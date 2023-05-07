About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
/th/blog-list/introducing-the-best-large-air-purifiers/banners/D01_DZ-01.jpg

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ
ขนาดใหญ่ยี่ห้อไหนดี
เทคโนโลยีทันสมัย

07/05/2023

แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศขนาดใหญ่ LG เทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศใส่ใจสุขภาพ บ้านสะอาดไร้ฝุ่นกวนใจ

ปัญหาฝุ่น PM2.5 ที่ลอยตัวอยู่ในอากาศทั่วทุกพื้นที่ ทำให้ผู้คนหันมาใส่ใจสุขภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น เนื่องจากค่าฝุ่น PM 2.5 มีระดับพุ่งสูงขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็ว และหากมีการสะสมในร่างกายเป็นระยะเวลานาน ๆ อาจก่อให้เกิดปัญหาสุขภาพมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเกี่ยวกับระบบทางเดินหายใจ ตา ผิวหนัง และยังสามารถเข้าไปในระบบไหลเวียนเลือดได้อีกด้วย แต่อย่างที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นว่าฝุ่น PM2.5 ลอยตัวอยู่ทั่วทุกพื้นที่ แม้แต่ภายในอาคาร บ้าน หรือห้อง เพราะฉะนั้นตัวเลือกที่ดีในการกำจัดฝุ่นจิ๋ว 2.5 ไมครอน นั่นคือ “เครื่องฟอกอากาศขนาดใหญ่ ” มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ ช่วยกำจัดไวรัส แบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ดี มอบอากาศที่ดีทั่วทุกมุมบ้าน หากคุณไม่รู้ว่าจะเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ขนาดใหญ่ยี่ห้อไหนดี บทความนี้ขอแนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศขนาดใหญ่ที่ดีที่สุด พร้อมวิธีดูแลเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่ถูกต้อง เพื่อยืดอายุการใช้งาน

วิธีดูแลเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้มีอายุการใช้งานที่ยาวนาน

1. ทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรองและแผ่นคาร์บอน

สิ่งแรกในการดูแลเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้มีอายุการใช้งานยาวนาน นั่นคือ การทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรองและแผ่นคาร์บอน วิธีล้างแผ่นกรองเครื่องฟอกอากาศ โดยใช้เครื่องดูดฝุ่นและแปรงปัดบริเวณแผ่นกรอง ส่วนแผ่นคาร์บอนก็ทำเช่นเดียวกัน แนะนำทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรองและแผ่นคาร์บอนประมาณ 3 เดือนต่อ 1 ครั้ง หรือมากน้อยกว่านั้นขึ้นอยู่กับการใช้งาน

2. เปลี่ยนแผ่นกรองและแผ่นคาร์บอน

แม้ว่าจะมีการทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรองและแผ่นคาร์บอนอย่างสม่ำเสมอ แต่เมื่อครบอายุการใช้งานก็ควรเปลี่ยนใหม่ โดยแผ่นกรองและแผ่นคาร์บอนจะมีอายุการใช้งานประมาณ 1 ปี แนะนำให้เปลี่ยนใหม่เพื่อความสะอาดและประสิทธิภาพของการทำงานที่ดี

3. ทำความสะอาดตัวเครื่องฟอกอากาศ

เมื่อมีการทำความสะอาดภายในตัวเครื่องฟอกอากาศไปแล้ว อย่าลืม! ทำความสะอาดภายนอกตัวเครื่องกันด้วย โดยเฉพาะบริเวณช่องปล่อยอากาศที่อาจมีฝุ่นหรือสิ่งสกปรกต่างๆ ติดอยู่ โดยการใช้ผ้าชุบน้ำบิดหมาดเช็ดทำความสะอาดให้เรียบร้อย

4. เปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศตามช่วงเวลาที่ต้องการใช้งาน

ผู้ใช้งานหลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ควรเปิดตอนไหน ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน แนะนำเปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศช่วงกลางคืนเวลานอนหลับหรือเวลาพักผ่อนตอนกลางวัน และควรปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศเมื่อไม่ได้ใช้งาน หรือไม่มีคนอยู่ในพื้นที่ เพื่อไม่ให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศทำงานหนักเกินไป

5. ตรวจสอบการชำรุดเสียหาย

เพื่อยืดอายุการใช้งานควรตรวจสอบการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศว่ามีความผิดปกติหรือไม่ รวมถึงอุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ อาทิ สายไฟ หากเกิดความเสียหากหรือชำรุดควรรีบเปลี่ยนแก้ไขทันที

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG จำกัดฝุ่นได้ถึง 0.01 ไมครอน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศคุณภาพดี จำกัดฝุ่นละอองได้อย่างหมดจด มอบอากาศสะอาดทั่วทุกมุมบ้าน แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมใบพัดที่ออกเเบบมาให้ลดแรงต้านของอากาศ และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการกระจายอากาศสะอาดสดชื่น 360 องศา พร้อม Clean Booster เทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG กระจายแรงลมเร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมได้ไกล 7.5 เมตร ระบบกรองอากาศแบบใหม่ Safe Plus Filter ช่วยกำจัดทั้งแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และก๊าซอันตรายต่าง ๆ ที่สำคัญมีจอแสดงผลสภาพอากาศอัจฉริยะผ่านระบบเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0 และยังควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศขนาดใหญ่ LG ตัวช่วยดูแลสุขภาพของคุณและคนที่คุณรัก มอบอากาศสะอาดทั่วทุกมุมบ้าน กระจายอากาศ 360 องศาได้ดีกว่าเดิมด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน และยังช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ต่าง ๆ ภายในบ้าน ที่สำคัญทำงานด้วยเสียงที่เงียบเทียบเท่าห้องอัดเสียงเพียง 25 เดซิเบล หมดกังวลเสียงรบกวนเวลาพักผ่อน หากคุณสนใจเครื่องฟอกอากาศรุ่นที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น หรือสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน ประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความน่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

•เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ขนาดเล็ก ปกป้องบ้านจากฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย

•ราคาเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ยี่ห้อไหนดี มอบอากาศสดชื่นในบ้าน

•เครื่องฟอกอากาศกินไฟไหม แนะวิธีเปิดที่เหมาะสม ลดฝุ่น ลดค่าไฟ