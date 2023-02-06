About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เลือกกี่กิโลดี

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เลือกกี่กิโลดี? ซักสะอาด ความจุเยอะ

06/02/2023

เลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าขนาดไหนดี ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซัก

หากถามพ่อบ้านแม่บ้านว่างานบ้านงานไหน ที่กินพลังกาย ยุ่งยาก และน่าเบื่อเป็นอันดับต้น ๆ เชื่อว่าหลายคนคงยกให้การซักผ้าเป็นที่หนึ่ง เพราะไหนจะต้องขจัดคราบฝังแน่น สิ่งสกปรก แบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้า ที่สำคัญยังต้องขนผ้ากองโตไปตากให้แห้งสนิท เพื่อป้องกันกลิ่นเหม็นอับและความชื้นต่าง ๆ แต่ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่านวัตกรรมเครื่องซักผ้าสมัยใหม่ มีส่วนช่วยให้การซักผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่าย มีเครื่องซักผ้าให้เลือกใช้หลายแบบ หลายฟังก์ชัน ซักและอบแห้งในเครื่องเดียว ทั้งยังมาพร้อมขนาดที่หลากหลาย ช่วยตอบโจทย์การใช้งานทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ โดยหนึ่งรูปแบบเครื่องซักผ้าที่ได้รับความนิยม คือ “เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า” บทความนี้ LG ชวนทุกคนไขคำตอบไปพร้อมกัน ว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า ควรเลือกกี่กิโลดี เพื่อให้พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านมีไอเทมคู่ใจ ช่วยร่นระยะเวลาทำงานบ้านได้อย่างตอบโจทย์

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าดีอย่างไร? เหมาะกับการซักแบบไหนมากสุด

นอกจากเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน และเครื่องซักผ้าสองถังแล้ว เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เป็นอีกไอเทมประจำบ้านที่ได้รับความนิยม เพราะไม่เพียงแต่ดีไซน์ที่สวยหรูเข้ากับตัวบ้านเท่านั้น แต่ยังมาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพในการทำความสะอาดที่ดีเยี่ยม ถูกออกแบบมาให้มีความทนทาน มีระบบการทำงานแบบอัตโนมัติ ที่ช่วยคำนวณปริมาณน้ำและรูปแบบการซักต่าง ๆ ได้ตามความเหมาะสม ช่วยประหยัดน้ำได้มากกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าแบบอื่น ๆ อีกทั้งด้วยลักษณะการทำงานของตัวถังแบบแนวนอน ยังช่วยให้ผ้าในถังหมุนตามแรงโน้มถ่วง ลดปัญหาผ้าพันกัน และช่วยป้องกันความเสียหายของเสื้อผ้าจากแรงเสียดสี

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า ตัวช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบาย

นอกจากนี้เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าบางยี่ห้อ อย่างเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ยังมีรุ่นเฉพาะที่สามารถซักและอบผ้าได้ภายในเครื่องเดียว ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบาย ร่นระยะเวลาในการตากผ้า เหมาะมากสำหรับคนที่มีพื้นที่ตากผ้าจำกัด ช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งได้อย่างทั่วถึง สามารถหยิบผ้าในถังออกมาสวมใส่ได้ทันที และหากถามว่าเครื่องซักผ้ากี่กิโลซักผ้านวมได้? คำตอบคือเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 kg ขึ้นไป มีประสิทธิภาพในการซักผ้านวมได้ตามต้องการ แต่ทั้งนี้จำเป็นต้องเลือกขนาดให้มีความเหมาะสม เพื่อช่วยให้ผลลัพธ์การซัก กำจัดสิ่งสกปรก เชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างเหมาะสม

เลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ากี่กิโลให้ตอบโจทย์คนในบ้าน

