การแสดงภาพเป็นไปอย่างราบรื่น หากอยากได้ทีวีที่ผู้เล่นสามารถปรับตั้งค่าเฉพาะต่าง ๆ ภายในเกม เพื่อเสริมความมันให้มากขึ้นกว่าเดิม อย่าลืมมองหา Smart TV เล่นเกม PS5 ที่มีฟีเจอร์ตัวนี้เด็ดขาด

(3) จอภาพถนอมสายตา

จอทีวีเป็นจออีกประเภทที่มีแสงสีฟ้าที่อาจส่งผลเสียต่อดวงตาของผู้ที่เล่นเกมเป็นเวลานาน โดยปัจจุบันแบรนด์ผู้ผลิต TV หลายแห่งได้พัฒนาจอทีวีที่มีคุณสมบัติถนอมสายตาและผ่านการรับรองจากสถาบันระดับโลกที่น่าเชื่อถือ เพื่อให้ผู้ใช้งานทั้งสายซีรีส์และสายเกมเมอร์สามารถใช้งานได้อย่างต่อเนื่องเป็นเวลานานโดยไม่ต้องกังวลกับแสงสีฟ้าอีกต่อไป

(4) รองรับเทคโนโลยี HGiG

เพื่อให้ดื่มด่ำกับโลกแห่งเกมได้สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากมีค่าอินพุตต่ำ อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพสูง จอทีวีควรมาพร้อมการแสดงภาพแบบล้ำลึกที่ช่วยให้ผู้เล่นเกมได้เห็นภาพเคลื่อนไหวที่มีสีสันโดดเด่นสมจริงยิ่งขึ้น เพราะสามารถมองเห็นรายละเอียดของภาพกราฟิกในส่วนมืดและส่วนสว่างได้ชัดเจน ทำให้ผู้เล่นไม่ต้องกังวลว่าจะโต้ตอบคู่ต่อสู้ที่ซ่อนตัวอยู่ในมุมมืดไม่ทันท่วงที

(5) ช่องต่อ HDMI 2.1

สำหรับสายซีรีส์เกาหลี สายอัปเดตข่าวสารบนทีวีน่าจะไม่คุ้นเคยกับช่องต่อ HDMI 2.1 มากนัก ผิดจากสายเกมเมอร์เพราะ HDMI 2.1 ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อเสริมประสิทธิภาพในการแสดงผลจากอุปกรณ์เกมไปยังทีวี ให้การแสดงภาพเป็นไปอย่างลื่นไหลดูเป็นธรรมชาติสมจริง ทั้งสามารถตอบสนองได้อย่างรวดเร็ว และมีความหน่วงในการเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ที่ต่ำ ทำให้ผู้เล่นสามารถแย่งชิงโอกาสความได้เปรียบจากคู่ต่อสู้ได้ง่ายขึ้น
ต้องบอกว่าฟีเจอร์ข้างต้นถือเป็นสิ่งที่เหล่าเกมเมอร์ไม่ควรมองข้ามเวลาตัดสินใจซื้อทีวีเล่นเกม PS5 นอกจากมอบประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมได้อย่างเต็มอรรถรส ยังเพิ่มโอกาสในการคว้าชัยชนะเหนือคู่ต่อสู้อีกด้วย มาถึงตรงนี้หากไม่รู้เล่นเกมผ่านทีวีรุ่นไหนดี ? ขอแนะนำ Smart TV LG ที่พร้อมมอบความสนุกสุดมันให้เหล่าเกมเมอร์

แนะนำ Smart TV LG น่าซื้อ ให้ภาพสวยคมชัด เล่นเกมไม่มีสะดุด

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED77A2

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED77A2

สมาร์ททีวี LG จอถนอมสายตา ให้ความละเอียดภาพระดับ Real 4K

เพลิดเพลินกับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกม PS5 ที่คมชัดและสมจริงกว่าเดิม กับสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED77A2 ขนาด 77 นิ้ว มาพร้อมหน่วยประมวลผล α7 Gen5 AI Processor ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพพื้นหน้าและพื้นหลัง เพื่อเพิ่มขอบเขตความลึกให้คุณภาพของภาพที่เหมือนจริงอย่างโดดเด่น ร่วมด้วย Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos มารวมกันเพื่อสร้างความดื่มด่ำอันเร้าใจ สัมผัสประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงด้วยเสียงที่เร้าใจและภาพที่ไม่ธรรมดา เหมือนได้หลุดเข้าไปสู่โลกของเกม ทั้งยังมีโหมด Eye Comfort Display จอถนอมสายตาสามารถรับชมความบันเทิงได้สบายตามากขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังเข้าถึงแหล่งรวมความบันเทิงได้ง่าย ๆ ด้วย Magic Remote

