About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศกำจัดกลิ่น

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ใน
ห้องครัว มอบอากาศ
บริสุทธิ์ในบ้าน

04/2023/07

แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องครัว

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องครัว มอบอากาศสะอาด กำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

กลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในห้องครัว หนึ่งปัญหากวนใจที่ไม่ว่าจะกำจัดอย่างไรก็ไม่หมดไปสักที ทั้งยังลุกลามไปเป็นแหล่งสะสมเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ ที่ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพจิต

ทำให้คุณรู้สึกไม่มีความสุขในการทำอาหาร และหากไม่ได้รับการดูแลรักษาความสะอาดอย่างถูกต้อง ยิ่งทำให้กลิ่นเหม็นเล็ดลอดออกไปยังภายพื้นที่อื่น ๆ ของบ้าน
แต่จะดีกว่าไหมหากคุณมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศคุณภาพดีสักเครื่องที่ช่วยดับกลิ่นเหม็นอับในครัวได้อย่างรวดเร็ว LG ขอแนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องครัว

ช่วยทำให้ห้องครัวของทุกบ้านปราศจากกลิ่นกวนใจ และทำให้บรรยากาศน่าใช้งานมากขึ้น พร้อมปัญหากลิ่นจากการปรุงอาหาร เรื่องใกล้ตัวที่ทำร้ายสุขภาพ

 

รู้ไว้! กลิ่นจากการปรุงอาหาร ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพ

กลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในห้องครัวส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพ เนื่องจากกลิ่นเหม็นต่าง ๆ เกิดจากเชื้อโรคที่หมักหมมในห้องครัว อาจมีเชื้อโรคปนเปื้อนกับอาหาร ทำให้เมื่อรับประทานเข้าไปมีอาการท้องร่วง ท้องเสีย และอาหารเป็นพิษได้ อีกทั้งสารประกอบอินทรีย์ระเหยง่าย (VOC) ในขณะปรุงอาหาร ส่งผลทำให้เกิดอาการระคายเคืองต่อดวงตาและผิวหนัง อีกทั้งกลิ่นและสารเหล่านี้ยังยึดติดกับเสื้อผ้าและลอยอยู่ในอากาศได้หลายวัน สารประกอบประเภทนี้ยังเป็นสาเหตุทําให้เกิดโรคมะเร็งปอด โรคปอดอักเสบ โรคปอดอุดกั้นเรื้อรัง อาการปวดศีรษะ อ่อนเพลีย ผิวหนังอักเสบ และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ดีอย่างไร ทำไมต้องมีติดบ้าน

• ช่วยกรองฝุ่นละออง แบคทีเรีย เชื้อไวรัสและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในอากาศ มอบอากาศภายในบ้านสะอาด หายใจสะดวก และยังช่วยเปลี่ยนอากาศเสียให้เป็นอากาศบริสุทธิ์ ปราศจากกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์
• ช่วยลดอาการกำเริบของภูมิแพ้ เนื่องจากเครื่องฟอกอากาศช่วยยับยั้งสารก่อภูมิแพ้ และสารก่อการระคายเคือง กรองอากาศให้สะอาดมากยิ่งขึ้น
• ช่วยให้ปอดทำงานดีขึ้น เพราะการได้สูดอากาศที่สดชื่นและสะอาด ย่อมมีผลให้ร่างกายได้รับแต่สิ่งที่ดีและลดการทำงานหนักของปอดลงได้
• ช่วยกำจัดก๊าซอันตราย สารก่อควันพิษ (SO2, NO2) ที่อยู่ในอากาศได้

แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ดีไซน์สวย กำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDWH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 กระจายอากาศบริสุทธิ์

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 กำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

เครื่องฟอกอากาศขนาดเล็ก ลงตัวกับทุกพื้นที่ของบ้าน มอบอากาศสะอาด แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDWH0 มาพร้อม LG PuriCare™ ฟอกอากาศรอบ ๆ ตัวคุณได้ 360 องศาในทุกทิศทาง ด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน พร้อม Clean Booster เป็นเทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของแอลจี ช่วยกระจายอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้เร็วขึ้น 24%* ส่งลมได้ไกล 7.5 เมตร มีระบบเซ็นเซอร์และจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะ

สามารถตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศภายในห้องผ่านระบบเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0 และยังควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน
ตอบโจทย์คนรักสุขภาพด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ กลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ และก๊าซอันตรายชนิดต่าง ๆ ภายในบ้าน

 

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 ดีไซน์สุดล้ำ

ครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 กำจัดฝุ่นและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

เครื่องฟอกกาศกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ มอบอากาศสะอาด แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDSH0 มาพร้อม LG PuriCare™ ฟอกอากาศรอบ ๆ ตัวคุณได้แบบ 360 องศา และมอบอากาศที่สะอาดสำหรับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้านคุณ ปีกของใบพัดเครื่องฟอกอากาศถูกออกแบบให้เป็นรอยหยัก เพื่อลดแรงต้านของอากาศ ช่วยให้ฟอกอากาศได้อย่างทรงพลังมากขึ้น ระบบ Clean Booster ช่วยกระจายอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้เร็วขึ้น 24%* ส่งลมได้ไกล 7.5 เมตร อุ่นใจด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และก๊าซอันตรายชนิดต่าง ๆ สามารถกำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM1.0 ได้ถึง 0.01 ไมครอน ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนรุ่นใหม่ด้วยการควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศกำจัดกลิ่นภายในห้องครัวจำเป็นอย่างมาก ช่วยลดปัญหากลิ่นอาหาร กลิ่นเหม็นอับ และช่วยฆ่าเชื้อโรคในอากาศได้เป็นอย่างดี หากคุณไม่รู้ว่าจะเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ยี่ห้อไหนดี ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน บ้านสะอาด ไร้กลิ่นกวนใจ แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่ดีที่สุดจากแบรนด์ LG มอบอากาศสะอาด ให้ทุกลมหายใจสดชื่น และยังช่วยให้ทุกพื้นที่ของบ้านสะอาดน่าอยู่ นอกจากนี้ยังใช้งานง่ายด้วยการควบคุมผ่านรีโมทคอนโทรลอีกด้วย หากคุณสนใจเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG หรือสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน ประเภทอื่น ๆ

สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

• เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ขนาดเล็ก ปกป้องบ้านจากฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย
• เครื่องฟอกอากาศกินไฟไหม แนะวิธีเปิดที่เหมาะสม ลดฝุ่น ลดค่าไฟ
• การวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ที่เหมาะสม กำจัดฝุ่นละอองอย่างมืออาชีพ