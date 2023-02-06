About Cookies on This Site

ไอเดียห้องนั่งเล่นสไตล์โมเดิร์นขนา

แต่งห้องนั่งเล่นขนาดเล็ก แชร์ไอเดียความสวยสไตล์โมเดิร์น

06/02/2023

ไอเดียห้องนั่งเล่นสไตล์โมเดิร์นขนาดเล็ก

แบบห้องรับแขกขนาดเล็ก สบายตา เนรมิตพื้นที่ให้กว้างขวาง

บ้านในสไตล์ที่สวยโดนใจช่วยดึงดูดความน่าสนใจให้ที่อยู่อาศัยได้ดีเสมอ โดยเฉพาะห้องนั่งเล่นที่เปรียบเสมือนพื้นที่ส่วนกลางของคนในครอบครัว ทั้งยังเป็นพื้นที่สำหรับการรองรับแขกที่เดินทางมาเยี่ยมเยือน แต่บางคนอาจมีพื้นที่ส่วนกลางค่อนข้างจำกัด เช่น พื้นที่ในคอนโด หอพัก บ้านขนาดเล็ก ฯลฯ ดังนั้นการเนรมิตห้องนั่งเล่นให้มีขนาดพอเหมาะ ไม่อึดอัด เป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ช่วยให้บ้านน่ามองและเป็นสัดส่วนมากขึ้น แน่นอนว่านอกจากการแต่งห้องรับแขกมินิมอล ที่ได้รับความนิยมแล้ว หากชื่นชอบการแต่งห้องสไตล์เรียบหรู มองเพลินไม่มีเบื่อ การแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นขนาดเล็กสไตล์โมเดิร์น เป็นอีกไอเดียที่น่าสนใจไม่แพ้กัน.

เคล็ดลับจัดห้องรับแขกเล็ก ๆ ให้ดูกว้าง โปร่งสบาย สไตล์โมเดิร์น

• เลือกใช้สีสไตล์โมเดิร์น การแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นสไตล์โมเดิร์นจำเป็นต้องเลือกใช้สีอย่างเหมาะสม โดยสีที่ได้รับความนิยม ได้แก่ สีเทา สีดำ และสีขาว โดยทุกสีต้องมีความกลมกลืนกันเสมอเพื่อให้เกิดความรู้สึกสบายตา ไม่หม่นจนเกินไป นอกจากนี้สามารถติดกระจกเพื่อรับแสงแดดจากนอกห้อง หรือติดกระจกตามจุดต่าง ๆ เพื่อให้ห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีพื้นที่น้อย มีความกว้างขวางและหลอกสายตาได้มากขึ้น.

• เลือกใช้ผ้าม่านสีทึบ เช่น สีดำ สีเทา สีเทาเข้ม ที่ไม่ได้มีส่วนช่วยป้องกันแสงแดดเท่านั้น แต่ยังช่วยเพิ่มความเป็นโมเดิร์นให้กับห้องนั่งเล่นได้อีกด้วย.

• จัดแสงไฟเพิ่มความโมเดิร์น ควรเลือกใช้แสงไฟสลัว ๆ ไม่สว่างมากเกินไป สำหรับดีไซน์เลือกได้ทั้งแบบโคมไฟแขวน โคมไฟตั้งโต๊ะ และโคมไฟตั้งพื้น เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้ห้องนั่งเล่นดูอบอุ่นขึ้นแล้ว.

• เลือกของตกแต่งห้องอย่างเหมาะสม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นกรอบรูป แจกัน หรือของตกแต่งอื่น ๆ แนะนำให้เลือกโทนสีแบบเรียบ ๆ ไม่เน้นของที่มีสีสันสดใส แต่ทั้งนี้อาจเพิ่มความสดชื่นให้ห้องด้วยต้นไม้สีเขียวได้เช่นกัน เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้ห้องไม่อึดอัดแล้ว.

