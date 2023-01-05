About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG อยู่ในห้องครัว

ตู้เย็นขนาดกลาง กี่คิว เลือกแบบไหนดี เหมาะกับการใช้งาน

05/01/2023

ตู้เย็น ไอเทมที่ช่วยรักษาความสดของผักและผลไม้ได้ยาวนาน

ถนอมอาหารให้ยาวนานขึ้น ด้วยตู้เย็นผู้ช่วยประจำบ้าน

เมืองไทยมีสภาพอากาศร้อนเกือบตลอดทั้งปี ทำให้ตู้เย็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีฟังก์ชันสร้างความเย็นได้เป็นอย่างดี กลายเป็นไอเทมประจำบ้านที่ถูกใช้ถนอมอาหารและคงความสดใหม่ของผักผลไม้ให้ยาวนานขึ้น นอกเหนือจากการแช่เครื่องดื่มเย็นเฉียบเพื่อดับกระหายในช่วงหน้าร้อน แต่ปัจจุบันตู้เย็นที่วางจำหน่ายอยู่ในท้องตลาดมีให้เลือกทั้งตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู หรือตู้เย็น 4 ประตู Multi-Door ทำให้การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่อาจไม่ใช่เรื่องง่ายอย่างที่คิด และเพื่อเอาใจผู้ที่กำลังมองหาตู้เย็นขนาดกลางไว้ใช้งานที่บ้าน วันนี้ LG จะมาแนะนำวิธีเลือกตู้เย็นขนาดกลางให้เหมาะสมกับการใช้งานและจำนวนสมาชิกในบ้าน

ตู้เย็นขนาดกลาง มีขนาดกี่คิว เลือกแบบไหนถึงเหมาะ

ก่อนไปดูวิธีเลือกตู้เย็นลองมาทำความเข้าใจก่อนว่า หน่วยที่ใช้เรียกขนาดของตู้เย็นคือ คิว (Cubic foot) หรือลูกบาศก์ฟุต เป็นตัวบ่งบอกความจุของตู้เย็นแต่ละรุ่น โดยตู้เย็นขนาดกลางมีความจุ 13-15 คิว เมื่อทราบความจุของตู้เย็นขนาดกลางแล้ว อันดับถัดไปคือการพิจารณาว่าตู้เย็นแบบไหนถึงตรงกับไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้ชีวิตของคุณ

ขนาดความจุ

เป็นเรื่องหลักที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาก่อนซื้อ โดยอ้างอิงข้อมูลจากปริมาณของที่ซื้อเข้าตู้เย็นและจำนวนสมาชิกในบ้าน อย่างมีสมาชิก 3-4 คน ทำอาหารทานเองเฉพาะวันหยุดและนาน ๆ ครั้งจะออกไปจ่ายตลาด แนะนำให้เลือกใช้ตู้เย็นขนาด 12 คิวหรือมากกว่าก็เพียงพอต่อความต้องการ

ตรวจสอบขนาดพื้นที่จัดวาง

ไม่ว่าจะเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู หรือตู้เย็น 4 ประตู มีอีกสิ่งหนึ่งที่ต้องเช็กนั่นคือขนาดของพื้นที่ที่ต้องการวางตู้เย็น เมื่อทราบขนาดพื้นที่แล้วเวลาซื้อให้ดูตู้เย็นที่มีไซส์เล็กกว่าพื้นที่ติดตั้งเล็กน้อย เพื่อให้มีพื้นที่ระบายความร้อน เพราะถ้าไม่มีพื้นที่เหลือจนตู้เย็นไม่สามารถระบายความร้อนได้ อาจเป็นผลให้เครื่องทำงานหนักเกินไป ทั้งยังทำให้กินไฟมากขึ้นอีกด้วย

ระบบ Inverter

Inverter เป็นเทคโนโลยีล่าสุดของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่เข้ามาช่วยควบคุมการปรับเปลี่ยนการทำงานของกระแสไฟฟ้าให้มีความเหมาะสมกับการใช้งาน เช่น ตู้เย็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์สามารถควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็นเอาไว้อย่างเหมาะสม เพราะมีระบบเซนเซอร์ที่คอยตรวจจับเรื่องของอุณหภูมิได้อย่างแม่นยำ นอกจากเครื่องไม่ทำงานหนักเกินไป ยังช่วยให้การทำงานของตู้เย็นเป็นไปอย่างเงียบเชียบและประหยัดพลังงานมากกว่าเดิม ฉะนั้นเวลาเลือกซื้ออย่าลืมมองหาตู้เย็น Inverter มาใช้งาน เพื่อความคุ้มค่าในเรื่องของค่าไฟฟ้า

ฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน

ในยุคดิจิทัลผู้ผลิตตู้เย็นหลายแบรนด์ได้พัฒนาฟังก์ชันเสริมที่มีความโดดเด่นเฉพาะตัวเพื่อดึงดูดลูกค้า เช่น ตู้เย็น LG หลายรุ่นมีระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติที่ช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องคอยกดปุ่มละลายน้ำแข็ง ไม่ต้องคอยเทน้ำออกจากตู้ ระบบทำความเย็นคู่ Dual-cooling system ช่วยกระจายความเย็นได้อย่างทั่วถึงกันทั้งช่องแช่เย็นและช่องแช่แข็ง ระบบกรองอากาศและระบบฟอกอากาศ ช่วยลดกลิ่นอับและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ในตู้เย็น หรือเทคโนโลยีการถนอมอาหารอันทันสมัย เพื่อยืดอายุอาหารสดให้นานยิ่งขึ้น

ตู้เย็นขนาดกลาง ยี่ห้อไหนดี ? ทั้งคุ้มค่าและประหยัดไฟ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X332PPGB

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X332PPGB

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG กระจายความเย็นได้ทั่วถึงด้วยระบบ Multi-Air Flow

เริ่มต้นด้วยตู้เย็น LG รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุด กับตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X332PPGB ขนาด 11.8 คิว ที่มาพร้อมสีสันสดใสที่บ่งบอกความเป็นตัวคุณ ทั้งยังใช้แต่งบ้านได้อย่างลงตัว ส่วนคุณสมบัติของตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series รุ่นนี้ก็จัดเต็มไม่แพ้กัน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเทคโนโลยี Smart Diagnosis ช่วยให้คุณสามารถติดต่อกับทางศูนย์บริการของ LG และสามารถแก้ไขปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้นได้ด้วยตนเองในระยะเวลาที่รวดเร็ว จากการส่งเสียงสัญญาณเฉพาะของตัวเครื่องผ่านการวางมือถือไว้บริเวณ Smart Diagnosis แถมยังรักษาอุณหภูมิให้สม่ำเสมอทั่วถึงด้วยระบบ Multi-Air Flow ที่มีเซนเซอร์ช่วยตรวจสอบสภาพภายในตู้เย็นอยู่เสมอ ทั้งยังทำงานเสียงเงียบและควบคุมความเย็นได้ดียิ่งขึ้น ด้วยระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ที่สำคัญมีระบบ Linear Cooling™ ที่ช่วยให้วัตถุดิบสดใหม่ได้ยาวนานถึง 7 วัน ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าการใช้งานตู้เย็นแอลจีช่วยรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารให้มีอายุยาวนานมากยิ่งขึ้น

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B332PLGB

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B332PLGB

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG ทำงานเงียบ ช่วยรักษาความสดของอาหารได้นานขึ้น

สำหรับตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู ขนาด 11.8 คิว รุ่น GN-B332PLGB มีจุดเด่นอยู่ที่เทคโนโลยี Linear Cooling™ มาช่วยลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ ทำให้คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานกว่าเดิม ทั้งมอบความเย็นที่สม่ำเสมอและรวดเร็วด้วยระบบ Door Cooling+™ ทำให้อาหารคงความสดและเครื่องดื่มเย็นฉ่ำในทุกชั้นวาง นอกจากนี้เซนเซอร์ดิจิทัลจะคอยตรวจสอบสภาพภายในตู้เย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอ ต้องบอกว่าตตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B332PLGB ตอบโจทย์ผู้ที่กำลังมองหาตัวช่วยเก็บอาหารให้รักษาความสดใหม่อยู่เสมอ

มาถึงตรงนี้เชื่อว่าหลายคนได้ไอเดียเลือกตู้เย็นขนาดกลางกันบ้างแล้ว และเพื่อให้ใช้งานยาวนานแนะนำไม่ควรแช่ของจนแน่นเกินไป เพราะทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักและเปลืองไฟมากขึ้น ใครที่สนใจรุ่นนี้ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG ที่แนะนำในข้างต้นหรือรุ่นอื่น ๆ ทางแบรนด์แอลจียังมีตู้เย็นสองประตูคุณภาพดีอีกหลายรุ่นหลายขนาดให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งานที่บ้าน สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

