ผู้หญิงเปิดแอร์ในห้องนั่งเล่น

เปิดแอร์ให้เย็น ประหยัดไฟช่วงหน้าร้อน เย็นฉ่ำทั่วห้อง

05/01/2023

แอร์ LG เย็นเร็ว ประหยัดไฟ

แชร์เทคนิค เปิดแอร์ยังไงไม่เปลืองค่าไฟ ต้อนรับอากาศร้อน

สภาพอากาศที่ร้อนรุนแรงในช่วงหน้าร้อน หลีกเลี่ยงไม่ได้ที่จะต้องเปิดแอร์เพื่อให้ร่างกายได้บรรเทาจากความร้อนอบอ้าว โดยหลายคนใช้เวลาอยู่บ้านเป็นส่วนใหญ่ เนื่องจาก Work from home แน่นอนว่าภาระที่ตามมาก็คือค่าไฟที่เพิ่มสูงขึ้นอย่างมาก เมื่อเป็นเช่นนี้ทีมงาน LG มีเคล็ดลับดี ๆ มาฝาก ว่าควรเปิดแอร์ยังไงให้ประหยัดไฟ เย็นฉ่ำ ไม่ต้องแบกรับภาระค่าไฟมากเกินไป ในยุคที่ค่าครองชีพพุ่งสูงในปัจจุบัน

เคล็ดไม่ลับ ใช้แอร์ยังไงค่าไฟไม่พุ่งสูง

1. คำนวณ BTU แอร์ให้เหมาะกับขนาดห้อง

การเลือกใช้แอร์ที่มี BTU ไม่เหมาะสมกับขนาดของห้อง มีผลทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็น เนื่องจากแอร์ทำงานได้ไม่เต็มประสิทธิภาพ ตัวอย่างเช่น ใช้แอร์ BTU ต่ำ ติดตั้งในห้องขนาดใหญ่ ในทางปฏิบัติแอร์ต้องทำงานหนักมากกว่าจะทำความเย็นได้ตามที่ตั้งค่าไว้ นอกจากทำความเย็นได้ช้าแล้ว แอร์มีโอกาสเสื่อมเร็วยิ่งขึ้น และแน่นอนว่ากินไฟมากขึ้นด้วย

• แอร์ขนาด 9,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 12-15 ตร.ม
• แอร์ขนาด 12,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 16-20 ตร.ม
• แอร์ขนาด 18,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 24-30 ตร.ม
• แอร์ขนาด 21,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 28-35 ตร.ม
• แอร์ขนาด 24,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 32-40 ตร.ม
• แอร์ขนาด 25,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 35-44 ตร.ม
• แอร์ขนาด 30,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 40-50 ตร.ม

2. เปิดแอร์อุณหภูมิที่ร่างกายรู้สึกสบาย

เป็นความเข้าใจผิดมานานว่า เปิดแอร์ 25 องศาเซลเซียสช่วยให้ประหยัดไฟ แต่ความจริงแล้วเป็นเพียงอุณหภูมิคาดการณ์ว่าร่างกายจะรู้สึกสบายเท่านั้น หากคุณรู้สึกว่าเปิดแอร์ที่อุณหภูมิ 26 – 28 องศาเซลเซียสก็สบายตัวแล้วก็ควรทำ เพราะจะช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟลงได้

3. เปิดแอร์กับพัดลมพร้อมกัน

อีกหนึ่งเทคนิคที่ใช้ได้ผลช่วยให้ประหยัดไฟมากขึ้นก็คือ การเปิดแอร์และพัดลมพร้อมกัน วิธีนี้คุณสามารถตั้งค่าอุณหภูมิแอร์ให้สูงหน่อยเพื่อช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟ แต่ความเย็นฉ่ำยังเหมือนเดิมเพราะแรงลมจากพัดลมจะเป็นตัวเสริมทำให้คุณรู้สึกว่าเปิดแอร์ 25 องศาเซลเซียส แต่ความจริงแล้วเปิดที่ 26-27 องศาเซลเซียส

4. ล้างแอร์อย่างสม่ำเสมอ

การล้างทำความสะอาดแอร์ตามกำหนดประมาณ 6 เดือนต่อครั้ง เพื่อป้องกันสิ่งสกปรกอุดตัน ช่วยให้แอร์ทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพ เย็นเร็วและไม่กินไฟ

5. งดใช้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ให้ความร้อนขณะเปิดแอร์