• เฟอร์นิเจอร์ การประหยัดพื้นที่ให้ได้มากที่สุดเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับห้องนั่งเล่นขนาดเล็ก ดังนั้นเฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่เลือกใช้ต้องมีความเรียบง่าย ชิ้นไม่ใหญ่เกินไป และอาจเพิ่มความโดดเด่นด้วยเฟอร์นิเจอร์ดีไซน์สวยแปลกตา เฟอร์นิเจอร์บิวท์อิน หรือเฟอร์นิเจอร์ Multi-function ที่ปรับเปลี่ยนรูปทรงและรูปแบบการทำงานได้หลายอย่าง.

• เลือกเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่จำเป็น หากมีพื้นที่จำกัดแนะนำให้เลือกเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีความจำเป็นเท่านั้น เพื่อไม่ให้พื้นที่ที่จำกัดดูอึดอัดมากจนเกินไป นอกจากนี้โทนสีต้องมีความกลมกลืนกับการตกแต่งส่วนอื่น ๆ ด้วยเช่นกัน เพื่อให้ห้องนั่งเล่นมีความสมูท ไม่หลุดโทน และที่สำคัญต้องเลือกเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตมีความสะดวกสบาย ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์การแต่งบ้าน.

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2

ทีวี LG วางอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2 หน้าจอ OLED evo จอเปล่งแสงสว่างและคมชัดขึ้น โดดเด่นด้วยชิปประมวลผล α9 Gen5 AI Processor ที่ยกระดับภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K ให้ความสว่างเพิ่มขึ้นสูงสุด 30% ภาพสวยโดดเด่นด้วยประสิทธิภาพแสงที่เหนือกว่า มาพร้อม Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro โฉมใหม่ที่ปรับปรุงภาพได้อย่างลึกซึ้ง ปรับเทคนิคบล็อก 5,000 บล็อกบนหน้าจอเพื่อ HDR ที่สดใสและรายละเอียดขั้นสุดท้ายในแต่ละส่วน มอบประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียงด้วย Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos ที่รวมกันเพื่อสร้างสัมผัสการรับชมความบันเทิงด้วยเสียงที่เร้าใจและภาพที่ไม่ธรรมดา เสมือนกำลังนั่งดูหนังในโรงภาพยนตร์ขนาดย่อม ดีไซน์สวยบางแนบไปกับผนังดุจงานศิลป์ Gallery Design ช่วยให้การตกแต่งบ้านของคุณเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น มีให้เลือกหลายขนาดตั้งแต่ 55 นิ้ว ไปจนถึง 83 นิ้ว ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการ.

ลำโพง LG Éclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5

ลำโพง LG เชื่อมต่อกับทีวี LG

ลำโพง LG Éclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5

เติมเต็มอรรถรสให้การรับชมความบันเทิง ด้วยลำโพง LG Éclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5 ดีไซน์กะทัดรัด ที่มอบพลังเสียง 320 วัตต์ผ่าน 3.1.2 ช่องออดิโอและ Dolby Atmos กระจายเสียงรอบตัวคุณเพื่อประสบการณ์เสียงที่สมจริง เสียงชัดเจนสดใส การสั่นสะเทือนน้อยลงด้วยซับวูฟเฟอร์แบบสองทิศทาง ให้เสียงคมชัดคุณภาพสูง การบิดเบือนเสียงน้อยลง ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับภาพยนตร์และเพลงโดยไม่รบกวนผู้อื่น พร้อมอัปเกรดซาวน์บาร์ของคุณด้วยหน่วยประมวลผล Alpha 9 AI Processor ที่สามารถแชร์โหมดเสียงของทีวี LG เพื่อการใช้งานซาวน์บาร์ที่ทรงพลัง เชื่อมต่อง่าย ดีไซน์สวยเก๋เข้ากับทุกที่ในบ้าน.