นอกจากเรื่องประเภทของเครื่องซักผ้า วัสดุที่ใช้ทำ ฟังก์ชัน และโปรแกรมต่าง ๆ ที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าแล้ว ขนาดเครื่องซักผ้าเป็นอีกสิ่งที่ต้องมาพิจารณาเช่นกัน เพราะหากเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าเล็กเกินไป อาจทำให้การซักผ้าไม่เพียงพอ เสียเวลาซักหลายครั้ง หรือหากเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดใหญ่เกินไปแต่ซักผ้าน้อยครั้ง อาจทำให้เสียค่าไฟมากกว่าและเสียพื้นที่ภายในบ้านแบบเปล่าประโยชน์ ซึ่งหลายคนอาจเคยได้ยินเรื่องการกำหนดขนาดต่าง ๆ ของเครื่องซักผ้า เช่น เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 10 kg, 12kg, 15kg ฯลฯ โดยสิ่งเหล่านี้ไม่ใช่น้ำหนักของเครื่องซักผ้าอย่างที่หลายคนเข้าใจ หากแต่เป็นน้ำหนักของผ้าแห้งที่สามารถใส่ในถังซักได้ หากใส่ปริมาณผ้าในถังอย่างเหมาะสม ย่อมช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กับการซักทำความสะอาดได้เป็นอย่างดี
แน่นอนว่าการเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ากิโลที่เหมาะสม ต้องดูจากปัจจัยหลายอย่าง เช่น จำนวนผ้า จำนวนสมาชิกในบ้าน ความถี่ในการซัก พื้นที่ในการจัดวาง ฯลฯ โดย LG มีตัวอย่าง ดังนี้

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า ขนาด 10 – 12 กิโลกรัม : เหมาะสำหรับการซักผ้า 4 - 6 ครั้ง/สัปดาห์ หรือซักผ้าแห้งจำนวน 30 – 50 ชิ้น และยังเหมาะสำหรับการซักผ้านวม 3.5 ฟุต และผ้านวมขนาด 5 ฟุตที่มีลักษณะเป็นผืนบาง
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 14 – 15 กิโลกรัม : เหมาะสำหรับการซักผ้าไม่น้อยกว่า 4 ครั้ง/สัปดาห์ ปริมาณผ้าแห้งที่เหมาะสมประมาณ 50 – 65 ชิ้น นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถใช้สำหรับซักผ้านวมขนาด 6 ฟุตแบบผืนหนาได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 15 กิโลกรัมขึ้นไป : เป็นเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดใหญ่ที่เหมาะสำหรับการซักผ้าตั้งแต่ 50 ชิ้นขึ้นไป สามารถซักเสื้อผ้าที่มีความหนาและน้ำหนักเยอะได้ตามต้องการ หมดห่วงเรื่องการอัดแน่นของผ้า ซักผ้านวมผืนบางและผืนหนาได้ เหมาะสำหรับการใช้งานในครอบครัวขนาดใหญ่ หรือบ้านที่ไม่ได้ซักผ้าบ่อยครั้ง
ส่วนเครื่องซักผ้าบางรุ่นยังมาพร้อมระบบอบแห้ง ที่ความจุในการซักและความจุในการอบผ้าไม่เท่ากัน ตัวอย่าง เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าความจุซัก 13 กิโลกรัม ความจุอบ 8 กิโลกรัม โดยสาเหตุที่ต้องลดปริมาณผ้าในช่วงอบผ้า เพื่อช่วยให้เครื่องซักผ้าเหลือพื้นที่เพียงพอสำหรับการอบ หากใส่ผ้าเปียกแน่นเกินไป นอกจากเสียเวลาอบผ้านานแล้ว เพื่อความสะดวกจึงอาจซักผ้าไม่เกิน 8 กิโลกรัมพร้อมอบตั้งแต่ต้น


การเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าจำเป็นต้องคำนวณปัจจัยต่าง ๆ อย่างเหมาะสม ทั้งนี้เพื่อความประหยัด ทุ่นแรง ลดระยะเวลา และช่วยให้การซักผ้าสะอาดมากยิ่งขึ้น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ายี่ห้อไหนดี ประหยัดพลังงาน ทนทาน ความจุเยอะ