ระหว่างเปิดแอร์ไม่ควรใช้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ให้ความร้อนภายในห้อง อาทิ เตารีด ไดร์เป่าผม กาน้ำร้อน ฯลฯ เนื่องจากจะทำให้อุณหภูมิห้องสูงขึ้น ส่งผลให้แอร์ทำงานหนักมากขึ้น

6. หลีกเลี่ยงการเปิดเข้าออกบ่อย ๆ

การเปิดเข้าออกห้องบ่อย ๆ ทำให้อุณหภูมิภายในห้องไม่คงที่ แอร์จึงทำงานอยู่ตลอดเวลา ทำให้สิ้นเปลืองพลังงานโดยใช่เหตุ นอกจากนี้ต้องแน่ใจว่าปิดประตูหน้าต่างสนิทแล้ว เพื่อไม่ให้ความเย็นเล็ดลอดออกไปภายนอก

7. เปิดแอร์เฉพาะเวลาจำเป็น

วิธีนี้ถือเป็นวิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการเปิดแอร์ให้ประหยัดไฟ บางครั้งอากาศไม่ได้ร้อน เช่น ตอนเช้าระหว่าง 7 - 10 โมง ก็ควรเปิดแค่พัดลมก็พอ หรือขณะนอนหลับตอนเช้ามืดอาจเลือกปิดแอร์ตอนใกล้ ๆ สว่าง แล้วเปิดพัดลมแทน ไม่จำเป็นต้องเปิดแอร์จนถึงเช้า ทั้งหมดนี้ก็จะช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าไฟลงได้มาก

เลือกแอร์แบบไหนเย็นเร็วและประหยัดไฟ

ปัจจุบันแอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ (Inverter) คือนวัตกรรมล่าสุดที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน มีจุดเด่นคือทำความเย็นได้เร็ว ประหยัดพลังงาน และการทำงานที่เงียบ ระบบการทำงานของคอมเพรสเซอร์จะสตาร์ทครั้งเดียวและทำงานอย่างต่อเนื่องไม่ตัดบ่อย ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้มากกว่าระบบทั่วไป 20-30% สำหรับใครที่ยังไม่รู้จะเลือกซื้อแอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดีประหยัดไฟ ขอแนะนำแอร์ LG เย็นฉ่ำ หลับสบาย ช่วยเซฟค่าไฟ

แอร์ LG อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN เย็นเร็ว ทนทาน และประหยัดพลังงาน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ13G1ขนาด 12,000 Btu คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Dual Inverter ทำความเย็นได้มีประสิทธิภาพ เย็นเร็ว ทนทาน และประหยัดพลังงาน เทคโนโลยี Plasmaster lonizer Plus++ กำจัดแบคทีเรียในอากาศ 99.9% และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ มีฟิลเตอร์ Fine Dust Filter กรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 แผงคอยล์ร้อนทองแดงแท้เคลือบสาร Gold Fin เพื่อความทนทานที่มากยิ่งขึ้น ดีไซน์สวยด้วยสีใหม่สีเขียวมหาสมุทร ควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศได้จากทุกที่ด้วย LG ThinQ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นาน 10 ปี

แอร์ LG อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUALCOOL Pro

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro

แอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro ประหยัดไฟ ทนทาน ทำงานเงียบ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICLขนาด 18,000 Btu คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Dual Inverter ประหยัดไฟ ทนทาน ทำงานเงียบ มีแผ่นกรองฝุ่นละออง PM 2.5 เทคโนโลยี Volt Care แผงวงจร PCB ทนทานต่อไฟตกไฟกระชาก แผงคอยล์ร้อนทองแดงแท้ และเคลือบสารป้องกันสนิม Gold Fin รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นาน 10 ปี

แอร์ LG อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUALCOOL ThinQ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL ThinQ

แอร์ LG Inverter เย็นเร็ว กำจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

 

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL ThinQ รุ่น IK24R1ขนาด 21,600 BTU คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Dual Inverter ประหยัดพลังงานและเย็นเร็วขึ้น มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster lonizer Plus กำจัดแบคทีเรีย 99.9% และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ มีแผ่นกรองฝุ่นละออง PM 2.5 ควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศด้วย LG ThinQ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือเทคนิคเปิดแอร์หน้าร้อนให้ประหยัดไฟ สามารถนำไปใช้ได้ทันที พร้อมแนะนำแอร์ LG นวัตกรรมเครื่องปรับอากาศล่าสุด เย็นฉ่ำ หลับสบาย ค่าไฟไม่พุ่ง สนใจแอร์ LG เย็นเร็ว ทนทาน ประหยัดไฟ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

