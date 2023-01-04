About Cookies on This Site

ชุดลายดอกสงกรานต์ รวมแฟชั่นสุดเก๋ แมตช์ลุคสวยรับหน้าร้อน

ชุดลายดอกสงกรานต์ รวมแฟชั่นสุดเก๋ แมตช์ลุคสวยรับหน้าร้อน

04/01/2023

แฟชั่นชุดลายดอกวันสงกรานต์

แฟชั่นเสื้อลายดอกเก๋ ๆ สวยปัง รับวันสงกรานต์

วันสงกรานต์ 2566 ตรงกับวันที่ 13 เมษายนของทุกปี เป็นวัฒนธรรมร่วมของทั้งประเทศไทย กัมพูชา ลาว เมียนมา ชนกลุ่มน้อยชาวไทในเวียดนาม มณฑลยูนนานของจีน ศรีลังกา และทางตะวันออกของประเทศอินเดีย ในแต่ละประเทศมีประเพณีสงกรานต์ที่ต่างกันออกไป สำหรับสงกรานต์ในประเทศไทยตรงกับวันที่ 13-15 เมษายนของทุกปี เมื่อใกล้เทศกาลวันสงกรานต์เรามักได้เห็นแฟชั่นการแต่งตัวด้วย "เสื้อผ้าลายดอก" อยู่เสมอ ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเด็กหรือผู้ใหญ่ล้วนมีเสื้อลายดอกใส่กันเสมือนเป็นเสื้อประจำเทศกาล หากคุณไม่อยากพลาดแฟชั่นชุดลายดอก และยังไม่รู้ว่าจะแมตช์กับอะไรถึงจะดูสวย บทความนี้ได้รวบรวมแฟชั่นชุดลายดอกวันสงกรานต์มาฝาก ให้คุณอัปลุคสวยได้แบบไม่ซ้ำใคร

เผยเหตุผล! ทำไมสงกรานต์ต้องใส่เสื้อลายดอก

เสื้อลายดอกมาจากไหน ทำไมถึงต้องใส่ช่วงวันสงกรานต์ แรกเริ่มเสื้อลายดอกไม่ได้เป็นวัฒนธรรมของประเทศไทย แต่เป็นแฟชั่นที่มีอิทธิพลมาจากชาติตะวันตก หรือเที่เรียกว่าเสื้อฮาวายของทางสหรัฐฯ เมื่อคนไทยนำเข้ามาใส่จนได้รับความนิยม และประจวบเหมาะกับการหาช่วงเทศกาลในการใส่ เหมือน ๆ กับเสื้อสีเขียวแดงต้องใส่ช่วงคริสมาสต์ เสื้อสีแดงต้องใส่ช่วงวันวาเลนไทน์ เพราะเหตุนี้เสื้อลายดอกจึงกลายเป็นค่านิยมที่ได้รับการยอมรับกันโดยทั่วไปว่าจะใส่ในช่วงเทศกาลสงกรานต์ อีกทั้งคนสมัยก่อนกล่าวไว้ว่าเป็น “เสื้อลายดอกแรกแย้ม” สีสันสดใส ให้ความรู้สึกเบิกบาน และสื่อถึงการเริ่มต้นสิ่งดี ๆ ดังเช่นการเริ่มต้นในวันปีใหม่ไทย

มัดรวม! แฟชั่นแต่งตัวเสื้อลายดอก สวยไม่ซ้ำ สะดุดตาทุกลุค ชุดเดรสสายเดี่ยวเปิดไหล่

เดรสเปิดไหล่แขนยาว

เดรสสายเดี่ยวเปิดไหล่สีหวาน

เริ่มต้นแฟชั่นชุดลายดอกกันที่เดรสสายเดี่ยวเปิดไหล่ สีหวานละมุน คอวี เพิ่มดีเทลให้ชุดดูไม่เรียบจนเกินไปด้วยผ้าระบายช่วงอก เหมาะสำหรับใส่ไปเที่ยววันสงกรานต์ เนื้อผ้าเบาสบาย ระบายอากาศได้ดี ใส่ออกมาแล้วสวยน่ารักที่สุด