LG มีเครื่องซักผ้าคุณภาพดีให้คุณเลือกเป็นเจ้าของหลายขนาด ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย ใช้งานทนทาน มีประสิทธิภาพประหยัดพลังงาน ทั้งยังมาพร้อมโปรแกรมซักผ้าที่ช่วยตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ LG มีรุ่นแนะนำ ดังนี้
Wash Tower รุ่น WT1410NHEG ระบบ AI DD™

Wash Tower รุ่น WT1410NHEG ระบบ AI DD™

Wash Tower รุ่น WT1410NHEG ระบบ AI DD™ เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว (แบบวางซ้อนกัน) เหมาะสำหรับพื้นที่ที่จำกัด มีแผงควบคุมที่เข้าถึงง่ายด้วยการออกแบบ Center Control™ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Auto Sense AIDD™ ที่ช่วยตรวจจับเนื้อผ้า และตรวจจับรอบการซักที่เหมาะที่สุด เพื่อจัดการกับเสื้อผ้าของคุณด้วยความระมัดระวัง มีระบบ TurboWash™360 ที่ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าได้รับการทำความสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึง ภายในเวลาเพียง 39 นาที โดยไม่ทำลายเนื้อผ้า และ มีฟังก์ชัน Allergy Care ช่วยลดไรฝุ่นในเสื้อผ้า ควบคุมการใช้งานได้ด้วยเสียง ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน ใช้งานง่ายด้วยการแตะเพียงปุ่มเดียว ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย มีให้เลือกหลายขนาด เพื่อให้คุณเลือกใช้เครื่องซักผ้าอัจฉริยะให้ตอบโจทย์พื้นที่ในบ้านมากที่สุด
เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RV10VHP2B ระบบ DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

ผู้ชายควบคุมเครื่องอบผ้า LG ผ่านมือถือ

เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RV10VHP2B

เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RV10VHP2B ระบบ DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ ความจุ 10 กก. มีประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงานในระดับ A+++ ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียและไรฝุ่นด้วยฟังก์ชัน Allergy Care ได้มากถึง 99.9% มาพร้อม Dual Filter ช่วยลดเศษใย ฝุ่น และเส้นผมในเสื้อผ้า อบผ้าสนิทตั้งแต่ครั้งแรกด้วย Sensor Dry เป็นเซนเซอร์ที่ช่วยปรับระยะเวลาการอบผ้าตามความชื้นของเสื้อผ้าอัตโนมัติ มีโหมดประหยัดพลังงานสูงสุด 15% และประหยัดเวลาสูงสุด 18% ทั้งยังมีประสิทธิภาพในการป้องกันการหดตัวของเสื้อผ้าด้วยการอบอุณหภูมิต่ำ ควบคุมการทำงานง่ายผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน พร้อมรับข้อความแจ้งเตือนเมื่อผ้าอบเสร็จ สะดวกสบาย ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้งาน
ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นเคล็ดลับง่าย ๆ ในการเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า ในขนาดที่เหมาะสมกับการซัก เพื่อให้การซักผ้าของคุณมีประสิทธิภาพและคุ้มค่ามากที่สุด แต่หากไม่มั่นใจว่าควรเลือกซื้อเครื่องผ้าแบบไหนหรือขนาดไหนดี สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.
พิเศษ! LG เพิ่มความคุ้มค่าให้เงินในกระเป๋า กับโปร Rainy Promotion หยุดเสื้อผ้าเหม็นอับรับหน้าฝน ซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าคู่กับเครื่องอบผ้า รับฟรี สแต็ควางซ้อนเครื่องอบผ้า (Dryer Stacking Kit) ระยะเวลาตั้งแต่วันนี้ - 31 สิงหาคม 2566 พร้อมเพิ่มความคุ้มค่าอีกต่อ ด้วยโปรสุดคุ้มซื้อ 1 ได้ถึง 2 เพียงซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า Wash Tower รับฟรี ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X392PBGB ระยะเวลาตั้งแต่วันนี้ - 31 กรกฏาคม 2566 เท่านั้น

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่



