เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นกี่วัตต์ดี ผู้ช่วยทำความสะอาด ไร้ปัญหาฝุ่นกวนใจ

06/02/2023

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแอลจีที่มีให้เลือกถึง 3 สไตล์

เลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นให้เหมาะสมบ้านสะอาดปลอดเชื้อโรค

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าสังคมในปัจจุบันเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นละอองอยู่ทุกที่ การดูแลเอาใจใส่เรื่องสุขอนามัยจึงเป็นเรื่องสำคัญ โดยเฉพาะที่อยู่อาศัยควรหมั่นดูแลทำความสะอาดอยู่เสมอ เพื่อลดการสะสมของเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ ที่แฝงตัวอยู่ในห้องรับแขก ห้องนอน ห้องครัว ห้องพระ ฯลฯ และหนึ่งในอุปกรณ์ที่ขาดไม่ได้เพื่อให้บ้านสะอาด ไร้ฝุ่นละอองอันเป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคก็คือ เครื่องดูดฝุ่นในบ้าน ซึ่งในปัจจุบันเครื่องดูดฝุ่นมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ช่วยประหยัดเวลาในการทำความสะอาดบ้านได้เป็นอย่างดี

วิธีเลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

• วัตถุประสงค์และการใช้งาน

กำหนดความต้องการ ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจถึงปัจจัยต่าง ๆ เช่น ขนาดพื้นที่ใช้สอย ประเภทของพื้น (พรม ไม้เนื้อแข็ง กระเบื้อง) และข้อกำหนดในการทำความสะอาดอื่น ๆ เช่นมีสัตว์เลี้ยงในบ้าน เป็นต้น

• ประเภทของเครื่องดูดฝุ่น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นมีหลายประเภท อาทิ เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบกล่องเก็บฝุ่น เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย เครื่องดูดฝุ่นมือถือ หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่น และเครื่องดูดฝุ่นพร้อมถูพื้น แต่ละประเภทมีข้อดีและข้อเสียของตัวเอง ดังนั้นควรเลือกประเภทที่เหมาะกับความต้องการมากที่สุด

• พลังดูด

ตรวจสอบพลังดูดของเครื่องดูดฝุ่น ควรมีพลังเพียงพอในการทำความสะอาดพื้นและพรมอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ กำลังวัตต์ที่สูงขึ้น โดยทั่วไปบ่งบอกถึงแรงดูดที่มากขึ้น ขนาด 700-1600 วัตต์ ถือว่าทำงานได้ดีเหมาะกับบ้านพักอาศัยทั่วไป

• ระบบการกรองฝุ่น

พิจารณาระบบการกรองที่ใช้ในเครื่องดูดฝุ่น โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหากคุณหรือสมาชิกในครอบครัวเป็นโรคภูมิแพ้ โรคหอบหืด มองหารุ่นที่มีแผ่นกรอง HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) ซึ่งสามารถดักจับอนุภาคขนาดเล็กและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้

• ความคล่องแคล่วและน้ำหนัก

ประเมินความคล่องแคล่วและน้ำหนักของเครื่องดูดฝุ่น พิจารณาปัจจัยต่าง ๆ เช่น ขนาด น้ำหนัก ความยาวสายไฟ (หากมี) และการมีคุณลักษณะต่าง ๆ เช่น หัวที่หมุนได้หรือความสูงที่ปรับได้ ซึ่งช่วยให้เข้าถึงพื้นที่จำกัดได้ง่ายขึ้น

• ระดับเสียง

ตรวจสอบระดับเสียงของเครื่องดูดฝุ่น โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหากมีเด็กเล็ก ควรเลือกรุ่นการทำงานที่เงียบ ซึ่งจะเป็นประโยชน์สำหรับประสบการณ์การทำความสะอาดโดยไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน

• คุณสมบัติเพิ่มเติม

พิจารณาคุณสมบัติเพิ่มเติมที่อาจมีความจำเป็น เช่น อุปกรณ์ต่อพ่วงและอุปกรณ์เสริม เช่น หัวดูดชนิดต่าง ๆ เพื่อการใช้งานในสภาพที่ต่างไป ระบบจัดการสายไฟ ระดับความสูงที่ปรับได้ของด้ามจับ การกรอสายไฟอัตโนมัติ เป็นต้น