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED88Z1

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED88Z1

สมาร์ททีวี LG อัดแน่นไปด้วยฟีเจอร์สำหรับเกมเมอร์โดยเฉพาะ

สำหรับสายเกมเมอร์ที่คิดว่าความคมชัดระดับ 4K ยังไม่ตอบโจทย์พอ ขอแนะนำสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED88Z1 ขนาด 88 นิ้ว ใช้ชิปประมวลผลอัจฉริยะ α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K ที่ยกระดับภาพ 8K ความละเอียดภาพคมชัดระดับ 7680x4320p เพื่อประสบการณ์การรับชมความบันเทิงหรือเล่นเกมคอลโซนแบบสมจริง ทั้งอัดแน่นไปด้วยฟีเจอร์สำหรับเล่นเกมโดยเฉพาะ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Game Optimizer ให้การตั้งค่าที่แต่งเป็นพิเศษสำหรับเกมหลากหลายประเภท เทคโนโลยี HGiG ที่ช่วยให้ผู้เล่นมองเห็นรายละเอียดของภาพกราฟิกในส่วนมืดและส่วนสว่างได้ชัดเจน รวมถึง NVIDIA G-SYNC® FreeSync™ และ VRR เทคโนโลยีที่เข้ามาช่วยให้ผู้เล่นเกมช่วงชิงชัยชนะได้แบบเรียลไทม์

สมาร์ททีวี LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z2

สมาร์ททีวี LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z2

สมาร์ททีวี LG ให้เสียงดัง คมชัดรอบทิศทาง

มาต่อกันที่สมาร์ททีวี LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z2 ขนาด 88 นิ้ว ที่พร้อมพาทุกคนดื่มด่ำไปกับสุนทรีภาพอย่างเหนือระดับ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นภาพยนตร์ กีฬา หรือเกม PS5 ด้วยมีชิปประมวลผลอัจฉริยะ α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K มายกระดับการแสดงภาพบนหน้าจอทีวี LG ให้ภาพมีความชัดเจนมากขึ้น ถึงขั้นสามารถดูรายละเอียดต่าง ๆ ได้แม้กระทั่งดวงตาในหน้าจอ แล้วเสริมทัพด้วย Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos นอกจากช่วยให้ทีวีแสดงผลในแต่ละฉากได้ออกมาสมจริงที่สุด ยังถ่ายทอดพลังเสียงแบบ 360 องศา ช่วยให้เล่นเกมได้สมจริงมากขึ้น กระหึ่มสะใจ ได้ยินเสียงรอบด้าน

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

ส่วนใครที่คิดว่าพลังเสียงจากลำโพงทีวียังไม่กระหึ่มสมใจ ขอแนะนำลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK ที่มอบพลังเสียงรอบทิศทางด้วยระบบเสียง 7.1.4 Ch กำลังขับ 770 วัตต์ ขับเสียงเบสได้หนักแน่นและทรงพลัง ผสานการทำงานของระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos ช่วยให้ผู้เล่นเพลิดเพลินไปกับทุกรายละเอียดของเสียงภายในเกมได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์ ทั้งการันตีคุณภาพด้วยการพัฒนาร่วมกับ Meridian เพื่อให้ได้คุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI Room Calibration ปรับค่าลำโพงให้เหมาะกับพื้นที่ภายในห้อง มีฟีเจอร์ AI Sound Pro ปรับเสียงให้เหมาะสมกับฉากที่รับชมอัตโนมัติ และมีโหมดแชร์เสียงจากทีวีให้เสียงคมชัดและมีรายละเอียดมากขึ้น ที่สำคัญสามารถควบคุมการทำงานของซาวด์บาร์ผ่านรีโมตทีวี LG ได้

หากคุณอยากเล่นเกมบน Smart TV LG สามารถพิจารณาสมาร์ททีวี LG ที่แนะนำในข้างต้น พร้อมกับลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ที่ช่วยเสริมเรื่องพลังเสียง ทำให้การเล่นเกมบน PS5 ของเหล่าเกมเมอร์สนุกเต็มอารมณ์มากกว่าเดิม สำหรับผู้สนใจสมาร์ทีวีคุณภาพดีหรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ ของแบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