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 8,800 Btu

ผู้หญิงกำลังนอนหลับในห้องที่มีแอร์ LG

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 8,800 Btu ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย ขนาดกำลังดีเหมาะกับพื้นที่ห้องนั่งเล่นขนาดเล็ก ประหยัดไฟ ทนทาน ทำงานเงียบด้วย Dual Inverter Compressor ที่รับประกันนาน 10 ปี มาพร้อมแผ่นกรองฝุ่น Pre-Filter ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มกระบวนการ และ Fine Dust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาดมากขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบ Auto Cleaning ทำความสะอาดภายในเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในสะอาด ไม่อับชื้น ลดการสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียที่อันตราย เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบ ไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน.

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ในห้องนั่งเล่น

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit ขนาดกะทัดรัด แต่ยังคงประสิทธิภาพในการฟอกอากาศได้อย่างทรงพลัง ครอบคลุมห้องขนาด 61 ตร.ม. 470 ลูกบาศเมตร/ชม. มั่นใจด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายชั้นช่วยป้องกันคุณจากภูมิแพ้ ลดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่นละเอียด ก๊าซที่เป็นอันตราย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในอากาศได้ถึง 99.9% ฟอกอากาศรอบตัวได้ 360 องศา ไม่ว่าจะอยู่มุมไหนหรือวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศไว้จุดใดในห้อง ก็ปกป้องคุณและคนในครอบครัวได้อย่างมั่นใจ นอกจากนี้เครื่องฟอกอากาศยังมีโหมดอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยกรองคุณภาพอากาศได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ผ่านสีของแสงไฟตามระบบตรวจจับเซนเซอร์ PM 1.0 ที่มองไม่เห็นด้วยตาเปล่า ควบคุมการใช้งานง่าย เปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศได้ทุกที่ผ่าน LG ThinQ™ บนมือถือ.

ไอเดียตกแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นสไตล์โมเดิร์นขนาดเล็ก ไม่เปลืองพื้นที่

โซฟาสีเทาในห้องนั่งเล่น

เพิ่มความโดดเด่นให้ห้องด้วยโซฟาสีเทาและชั้นวาง

ห้องรับแขกเล็ก ๆ โมเดิร์น สามารถเพิ่มความน่าสนใจได้ด้วยโซฟาสีเทาจัดวางตรงกลาง พร้อมตกแต่งบริเวณรอบ ๆ ด้วยชั้นวางสีขาว ต้นไม้สีเขียว และโต๊ะขนาดเล็ก หรือหากใครไม่ต้องการให้ห้องดูทึบจนเกินไป สามารถเลือกใช้ผ้าม่านสีหม่นคู่กับผ้าสีขาว เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยเพิ่มลูกเล่นให้ห้องได้แล้ว.

ห้องทำงานและห้องนั่งเล่นในคอนโด

ห้องนั่งเล่นสไตล์ Home Office

หากใครอาศัยอยู่ในคอนโดที่มีพื้นที่จำกัดจริง ๆ และเลือกไม่ได้ว่าจะทำเป็นห้องทำงานหรือห้องนั่งเล่นดี แนะนำแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นคอนโด ให้อยู่ในรูปแบบของ Home Office ที่มีทั้งโต๊ะทำงาน คอมพิวเตอร์ ชั้นวางเอกสาร และโซฟาไซซ์กลางสำหรับนั่งพักผ่อน ตกแต่งห้องให้โปร่งสบาย ไม่อึดอัดด้วยผ้าม่านสีขาว พร้อมใช้แสงสว่างจากภายนอกแทนการใช้ไฟดวงใหญ่.

โซฟาสีดำในห้องนั่งเล่น

ห้องนั่งเล่นโทนสีดำ สวยหรู มีสไตล์

หากกำลังมองหาไอเดียแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นโทนสีดำดุดันไม่เกรงใจใคร การแต่งห้องโทนสีดำ เทา และขาว เป็นอีกไอเดียที่น่าสนใจมากเช่นกัน เริ่มจากผนังสีเทาหม่น โซฟาสีดำตัดด้วยหมอนใบสีขาวสะอาดตา โต๊ะวางขนาดเล็ก พรมสีเทาอ่อน พร้อมเพิ่มความสดชื่นด้วยต้นไม้สีเขียว เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้ห้องนั่งเล่นน่ามองขึ้นแล้ว.

