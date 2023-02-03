About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG เกมมิ่งมอนิเตอร์

คอมจอโค้งราคาเท่าไหร่ ภาพสวยสมจริง คอเกมสนุกเต็มอรรถรส

03/02/2023

จอเกมมิ่งดีไซน์โค้งจอกว้างช่วยยกระดับการเล่นเกมไปอีกขั้น

มอนิเตอร์เล่นเกมดีไซน์โค้ง จอคอมที่เกมเมอร์ยกนิ้วให้

ปฎิเสธไม่ได้ว่าเกมคือความบันเทิงที่ได้รับความนิยมของคนทุกเพศทุกวัยมาอย่างต่อเนื่อง ย้อนกลับไปเมื่อตอนยังเด็กหลายคนมีเกมเป็นเพื่อนแก้เหงา แม้จะเรียนจบทำงานมีครอบครัวแล้วแต่ก็ยังคงเล่นเกมอยู่ ปัจจุบันเกมได้กลายเป็นเมกะเทรนด์ของโลกอุตสาหกรรมเกมเติบโตแบบก้าวกระโดด เกมไม่ใช่การเล่นเพื่อสันทนาการอีกต่อไป แต่ถูกพัฒนามาเป็นกีฬามีการจัดการแข่งขันระดับโลก ที่เรารู้จักกันในชื่อ E-Sports ซึ่งก่อให้เกิดอาชีพใหม่มากมาย แต่การเล่นเกมให้ได้อรรถรสเข้าถึงทุกรายละเอียดที่ทีมผู้สร้างต้องการจะสื่อนั้น จำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์เล่นเกมที่ตอบโจทย์ หนึ่งในนั้นก็คือจอคอมเล่นเกม โดยเฉพาะ ที่ได้มีการใช้เทคโนโลยีอันล้ำสมัยเพื่อให้ภาพที่ได้สมจริงคมชัดทุกรายละเอียดและตอบสนองได้อย่างรวดเร็วทันใจอันเป็นพื้นฐานสู้ชัยชนะในทุกการแข่งขันนั่นเอง

จอเกมมิ่งคืออะไร ทำไมถึงสำคัญ

เรากำลังอยู่ในยุคที่สังคมขับเคลื่อนด้วยเทคโนโลยี และด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำนี้เองทำให้อุตสาหกรรมเกมพัฒนาไปมาก เราได้เห็นเกมในปัจจุบันมีภาพกราฟิกที่สมจริงมากขึ้น ทั้งนี้ก็เพื่อให้การเล่นเกมสนุกมากยิ่งขึ้นนั่นเอง แต่การจะถ่ายทอดภาพกราฟิกรวมถึงเอฟเฟ็กต์ต่าง ๆ ที่ทีมผู้สร้างตั้งใจจะสื่อได้ครบถ้วน จำเป็นต้องมีจอเกมมิ่งที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากพอจึงจะช่วยยกระดับการเล่นเกมให้ดีขึ้นได้ ซึ่งถือเป็นปัจจัยพื้นฐานสำคัญ

สำหรับจอเกมมิ่ง คือ จอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่สร้างและออกแบบมาโดยเฉพาะสำหรับใช้กับเกมทุกประเภท ทั้งเกมออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ ด้วยคุณสมบัติที่โดดเด่นกว่าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ทั่วไปคือแสดงผลเรื่องภาพกราฟิกที่สมจริง คมชัดทุกรายละเอียด มีการตอบสนองภาพที่รวดเร็วทำให้สามารถจัดการกับภาพที่เปลี่ยนแปลงได้โดยไม่ส่งผลเสียต่อการเล่นเกม เล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหลในทุก ๆ ฉาก

ทีวี LG ช่วยเปลี่ยนการดูหนังแบบเดิมให้น่าสนใจขึ้น ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Self-lighting OLED