• ชื่อเสียงของแบรนด์และการรับประกัน

เลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นจากแบรนด์ที่เป็นที่รู้จัก มีความน่าเชื่อถือ ช่วยลดความเสี่ยงการได้ของไม่มีคุณภาพ นอกจากนี้ควรตรวจสอบการรับประกันที่เหมาะสมในกรณีที่เกิดปัญหาใด ๆ

• งบประมาณ

กำหนดงบประมาณสำหรับการซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่น ราคาอาจแตกต่างกันมากขึ้นอยู่กับประเภท ยี่ห้อ และคุณสมบัติ เลือกรุ่นที่มีความสมดุลระหว่างคุณภาพและความคุ้มค่าของราคาในระยะยาว

บ้านสะอาดไร้ฝุ่นกวนใจ เลือกใช้เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบถังเก็บฝุ่น บีบอัดฝุ่นได้ 2.4 เท่า จุฝุ่นได้มากขึ้น

 

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VK8317GHAUQ แบบถังเก็บฝุ่น ระบบไซโคลน มอบพลังดูดทรงพลัง มาพร้อมระบบ Kompressor™ เทคโนโลยีบีบอัดฝุ่นภายในกล่องเก็บ ประหยัดเนื้อที่ ไม่ต้องทิ้งฝุ่นบ่อย รักษาความสะอาด แก้ปัญหาฝุ่นฟุ้งกระจาย ซึ่งระบบนี้สามารถบีบอัดฝุ่นได้ 2.4 เท่าช่วยให้จุฝุ่นได้มากขึ้น มาพร้อมการรับประกัน 10 ปี (สำหรับส่วนประกอบของระบบบีบอัดฝุ่น) ทิ้งฝุ่นได้อย่างง่ายดายและถูกสุขลักษณะ ตัวกรอง HEPA 4 ชั้น สามารถดักจับอนุภาคฝุ่นขนาดเล็กที่เป็นอันตราย ระบบท่อแบบยืดสไลด์ยาวขึ้นเพื่อให้ใช้งานได้ง่ายขึ้น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ ดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้ในคราวเดียวกัน

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA แบบด้ามจับ ดีไซน์ที่โฉบเฉี่ยวและชาญฉลาด มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ใช้งานง่าย ออกแบบให้สามารถทิ้งฝุ่นในถังเก็บฝุ่นได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยฝุ่นไม่ฟุ้งกระจายขณะทิ้ง ประหยัดเวลาเพราะสามารถชาร์จแบตและทำความสะอาดในเวลาเดียวกันด้วยชุดแบตเตอรี่คู่ มอบประสิทธิภาพการทำงานต่อเนื่องสูงสุด 120 นาที พิเศษสุด เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA สามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน แค่แตะเพียงครั้งเดียว ช่วยลดเวลาในการทำความสะอาด ให้คุณทำงานพร้อมกันเพียงครั้งเดียว รับประกันชิ้นส่วนมอเตอร์นาน 10 ปี

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG พลังดูดสูงทำความสะอาดได้หมดจรด

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG รุ่น A9K-ULTRA แบบด้ามจับ พลังดูดสูง เพื่อความสะอาดที่ล้ำลึก ผสานรวม Smart Inverter Motor™ และ Axial Turbo Cyclone ช่วยให้สามารถแยกฝุ่นและสิ่งสกปรกออกจากกัน มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี LG Kompressor™ บีบอัดฝุ่นผง 2.4 เท่า เพิ่มความจุที่มากขึ้นและไม่ต้องเสียเวลาทิ้งฝุ่นบ่อย ๆ มอเตอร์ Smart Inverter แบบไร้แปรง โดยมีการเสียดสีทางกลน้อยที่สุดระหว่างการทำงาน ช่วยเพิ่มความทนทานของมอเตอร์ รับประกันชิ้นส่วนมอเตอร์ 10 ปี
อย่าปล่อยให้บ้านของคุณเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นละอองอันเป็นที่อยู่อาศัยของไรฝุ่นและเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG ผู้ช่วยมือหนึ่งที่จะเข้ามาดูแลสุขอนามัยที่ดี คืนสภาพแวดล้อมที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการพักผ่อนให้กับคุณและครอบครัว หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องดูดฝุ่นมาใช้งานที่บ้าน แต่ยังไม่รู้จะเลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นยี่ห้อไหนดีรวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