ห้องนั่งเล่นผนังลายอิฐ

ผนังลายอิฐช่วยเพิ่มความโมเดิร์นให้ห้องนั่งเล่น

เพิ่มความเป็นโมเดิร์นให้กับห้อง ด้วยการติดวอลเปเปอร์ลายอิฐสีเทาที่ด้านหลังโซฟาสีดำ พร้อมตกแต่งด้วยกรอบรูป โคมไฟ หนังสือ และต้นไม้เล็ก ๆ แต่หากใครไม่ต้องการให้ห้องมืดเกินไป แนะนำติดตั้งผ้าม่านสองชั้นทั้งสีเทาและสีขาว อยากปรับโหมดห้องให้เป็น Mood แบบไหน ก็สามารถเปลี่ยนผ้าม่านสลับสีขาวและสีเทาได้ตามสะดวก.

โซฟา Multi-function ในห้องนั่งเล่น

เฟอร์นิเจอร์ Multi-function ช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่ให้ห้องนั่งเล่น

โซฟา Multi-function เป็นไอเดียการแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นขนาดเล็กที่น่าสนใจ อย่างโซฟาตัวนี้จะนำมาประกอบกันหรือแยกโซฟาเป็น 2 ส่วนเพื่อความเป็นส่วนตัวก็ได้เช่นกัน นอกจากนี้คุณสามารถเพิ่มความโมเดิร์นได้ด้วยผนังสีเทาเข้ม และเติมความสดชื่นเบา ๆ ด้วยต้นไม้และโคมไฟเล็ก ๆ.

 

เก้าอี้สีขนาดเล็กในบ้าน

มุมพักผ่อนในบ้าน ไอเดียแต่งห้องขนาดเล็ก

เนรมิตมุมพักผ่อนชิลล์ ๆ ด้วยเก้าอี้สีดำขนาดกำลังดี พร้อมเพิ่มความเก๋ด้วยโต๊ะและกระถางต้นไม้เล็ก ๆ นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถนำหนังสือมาวางเรียงกันในรูปแบบของตกแต่งได้ด้วย สำหรับมุมนี้จะทำไว้เอนหลัง นั่งอ่านหนังสือ นั่งทำงาน หรือจิบกาแฟเบา ๆ ก็ตามสะดวก.

ผนังห้องนั่งเล่นลายหินอ่อน

ผนังลายหินอ่อนช่วยให้ห้องกว้างขึ้นกว่าเดิม

ผนังลายหินอ่อนสีเทาขาว ช่วยเพิ่มความน่ามองให้กับห้องที่มีพื้นที่ขนาดเล็ก ห้องกว้างขึ้น สบายตาขึ้น พร้อมเสริมความโมเดิร์นด้วยโซฟาขนาดกลางสีเทาเข้ม โคมไฟสีทองดีไซน์สวยแปลกตา และต้นไม้ฟอกอากาศเล็ก ๆ สักต้นเป็นอันใช้ได้.

ห้องนั่งเล่นแบบเรียบง่าย

เนรมิตห้องนั่งเล่นแบบเรียบง่ายด้วยโทนสี

สำหรับใครที่ไม่อินกับเฟอร์นิเจอร์หรือของตกแต่งมากเท่าไหร่ เพียงแค่เลือกโทนสีผนัง โซฟา โต๊ะ และพื้นให้ไปในทิศทางเดียวกัน เล่นสีให้มีความสมูท เพียงเท่านี้ก็สามารถเนรมิตรห้องนั่งเล่นสไตล์โมเดิร์นในแบบของคุณได้แล้ว.

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นไอเดียแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นขนาดเล็กสไตล์โมเดิร์น ที่สามารถนำไปตกแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นในบ้าน คอนโด หรือหอพักได้ตามสะดวก พร้อมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชิ้นจำเป็นจาก LG ดีไซน์สวย มาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่ช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตมีความสะดวกสบาย หากสนใจเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

