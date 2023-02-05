About Cookies on This Site

สมาร์ททีวีในห้องนั่งเล่น

ทีวีติดผนัง 55 นิ้ว ราคาเท่าไหร่ ภาพชัด จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิง

05/02/2023

สมาร์ททีวี เป็นตัวช่วยให้การรับชมความบันเทิงที่ตอบสนองทุกความต้องการ

ทีวีจอแบนติดผนัง ดีไซน์สวย เติมเต็มเสน่ห์ให้บ้าน

Smart TV เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของสื่อบันเทิงในยุคดิจิทัล และทุกวันนี้แบรนด์ต่าง ๆ ได้พัฒนาเทคโนโลยีเพื่อทำให้ทีวีบางลงและมีขนาดหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ขึ้น และถ้าพูดถึงขนาดของทีวีที่จะทำให้คุณได้เต็มอิ่มไปกับภาพที่มีสีสันสดใสเป็นธรรมชาติ หลายคนคงนึกถึงทีวี 55 นิ้ว ที่มีจอขนาดใหญ่ให้คุณได้เต็มอิ่มไปกับภาพที่มีสีสันสดใสเป็นธรรมชาติ เพื่อให้ทุกคนเลือกทีวีติดผนัง 55 นิ้วได้ตรงการใช้งาน ทั้งระบบเสียงคุณภาพ ดูหนัง ซีรีส์ ฟังเพลง และเล่นเกมได้ครบในเครื่องเดียว ตามมาดูข้อมูลที่ LG รวบรวมมาฝากกัน.

ก่อนทำการติดตั้งทีวีติดผนัง ควรรู้เรื่องใดบ้าง

แม้ทีวีติดผนังมีข้อดีตรงที่ใช้พื้นที่ติดตั้งน้อย ช่วยเพิ่มความโดดเด่นของผนังห้องให้ดูดีและทันสมัยมากกว่าเดิม แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นก่อนทำการติดตั้งทีวีติดผนัง มีสิ่งที่ผู้ใช้งานอย่างเรา ๆ ต้องให้ความสำคัญไม่น้อย เพื่อให้การติดตั้ง TV เป็นไปได้อย่างราบรื่นและสวยงามสมความตั้งใจ.

เลือกติดตั้งทีวี LG ให้แนบติดผนัง

สมาร์ททีวี LG เป็นมากกว่าแค่ TV ที่มอบความบันเทิง.

ตำแหน่งที่ติดตั้ง

ก่อนเจาะผนังบ้านเพื่อติดตั้งทีวี ควรวัดมุมและความสูงในการติดตั้งทีวีติดผนังให้มีความเหมาะสมต่อการรับชม TV ของสมาชิกทุกคนในบ้าน เพราะถ้าติดตั้งในตำแหน่งที่ไม่เหมาะสมอาจต้องทำการเจาะผนังใหม่ เพื่อย้ายตำแหน่งของขาแขวนทีวี.

เลือกขาแขวนทีวีที่ปรับองศาและระดับได้

ทุกวันนี้ขาแขวนสำหรับทีวีติดผนังมีให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งานหลากหลายรูปแบบ ทั้งแบบที่ชิดติดกับกำแพง แบบที่มีขายื่นออกมาจากกำแพง แบบที่ติดกับผนังตายตัว และแบบที่สามารถปรับองศาในการรับชมได้ ทั้งนี้เพื่อให้สามารถรับชมทีวีติดผนังได้ทุกมุมมอง ไม่ว่าจะนั่ง ยืน หรือนอนชมความบันเทิงบนโซฟาก็สามารถปรับระดับองศาได้อย่างเหมาะสม ด้วยการลือกขาแขวนที่สามารถปรับองศาได้.

เลี่ยงบริเวณที่มีความร้อนและความชื้นสูง

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่าการติดตั้ง TV ตรงบริเวณที่มีความร้อนและความชื้นสูง ส่งผลเสียมากกว่าที่คิดเพราะทำให้ทีวีเสื่อมสภาพเร็วกว่าปกติ โดยบริเวณที่ควรหลีกเลี่ยง เช่น ข้างหน้าต่างที่มีแสงแดดส่องเข้ามาตลอดทั้งวัน หรือติดตั้งใกล้กับตู้ปลา เป็นต้น.