จอเกมมิ่งดีไซน์หน้าจอกว้างให้ภาพคมชัดทุกองศา

จอเกมมิ่งที่ดีต้องมีคุณสมบัติอะไรบ้าง

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดีสำหรับการเล่นเกม ปัจจัยแรกที่ต้องพิจารณาก็คือต้องมีอัตรารีเฟรช (Refresh Rate) ที่สูงกว่าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ทั่วไป โดยส่วนใหญ่จะอยู่ที่ 75 Hz, 120 Hz, 144 Hz หรืออาจจะสูงถึง 240 Hz ตัวเลขยิ่งสูงยิ่งลื่นไหลสามารถเล่นเกมกราฟิกหนัก ๆ ได้ไม่มีสะดุด ตอบสนองดีเยี่ยม นอกจากนี้เรื่องเทคโนโลยีจอภาพจอเกมมิ่งไม่ควรมีความละเอียดต่ำกว่า Full HD (1920 x 1080) ทั้งนี้ก็เพื่อช่วยแสดงผลภาพออกมาดีที่สุด

 

นอกจากนี้ค่าการตอบสนองของภาพ (Response Time) ยิ่งต่ำยิ่งดี ซึ่งจะส่งผลให้ภาพกราฟิกและการเคลื่อนไหวของเกมสมูทมากยิ่งขึ้น ปิดท้ายที่ฟังก์ชันเสริมเพิ่มความลื่นไหลของภาพ ปัจจุบันผู้พัฒนาการ์ดจอค่ายดังอย่าง NVIDIA และ AMD ได้ทำการพัฒนาซอฟต์แวร์ที่มีชื่อว่า NVIDIA® G-SYNC® และ AMD FreeSync™ เพื่อให้เข้ากับ CPU ที่เชื่อมต่อกับหน้าจอ ทั้งนี้ก็เพื่อแก้ปัญหาภาพกระตุกหรือฉีกขาดทำให้การเล่นเกมลื่นไหลมากที่สุดอีกด้วย

แนะนำจอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear คอมจอโค้งตอบโจทย์เกมเมอร์

จอเกมมิ่ง LG ขนาด 34 นิ้ว

จอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear™ จอกว้างดีไซน์โค้งมองเห็นครบทุกองศา

จอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear™ รุ่น 34GL750-B ขนาด 34 นิ้ว จอคอมเล่นเกม 2023 หน้าจอใหญ่เต็มตาดีไซน์โค้งสวยงาม มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™) ช่วยแสดงผลภาพที่ราบรื่นไร้รอยต่อและรวดเร็ว อัตรารีเฟรช 144Hz และ 1ms MBR แสดงภาพวัตถุได้อย่างชัดเจน เคลื่อนไหวอย่างลื่นไหลสมจริง ผ่านการรับรองจาก NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ช่วยลดปัญหาอาการกระตุก ภาพสะดุด หรือฉีกขาด

 

เพื่อการแสดงผลที่รวดเร็วและลื่นไหลมากยิ่งขึ้น เทคโนโลยี HDR 10 ช่วยแสดงรายละเอียดที่ชัดเจนของส่วนที่สว่างและมืด แสงและเงาได้อย่างสมจริง IPS พร้อมด้วย sRGB 99% แสดงฉากสนามรบได้อย่างคมชัด พร้อมกับมอบความแม่นยำของสี ทั้งยังให้มุมรับชมที่กว้างกว่า ปิดท้ายด้วยเทคโนโลยี Dynamic Action Sync ช่วยลดการดีเลย์ทำให้เห็นทุกช่วงเวลาได้แบบเรียลไทม์อันเป็นส่วนสำคัญอย่างยิ่งต่อชัยชนะในการแข่งขัน

 

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือมอนิเตอร์เล่นเกมดีไซน์โค้งจาก LG จอคอมที่เกมเมอร์ยกนิ้วให้ เพราะการก้าวสู่มืออาชีพจำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์ที่ได้มาตรฐาน สามารถเป็นเจ้าของจอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear™ ได้แล้ววันนี้ผ่านช่องทางออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ หรือสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

● แนะนำจอคอม 32 นิ้ว ภาพคมชัด ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้งงาน
● แนะนําจอคอม 4K สเปคเทพ ภาพละเอียด สวยคมชัด ใช้งานไม่สะดุด
● จอคอมกระพริบเวลาเล่นเกมเกิดจากอะไร? ต้นต่อปัญหาเล่นเกมสะดุด