เสื้อแขนยาวลายดอกสีม่วง

เสื้อแขนยาวสีม่วง

เสื้อแขนยาวลายดอกสีม่วงสดใส

แม้ว่าจะเป็นช่วงหน้าร้อนแต่สาว ๆ สามารถหยิบเสื้อแขนยาวมาใส่ได้ เลือกเสื้อแขนยาวที่มีเนื้อผ้าไม่หนาจนเกินไป เพิ่มความสดใสให้เข้ากับเทศกาลด้วยลายดอก มิกซ์แอนด์แมตช์กับชุดเดรสกระโปรงยาวสีเหลือง ใส่ออกมาแล้วสวยลงตัวที่สุด

เสื้อแขนยาวลายดอกแขนจั๊ม

เสื้อแขนยาวโชว์เอว

เสื้อแขนยาวลายดอกโชว์เอว

สวยท้าแดดกับเสื้อแขนยาวลายดอกแขนจั๊ม จับคู่กับกางเกงยีนส์ขายาวสีฟ้าซีด ใส่ออกมาสวยเซ็กซี่สุด ๆ ตัวเสื้อใส่สบาย ระบายอากาศได้ดี สำหรับสาว ๆ ที่ต้องการโชว์หุ่นเป๊ะสามารถเก็บชายเสื้อขึ้นไปได้ รับรองว่าใส่ไปเล่นน้ำมีแต่คนมองแน่นอน

เสื้อเชิ้ตแขนยาวลายดอกหลากสีสัน

เสื้อแขนยาวโชว์เอว

เสื้อเชิ้ตแขนยาวลายดอกสีสันสดใส

หยิบเสื้อเชิ้ตแขนยาวลายดอกมาใส่วันสงกรานต์ มิกซ์แอนด์แมตช์กับกางเกงยีนส์สีดำ ใส่ออกมาแล้วเข้ากันแบบสุด ๆ เหมาะสำหรับใส่ไปเที่ยวหรือเล่นน้ำ แนะนำเลือกเสื้อเชิ้ตเนื้อผ้าบางเบา ระบายอากาศได้ดี เพียงเท่านี้ก็สามารถหยิบเสื้อเชิ้ตมาใส่ได้บ่อย ๆ แล้ว

ชุดเดรสสั้นลายดอก

เสื้อแขนยาวโชว์เอว

ชุดเดรสสั้นลายดอก

แฟชั่นที่ไม่มีวันตายหยิบมาใส่ได้ทุกช่วงเทศกาลกับชุดเดรสสั้นลายดอก เพิ่มดีเทลให้ชุดดูไม่น่าเบื่อด้วยผ้าระบายพริ้ว ๆ ช่วงด้านหน้า ตัวชุดไม่สั้นหรือยาวจนเกินไป สามารถใส่ได้ทั้งวันแบบไม่ต้องกลัวร้อน ใส่ออกมาแล้วสดใสมาก ๆ

ชุดเดรสปาดไหล่ลายดอก

เสื้อแขนยาวโชว์เอว

ชุดเดรสปาดไหล่สีชมพู

ชุดเดรสปาดไหล่ลายดอกสีชมพูหวานละมุน ไม่ว่าจะใส่ออกงานหรือใส่ไปเที่ยว รับรองสวยสะดุดตา ตัวชุดมีความพริ้วใส่สบาย ไม่ร้อน เพิ่มดีเทลช่วงเอวเพื่อเน้นให้เห็นสัดส่วนมากยิ่งขึ้น ใส่ออกมาแล้วน่ารักมาก หากไม่ต้องการโชว์ผิวช่วงไหล่ แนะนำสามารถหยิบเสื้อคลุมมาใส่ทับอีกทีได้

เสื้อแขนยาวคอกลมลายดอก

เสื้อแขนยาวโชว์เอว

เสื้อแขนยาวคอกลมลายดอก

ปิดท้ายกันที่เสื้อแขนยาวคอกลมลายดอก ชุดนี้มีความน่ารักและละมุนมาก ๆ ตัวเสื้อคอกลมเพิ่มดีเทลตรงแขนเสื้อจั๊มปลายพริ้ว ๆ แมตช์กับกางเกงเอวสูงสีชมพูคาดเข็มขัด เหมาะสำหรับใส่ไปเที่ยวหรือทำบุญที่วัด รับรองเดินไปไหนมาไหนก็มีแต่คนมอง
ทั้งหมดนี้คือแฟชั่นชุดลายดอกวันสงกรานต์ แมตช์ลุคสวยช่วงหน้าร้อน โดยแต่ละลุคมีความโดดเด่นและสไตล์ที่ต่างกันออกไป เหมาะสำหรับใส่ในช่วงสงกรานต์เพื่อต้อนรับเทศกาลวันปีใหม่ไทย ให้คุณสนุกกับการแต่งตัวมากยิ่งขึ้น รับรองว่าสวยสะดุดตา ไม่ซ้ำใครแน่นอน เพื่อให้เสื้อลายดอกของคุณยังคงสีสันสดใส ปราศจากเชื้อไวรัสและแบคทีเรีย หยิบมาใส่กี่ปี ๆ เหมือนใส่ตัวใหม่ ขอแนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน LG มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันทันสมัย ช่วยดูแลชุดโปรดของคุณอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

แนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ตัวช่วยดูแลเสื้อตัวโปรดของคุณ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ถนอมเสื้อผ้าให้สวยนานขึ้น

ตัวช่วยทำความสะอาดชุดลายดอกหลังกลับจากเล่นน้ำสงกรานต์ แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W ซักผ้าสะอาด ด้วยเทคโนโลยี 6 Motion DD เพียงเลือกโปรแกรมซักที่เหมาะกับผ้าของคุณ โดยออกแบบการหมุนของถังซักไปในหลายทิศทางแตกต่างกันไป เพื่อประสิทธิภาพการซัก และการถนอมผ้าอย่างสูงสุด การทำงานเงียบ นิ่ง และทนทาน ที่สำคัญเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รับประกันตัวมอเตอร์ยาวนานถึง 10 ปี อีกด้วย

เครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RV10VHP3W1

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องอบผ้า LG ซักและอบผ้าในขั้นตอนเดียว

เครื่องอบผ้าตัวช่วยให้ชุดโปรดของคุณสะอาด ผ้าแห้งสนิทและนุ่มฟู หมดปัญหาเรื่องกลิ่นอับ ให้คุณมีชุดทันใส่ในวันสำคัญ แนะนำ เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RV10VHP3W1 ความจุ 10 กก. ทำงานด้วยระบบ DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ ขยายช่วงความเร็วในการหมุนช่วยประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้น 22% มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Eco Hybrid™ สามารถเลือกฟังก์ชัน Energy Mode ประหยัดพลังงาน 21% หรือ Time Mode ประหยัดเวลา 24% ได้ตามไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนรุ่นใหม่มากยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยระบบ Smart WI-FI control สามารถควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ที่สำคัญมีฟีเจอร์ Gentle Care อบผ้าอุณหภูมิต่ำช่วยลดรอยยับและป้องกันการหดตัวของเสื้อผ้าอีกด้วย

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBB

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้า Wash Tower ผ้าสะอาดไร้ฝุ่น

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBBมาพร้อมระบบ AI DD™ ความจุเครื่องซักผ้า 21 กก./ เครื่องอบผ้า 16 กก. เป็นเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าที่รวมเข้าด้วยกัน มีโปรแกรม LG Allergy Care ช่วยลดไรฝุ่นที่อาจก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ 99.9% และยังมอบความสะดวกสบายด้วยแอป LG ThinQ™ ช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่อกับ WashTower™ เริ่มการทำงานของเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าด้วยการแตะเพียงปุ่มเดียว พร้อมการรับประกันมอเตอร์ 10 ปี สบายใจได้ด้วย DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ ที่ประหยัดพลังงาน

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ดูแลเสื้อตัวโปรดของคุณ

หลังจากใส่ชุดลายดอกเที่ยววันสงกรานต์แล้ว เพื่อให้ชุดของคุณสามารถหยิบมาใส่ได้ทุก ๆ ปี และยังคงสภาพเหมือนใหม่ แนะนำตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC ดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้สะอาดและสดชื่นอยู่เสมอ มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันอบผ้าที่ช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และแบคทีเรียได้มากถึง 99.9% (รับรองโดยสถาบัน BAF) และยังสามารถลดกลิ่นอับในเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ มีเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ไอน้ำสะอาดบริสุทธิ์เข้าทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึกถึงใยผ้า ไปจนถึงเทคโนโลยี Gentle Dry การอบผ้าด้วยอุณหภูมิต่ำ ช่วยป้องกันปัญหาเสื้อผ้าหดตัวที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากการอบลมร้อนได้เป็นอย่างดี
เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแบรนด์ชั้นนำ LG เติมเต็มทุกช่วงเวลาของคุณด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ทันสมัย ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน หากคุณสนใจสินค้าตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นหรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