วางแผนการจัดวางสายไฟ

แม้การเลือกใช้ทีวีติดผนังช่วยให้ห้องนั่งเล่นหรือห้องนอนดูเป็นระเบียบมากขึ้น แต่มีคนจำนวนไม่น้อยเลือกใช้อุปกรณ์เสริมเพื่อเพิ่มความบันเทิง เช่น ชุดลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ ที่ให้เสียงทรงพลัง เครื่องเล่นเกม หรือกล่องดิจิตอลทีวี เมื่อติดตั้ง TV เรียบร้อย หากไม่วางแผนจัดเก็บสายไฟให้ดี จะเกิดภาพสายไฟจำนวนมากระโยงไปมาจนดูเกะกะสายตา ทำให้บริเวณดังกล่าวไม่เป็นระเบียบและไม่สวยงามตามความต้องการ ดังนั้นควรทำการวางแผนให้ดีว่าจะซ่อนสายไฟเหล่านั้นเอาไว้ตรงจุดไหน หรือหาชุดเก็บสายไฟมารวบเก็บสายทั้งหมดให้เป็นเส้นเดียวกัน.

ทีวีติดผนัง 55 นิ้ว ยี่ห้อไหนดี ? ดีไซน์เรียบหรู ภาพสวยคมชัด

หลังจากที่ได้รู้สิ่งที่ต้องทำก่อนการติดตั้งทีวีติดผนังกันแล้ว อันดับต่อไปก็มาดูทีวีติดผนัง 55 นิ้ว ที่น่าสนใจและมีฟีเจอร์การใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการกัน ส่วนจะมีทีวีติดผนังยี่ห้อไหนดี? ที่ทำให้คุณได้เพลิดเพลินไปกับประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงแบบจัดเต็มทั้งระบบภาพและเสียง ตามมาดูกัน.

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED evo รุ่น OLED55G2

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED evo รุ่น OLED55G2

ดื่มด่ำไปกับอรรถรสภาพและเสียงที่คมชัด กับสมาร์ททีวี LG.

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED evo รุ่น OLED55G2 ขนาด 55 นิ้ว มีดีไซน์ขอบทีวีแบบบางและถูกออกแบบให้สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนหน้าจอทีวีให้เป็นผืนผ้าใบงานศิลปะในโหมด Always Ready ซึ่งพร้อมรับฟังคำสั่งและตอบสนองทันที เพื่อให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับความบันเทิงได้ตามต้องการ ทั้งมาพร้อม α9 Gen5 AI Processor ชิปประมวลผลที่ยกระดับภาพ 4K ทำให้ภาพมีสีสีนที่สดใสชัดเจนมากขึ้น และมอบเสียงสามมิติอย่าง Dolby Atmos ที่ผสานการทำงานร่วมกับ Dolby Vision ซึ่งให้ทั้งประสบการณ์ภาพและเสียงเสมือนกำลังนั่งอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ไม่มีผิด ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับความบันเทิงทุกรูปแบบได้อย่างเต็มอิ่ม ทั้งยังมี NVIDIA G-Sync และ AMD FreeSync Premium มาช่วยยกระดับการเล่นให้ลื่นไหลและสมจริงยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยเวลาตอบสนอง 1ms เท่านั้น ต้องบอกว่า ทีวี 55 นิ้ว แบรนด์ LG รุ่นนี้เป็นตัวช่วยสร้างความสุขในยามพักผ่อนทั้งสายซีรีส์เกาหลีและเหล่าเกมเมอร์ ราคา 86,990 บาท.

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED55G1

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED55G1

สมาร์ททีวี LG ภาพชัด ความละเอียด 4K พร้อมสีสันสมจริง.

เป็นอีกหนึ่งทีวีจอใหญ่ที่น่าจะถูกใจหลายคน ด้วยสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED55G1 มีขนาดถึง 55 นิ้ว มาพร้อมความละเอียดระดับ 4K ทำให้คุณสามารถรับชมภาพยนตร์ กีฬา หรือเกมได้อย่างเต็มตา เต็มอารมณ์มากยิ่งขึ้น และ Self-lighting OLED ทำให้สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่นนี้สามารถแสดงสีดำที่ดำสนิทอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ ให้สีสันที่สมจริงและเป็นธรรมชาติมากขึ้น อีกทั้งยังเทคโนโลยี Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos มาช่วยเติมเต็มความสนุกในการรับชม ที่สำคัญด้วยรูปทรงที่เพรียวบาง ทำให้ทีวี Gallery Design แขวนบนผนังได้อย่างสวยงามราวกับงานศิลปะและกลมกลืนเข้ากับการตกแต่งภายใน ราคา 89,990 บาท.
อย่างที่ทุกคนจะเห็นได้ว่าทีวี LG 55 นิ้ว มีราคาแตกต่างกันไปตามเทคโนโลยีที่เข้ามาเสริมประสิทธิภาพการใช้งาน ดังนั้นก่อนเลือกซื้อควรตรวจสอบความต้องการในการใช้งานของคุณว่าอยากได้สเปกทีวี LG แบบไหน เพื่อให้คุ้มค่ากับการลงทุนมากที่สุด สำหรับใครที่สนใจสมาร์ททีวีหรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LGประเภทอื่นสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

 

