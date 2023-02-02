About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องปรับอากาศสีขาว

เปิดแอร์เหม็นอับเกิดจากอะไร วิธีแก้กลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

02/02/2023

กลิ่นเหม็นอับที่เกิดจากการเปิดแอร์ ปัญหาที่ต้องรีบแก้ไข

แอร์ปล่อยกลิ่นเหม็นอับ ปัญหาที่ต้องรีบแก้ไข

ปัญหาแอร์มีกลิ่นเหม็นอับ เปิดทีไรปล่อยกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ออกมาทุกครั้ง ถือเป็นปัญหาที่ทำให้หงุดหงิดใจอย่างมาก เพราะนอกจากทำให้เสียบรรยากาศของการพักผ่อน รวมถึงการทำงานแล้ว วันดีคืนดีเพื่อนฝูงมาเยี่ยมที่บ้านยิ่งจะทำให้เสียภาพลักษณ์อีกต่างหาก และที่สำคัญยังเป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงปัญหาด้านสุขอนามัยของสมาชิกในครอบครัวอีกด้วยหากยังไม่รีบแก้ไข

สาเหตุของแอร์มีกลิ่นอับเวลาเปิดใช้งาน

แอร์มีกลิ่นอับสาเหตุเกิดจากความชื้นที่สะสมอยู่ภายในตัวเครื่อง โดยความชื้นดังกล่าวเกิดขึ้นได้หลายปัจจัย อาทิ การควบแน่นระหว่างอุณหภูมิห้องที่สูงและลมเย็นจากแอร์ทำให้เกิดไอน้ำ หรือแม้แต่การที่มีภาชนะใส่น้ำภายในห้อง เช่น ตู้ปลา ชามใส่น้ำของสุนัขหรือแมวรวมถึงการผึ่งเสื้อผ้าที่เปียกชื้นภายในห้องก็ก่อให้เกิดความชื้นได้ทั้งสิ้น

นอกจากนี้ปัญหาท่อน้ำทิ้งอุดตันอันเกิดจากสิ่งสกปรกตกค้าง หรือการติดตั้งไม่ถูกวิธีมีผลทำให้น้ำในถาดรองไม่สามารถระบายออกได้ก็เป็นสาเหตุที่พบได้บ่อย และอย่างสุดท้ายก็คือไม่ได้ล้างแอร์เป็นเวลานาน ทำให้ฟิลเตอร์เต็มไปด้วยฝุ่น ทั้งหมดดังที่กล่าวมาส่งผลให้เครื่องปรับอากาศมีความชื้นสะสมทำให้ส่งกลิ่นเหม็นอับเวลาเปิดใช้งานนั่นเอ

แอร์มีกลิ่นเหม็นอับส่งผลต่อสุขภาพอย่างไร

กลิ่นอับเกิดจากความชื้น และความชื้นทำให้เกิดเชื้อรา เมื่อสูดดมเข้าร่างกายไม่เป็นผลดีแน่นอน โดยเฉพาะคนที่ร่างกายไม่แข็งแรง ผู้สูงอายุ เด็ก หรือผู้ป่วยภูมิแพ้ จะส่งผลให้เกิดการระคายเคืองระบบทางเดินหายใจ คัดจมูก ไอ ตาอักเสบ ปอดอักเสบมีเลือดออก บางรายรุนแรงถึงขั้นเสียชีวิตได้

วิธีแก้แอร์เหม็นอับ คืนบรรยากาศที่ดีให้กับบ้านคุณ

ทำความสะอาดฟิลเตอร์

ฟิลเตอร์ หรือแผ่นกรองฝุ่น ควรถอดมาเช็คล้างทำความสะอาดเป็นประจำอย่างน้อยทุก ๆ 2 สัปดาห์ ถือเป็นวิธีแก้ไขปัญหาที่ง่ายที่สุดและสามารถทำเองได้

ล้างแอร์อย่างสม่ำเสมอ

การล้างแอร์อย่างสม่ำเสมอ จะช่วยกำจัดสิ่งสกปรกได้อย่างหมดจด ทั้งในส่วนของฟิลเตอร์ ตัวเครื่อง คอยล์เย็น รวมถึงถาดรองน้ำทิ้ง นอกจากทำให้กลิ่นเหม็นอับหายไปแล้ว ยังช่วยให้แอร์ทำงานเบาขึ้น ช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟได้เป็นอย่างดี

เปิดอุณหภูมิที่พอเหมาะ

การเปิดแอร์อุณหภูมิต่ำเกินไป หรือเย็นเกินไปมีผลต่อความชื้นสะสมภายในห้อง ส่งผลให้เกิดเชื้อราได้ ดังนั้นหันมาเปิดแอร์ด้วยความเย็นที่เหมาะสมก็จะช่วยลดความชื้นดังกล่าวได้

เปิดประตูหน้าต่างให้อากาศถ่ายเท

อีกหนึ่งวิธีที่หลายคนมองข้ามไปก็คือการเปิดประตู หน้าต่าง เพื่อให้ลมพัดผ่านให้อากาศถ่ายเทก็จะช่วยลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในห้องได้

หมั่นซักอุปกรณ์เครื่องนอน

อุปกรณ์เครื่องนอน อาทิ ปลอกหมอน ผ้าห่ม พรมเช็ดเท้า ฯลฯ หมั่นทำความสะอาดอย่างสม่ำเสมอก็จะช่วยให้ลดปัญหากลิ่นอับภายในห้องไปได้มาก

เมื่อได้ทราบกันแล้วว่าสาเหตุกลิ่นอับที่เกิดขึ้นจากการเปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศใช้งานมีสาเหตุมาจากอะไรบ้าง รวมทั้งวิธีแก้ไขปัญหาต่าง ๆ สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังมองหาแอร์เครื่องใหม่สำหรับการใช้งานในช่วงหน้าร้อนที่ใกล้จะมาถึงขอแนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG นวัตกรรมแห่งอนาคต

แอร์ LG เย็นเร็ว และประหยัดกว่าเดิม

แอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

LG ART COOL™ ดีไซน์สวยด้วยสีใหม่เขียวมหาสมุทร

แอร์ LG อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 เย็นเร็วกว่าสบายได้มากกว่า สีใหม่ดีไซน์สวย มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียได้กว่า 99.9% พร้อมกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในห้อง มั่นใจได้ว่าอากาศสะอาดและปลอดเชื้อโรคด้วย Pre-Filter แผ่นกรองฝุ่นช่วยดักจับฝุ่นอนุภาคใหญ่และเล็กอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบ Auto Cleaning ไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติ 

แผงคอยล์ร้อนทองแดงแท้ พร้อมเคลือบสาร Gold Fin เพื่อทนต่อไฟตกและไฟกระชากช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant เพียงพูดว่า “เปิดหรือปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ” ลำโพงอัจฉริยะจะรับคำสั่งและเปิด-ปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ ควบคุมสั่งการ ติดตามการทำงาน และตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงานได้จากทุกที่ผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ™ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

ลำโพง LG

แอร์ LG Dual Inverter ทำความเย็นได้เร็วขึ้น และประหยัดไฟมากขึ้น

แอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่นนี้สามารถทำความสะอาดตัวเองได้อัตโนมัติ และยังมาพร้อมกับ Fine Dust Filter คอยทำหน้าที่ดักจับฝุ่น แบคทีเรียในอากาศ ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าอากาศที่ปล่อยออกมาสะอาดมากกว่าเดิม มีเทคโนโลยี Dual Inverter Compressor ซึ่งช่วยให้อากาศภายในห้องเย็นเร็วทันใจ ที่สำคัญทำงานเงียบ ไม่รบกวนเวลาพักผ่อน และยังช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟและเป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมด้วยสารทำความเย็น R32 อีกด้วย

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IFR24E1

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG สุดคุ้ม มาพร้อมระบบกรองฝุ่น ช่วยลดการสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่นนี้ นอกจากช่วยให้บ้านเย็นสบายแบบประหยัดพลังงานแล้ว ยังทนทานเพราะมีสาร Gold Fin เคลือบตัวเครื่องช่วยป้องกันการกัดกร่อนและสนิมอีกด้วย ไม่เพียงเท่านั้นยังมาพร้อมระบบกรองฝุ่น 5 ขั้นตอน สามารถกรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 ได้ มีโหมดทำความสะอาดอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าภายในเครื่องสะอาดปลอดภัยไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IL13R1

แอร์ LG มาพร้อมเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับและกำจัดฝุ่นละอองที่มีอนุภาคขนาดเล็กถึง 1.0 ไมโครเมตร

แอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่นนี้เป็นทั้งเครื่องปรับอากาศและเครื่องฟอกอากาศในตัวเดียวกัน มาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศเต็มรูปแบบ เทคโนโลยี Air Purifying System เซ็นเซอร์อัจฉริยะคอยตรวจจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กได้มากถึง PM 1.0

ฟิลเตอร์กรองฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ช่วยกรองอากาศภายในห้องให้สะอาดสดชื่นมากขึ้น แสดงผลคุณภาพอากาศภายในห้องผ่านหน้าจอแบบ Smart Display ถือเป็นแอร์ที่ตอบโจทย์ครอบครัวที่มีเด็ก ผู้สูงอายุ และผู้ป่วยโรคระบบทางเดินหายใจเป็นอย่างมาก และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือสาเหตุของแอร์มีกลิ่นอับเวลาเปิดใช้งานว่าเกิดจากอะไรได้บ้าง ความอันตรายที่ส่งผลต่อสุขภาพ วิธีแก้ไข รวมถึงแนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG นวัตกรรมเครื่องปรับอากาศแห่งอนาคตมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ใช้งานง่าย ทนทาน แถมยังประหยัดไฟ สนใจซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศ รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่นสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

